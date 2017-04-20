President Trump Hosts a Few Friends for Dinner…

Splodey heads alert…. Take cover. The very fake news media conniptions will begin in 3…2…1
LikeLiked by 13 people
I don’t remember the media bitching when the taupe dope invited that poll dancer – beyond C to the WH
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, but you are taliking about he-who-must-not-be-criticized.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awesome! I’m sure the libtards are going to explode over this – HA!
Love our President Trump!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes Dhimmi splodeyheads, the more the better.
http://conservatives4palin.com/2017/04/sarah-palin-a-great-night-at-the-white-house.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like Spicer had a good visit with them too. Very nice pictures!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I love that President Trump allows ordinary Americans into the Oval Office. It really makes it the people’s house when he does that.
LikeLiked by 10 people
THIS just makes my day…WOW…happyhappyhappy…
Can’t believe I’m crying, so happy seeing the President finally getting some LOVE! Imagine if we didn’t have Sundance and Crew, we would never have seen these photos. Thank You Sundance, sure made my MONTH!
Glad to see Sarah Palin and crew! We love you Sarah Palin!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yes we do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sarah Palin:
(Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent I joked, “Because Jesus was booked.”) very funny.
Nice article, very nice.
Who stayed in the Lincoln Bedroom and for how much? 😉
Kid Rock got the Lincoln Bedroom because, as you know, kids always stay free.
Unlike the Clintons and Obozo Trump doesn’t charge for the room or AF1.
Linda Bloodworth-Tomlinson and Markie Post jumping up and down on the bed in the Lincoln Bedroom.
LikeLike
Markie Post was the woman rumored to have an affair with Hillary.
She got the full Coffee with ILLary treatment. YUK.
Cool!
I bet the picture of Sarah Palin standing in front of the ‘First Lady Hillary’ portrait is going to cause some heads to pop!
And yes the Media is going to go, insane seeing her standing in the Oval office, beside the President. That image is going to cause them paranoia!
WHY the portrait of Hillary?
Because they’re there and she’s not???
Some people take pictures with the carcasses of successfully hunted animals……..
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL…I just spit out my drink
Thread Winner
nice one
Because she’s not there!!!!!!
The answer to that question is on Sarah Palin’s face, plus her hand gesture!
Why indeed, Disgusted. It’s the exclamation point on their statement to the MSM!
Sorry to display ignorance, but can anyone provide a caption that ID’s all the attendees? Kid Rock, Nuge, and Palin, I know, but the others I don’t. Thanks! They’re also not ID’d on the source site, btw.
That’s not ignorance. Just a reflection of whose appearance you are familiar with and whose appearance you are not familiar with. Me, too.
I’m glad to know I’m not the only one who wouldn’t recognize most celebrities. They sure don’t know what I look like. I don’t know what they look like either.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY and many blessings Sharon! So good to see you pop up here and there.
OK–they’re spouses of the respective male guests and Ms. Palin’s +1 was her daughter, Willow. Ignorant, little lazy, but intuition and a spare minute or two on DuckDuckGo go a long way.
The blonde with Ted and Sarah is Ted’s wife Shemane; the brunette with Kid Rock is his fiancee Audrey. Sarah’s daughter Willow was also there. The Conservatives4Palin site linked above has more photos and identifies them.
Majestic lions, wolverines, barracudas, and great white buffaloes…. is this the most awesome administation in U. S. history, ever, or what…
#proudtobeAmericanagain
LikeLiked by 8 people
I LOVVVE that top photo!
What a fun evening for President Trump with some Red White & Blue Deplorables 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Sarah looks terrific – rested, happy & in her element. Hi Sarah 😊 We love you💖
Love Kid Rock and Ted Nugent! Glad to see they were rewarded for their support of our President!
Absolutely WONDERFUL !!
When you invite a few friends over for dinner………make it the really fun ones!
someone is spoiling the fun, after linking to the website, had about four tabs suddenly open with all sorts of sketchy stuff.
The Patriots and The Patriots on the same day! Love these photos. Willow is all grown up. Sarah, Ted, Kid & Trump
….eagles fly with eagles !
This makes me so giddy,LOVE the photo with Sara, Nugent and Kid Rock around our President, as if they are contemplating and discussing something….oh the captions to be made!
Everything that Hollywood wants to be.
What a great night! Thanks for sharing, Sarah Palin. Happy to see Kid and Ted with you- they are from my old stomping grounds.
I’ll bet THAT was a lively dinner table.
hehehehe.. I would love to have been a fly on the wall.
