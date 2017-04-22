More Than 20 Killed During Venezuela Protests for Political Reform and Freedom…

There is a massive psy-ops and social media propaganda campaign currently being pushed by the Venezuelan government in order to cover for their violent responses toward the average citizen in the country. Liberal/Hollywood media are lax in covering the crisis because Venezuela represents a failure of their previously heralded socialist state.
What is continuing to happen in Venezuela is heartbreaking. Today Venezuela’s opposition march in silence honor a dozen people killed during protests demanding that the government of President Nicolas Maduro hold delayed elections and address a growing economic crisis. Watch:
PLEASE watch, forward 2 @POTUS
We can’t sit by & do nothing
simply because Venezuela isn’t on anyone’s talking pt#SOSVenezuela😢 pic.twitter.com/auYIpHPf3K
— Из России с💓MamaReg (@MamaReg2) April 22, 2017
Twelve people have been killed in a renewed wave of demonstrations this month in incidents primarily involving security forces or armed civilians. Another eight were electrocuted in a looting incident that took place following a protest as people search for food.
No Comments #MarchaEnSilencio #Caracas #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/J8WTTjr8xY
— Laura Machado (@machadolarralde) April 22, 2017
(Via Reuters) Saturday’s protest was to be a silent one out of respect for those who died.
“(The demonstration) today shall be a thundering and historic silence that beats on the conscience of the oppressor,” wrote opposition legislator Miguel Pizarro via Twitter.
Marches are planned for cities around the country and in the capital Caracas, where the opposition will gather in 20 different places and march to the headquarters of the country’s Catholic archdiocese.
Anger over the OPEC nation’s triple-digit inflation and Soviet-style product shortages boiled over after the government-leaning Supreme Court last month briefly assumed the powers of Congress, triggering accusations that Maduro was building a dictatorship.
The court walked back the measure after international condemnation, but Maduro’s government further fueled the protests by barring the opposition’s most popular politician, Henrique Capriles, from holding office for 15 years.
The opposition says the elections council should call elections for governors that were supposed to be held last year, and accuse the council of indefinitely delaying them because the Ruling Socialist party would likely lose in many states.
The next presidential elections are scheduled for late 2018.
Demonstrations have generally started with daytime marches that are broken up by National Guard troops. They usually devolve from there into confused melees between troops and hooded protesters that stretch well into the evening.
The last week has seen an increase in late-night looting in working class areas. Unrest that began late on Thursday night in the Caracas neighborhood of El Valle left eleven people dead from either electrocution or gunfire.
The OPEC nation’s economy has been in free-fall since the collapse of oil prices in 2014. Once a generous oil-financed welfare state, Venezuelan consumers now struggle to obtain basic food and medicine. (link)
This is ALL over the MSM! (Sarc!!)
All over MSNBC…the fake news version anyway.
Why, yes it is….
http://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2017/04/21/hottest-hot-take-ever-rachel-maddows-scoop-about-unrest-in-venezuela-is-too-insane-for-words/
IMO and my instincts tell me it is gonna blow! So very sad.
They voted for socialism. Doesn’t history teach people anything anymore? Have they forgotten to listen to those who said it’s the 1st step in surrendering?
We pulled it off and took a right in the election; otherwise our grandchildren would be in this shape soon enough.
Than you Donald Trump for doing what needed to be done for America to be safe a while longer.
seabrznsun says: “They voted for socialism. ”
The people did ad this are the consequences. Where is the church in this and the Pope…?
Just think how many voted for Hillary and how easy she could have taken us that route..?
Obama paved the way and our so called Congress fed the clown with money and his ego.
UN should do something about this.
Look at all the communists in this country many came from the USSR their parents fled communism and the kids embrace it. I know to many from communist countries where first generation wants their dream ideology.
Pray for these people and hopefully they learn from their stupidity.
I don’t think every socialist and communist uprising demands action from outside. I think it demands action from inside.
Yes, pray for their suffering to be relieved. Pray they continue to demand change from the inside.
Maybe Kevin Spacey and Sean Penn can go talk to Maduro (sarc)
And Danny Glover too!
(As Bill Clinton the racist says, and I paraphrase – At least he can carry their luggage).
Oh yeah. Forgot about him. Wasn’t he the one who blamed the Haitian earthquake on “global warming”?
Difference between protests here and protests in Venezuela: The people in Venezuela are looting things that are actually crucial to survival.
You mean a $900 weave (re: Ferguson) isn’t crucial to survival? Aw.
They will never come for MY guns. Never.
Every Bernie voter should watch this – it illustrates what happens when you end in the “progressives” cal-de-sac.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are too stupid to get it. That’s the scary part.
Because they all think they will be on the upper eschalon “beneficiary” end of socialism protected by their thug army.
Venezuela food shortages cause some to hunt dogs, cats, pigeons and flamingos to
MARACAIBO, Venezuela
Biology student Luis Sibira stumbled across the first set of gory remains last November: eight pink flamingos, their breasts and torsos sliced out, leaving their heads, spindly legs and vivid feathers scattered across the marshy ground at Las Peonias Lagoon in western Venezuela.
Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/venezuela/article131778819.html#storylink=cpy
We can be cavalier about animal rights when you have plenty to eat. All of that goes out the window when you have a populace faced with the real prospect of starvation. Then the reality sets in.
In Germany they ate pidgeons and sparrows and who knows what after WWII. A people that is starving will see all animals as food o survive.
This is indeed so very sad.
It is also sad that this is the kind of ruling the msm and globalist want here in America and everywhere else.
The only solace I can have is knowing that God is watching.
