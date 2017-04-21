Day #6 – Vice President Pence Delivers Remarks in Indonesia…

Prior to departing Indonesia (Day #5/#6) to begin a visit in Australia (Day #6/#7), Vice-President Pence delivered remarks at ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, in Indonesia.

Transcript of Remarks with President Widodo

Transcript of Remarks at ASEAN

Vice-President Pence fostered a spirit of goodwill, cooperation and endeared the administration by mentioning “Kartini Day“. Kartini Day is an Indonesian holiday commemorating the birth in 1879 of Raden Ajeng Kartini, one of the country’s national heroes and a pioneer in the emancipation of Indonesian women. Throughout Indonesia women wear their national dress to symbolize their unity, and the nation enjoys parades, lectures, and various school activities.

Further acknowledging the presence of female minister of foreign affairs Retno Marsudi, ex trade minister Mari Pangeatu, and businesswoman Shinta Kamdani. Warm, diplomatic subtleties not missed by the Indonesian people and President Joko Widodo.

Thank you Indonesia for a great visit. Looking forward to building upon our strategic partnership. Next stop Australia. #VPinASIA #VPinAUS pic.twitter.com/vMCv5jx1nA — Vice President Pence (@VP) April 21, 2017

Hello Australia! Busy day of meetings start tomorrow. #VPinAUS pic.twitter.com/m9UaUkRhL6 — Vice President Pence (@VP) April 21, 2017

Advertisements