Venezuela On The Brink – Images and Video…

The media is downplaying, and in most cases ignoring, the extreme nature of the crisis currently going on in socialist Venezuela under the Maduro regime. Most of the cries for help are from people begging the international media to cover their plight.

Some of the video and photography are stunning as millions of people take to the streets to protest a collapsing economy and food shortages while being met with tanks, guns and rogue militias hired by the government.

Some of the targeted citizens appear chosen at random. Some of the citizens are also desperate and fighting back. Warning – These images are graphic and the video feeds are also alarming. However, the media are barely reporting on any of this, and unfortunately, it looks like things are getting worse:

Even absent guns (anti-gun laws) people are driving back the military. Rocks, molotovs, improvised stuff. pic.twitter.com/AVhG3qweE8 — Fabian (@Fabian__LH) April 21, 2017

Large groups of protesters are now marching towards the capital's largest military complex. No f*cks given. pic.twitter.com/bNGOQkpjYp — Fabian (@Fabian__LH) April 21, 2017

This woman’s cry for freedom is heartbreaking.

El grito de una venezolana que añora con todas sus fuerzas la libertad. 💔🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/TqsHY5ig1U — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) April 20, 2017

More shootings against protesters. People screaming, telling those in the buildings to come down to help. pic.twitter.com/zzC52ufw7C — Fabian (@Fabian__LH) April 21, 2017

Pasa lo mismo que en #Cuba: el mundo decidió mirar en otra dirección y con su indiferencia endosar a una horrible dictadura comunista. 🇨🇺💔🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/UCNm5YpfxS — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) April 20, 2017

Los venezolanos siguen en las calles pidiendo elecciones y libertad para su país. Valencia, Venezuela, #20A pic.twitter.com/RZZkf99h2R — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) April 20, 2017

As this lady and her family was filming the armed official shooting in the street, he turned and shot at her in her home.

Guardia venezolano dispara y le da a una mujer que grababa con su celular dentro de su casa. #INDIGNANTE pic.twitter.com/sBIabU8s34 — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) April 20, 2017

Sólo los venezolanos pueden entender cuánto se ha perdido el miedo para enfrentarse desarmados y hacer retroceder a las fuerzas represoras. pic.twitter.com/aeGMmflac9 — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) April 20, 2017

So much tear gas has been deployed people are fleeing their homes amid the confrontations. The local district medical units appear overwhelmed, and also fearful of being targeted.

No es Siria, es #Venezuela: país donde no hay comida pero sobran los gases lacrimógenos hasta para los niños. #DimeAlgo pic.twitter.com/KMedyUBjhc — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) April 20, 2017

This woman was shot in her home by either militia or Venezuelan guards.

LE DISPARARON DENTRO DE SU CASA: Esta es la venezolana que fue herida mientras grababa la represión de la GNB dentro de su casa. pic.twitter.com/DKxdJz4leC — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) April 20, 2017

What happens when you protest a marxist regime. Venezuela's future dies along with its youth. RIP, Paola… pic.twitter.com/JtT17EqcVW — Fabian (@Fabian__LH) April 20, 2017

I've definitely, definitely, never seen this many regime authorities before. Streets are full of military. pic.twitter.com/pXpReagcPi — Fabian (@Fabian__LH) April 21, 2017

This is how the streets look in a lot of places in the capital city at the moment. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/R46V0qw1rw — Fabian (@Fabian__LH) April 21, 2017

People have reached the capital's military complex. Regime turned on defenses & anti-aircraft searchlights. pic.twitter.com/TnTvzjiA0g — Fabian (@Fabian__LH) April 21, 2017

This is the scene in Venezuela as a socialist economic crisis is ongoing pic.twitter.com/Ugi5MKYZz5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 21, 2017

Advertisements