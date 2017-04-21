President Trump: “I do not see a role in Libya”…

During a press conference yesterday with Italian President Gentiloni, President Trump was asked about the future U.S. role Libya.

QUESTION:  President Trump, do you see a role for your administration in helping stabilizing Libya?  And do you agree that stabilizing Libya means combating terrorism and ISIS?

PRESIDENT TRUMP:  “I do not see a role in Libya.  I think the United States has right now enough roles.  We’re in a role everywhere.  So I do not see that.  I do see a role in getting rid of ISIS.  We’re being very effective in that regard.  We are doing a job, with respect to ISIS, that has not been done anywhere near the numbers that we’re producing right now.  It’s a very effective force we have.  We have no choice.  It’s a horrible thing to say, but we have no choice.  And we are effectively ridding the world of ISIS.  I see that as a primary role, and that’s what we’re going to do, whether it’s in Iraq or in Libya or anywhere else.  And that role will come to an end at a certain point, and we’ll be able to go back home and rebuild our country, which is what I want to do.”

[Transcript]

President Trump is taking the smart and strategic approach toward Libya having previously discussed the North African country extensively with President al-Sisi of neighboring Egypt.

The smart play is for the U.S. to maintain diplomatic relationships with Libya, while supporting Egypt and al-Sisi’s position of influence.  Libya’s factional and tribal government is still missing the core elements needed for success – a stable central figure with broad moderate following.

History has shown that injecting U.S. opinion toward a centralized government that exists without leadership only brings a worse outcome.

Like Syria, Libya is a tribal nation with diverse ideological and regional perspectives.  If there isn’t an existing structure of regional representation when the dictator is removed chaos is the outcome.   However, once regional representative leaders are established, the bottom up approach can work better to find a unifying central figure.

That’s also the goal in Syria.

  citizen817 says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    No More Nation Building… A great plan!

    Reply
  Bob Thoms says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Bravo President Trump !

    Reply
  vfm#7634 says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    “Like Syria, Libya is a tribal nation with diverse ideological and regional perspectives. If there isn’t an existing structure of regional representation when the dictator is removed chaos is the outcome. However, once regional representative leaders are established, the bottom up approach can work better to find a unifying central figure.”

    A confederation-type setup like Switzerland is the only thing that can possibly work in such fragmented, tribal countries such as there are in the Mideast.

    Reply
  H.R. says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Let Libya choose its own tyrant.

    It’s none of our business unless they produce jihadists/terrorists bent on the destruction of the U.S., and the U.S. is already working on that threat.

    Reply
  Pam says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Reply
  Pam says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Reply
  Pam says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    oops wrong thread.

    Reply
  Brian L says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Frankly I’m thinking we should just let Egypt take over the entire continent. Not like it could be any worse than it is now.

    Reply
  BigDilbert says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    The longer Libya remains a festering stinking hole, Trump can remind us it is a product of Hillary and Obama.

    Reply
  fleporeblog says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Russia and Egypt both want ex-Libyan General Khalifa Haftar to run Libya. He is anti ISIL and would be the kind of leader to turn Libya around.

    From the article linked below:

    But analysts do not believe Sissi has in mind a surgical counter-terror operation against the ISIL presence in Libya, which constitutes just three of the country’s innumerable militia groups. Rather, his idea of an intervention would more likely be aimed at channeling global anti-ISIL sentiment towards substantive support for Tobruk’s military allies, spearheaded by ex-Libyan general Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army. Sissi has long been accused of arming Haftar’s forces under the table; now they believe he wants to overtly build them into a force that can vanquish the Tripoli alliance.

    http://america.aljazeera.com/articles/2015/2/17/egypts-sisi-presses-wider-intervention-against-isil-in-libya.html

    Here is an additional article about a recent meeting of the 3 leaders from Libya in Egypt.

    http://www.madamasr.com/en/2017/02/25/feature/politics/haftar-and-sarraj-in-cairo-the-details-of-egypts-partially-successful-libyan-summit/

    Our President will back President al-Sissi since he knows what is best for the region and the world in that area.

