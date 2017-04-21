Egypt Releases American Aide Worker After President Trump Request…

President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began a diplomatic friendship in September ’16 before the U.S. election.  Two weeks ago President al-Sisi visited the White House and both leaders warmly praised the relationship established.

[…] “I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump … he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly.”…

~ Eqyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

As a gesture of the shift in relationship between the U.S. and Egypt, and at the request of President Trump, President al-Sisi’s administration released two imprisoned aide workers.  They arrived back in the U.S. late last night.

Maintaining a diplomatic approach, President Trump speaks little about the event except to express appreciation for the release.

(Via WaPo) […] President Trump and his aides worked for several weeks with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi to secure the freedom of Aya Hijazi, 30, a U.S. citizen, as well as her husband, Mohamed Hassanein, who is Egyptian, and four other humanitarian workers. Trump dispatched a U.S. government aircraft to Cairo to bring Hijazi and her family to Washington.

[…]  The Obama administration unsuccessfully pressed Sissi’s government for their release. It was not until Trump moved to reset U.S. relations with Egypt by embracing Sissi at the White House on April 3 — he publicly hailed the autocrat’s leadership as “fantastic” and offered the U.S. government’s “strong backing” — that Egypt’s posture changed. Last Sunday, a court in Cairo dropped all charges against Hijazi and the others. (read more)

  1. dekester says:
    April 21, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Fantastic news. Shall we just add his achievement to the lack of accomplishments, these last one hundred days or so.

  2. MfM says:
    April 21, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    I’m sure the MSM will down play this… and forget to mention that Pres. Obama asked.

    • maiingankwe says:
      April 21, 2017 at 5:46 pm

      MfM,
      I couldn’t believe it was the Washington Post who had written this, and yes, add that the idiot was a complete failure in freeing our humanitarian aides with el Sisi. My words but same message, at least to me.

      Let’s see if any others do the same. Doubtful, but then it was the WP who had written this one.

      I wouldn’t be surprised though if some of them claim it was the idiot who had laid down all of the groundwork and our POTUS came in and swooped up all of the honor. It sounds so like them.

    • fedback says:
      April 21, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      You are right….
      This story is the classic Guardian story. Aid worker held by authoritarian regime for years.
      Guardian haven’t even mentioned the release. Had it been Obama it would have been top story for days

  3. fleporeblog says:
    April 21, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    President al-Sisi has love and admiration for our President! When the cameras were rolling in the oval office and on Bret Baier’s show, President al-Sisi referred to our President as “Your Excellency”. It brought tears to my eyes because al-Sisi had to deal with Obozo and his administration that hated and despised him for taking out Morsi and the MB.

    I truly can’t wait for our lion to visit Egypt where he will be paraded in the streets of Cairo as a Pharaoh. If we lived in those times today, they would build a great pyramid for al-Sisi and our president!

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 21, 2017 at 1:54 pm

      I can watch this everyday!

      • fleporeblog says:
        April 21, 2017 at 2:00 pm

        You will also get a good laugh out of the fact as President al-Sisi is speaking, our President is nodding his head in approval as if he is fluent in the Egyptian language :).

        • SteveFrench says:
          April 21, 2017 at 2:06 pm

          We were laughing that he was doing the same thing with President Xi at Mar a Lago. Is it just a confidence/power move thing or does he maybe have a well hidden ear piece with a translator? Not sure but love it either way

    • BigDilbert says:
      April 21, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      “President al-Sisi has love and admiration for our President!”

      Every politician respects Trump, for the simple fact that the media built him into a legend. The media did this with their 24-7 Trump beat down. Anyone who could survive that is an instant legend. Trump is the Chuck Norris of politics.

    • duchess01 says:
      April 21, 2017 at 3:07 pm

      This ‘Obozo’ guy sure made a mess everywhere, didn’t he, flep? Can’t like him –

    • Ploni says:
      April 21, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      Stop gushing, please!

      This American woman was held against her will for three years while al-Sisi was in office. He used her captivity to further his political agenda vis-a-vis the United States, and was released — all charges dropped — only when al-Sisi returned from his visit to Washington.

