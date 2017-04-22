President Trump Awards Purple Heart To Army Sgt. Alvaro Barrietos At Walter Reed…

Today President Trump, together with first lady Melania Trump, presented a Purple Heart medal to Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrietos during a visit to Walter Reed National Medical Center.

President Donald Trump presents Purple Heart award to Army Sgt. Alvaro Barrietos. First lady Melania Trump and wife Tammy Barrietos are behind

The soldier who received the Purple Heart — awarded in the name of the president to military members wounded or killed while serving — is Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrietos.  Sgt. Barrietos suffered a serve leg injury while serving in Afghanistan. His wife, Tammy, attend the ceremony Saturday.

Trump thanks Barrietos and said that when he heard Barrietos would receive the medal he went to Walter Reed because “I wanted to do this myself.”  The medal is the oldest, continuous military award, dating back on 1917.

89 Responses to President Trump Awards Purple Heart To Army Sgt. Alvaro Barrietos At Walter Reed…

  1. sundance says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    • NJF says:
      April 22, 2017 at 5:19 pm

      Our FLOTUS knows how to rock a belt doesn’t she.

      Her elegance is simple, yet stunning.

      • Jimmy Jack says:
        April 22, 2017 at 8:31 pm

        She really does. She’s got me on the hunt for a nice wide soft leather obi style belt.

      • Steele81 says:
        April 22, 2017 at 8:56 pm

        What a beautiful lady. Impressive

        • Jane Harris says:
          April 22, 2017 at 10:14 pm

          Big Jake
          Comments like yours are the reason why I don’t like to read the CTH comment section anymore…and I know you are not the only one….But please…criticize her politics and opinions….but her not her appearance…..

          • xyzlatin says:
            April 22, 2017 at 10:19 pm

            I agree. People can’t help their appearance. They can change their style, their thoughts and so on.

            • Aubergine says:
              April 22, 2017 at 10:46 pm

              Sorry, but Michelle had no style, and I won’t apologize for noticing! Good grief, can’t I have an opinion about fashion (or lack of) without being accused of something heinous? Melania Trump is a great role model for the fashion-conscious, and I am happy to have her example in the White House.

          • abigailstraight says:
            April 22, 2017 at 10:21 pm

            Hey Jane; give us Treepers a bit of a break, will ya? For 8 freakin’ years we had to put up with a lot…but that’s another matter for another day.
            Quite frankly, Jane Harris, if you don’t like to read our Treepers comments, then please move along….nothing going on here that obviously interests you.
            Have a great life.
            Buy-Bye!

            • xyzlatin says:
              April 22, 2017 at 10:27 pm

              Sorry, but returning one wrong with another is not classy. Jane is a treeper. Insulting other treepers because they quite rightly object to what are derogatory comments on people’s appearance is not right. I support Jane. Praise of Melania is negated by corresponding shots at Michelle. And trying to chase treepers away is not nice either.

          • Southern Son says:
            April 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

            I think he was criticizing her Fashion Sense.
            Until I clicked that vid Jake linked, I had never heard of a Boob Belt.
            Mooch was tryin’ real hard, to make it a Fashion Statement.
            It Must only be very “Unnoticeable” people wearin’ em.
            I had not even noticed Mooch donning them.
            But had I seen it, while You were present, I wouldn’t have called it a Boob Belt.
            I would have said it looked Stupid. Not Ugly.
            Because I didn’t know about Boob Belts.

    • Yippeekiyay says:
      April 22, 2017 at 6:37 pm

      Melania is such a great example to our young people. She has been a gracious hostess to all those who have visited the White House and at the many events she has attended. I’m so proud of her.

  2. sundance says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    • margarite1 says:
      April 22, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      Thank you! I love our POTUS – he is the real deal and in a way a contradiction. A billionaire with a heart who put himself out there to save our great country for the ordinary citizens. When in history have we seen this? Not many times. I think his heart is descended from our great founding fathers.

      Besides…we have a supermodel for first lady! And she seems really nice. So much winning!

  3. Mark Thimesch says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    This is so awesome to see! A real President that loves our brave service men and women and WANTS to be a part of their lives.

    Sad that SICK libtards are posting mocking comments on Mark Knoller’s twitter page regarding this.

  4. fleporeblog says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Wow! I can’t stop crying. You could see how touched our President was in the moment. He gave the wife a kiss twice and Melania once. He put his hands on the soldier’s shoulders saying in the gesture that We all love him for the sacrifices he has made and that he (our Lion) will never ever forget it.

  5. freddiel says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    The military should have no doubt that the Commander in Chief stands beside them. I have heard many young people talking about joining the military in the past few months. This is something many were reluctant to do under the former president.

  6. noritadek says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Our President make me all tender inside with everything (well almost everything) he does.

  7. NJF says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Beautiful in every way.

  8. FofBW says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Deeper Fi Mr President Trump!

  9. Weeper says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Warms my heart! Thank you, and thanks to ALL who come here who have served, or are serving!
    Your sacrifices are much appreciated.
    God Bless!

  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Loved this post. Always feel so happy when good is recognized. These heroes are our very best! I am so happy that President Trump is working hard to protect our service members and veterans. It is a relief. What an honor and a blessing to have these people protecting us.

  11. Larry Bucar says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Thank you for your service Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrietos, may God bless you, may you find this web site and find it an encouragement.

