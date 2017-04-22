President Trump Awards Purple Heart To Army Sgt. Alvaro Barrietos At Walter Reed…

Today President Trump, together with first lady Melania Trump, presented a Purple Heart medal to Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrietos during a visit to Walter Reed National Medical Center.
President Donald Trump presents Purple Heart award to Army Sgt. Alvaro Barrietos. First lady Melania Trump and wife Tammy Barrietos are behind
The soldier who received the Purple Heart — awarded in the name of the president to military members wounded or killed while serving — is Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrietos. Sgt. Barrietos suffered a serve leg injury while serving in Afghanistan. His wife, Tammy, attend the ceremony Saturday.
Trump thanks Barrietos and said that when he heard Barrietos would receive the medal he went to Walter Reed because “I wanted to do this myself.” The medal is the oldest, continuous military award, dating back on 1917.
Thank you Mr. President for honoring our Veterans.
We have to return the favor to those who have sacrificed. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/iIjsilXzsX
— MADAME (@MagicRoyalty) April 22, 2017
Our FLOTUS knows how to rock a belt doesn’t she.
Her elegance is simple, yet stunning.
She really does. She’s got me on the hunt for a nice wide soft leather obi style belt.
What a beautiful lady. Impressive
Way better than Moochelle and her boob belt. http://www.michellesmirror.com/2010/03/boob-belt-fever-movie.html#.WPwFU1ROmhA
Big Jake
Comments like yours are the reason why I don’t like to read the CTH comment section anymore…and I know you are not the only one….But please…criticize her politics and opinions….but her not her appearance…..
I agree. People can’t help their appearance. They can change their style, their thoughts and so on.
Sorry, but Michelle had no style, and I won’t apologize for noticing! Good grief, can’t I have an opinion about fashion (or lack of) without being accused of something heinous? Melania Trump is a great role model for the fashion-conscious, and I am happy to have her example in the White House.
Hey Jane; give us Treepers a bit of a break, will ya? For 8 freakin’ years we had to put up with a lot…but that’s another matter for another day.
Quite frankly, Jane Harris, if you don’t like to read our Treepers comments, then please move along….nothing going on here that obviously interests you.
Have a great life.
Buy-Bye!
Sorry, but returning one wrong with another is not classy. Jane is a treeper. Insulting other treepers because they quite rightly object to what are derogatory comments on people’s appearance is not right. I support Jane. Praise of Melania is negated by corresponding shots at Michelle. And trying to chase treepers away is not nice either.
I think he was criticizing her Fashion Sense.
Until I clicked that vid Jake linked, I had never heard of a Boob Belt.
Mooch was tryin’ real hard, to make it a Fashion Statement.
It Must only be very “Unnoticeable” people wearin’ em.
I had not even noticed Mooch donning them.
But had I seen it, while You were present, I wouldn’t have called it a Boob Belt.
I would have said it looked Stupid. Not Ugly.
Because I didn’t know about Boob Belts.
Melania is such a great example to our young people. She has been a gracious hostess to all those who have visited the White House and at the many events she has attended. I’m so proud of her.
Thank you! I love our POTUS – he is the real deal and in a way a contradiction. A billionaire with a heart who put himself out there to save our great country for the ordinary citizens. When in history have we seen this? Not many times. I think his heart is descended from our great founding fathers.
Besides…we have a supermodel for first lady! And she seems really nice. So much winning!
Maybe Andrew Jackson reincarnated.
This is so awesome to see! A real President that loves our brave service men and women and WANTS to be a part of their lives.
Sad that SICK libtards are posting mocking comments on Mark Knoller’s twitter page regarding this.
I am so grateful to Sgt. Barrietos and to his family for their service and sacrifices.
And I am also thankful for a President and a First Lady that is respectful of our military.
Wow! I can’t stop crying. You could see how touched our President was in the moment. He gave the wife a kiss twice and Melania once. He put his hands on the soldier’s shoulders saying in the gesture that We all love him for the sacrifices he has made and that he (our Lion) will never ever forget it.
Pam shared this please watch from 3:30 to 6:05.
Thank you for reposting the video. This is such a beautiful thing to watch. It’s nice to have a POTUS that is willing to go to such great links to show gratitude to our men and women in uniform.