      The funny thing about dedicating oneself to the cause of liberty is that it becomes evident that liberty must go beyond borders.

      • Sentient says:
        April 21, 2017 at 3:23 pm

        You expect perfection from a Middle East leader? We can’t even get adequacy from Paul Ryan. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Any gushing is due Trump, not el-Sisi.

      • motownpatriot says:
        April 21, 2017 at 3:29 pm

        I must tell you, you have just pissed me off. I am rejoicing that an American was freed. Was she a political pawn? Absolutely. We, and other countries, have also played this game. As for liberty, I am only concerned with American liberty. We are not in charge of the world. I am thankful that a great man, our President, used his God given talents to get her free. Now, please, go away.

      • fleporeblog says:
        April 21, 2017 at 3:30 pm

        President Obama stopped our annual funding of $1B a year to Egypt because al-Sissi took out his puppet Morsi at the will of the Egyptian people. It is a shame this girl was held for three years but that is the price you pay when you decide to go to these countries that are under turmoil. It sucks but i can’t blame al-Sissi.

      • SteveFrench says:
        April 21, 2017 at 3:39 pm

        Spoken like a true Neocon ploni

  4. Sunshine says:
    April 21, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    So proud of our President. A humble man, he can be.
    The girl will go from rags to riches: expect a book deal and probably a movie deal. Let’s hope she donates some of the proceeds to a good charity.

  6. KBR says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Dreaded to click on the link to “read more” because it was WaPo. But the comments on the first page are all proTrump! And I do love to see that!

  7. SteveFrench says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Interesting and no doubt a win for our President on many levels, not just the obvious accomplishing what Obama couldn’t but also in less obvious ways: this goes against the dems claims that his travel bans are racist.

    I’d like to fully understand the situation though. Were they imprisoned during the time when Muslim Brotherhood was in power? I have a healthy dose of skepticism for NGO/humanitarian workers since they so often turn out evil (White Helmets, Clinton Foundation, etc), but if they were put in jail before Sisi took power that makes more sense. I also can’t imagine that PDJT would go to bat for these individuals if they were actually guilty.

    And if they were not guilty, did Sisi not release them after coming to power because of the breakdown in relations w/ the U.S. and Obama? That would be unfortunate but honestly completely understandable.

  8. SoCal Patriot says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    The MSM will attempt to credit Obama and Kerry for this release by telling everyone that this was in the planning since last year and due to administrative issues, it just now occurred.

    …Just watch.

    • mikebrezzze says:
      April 21, 2017 at 2:17 pm

      The MSM is UNWATCHABLE, we are witnesses to their demise, they’re constant negativity is a path to self destruction, advertisers will soon realize the negative BS is no benefit to their brand, money rules, the populace will destroy the MSM over time, a short time!

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 21, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      From the article:

      Former Obama administration officials, who were at times criticized for not making a more public case out of Hijazi’s imprisonment, expressed skepticism that Sissi got nothing from Trump in exchange for Hijazi’s freedom.

      “The robust praise and support the president has given to Sissi, which stands in some contrast to what we did, had to have some price, and maybe this is it,” said Antony J. Blinken, who worked on the Hijazi case as deputy secretary of state. “At least it’s a positive development in which everyone can take some satisfaction.”

      At the same time, Blinken warned, such support could “have the opposite effect of simply reinforcing [Sissi’s] crackdown at home, in a way I think someday is going to rebound against him, and probably rebound against us. . . . You can try to repress your problems away, but at some point, they will explode.”

    • codasouthtexas says:
      April 21, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      Don’t give them any ideas! They are too stupid!

    • odious debt says:
      April 21, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      I refuse to watch, SoCal…….AND YOU SHOULDN’T EITHER.

  9. Louisiana Steve says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    No one deals with Obama until he offers a ransom payment.

  10. Bonitabaycane says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    President Trump is accomplishing more in his first 100 days than President Selfie Stick got done in 8 years. Job well done Mr. President in freeing an American!

    • duchess01 says:
      April 21, 2017 at 3:15 pm

      Every day, I can read a list of the accomplishments President Trump has made – however, I cannot even think of one that other guy – what was his name – made in 8 years!

