Venezuela On The Brink – Images and Video…

The media is downplaying, and in most cases ignoring, the extreme nature of the crisis currently going on in socialist Venezuela under the Maduro regime.  Most of the cries for help are from people begging the international media to cover their plight.

Some of the video and photography are stunning as millions of people take to the streets to protest a collapsing economy and food shortages while being met with tanks, guns and rogue militias hired by the government.

Some of the targeted citizens appear chosen at random.  Some of the citizens are also desperate and fighting back. Warning – These images are graphic and the video feeds are also alarming.  However, the media are barely reporting on any of this, and unfortunately, it looks like things are getting worse:

This woman’s cry for freedom is heartbreaking.

As this lady and her family was filming the armed official shooting in the street, he turned and shot at her in her home.

So much tear gas has been deployed people are fleeing their homes amid the confrontations.  The local district medical units appear overwhelmed, and also fearful of being targeted.

This woman was shot in her home by either militia or Venezuelan guards.

13 Responses to Venezuela On The Brink – Images and Video…

  1. sundance says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:18 am

  2. A2 says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:25 am

    The Left Internationale (the MSM wherever they be), does not want to show the centuries of failure of their weird and anti-human politics.

    Venezuelans, that is the people, have no support, except revolt. Cannot feed families, whilst the crony government feeds off of selling the country’s resources, Failed State.

  3. psadie says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:27 am

    All the conservative talking heads should be calling out Bernie Sanders on his Socialist agenda that he touts so much. During the campaign he refused to discuss Venezuela and only wanted to talk about his utopia, the stupid old fool. These people are so weak many cannot come out to protest due to lack of food. Maduro said he will “arm” the Socialist Chavistas against the citizenry to take control of the country and quiet them. The snowflakes that think Socialism is so great need to see these photos of what is really happening there for all of South America is Socialist.

  4. nottakingthisanymore says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:27 am

    In Venezuela it was all fun and games when the poor were given other people’s money. They voted time and again to give dictator power to the President. But when other people’s money run out. Those in power no longer care for the votes. They have the guns the power and in this case the food.

    A lesson this country should be mindful to watch.

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 21, 2017 at 4:03 am

      Things started going downhill when the price of Oil went down.

      Venezuela has a lot of it.
      The govt took it over and when the price of oil was at $100/br or higher, there was enough money to make things work.

      But when oil prices went down…and stayed down…there wasn’t enough money from oil to keep it all going.

  5. Janie M. says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:39 am

    This is heart-breaking. If only the Venezuelan military had their version of (then) General Al-Sisi. But that is too much to hope for.

  6. Eris says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:44 am

    I’d say unfortunately that Venezuela is not on the brink. It’s already a failed state that will continue to collapse more and more rapidly since other people’s money has pretty much ran out. Sigh.

  7. Joe Knuckles says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:44 am

    If anybody wonders what Obama and his ilk have in mind for America, see Venezuela. Chaos is their goal, they can kill everybody that disagrees with them and start over with complete, unchallenged power.

  8. willvecchio says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:48 am

    Atlas shrugged in Venezuela some time ago.

  9. wheatietoo says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:55 am

    This has been going on for over a year.

    The govt imposed ‘Price Controls’ on food.
    But the food producers could not afford to sell at the prices that the govt imposed.

    So the grocery shelves gradually went bare.

    The govt has seized control of everything…and rations out the food, after the Upper Class is taken care of.

    An…’upper class’?
    In a Socialist Country?

    Yes. Those who work for the govt, those who are loyal to their leader, these people are the upper class.

    Socialism always fails.
    Socialism is a big Lie, that always ends up requiring extreme force to survive.

  10. Mal says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:56 am

    No mention of the sanctions and their ultimate effect, which we are seeing here used by the US and their allies? SD, I’m not so sure about your integrity anymore, you are showing real signs of being easily duped and duping others.

  11. BG2 says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:00 am

    If the people here were armed the regime is finished in a day.
    The 2nd guarantees freedom in the US.

    Trouble is the Venezuelan people will slide back to wanting other people’s work product for nothing from the replacement govt also. It’s a Bernie thing.