South America.
A continent that has been an example of one failed socialist country after another, one nasty, insane dictator after another.
Venezuela is just the latest example.
Hunger, unrest and violent protest one after another is something that goes back for 200 years on this continent.
My heart goes out to the poor woman in the video above, it truly does.
I sincerely hope the Venezuelan people can settle this soon.
They deserve so much better.
God Bless America and President Trump.
Gee, it’s almost like Latinos – on average – seem to prefer authoritarian governments that promise them stuff. Perhaps after a couple of generations on our magic dirt that’ll change. Or not.
I wouldn’t count on a change myself. But you never know.
Same with Islamists and Africans.
However, cold-blooded caucasians had kings/queens until the last couple of centuries. Now those are largely merely ceremonial figures.
I remember talking to someone from Venezuela back in the mid-2000s, when Chavez was just entering into office. He and his family were trying decide if they should try to immigrate to the U.S. or Spain in order to flee while they still could. It is sad to see his worst fears coming to realization.
It is a hard thing that the people of Venezuela will have to face, but the population chose to go down this route, buying into the promises of social justice and redistribution of wealth. Now that they see where it has lead them, it is their responsibility to fight their way out of it. Every generation has to learn, either the easy way or the hard way, that promises of free goodies eventually end up as misery and oppression.
Let this be a warning to us to teach our young people, so they will not have to learn the hard way.
I am once again SO grateful that H. Clinton is NOT our President.
Sadly, the liberals have short memories and the temptation of “free stuff” is too great to resist for them.
You are so right FofBW.
Memories are short and lessons must be taught continually.
Hopefully Venezuela is a very good lesson for all.
Let us keep Venezuela in the news in the right way.
Let’s teach the lesson of failure of socialism.
“Don’t tread on me” is a mindset limited to the Anglosphere and it’s fading even here.
True, but maybe we can change that.
Hope springs eternal.
FofBW says: “Sadly, the liberals have short memories and the temptation of “free stuff” is too great to resist for them.”
________________________________
I think it all is fueled by envy and to covet other peoples goods. Why are people not content what they have and stop looking at others that brings so much misery. Look how P Trump is hated and how they would love to diminish all he has worked for.?
That reminds me of a story I was told ” a man decided to live in the desert to become a monk and lead the simple life. Father Abba counsels this new monk and said paraphrased ” never look back to the city and what you left and what your friends have and you will come closer to God but if you covet your friends riches you will be miserable for the rest of your life.”
The new monk did not listen and said to himself “how well my friends eat anyhow well they live and here I am poor and barely exist. He was miserable and never came closer to God.”
Communism is like that wanting the others wealth without working for it. Just my take that a content people do not seek Communism they seek a closer relationship with God.
My sister’s best friend is from Venezuela. The father was a doctor. He brought his whole family here after Chavez got power. For a few years they went back and forth, visiting friends in Caracas, until it got too dangerous. They are all American citizens now.
Thank you Sundance e I am sharing on my socials the news blackout has been so bad that I am having to spoon feed this a little at a time with links to more. So far no one has taken the bait the optics on the March might change that
Thanks again for what you do
Give the communists a little more time and they will kill 20 million Venezuelans.
The humanitarian in me would support President Trump doing some regime change.
The neoisolationist in me thinks that it would be better to just pop some popcorn and hope that the carnage might be educational to the useless idiots who voted for Obama and Hillary Clinton.
James don’t forget our President said it best the other day that America is in to many roles. He wants to eradicate ISIS and get our men and women out of the ME to work on MAGA back home.
Our response to the failure of socialist third world countries in our own backyard has to be the convenience of cheap labor. This all fits neatly together with the no borders and no help for people in our own region. An endless pool of cheap labor and all you have to do is sit back and bring on some failed socialist policies.
A lot of these failed countries in the beginning of the 20th century were on a par with us. Our government has been working against our better interests for a long time. I am sure President Trump knows all this but whether he can do anything about it is the question. This all takes time and I don’t know if have enough time in my biological clock to see this to the end.
My heart goes out to those people. We nation build in countries that hate us and give no help to people who need it. Politics driven by greed is an ugly thing.
Posobiec makes the connection between Antifa and Chavista.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good finds wolfmoon.
D’Souza knows how to Dish it out
tell ’em thats what Pol Pot is about
the little Dog laughed to see such sport
and Dinesh ran away with the Spoon
Pray for Venezuela. Especially the most vulnerable–infants, children, the elderly, and the seriously ill.
Sure bet Maduro is shaking in his loafers. Peaceful, civil and massive. God speed to the Venezuelans.
The only time that an actual equal distribution occurs is when everyone has,….. nothing.
That was us if Hillary had won ,that was the plan
Trump needs to get creative here, I suggest he immediately appoint Leonardo Di Caprio as Special Ambassador on Climate Change to Venezuela, send Bradgelena on good will tours, have Al Gore’s new movie open at Caracas’ Film Festival
the Devine Comedy Hour just keeps rolling along
Climate Change Fuels Terrorism Recruitment:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/apr/20/climate-change-will-fuel-terrorism-recruitment-adelphi-report-says
But DACA is a position of the heart.
The hell it is!
Some sympathy, but not very much. Venezuela let Islamists and Iranian terrorist networks into their country after 9/11. These people are not USA friendly.
Oil prices have gone up, so why the same problems? Let them figure it out for themselves. Tired of being the world’s bandaid.
Venezuela needs to learn from their own mistakes and change……or continue on….either way, it’s not our problem. Venezuela must change itself. Build the wall, no refugees.