      • Sentient says:
        April 21, 2017 at 3:26 pm

        He helped ISIS take over Libya. Does that count?

        • Bonitabaycane says:
          April 21, 2017 at 3:36 pm

          How about doubling the National Debt? Another of Rodeo Clown’s accomplishments. 🙂

        • duchess01 says:
          April 21, 2017 at 4:01 pm

          Right, Sentient. He and his buddies created ISIS to replace Al Qaeda as the world boogiemen – now, they have branched out as rebel groups called ‘freedom fighters’ who drive Toyotas in brand new outfits and wreak havoc all over the Middle East – don’t know about you, but I want my money back – and I have a long list of new inmates for Gitmo-2 – some come with their own silverware, bedsheets, and turbans – and I’m charging rent – does that count?

      • Bonitabaycane says:
        April 21, 2017 at 3:33 pm

        Duchess, President Three Putt, during his eight years in the White House, played a total of 306 rounds of golf, more than any other president since Eisenhower. Isn’t that an accomplishment? 🙂

        • duchess01 says:
          April 21, 2017 at 3:51 pm

          Gee, Bonita – let me think about this for a moment – do we get A’s for skipping school – do we get a raise for failing to show up for work – do we get praise for throwing a baseball like a girl – Nah – no accomplishment I can see – however, I will say he was great at talking about himself – no matter what the subject matter happened to be – 😉

  11. Pam says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    POTUS managers to accomplish one more thing that Obama didn’t. Bravo President Trump and I’m thankful this story has a happy ending.

  12. Orygun says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I wonder if Trump had her released so she could be granted immunity to bring down the global child trafficking that is going on. That is a cause near and dear to our President’s heart me thinks.
    I don’t think the Egyptians were holding her just for spite.

  13. miketrivi says:
    April 21, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Trump has the world right where he wants it.

  14. liberty, not license says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    While arranging releases, President Trump would have my profound respect and admiration if he could get the Pakistani doctor who helped us identify bin Laden released. I almost always have that doctor’s release as an intention on my rosary (and Asia Bibi, too, a Christian mother under a death sentence in Pakistan.) That doctor helped us, and I can’t imagine the torture he has gone through during these subsequent years in retaliation for that aid. If we don’t protect our friends, we certainly won’t have any.

  15. Frank says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    I wasn’t aware of any US citizens being held in Egypt. What did these aid workers do to get arrested? Are they actually spies, maybe?
    Whatever the case is, it’s always good to bring our people home. President al-Sisi is a good man for allowing them to leave. Maybe these are just the first couple of yards on a new smooth road between the US and Egypt. God knows we need more true allies, these days.

  16. SandraOpines says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Liked by 2 people

  17. yy4u says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    I am a fan of al Sisi. I hope the US can establish a good relationship now that Obama is history.

  18. Katie says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Nice!

  19. Pam says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Welcome home, Aya!

    A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

  20. andi lee says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Welcome home, Aya!
    ⚘⚘⚘

    To you, your husband, the others. Welcome home!

    To God’s ears, from our President’s lips. Ultra-incredible miracles.
    Thank you, Jesus!

    God is in control. One by one. Our imprisoned Americans are coming home. Incredible feelings of awe right now. (I’m awake! And “Still”, Jesus!) Bring them all home!

    Thank you, Mr. President!
    ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  21. NJF says:
    April 21, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    “The POTUS, His Most Excellency”

    WElcome home!

  22. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    April 21, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    And she wasn’t asked to wear a hijab in the White House.

  23. Indimex says:
    April 21, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    How about a side by side photo comparison of the following:
    Obama sitting, solo, on the sofa in the Oval Office, on his phone. Next to a photo of Trump w Aya, et al. Caption, “Obama in 2015 with all the freed Americans from Egypt vs Trump in 2017…,”

  24. fedback says:
    April 21, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Almost total media blackout.
    The optics are so bad for the MSM.
    Bad Trump negotiates the release of American charity worker held by authoritarian regime for three years.
    Trump is not supposed to do that. Freeing aid workers from authoritarian regimes should be Obama’s job.
    Congratulations to the young woman and her family and to the President and his administration