Another day in my life when I thank God that Hilary is not the POTUS.
I am also very glad that Hilary is no longer anywhere in our government.
This was a beautiful story, thank you for posting it sundance.
Very nice.
fleporeblog….I’m with you. Every time I see our President reach out and touch a soldier I break down. Such a simple gesture.
All the weight on the President’s shoulders meant to lighten the burden on the soldier and his/her family ~ at the very least to say, we know what you did and we won’t forget. This is what it feels like to be an American.
Beautifully said!
There will never be another POTUS like our Lion! I love that man.
AMEN
Fleporeblog, yes love to see our President at these events. It shows how sincere he is. Have you seen others do this out of a duty but President Trump looks like he really engages & likes people. Treepers this is rare in our leaders.
The military should have no doubt that the Commander in Chief stands beside them. I have heard many young people talking about joining the military in the past few months. This is something many were reluctant to do under the former president.
One of my nieces graduated from Annapolis last May. At her graduation she said many of her classmates were voting for Donald Trump. She is attending flight school now, learning how to fly jets, and is thankful her new Commander in Chief is a commander, President Trump — and not the little bicycle rider or the witch in pantsuits.
You should be very proud of your niece, a courageous young lady.
We need more like her.
And if things go bad, we know who the military will side with.
Military and law enforcement.
Peace officers…
Our President make me all tender inside with everything (well almost everything) he does.
Beautiful in every way.
Deeper Fi Mr President Trump!
Semper
Trump has a Deeper Semper Fi mentality than most😉 so you were correct both times!😊
Warms my heart! Thank you, and thanks to ALL who come here who have served, or are serving!
Your sacrifices are much appreciated.
God Bless!
Loved this post. Always feel so happy when good is recognized. These heroes are our very best! I am so happy that President Trump is working hard to protect our service members and veterans. It is a relief. What an honor and a blessing to have these people protecting us.
Thank you for your service Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrietos, may God bless you, may you find this web site and find it an encouragement.
Now this is how a Commander in Chief should act. Such a change from the last 8 years. W. always went to see them too.
Not that I like W but he and Laura still do visit them in Texas.
And has done a series of paintings of the heroes.
Like!!!
Wonderful!
HUA
Look at the picture at the very top of the post. POTUS bending down and look who’s over his right shoulder, with his arms crossed looking all smug. I know this wasn’t “staged”, but with the Lion you never know. Is he trying to send a message? Gotta wonder 😉
Same one Pam just posted in the Fox News tweet.
Great eye! The smug bastard himself!
Who did so much for our vets! /s
Omg, a picture of that awful man.
This has been an incredible presidency so far.
160 killed or injured at base in Afghanistan. http://debka.com/newsupdatepopup/20417/Taliban-attack-kills-or-wounds-160-Afghan-soldiers-at-northern-army-base
No doubt payback for our MOAB. I hope that just means more MOABs in the VERY near future.
Awe, so nice of the President and First Lady (who looks stunning btw) to do this. Such a breath of fresh air from the two narcissist who previously occupied the White House.
The recipient doesn’t look too happy in these photos. Perhaps the photo opt wasn’t to his liking. I don’t remember Bush making these recipients public – not that I care what Bush did, but the expression on the recipient’s face is puzzling. He doesn’t look that happy. I wonder why? And please don’t do the predictable – I am not a troll. Just surprised that the recipient seemed so somber and non interactive with President Trump.
Could be because he’s in the hospital, still recovering from a life changing, traumatic injury.
Could be. He suffered his traumatic injury quite recently.
He lost his leg on March 17, that’s about 6 weeks ago…how would you feel?
Take a hike.
The “recipient” has a name – Sgt. Alvaro Barrietos – remember it.
He sacrificed life and limb (literally) for your freedom and safety.
God bless you Sgt. ❤️
It’s a somber occasion Joan, not a rally.
He could be in pain, pain doesn’t make me want to smile. I suffer from nerve damage and I have days where I’m in so much pain, people don’t ask me why I’m not smiling, they know why, because my normal self is upbeat, happy.
My life-time-old-age-experience-guess is: He’s a bit stressed out;a bit self conscious; a bit uncomfortable; a bit amazed; honored; humbled; scared; confused; a lot of different emotions going on here.
