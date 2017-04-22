President Trump Awards Purple Heart To Army Sgt. Alvaro Barrietos At Walter Reed…

Today President Trump, together with first lady Melania Trump, presented a Purple Heart medal to Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrietos during a visit to Walter Reed National Medical Center.

President Donald Trump presents Purple Heart award to Army Sgt. Alvaro Barrietos. First lady Melania Trump and wife Tammy Barrietos are behind

The soldier who received the Purple Heart — awarded in the name of the president to military members wounded or killed while serving — is Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrietos. Sgt. Barrietos suffered a serve leg injury while serving in Afghanistan. His wife, Tammy, attend the ceremony Saturday.

Trump thanks Barrietos and said that when he heard Barrietos would receive the medal he went to Walter Reed because “I wanted to do this myself.” The medal is the oldest, continuous military award, dating back on 1917.

Thank you Mr. President for honoring our Veterans. We have to return the favor to those who have sacrificed. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/iIjsilXzsX — MADAME (@MagicRoyalty) April 22, 2017

