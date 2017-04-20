President Trump Hosts a Few Friends for Dinner…

More Pictures and Story HERE

57 Responses to President Trump Hosts a Few Friends for Dinner…

  1. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Splodey heads alert…. Take cover. The very fake news media conniptions will begin in 3…2…1

  2. Mark Thimesch says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Awesome! I’m sure the libtards are going to explode over this – HA!
    Love our President Trump!

  3. Pam says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Looks like Spicer had a good visit with them too. Very nice pictures!

  4. NYGuy54 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    I love that President Trump allows ordinary Americans into the Oval Office. It really makes it the people’s house when he does that.

  5. MaineCoon says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Glad to see Sarah Palin and crew! We love you Sarah Palin!

  6. amwick says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Sarah Palin:
    (Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent I joked, “Because Jesus was booked.”) very funny.

    Nice article, very nice.

  7. TwoLaine says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Who stayed in the Lincoln Bedroom and for how much? 😉

  8. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Cool!

    I bet the picture of Sarah Palin standing in front of the ‘First Lady Hillary’ portrait is going to cause some heads to pop!

    And yes the Media is going to go, insane seeing her standing in the Oval office, beside the President. That image is going to cause them paranoia!

  9. Disgusted says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    WHY the portrait of Hillary?

  10. deanbrh says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Why indeed, Disgusted. It’s the exclamation point on their statement to the MSM!

  11. dayallaxeded says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Sorry to display ignorance, but can anyone provide a caption that ID’s all the attendees? Kid Rock, Nuge, and Palin, I know, but the others I don’t. Thanks! They’re also not ID’d on the source site, btw.

    • Sharon says:
      April 20, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      That’s not ignorance. Just a reflection of whose appearance you are familiar with and whose appearance you are not familiar with. Me, too.

      I’m glad to know I’m not the only one who wouldn’t recognize most celebrities. They sure don’t know what I look like. I don’t know what they look like either.

    • dayallaxeded says:
      April 20, 2017 at 1:40 pm

      OK–they’re spouses of the respective male guests and Ms. Palin’s +1 was her daughter, Willow. Ignorant, little lazy, but intuition and a spare minute or two on DuckDuckGo go a long way.

    • The Tundra PA says:
      April 20, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      The blonde with Ted and Sarah is Ted’s wife Shemane; the brunette with Kid Rock is his fiancee Audrey. Sarah’s daughter Willow was also there. The Conservatives4Palin site linked above has more photos and identifies them.

  12. MIKE says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Majestic lions, wolverines, barracudas, and great white buffaloes…. is this the most awesome administation in U. S. history, ever, or what…
    #proudtobeAmericanagain

  13. james23 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    I LOVVVE that top photo!

  14. Alison says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    What a fun evening for President Trump with some Red White & Blue Deplorables 🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Sarah looks terrific – rested, happy & in her element. Hi Sarah 😊 We love you💖

  15. StrandedinCA says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Love Kid Rock and Ted Nugent! Glad to see they were rewarded for their support of our President!

  16. CharterOakie says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Absolutely WONDERFUL !!

  17. jackphatz says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    When you invite a few friends over for dinner………make it the really fun ones!

  18. 4bleu says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    someone is spoiling the fun, after linking to the website, had about four tabs suddenly open with all sorts of sketchy stuff.

  19. quintrillion says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    The Patriots and The Patriots on the same day! Love these photos. Willow is all grown up. Sarah, Ted, Kid & Trump

    ….eagles fly with eagles !

  20. justgoodcoffee says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    This makes me so giddy,LOVE the photo with Sara, Nugent and Kid Rock around our President, as if they are contemplating and discussing something….oh the captions to be made!

  21. helmhood says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Everything that Hollywood wants to be.

  22. G3 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    What a great night! Thanks for sharing, Sarah Palin. Happy to see Kid and Ted with you- they are from my old stomping grounds.

  23. Alleycats says:
    April 20, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    I’ll bet THAT was a lively dinner table.
    hehehehe.. I would love to have been a fly on the wall.

  24. Snow White says:
    April 20, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Adorable deplorable bunch ❤❤❤❤

  25. snaggletooths says:
    April 20, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Always happy to see Sarah Palin know her & PDJT been friends for a long time, happy to see Ted and Kid there also looks like they all had a good time nice to see good times at our WH.

  26. Orygun says:
    April 20, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    What an inspirational set of photos! The best thing that has happened since the inauguration as far as my spirit goes. It is so awesome to see that our President still believes and respects his friends and allies that helped him get there. The media and the GOPe worked tirelessly to create wedges between us. This does my old heart a ton of good.
    What a great group and thanks Sarah for inviting the more boisterous.

  27. fleporeblog says:
    April 20, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I absolutely love it! Our President having Sarah Palin their was just awesome. I have nothing but respect for Governor Palin and her love for our country. In many ways for me she is the female equivalent of our President.

  28. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    April 20, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Willow is a very beautiful young lady.

  29. tuskyou says:
    April 20, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    This is winning folks! I saw this in the daily thread and laughed out loud. Political incorrectness at it’s finest. I’m sure we’ll hear all about the redneck white house and the white trash white house and God knows what else. I’ll just keep smiling. 🙂

    Maybe they are planning something for the NRA convention at the end of this month. President Trump will surely bring the house down with his speech at the leadership forum.

  30. MW says:
    April 20, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    This is thirteen kinds of awesome. I love the messaging to the ol’ uniparty, yo, Momma Bear is on the prowl, want some tea?

  31. missmarple2 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    I have been gone all day and what a treat to see this when I got back! Would someone explain to me why Palin is talking to that “arch-globalist” Jared Kushner? HAHAHAHA!

  32. Kaco says:
    April 20, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    This is really good to see. I have just recently wondered what happened to some of his loyal campaign crew and where they stand now. It seems like Rudy, America’s mayor, has fallen off the face of the earth, hope he surfaces somewhere around our President again.

    I really like the pic of them with Hillary’s portrait. I especially like that the portrait is now in the basement! Ha!

  33. dalethorn says:
    April 20, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I’ve been getting “A problem occurred with this webpage …. reloading …” for a couple of days now, and if I’m typing anything, it’s lost. I go to 50 or so different sites per day, and this is the only one that keeps crashing my iPad Pro. Well, until today, and I found that the Sarah Palin page I linked to from here has the same problem.