  12. Sam says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Now this is how a Commander in Chief should act. Such a change from the last 8 years. W. always went to see them too.

  13. Pam says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:54 pm

  14. CharterOakie says:
    April 22, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Wonderful!
    HUA

  15. Weeper says:
    April 22, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Look at the picture at the very top of the post. POTUS bending down and look who’s over his right shoulder, with his arms crossed looking all smug. I know this wasn’t “staged”, but with the Lion you never know. Is he trying to send a message? Gotta wonder 😉

  16. coeurdaleneman says:
    April 22, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    This has been an incredible presidency so far.

  18. indiana08 says:
    April 22, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Awe, so nice of the President and First Lady (who looks stunning btw) to do this. Such a breath of fresh air from the two narcissist who previously occupied the White House.

  19. joanfoster says:
    April 22, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    The recipient doesn’t look too happy in these photos. Perhaps the photo opt wasn’t to his liking. I don’t remember Bush making these recipients public – not that I care what Bush did, but the expression on the recipient’s face is puzzling. He doesn’t look that happy. I wonder why? And please don’t do the predictable – I am not a troll. Just surprised that the recipient seemed so somber and non interactive with President Trump.

  20. The Devilbat says:
    April 22, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Wow, a real president instead of a communist usurper, wow!!!

  21. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 22, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Congratulations to Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrietos and to his wife. Kudos to President Trump and the First Lady for bestowing the honors in person.

    “The medal is the oldest, continuous military award, dating back on 1917.”
    My father received a Purple Heart for his service in WWII during the Battle of the Bulge. He was severely wounded by a German soldier. Went back to the front lines a few weeks later.

  22. Joyful Noise says:
    April 22, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Sergeant First Class Alvaro Barrientos just lost his leg last month on March 17th. He must be going through so much. Prayers for him and his family.

  23. myopiafree says:
    April 22, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Do you think that CNN and MSNBC will report this news? Or do you believe that they hate Trump so much – that the never will say anything good about President Trump!

    • MaineCoon says:
      April 22, 2017 at 10:26 pm

      These people are filled with so much hate they can’t even report the news o/b/o Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrietos and to his wife. When a heart is filled with hate one has to accept the reality that is lacks love and the knowledge of God, which equates to being filled with evil.

  24. yakmaster2 says:
    April 22, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Thank you, Mr. President and First Lady, for personally making sure this brave veteran knows his country is grateful! 💗

  25. MaFreeman says:
    April 22, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Re 1st photo … showed Pa. He said, “Why does he look so mad?” My answer, Because he’s a LION; one of his “cubs” was wounded; he wants to protect all his “cubs”.

  26. catmom says:
    April 22, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Weird, but there is hardly a day that goes by without me choking up over something President Trump does to heal this country. He is truly a great man. We are blessed.

  27. OnlyInAmerica says:
    April 22, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Thank you Prez. Trump for recognizing the Barrietos family for their heroic sacrifices to our country. That was simply beautiful!

  28. Barbara Willams says:
    April 22, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    President Trump sincerely loves our military. So glad he is filling the void left by last POTUS A good commander in chief must have a heart for those who serve. We all benefit from this relationship. Much respect.

  29. Just Curious says:
    April 22, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Thank you, Sergeant Alvarez, for your sacrifice to defend our country. You are brave enough to lose parts of your body in your defense of us. It is so right that our president would recognize your sacrifice with a Purple Heart Medal. Some past presidents would not care less or recognize your sacrifice. We really owe Sergeant Alvarez a great deal of gratitude and we are glad that our President and his first lady pay the Sergeant and his family a personal visit to at least show you our appreciation.

  30. Owlen Rose says:
    April 22, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    And here’s NBC weighing in because Trump said congratulations. This is how thin the opposition has become having to resort to the most petulant observations.

  31. Big Jake says:
    April 22, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    It is so refreshing to have a man’s man–and grownup–for President.

  32. Southern Son says:
    April 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    President Trump, has Long Deserved a Big ‘Ol RED Heart from America!
    I can’t think of a Dang thing, that I could personally Give, to President Trump, that would come close to Showing Him, the Gratitude He Deserves.
    For Risking his Mental Peace of Mind, His Liberty, and the Guaranteed Life that he worked his Whole Adult life for.
    He Didn’t have to do this.
    He was Anything, but Recruited.
    He did this Only, because It was the Right Thing, to do.
    As Lifetime Achievement Awards are handed out like Birthday Cake.
    And Nobel, stands for AllBull.
    A Peace Prize is given, +1 million dollars, for Being a Communist, and getting elected Resident. No more than that.
    The Lion!, is Demonstrating what a Real Leader is!
    He doesn’t Want recognition for himself.
    He is Always giving credit to Others.
    I would like him to know, how much my Red Heart, Loves his Heart of Gold!

  33. garysut says:
    April 22, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Minor correction: I believe the name is Barrientos….

  34. LONER says:
    April 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Brought tears to my eyes. MAGA!!!
    Just one teeny tiny quibble. The cameo on the medal is of George Washington——because he awarded the first Purple Heart medals to his wounded veterans—a couple, two three centuries prior to 1917 🙂

  35. David says:
    April 22, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    This is your Israeli friend. Since I share Israeli aspects to American Issues I attached here two videos about the brotherhood Israel and American millitary. I don’t know if you realize it’s depth and I have many more videos but I think those two will be interesting.