Adorable deplorable bunch ❤❤❤❤
Always happy to see Sarah Palin know her & PDJT been friends for a long time, happy to see Ted and Kid there also looks like they all had a good time nice to see good times at our WH.
What an inspirational set of photos! The best thing that has happened since the inauguration as far as my spirit goes. It is so awesome to see that our President still believes and respects his friends and allies that helped him get there. The media and the GOPe worked tirelessly to create wedges between us. This does my old heart a ton of good.
What a great group and thanks Sarah for inviting the more boisterous.
I absolutely love it! Our President having Sarah Palin their was just awesome. I have nothing but respect for Governor Palin and her love for our country. In many ways for me she is the female equivalent of our President.
Willow is a very beautiful young lady.
This is winning folks! I saw this in the daily thread and laughed out loud. Political incorrectness at it’s finest. I’m sure we’ll hear all about the redneck white house and the white trash white house and God knows what else. I’ll just keep smiling. 🙂
Maybe they are planning something for the NRA convention at the end of this month. President Trump will surely bring the house down with his speech at the leadership forum.
https://www.nraam.org
This is thirteen kinds of awesome. I love the messaging to the ol’ uniparty, yo, Momma Bear is on the prowl, want some tea?
I have been gone all day and what a treat to see this when I got back! Would someone explain to me why Palin is talking to that “arch-globalist” Jared Kushner? HAHAHAHA!
This is really good to see. I have just recently wondered what happened to some of his loyal campaign crew and where they stand now. It seems like Rudy, America’s mayor, has fallen off the face of the earth, hope he surfaces somewhere around our President again.
I really like the pic of them with Hillary’s portrait. I especially like that the portrait is now in the basement! Ha!
I just want to add I hope Gov. Palin and he had good discussions, she has a lot to offer to help the U.S.
I’ve been getting “A problem occurred with this webpage …. reloading …” for a couple of days now, and if I’m typing anything, it’s lost. I go to 50 or so different sites per day, and this is the only one that keeps crashing my iPad Pro. Well, until today, and I found that the Sarah Palin page I linked to from here has the same problem.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 40,884 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Splodey heads alert…. Take cover. The very fake news media conniptions will begin in 3…2…1
LikeLiked by 13 people
I don’t remember the media bitching when the taupe dope invited that poll dancer – beyond C to the WH
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, but you are taliking about he-who-must-not-be-criticized.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awesome! I’m sure the libtards are going to explode over this – HA!
Love our President Trump!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes Dhimmi splodeyheads, the more the better.
http://conservatives4palin.com/2017/04/sarah-palin-a-great-night-at-the-white-house.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like Spicer had a good visit with them too. Very nice pictures!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I love that President Trump allows ordinary Americans into the Oval Office. It really makes it the people’s house when he does that.
LikeLiked by 10 people
THIS just makes my day…WOW…happyhappyhappy…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Can’t believe I’m crying, so happy seeing the President finally getting some LOVE! Imagine if we didn’t have Sundance and Crew, we would never have seen these photos. Thank You Sundance, sure made my MONTH!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Glad to see Sarah Palin and crew! We love you Sarah Palin!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yes we do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sarah Palin:
(Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent I joked, “Because Jesus was booked.”) very funny.
Nice article, very nice.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Who stayed in the Lincoln Bedroom and for how much? 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kid Rock got the Lincoln Bedroom because, as you know, kids always stay free.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unlike the Clintons and Obozo Trump doesn’t charge for the room or AF1.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Linda Bloodworth-Tomlinson and Markie Post jumping up and down on the bed in the Lincoln Bedroom.
LikeLike
Markie Post was the woman rumored to have an affair with Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She got the full Coffee with ILLary treatment. YUK.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cool!
I bet the picture of Sarah Palin standing in front of the ‘First Lady Hillary’ portrait is going to cause some heads to pop!
And yes the Media is going to go, insane seeing her standing in the Oval office, beside the President. That image is going to cause them paranoia!
LikeLiked by 9 people
WHY the portrait of Hillary?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because they’re there and she’s not???
LikeLiked by 10 people
Some people take pictures with the carcasses of successfully hunted animals……..
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL…I just spit out my drink
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thread Winner
LikeLiked by 1 person
nice one
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because she’s not there!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The answer to that question is on Sarah Palin’s face, plus her hand gesture!