    Reply
    duchess01 says:
      April 21, 2017 at 3:00 pm

      I agree – we have no business sticking our noses in African affairs – where have we intervened and made a difference – President Trump forged an important alliance with President Al Sisi – he respects Al-Sisi’s judgment – I am thrilled our President sees no role in Libya! I think previous imbeciles have done enough damage there – don’t need to name them, either –

      Reply
  fleporeblog says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    SD I am so happy you referenced this from yesterday’s joint press conference. Many folks may have missed the joint press conference between our President and the PM of Italy. Listening to the final answer you quoted above by our President brought such joy and warmth for me (last 1:16 of the video below). His answer about the US involvement in Libya should put everyone at ease about our role as the world police. John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio and the rest of the warmongers were crying themselves to sleep last night.

    Reply
    duchess01 says:
      April 21, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      Oh, I agree, flep! Idjits – all three of them are war pigs –

      Reply
    ediegrey says:
      April 21, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      Particularly striking to me is that I think the Italian president was answering his question on Libya, talking about stability and all that and finished by saying the USA is critical in this. Then President Trump says no way, we will deal with ISIS period – then we are back home to get our country together again. Libya can take care of Libya.

      Reply
    nihonsuki says:
      April 21, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      I am worried about the happy Saudis, McCain, and Lindsey, but if Trump can get money from the Saudis, hire third world troops, use the right military equipment, and rules of engagement, things could be affordable.

      The Phillippines have offered their troops to Qatar (for a price I imagine). There are all sorts of low wage nations whom can contribute. Get 60 year old army vets (shorter time on disability), and let them sit in armored cars. Don’t make them do hearts and minds stuff, and give flexibility for unpredictable routes, better rules of engagement, and avoid easy to ambush routes. But Petraeus’ friends are big on hearts and minds.

      Reply
  miketrivi says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    I would support a prolonged campaign on re-conquest and re-colonization of these muslim lands with the goal of returning them to Christendom. The time of the Orc is over.

    Reply
  illinoiswarrior says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    “And we are effectively ridding the world of ISIS. I see that as a primary role, and that’s what we’re going to do, whether it’s in Iraq or in Libya or anywhere else. And that role will come to an end at a certain point, and we’ll be able to go back home and rebuild our country, which is what I want to do.”

    Well said Mr. President, well said indeed. #MoreWinning 😀

    Reply
  CountryclassVulgarian says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Good. I don’t see a role there either.

    Reply
  Steve in Lewes says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    I guess all those twitter, FB, youtube, etc “foreign policy experts” who claimed that PDJT was breaking his campaign promises, and in some cases jumped off the Trump Train, after the Syrian missile attack, really knew what they were spewing about, huh!

    Reply
  MIKE says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    I doubt we will see the DJT administration creating any more vacuums in the ME or anywhere else in the world. That was the past administrations forte. I actually think the man knows waaay ahead of time when a Foreign policy storm is brewing and has and will implement the most awesome of contingency plans; he has drafted and assembled a “dream team” of killers and sharks; and they will not involve any U.S. resources other than diplomacy and “advice”.
    This man is wicked smart, so much that I am beginning to feel empathy for those clueless neer-do-wellers in the Mostly Soros Media….. Nah. Skroo ’em.

    Reply
  coveyouthband says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    We are very blessed…..

    Reply
  Andy Smith says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Yay Trump!!!
    So if we are going to knock out Assad in Syria (a very bad move IMHO) who is the “stable central figure with broad moderate following” to replace him?

    Reply
  ivehadit says:
    April 21, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Oh my, oh my, oh my!
    I just ADORE all this testosterone flowing through our country now!
    WE LOVE YOU DONALD!!

    Reply
  BlackKnightRides says:
    April 21, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Sundance: Compliments on another great perspective.

    IMO, your final 3 paragraphs nailed what we should consider as “essential ingredients” and why we should avoid another disastrous entanglement.

    Time for the Europeans to step up and defend themselves against African instability and the resulting migratory invasions of Europe.

    As for the upcoming Islamic destruction of European nations, they’ve invited the problem into their borders, and America should stay the hell out of disasters of Europe’s own making.

    Reply
  Simple Jack says:
    April 21, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    I say this only because it’ll be ignored by most of the media: Donald Trump has done a phenomenal job of learning to be President of the United States. Listen to this statement, then listen to some of the things he said shortly after the inauguration. It’s night vs day.

    He sounds like a statesman now. For a 70 year old man to learn such a demanding job so quickly is a true inspiration.

    Reply

