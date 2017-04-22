Saturday April 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Saturday April 22nd – Open Thread

  1. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    April 22, 2017 at 12:17 am


    Happy Caturday!

  2. WSB says:
    April 22, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Had to put the kitten picture up again…just love kittens!!!!! This is baby Ben.

    Happy Caturday, Cool Cats!

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 22, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Happy Caturday!
    Kitty Cat Dance

    • Wend says:
      April 22, 2017 at 1:42 am

      Such precious babies! They get cuter every week.

      Tomorrow (today for some of you) also Dogerday for me-going to meet BF’s niece and seven dogs tomorrow-including two French Bulls!

  4. cycle1 says:
    April 22, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Ann Coulter live radio interview earlier today linked below. Ann will still sue Berkeley and still will be speaking on original contract date of April 27.

    http://www.wmal.com/2017/04/21/today-ann-coulter-refuses-to-berkeleys-new-date-to-speak-on-campus/

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    April 22, 2017 at 12:40 am

    A story of a brave pigeon.

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    April 22, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Here’s a link to the actual story. (I know it’s caterday so don’t tell the kitties!)

    http://www.derbyphotos.co.uk/features/kingofrome/index.htm

  9. SF says:
    April 22, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Another catherday

  10. justfactsplz says:
    April 22, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Good morning Treepers! I love Caturdays and all of your kitty pics and videos. I always look forward to them being the animal lover I am.

  11. nimrodman says:
    April 22, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Stealth – infiltrating the Taliban