LikeLike
Why indeed, Disgusted. It’s the exclamation point on their statement to the MSM!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry to display ignorance, but can anyone provide a caption that ID’s all the attendees? Kid Rock, Nuge, and Palin, I know, but the others I don’t. Thanks! They’re also not ID’d on the source site, btw.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s not ignorance. Just a reflection of whose appearance you are familiar with and whose appearance you are not familiar with. Me, too.
I’m glad to know I’m not the only one who wouldn’t recognize most celebrities. They sure don’t know what I look like. I don’t know what they look like either.
LikeLiked by 4 people
HAPPY BIRTHDAY and many blessings Sharon! So good to see you pop up here and there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK–they’re spouses of the respective male guests and Ms. Palin’s +1 was her daughter, Willow. Ignorant, little lazy, but intuition and a spare minute or two on DuckDuckGo go a long way.
LikeLike
The blonde with Ted and Sarah is Ted’s wife Shemane; the brunette with Kid Rock is his fiancee Audrey. Sarah’s daughter Willow was also there. The Conservatives4Palin site linked above has more photos and identifies them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Majestic lions, wolverines, barracudas, and great white buffaloes…. is this the most awesome administation in U. S. history, ever, or what…
#proudtobeAmericanagain
LikeLiked by 8 people
I LOVVVE that top photo!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a fun evening for President Trump with some Red White & Blue Deplorables 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Sarah looks terrific – rested, happy & in her element. Hi Sarah 😊 We love you💖
LikeLiked by 8 people
Love Kid Rock and Ted Nugent! Glad to see they were rewarded for their support of our President!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely WONDERFUL !!
LikeLiked by 2 people
When you invite a few friends over for dinner………make it the really fun ones!
LikeLiked by 6 people
someone is spoiling the fun, after linking to the website, had about four tabs suddenly open with all sorts of sketchy stuff.
LikeLike
The Patriots and The Patriots on the same day! Love these photos. Willow is all grown up. Sarah, Ted, Kid & Trump
….eagles fly with eagles !
LikeLiked by 3 people
This makes me so giddy,LOVE the photo with Sara, Nugent and Kid Rock around our President, as if they are contemplating and discussing something….oh the captions to be made!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everything that Hollywood wants to be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a great night! Thanks for sharing, Sarah Palin. Happy to see Kid and Ted with you- they are from my old stomping grounds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll bet THAT was a lively dinner table.
hehehehe.. I would love to have been a fly on the wall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Adorable deplorable bunch ❤❤❤❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always happy to see Sarah Palin know her & PDJT been friends for a long time, happy to see Ted and Kid there also looks like they all had a good time nice to see good times at our WH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What an inspirational set of photos! The best thing that has happened since the inauguration as far as my spirit goes. It is so awesome to see that our President still believes and respects his friends and allies that helped him get there. The media and the GOPe worked tirelessly to create wedges between us. This does my old heart a ton of good.
What a great group and thanks Sarah for inviting the more boisterous.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I absolutely love it! Our President having Sarah Palin their was just awesome. I have nothing but respect for Governor Palin and her love for our country. In many ways for me she is the female equivalent of our President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Willow is a very beautiful young lady.
LikeLike
This is winning folks! I saw this in the daily thread and laughed out loud. Political incorrectness at it’s finest. I’m sure we’ll hear all about the redneck white house and the white trash white house and God knows what else. I’ll just keep smiling. 🙂
Maybe they are planning something for the NRA convention at the end of this month. President Trump will surely bring the house down with his speech at the leadership forum.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.nraam.org
LikeLike
This is thirteen kinds of awesome. I love the messaging to the ol’ uniparty, yo, Momma Bear is on the prowl, want some tea?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been gone all day and what a treat to see this when I got back! Would someone explain to me why Palin is talking to that “arch-globalist” Jared Kushner? HAHAHAHA!
LikeLike
This is really good to see. I have just recently wondered what happened to some of his loyal campaign crew and where they stand now. It seems like Rudy, America’s mayor, has fallen off the face of the earth, hope he surfaces somewhere around our President again.
I really like the pic of them with Hillary’s portrait. I especially like that the portrait is now in the basement! Ha!
LikeLike
I just want to add I hope Gov. Palin and he had good discussions, she has a lot to offer to help the U.S.
LikeLike
I’ve been getting “A problem occurred with this webpage …. reloading …” for a couple of days now, and if I’m typing anything, it’s lost. I go to 50 or so different sites per day, and this is the only one that keeps crashing my iPad Pro. Well, until today, and I found that the Sarah Palin page I linked to from here has the same problem.
LikeLike