Let’s not get wrapped up into missing the trees through the forest.
My gut tells me ‘it is all good’ and just ‘let it be’ for now.
Wow, a real president instead of a communist usurper, wow!!!
Congratulations to Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrietos and to his wife. Kudos to President Trump and the First Lady for bestowing the honors in person.
“The medal is the oldest, continuous military award, dating back on 1917.”
My father received a Purple Heart for his service in WWII during the Battle of the Bulge. He was severely wounded by a German soldier. Went back to the front lines a few weeks later.
I have my grandfather’s Purple Heart for service in WWI. It is truly a beautiful medal.
Sergeant First Class Alvaro Barrientos just lost his leg last month on March 17th. He must be going through so much. Prayers for him and his family.
Do you think that CNN and MSNBC will report this news? Or do you believe that they hate Trump so much – that the never will say anything good about President Trump!
These people are filled with so much hate they can’t even report the news o/b/o Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrietos and to his wife. When a heart is filled with hate one has to accept the reality that is lacks love and the knowledge of God, which equates to being filled with evil.
Thank you, Mr. President and First Lady, for personally making sure this brave veteran knows his country is grateful! 💗
Re 1st photo … showed Pa. He said, “Why does he look so mad?” My answer, Because he’s a LION; one of his “cubs” was wounded; he wants to protect all his “cubs”.
Weird, but there is hardly a day that goes by without me choking up over something President Trump does to heal this country. He is truly a great man. We are blessed.
Like. 😀
Thank God, Amen!
Hey catmom, you and me both … I can’t believe how many times I’ve been brought to tears or choked up by something our stupendous Prez has done. Here, the gesture here of bending down to take the pic just did me in. I am giddy with glee and over the moon with our Prez and his utterly elegant First Lady.
Thank you Prez. Trump for recognizing the Barrietos family for their heroic sacrifices to our country. That was simply beautiful!
President Trump sincerely loves our military. So glad he is filling the void left by last POTUS A good commander in chief must have a heart for those who serve. We all benefit from this relationship. Much respect.
Thank you, Sergeant Alvarez, for your sacrifice to defend our country. You are brave enough to lose parts of your body in your defense of us. It is so right that our president would recognize your sacrifice with a Purple Heart Medal. Some past presidents would not care less or recognize your sacrifice. We really owe Sergeant Alvarez a great deal of gratitude and we are glad that our President and his first lady pay the Sergeant and his family a personal visit to at least show you our appreciation.
Please allow me to make a correction. It’s SFC Alvaro Barrientos. God bless
And here’s NBC weighing in because Trump said congratulations. This is how thin the opposition has become having to resort to the most petulant observations.
Fake News should be a crime.
The commentors are proof, that it is dangerous and destructive to Society.
It is so refreshing to have a man’s man–and grownup–for President.
President Trump, has Long Deserved a Big ‘Ol RED Heart from America!
I can’t think of a Dang thing, that I could personally Give, to President Trump, that would come close to Showing Him, the Gratitude He Deserves.
For Risking his Mental Peace of Mind, His Liberty, and the Guaranteed Life that he worked his Whole Adult life for.
He Didn’t have to do this.
He was Anything, but Recruited.
He did this Only, because It was the Right Thing, to do.
As Lifetime Achievement Awards are handed out like Birthday Cake.
And Nobel, stands for AllBull.
A Peace Prize is given, +1 million dollars, for Being a Communist, and getting elected Resident. No more than that.
The Lion!, is Demonstrating what a Real Leader is!
He doesn’t Want recognition for himself.
He is Always giving credit to Others.
I would like him to know, how much my Red Heart, Loves his Heart of Gold!
❤️❤️🇺🇸❤️❤️
Minor correction: I believe the name is Barrientos….
Brought tears to my eyes. MAGA!!!
Just one teeny tiny quibble. The cameo on the medal is of George Washington——because he awarded the first Purple Heart medals to his wounded veterans—a couple, two three centuries prior to 1917 🙂
This is your Israeli friend. Since I share Israeli aspects to American Issues I attached here two videos about the brotherhood Israel and American millitary. I don’t know if you realize it’s depth and I have many more videos but I think those two will be interesting.
