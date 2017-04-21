Day #6 – Vice President Pence Delivers Remarks in Indonesia…

Prior to departing Indonesia (Day #5/#6) to begin a visit in Australia (Day #6/#7), Vice-President Pence delivered remarks at ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, in Indonesia.
- Transcript of Remarks with President Widodo
- Transcript of Remarks at ASEAN
Vice-President Pence fostered a spirit of goodwill, cooperation and endeared the administration by mentioning “Kartini Day“. Kartini Day is an Indonesian holiday commemorating the birth in 1879 of Raden Ajeng Kartini, one of the country’s national heroes and a pioneer in the emancipation of Indonesian women. Throughout Indonesia women wear their national dress to symbolize their unity, and the nation enjoys parades, lectures, and various school activities.
Further acknowledging the presence of female minister of foreign affairs Retno Marsudi, ex trade minister Mari Pangeatu, and businesswoman Shinta Kamdani. Warm, diplomatic subtleties not missed by the Indonesian people and President Joko Widodo.
Hoping he also left a few “wanted for treason” posters with Barry’s photo Attached!
Reward…A place in history and his property in Hawaii
LikeLiked by 3 people
I absolutely love it! VP Mike Pence has been a great ambassador for the US throughout this trip. This is the one arena the Congress Uniparty can’t stop our President. This is where he will outlast all of them. What he will do internationally will be breathtaking and not just Americans but the world will thank him for it for years to come.
It is truly amazing how much our President has done in such a short period of time. It is also amazing to watch his cabinet positions work so naturally with one another. Egos are checked at the door in order to MAGA.
The respect that President al-Sisi has shown our President is breathtaking. Over 8 times between the meeting in the Oval Office and his interview with Bret Baier he called our President “Your Excellency”. There is no way in hell that President al-Sisi would have ever called Obozo that.
I have no doubt he will be able to bring all of this together with peace between Israel and Palestine, China will get NK to denuclearize, ISIS will be destroyed across the world, all NATO countries will pay their 2% by the time the 12 month window closes. Syria will finally have stability. This will all get done in the first 4 years. The reason I believe this is because Congress can’t get in his way. He has incredible men and women in his administration that have control of these outcomes. Mike Pence is one of them!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Indonesia has the largest population of Muslims in the world.
http://www.worldatlas.com/articles/countries-with-the-largest-muslim-populations.html
Pence is on a mission…
love it,!!! soft spoken, not intimidating, but definitely letting the third world countries know that there is a new Sherriff in town!
Kind of like the family structure where I was raised. Mom told us what was right and wrong, and if we crossed the line she delivered the punishment….if it got to Dad (who worked and paid the bills)…we were going to get a beating, One witnesses account of that scenario with an older sibling was all it took for me.
Peace through deterrence!
Imagine…Swirled Peas
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been so amazed at all of the traveling that Pence has done this week. I don’t know that I could keep up with him. He’s doing an outstanding job.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So different from the last visit from Barry Hussein Davis Obama Soetero 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that Johnny Knoxville growing out of Obama’s shoulder?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chetta…as Hitler
Bad form!!!
I admit but really…When has a politician been correct (Politically correct) ? and when did we loose our sense of humor as a nation of so many different cultures ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Chewbacca!
LikeLike
Talk about embarrassing…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like Obamas toes are painted….sissy boy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mahu
LikeLike
Almost fell off of my chair laughing – Hahahaha!
LikeLike
It looks to me like President Trump has a very consequential role in mind for VP Pence. The walking, talking big stick trigger making the rounds across the pacific rim. Pay attention, friends/allies AND enemies – you need to hear and internalize what you are hearing. Change is in the wind, and it’s a-blowin’ a gale.
I like this – may well be one of the few times in history where the Veep does more than attend funerals.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“…may well be one of the few times in history where the Veep does more than attend funerals and fondle other politicians’ wives and daughters like Creepy Uncle Joe Biden !
FIFY!
LikeLike
As an aside, looking at the pictures and reflecting on past perfotmance, could there be a more perfect political wife than Karen Pence? It’s almost impossible to find a picture where she isn’t striking just the right note in her stance and expression. She’s taken on this important solo tour with aplomb. I’m glad to see that she’s stepped up her sartorial game, as well. It’s got to be daunting being paired with Melania. IMO, Mrs Pence is doing an excellent job.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes. It sure does come easy when it’s natural. The Pence family are just good people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I noticed the same thing. Mrs. Pence is a jewel, a true help mate and terrific role model. The Pence’s are clearly having a ball. This is a perfect example of team work, the entire Trump team are locked and loaded.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our first and second ladies are representing us with intelligence, grace, charm and poise. How blessed are we to have these classy ladies?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very blessed, Old!
LikeLike
Agree.
LikeLike
I don’t do the MSM,Drudge you name it sites since inauguration and spend that would be wasted time of click-bait actually listening to most of these usually brief speeches. That also includes the cabinet like Mattis,Kelly,Sessions you name it and Sundance is certainly giving an accurate view from my perspective.
It’s all rather fascinating to see us play a true middleman role internationally and the Mattis, Tillerson interactions are much watch…Tremendous respect being established…
Sure has a different feel from the apology tour and soon to follow Arab Spring..What a mess we loved through….Great times to watch,read good blogs and learn…
LikeLike
Hehehe…Lived through…
LikeLike
Awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pence is scheduled to do a joint press conference with the PM of Australia around 9:30pm ET tonight according to the White House youtube feed.
LikeLike
I wonder whether there will be protests in Australia. They have their share of Marxists and globalist stooges.
LikeLike