Shakeup At Fox News – Bill O’Reilly Out, Broadcast Line-up Changes W/ Tucker Carlson Move to 8:00pm…

Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch have fired Fox News pundit Bill O’Reilly who will not be returning to the network April 24th at the conclusion of his vacation. Meh.
Fox News has announced the decision to move Tucker Carlson to the 8:00pm slot and shift their 5:00pm program “The Five” to the 9:00pm hour. The centerpiece of the panel show, Eric Bolling, will remain at 5:00pm with his own hour long program.
Effective April 24th the line-up appears to look like this:
5:00pm – Eric Bolling
6:00pm – Brett Baier Special Reports
7:00pm – Martha MacCallum (temp 100 days)
8:00pm – Tucker Carlson
9:00pm – The Five
10:00pm – Sean Hannity
More than likely this line-up will not work long-term.
The Fox Show “The Five” is not ideologically aligned between Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. The Five show is fraught with inconsequential gnat banter and provides no substantive intellectual perspectives to warrant a prime-time following.
The 9:00pm hour will fail because gnat banter is shallow and solid prime-time political/consequential news requires newsworthy guests to discuss important topics and intellectual discussion. Absent intelligent and stimulative guests, people tune out. Roger Ailes knew this key and critical aspect of constructing political TV viewership.
No-one cares about the opinion of the “The Five” annoying gnats who collectively end up tuned out because their voices instinctively force the eardrum to protect itself and the broadcast ends up sounding like a round table of Charlie Brown’s teachers: “wauh, wauh, wauh”. Additionally, everyone already knows the opinions and tastes of the cucumber and mayonnaise on wonder-bread punditry.
Wait,.. was that my outside voice?
Since I can see Tucker’s best online everyday, it sounds like I still don’t have any reason to get cable.
With the former cable TV $$$ this month I got a nice new fishin’ reel. Last month some pyrex skillets.
Howie, nice about the new reel extra $ without cable. Every month I have been getting something new for the yard, tree, shrubs etc. also stocking up on my pantry. I love it. A more peaceful life.
$200 for what? Youtube pretty much covers it all, for free. lol
The only reason to watch “The Five” is Kimberly and Jessie Waters…but that’s not enough to suffer through the other leftist nitwits.
So who gets the “Center Chair” – Kimberly?
They reported, I decided to cut off the cable. I only see what clips are here at CTH now.
I also cut the cable and last week I purchased a ROKU Premier+ streamer…absolutely love it!
Both FOX and FBN have “free channels” that add show clips within 1-2 hours after airing.
In addition, the shows are in HD….assuming you have an HD TV.
Still discovering – just found the free “AMC” channel and watching new “Better Call Saul” episodes that are available day after airing.
My guess is Jesse Watters since he has sat there when Eric was on vacation,
My first treehouse comment, but a three year reader. O’Reilly’s sell-to date has expired! The Five will be a BIG bomb, esp with Ms. McCain.
I had said months ago when Kelly Megyn left that Tucker should have the 8pm slot. I agree that The Five at 9pm makes no sense. Put Hannity at 9pm and put The Five back into a daytime slot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually, to correct myself I had advocated for putting Hannity at 8pm and putting Lou Dobbs on at 10pm, but now I like Tucker at 8pm.
Yes I did check myself!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/05/fox-moves-tucker-carlson-to-9pm-adds-martha-maccallum-at-7pm/#comment-3425949
I agree – Tucker at 8, Hannity at 9, Lou at 10. Leave the gnats to the afternoon. MAKE PRIMETIME GREAT AGAIN!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you, Sundance.
Just a thought. The photo above with Jeb! at the table with Rupert Murdoch pretty much says it all to me. Notwithstanding the good points of Mr. O’Reilly’s career at FOX, I smell DEEP STATE fumes all over the place on his firing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And that’s Valerie Jarrett to his left? Shep probably won’t be accused of harassing women.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Virginian, u nailed it. I am done with FOX. The Murdock brothers and their wives have distroyed a once great network. Mark my words their top slot status is over!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, you’re right. Fox is the right wall of the echo chamber. With Ailes and O’Reilly gone – not just gone but humiliated – the Murdochs can start the compactor moving the wall to the left.
My perception is that O’Reilly was an honourable guy who deserves much better after a distinguished career. To me he was generally watchable and good humoured, not as shrill or angry as most of the Fox lineup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ideal situation, Beck and Tomi settle their lawsuit with Tomi released from her contract and hired by Fox for the 9:00 PM slot and keep THE FIVE at five. Tucker, Tomi and Sean would maintain a powerhouse lineup
Things are different now. A couple years ago this would be huge.
Now it’s just not interesting what goes on in the media backrooms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the reasons it is relevant today is it will be considered another notch on the belt of the progressives. They are already claiming victory on Twitter.
You – the general you – may not care about the goings on at Fox but the war is on against conservative – or so-called conservative – media. I personally get my news right here but there’s a large part of the population whose only news source is Fox. So, even though it isn’t the best it could be, it’s still better than another CNN or MSNBC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree with this. Don’t really care about O’Reilly leaving, I even wanted him gone months ago, but to progressives he is another scalp they can claim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope Shep is the next to go.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Shep won’t go. He fits the ideological viewpoint of the Murdoch boys – very left-leaning and liberal. Look for Hannity to be the next one to go. They’ll probably move someone like Dana Perino in to take his place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His eyeliner is disturbing. (Or it was when I had cable years ago.)
LikeLike
I’ll bet he was the first person to ask the pinhead, “need any help packing your s**t?”
LikeLike
What a Pinhead.
LikeLike
Todays word…Pinhead
pin·head
[ˈpinˌhed]
NOUN
the flattened head of a pin.
informal
a stupid or foolish person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! 😉
Big deal. Still won’t watch them.
def shep is next i think .. oreilly is going to land somewhere
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably Bangkok.
LikeLike
The Blaze. HA,
LikeLike
Has the credibility of the NYT been redeemed? My bet is they’re popping corks and singing “Start spreading the news”. On to the next target.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, Sundance. It won’t work for the long term. The Five should go back to 5pm and Bolling should get the 9pm slot. If Martha MacCallum goes back to her morning gig, that opens a spot at 7pm for another woman, which they desperately need to add if Martha doesn’t stay for another 100 days or indefinitely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maria Bartrimomo would be good at 9:00pm.
However, I’m not surprised to see what Murdoch’s clan is doing. They might be intentionally trying to drive off Hannity’s show by dumping the lead-in and eroding his ratings. Just seems like something Murdoch would do; his typical play..
LikeLiked by 14 people
Definitely…Hannity is next on the Fox News list! The MSM is becoming a gasland at every hour. Fox Business is really the only alternative.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or if could be that Hannity needs time to prepare for the show. His radio show ends at 6pm. (Guy needs to have dinner too.)
It wouldn’t surprise me. But is Murdoch so desperate that he’d sacrifice one of the network’s biggest prime-time hours to kill the next one? Has he really already reached that point? Given what he tried with Judge Napolitano, I guess he may have, I just thought it would take a little while longer.
LikeLike
Well, it looks like there is a huge opening in the cable industry for a right leaning, President Trump supporting cable news network! It is guaranteed to make billions! FOX News is dead and hopefully, some rich Trump supporter will take the slot when FOX goes belly up! I take that back….Why wait? We could sure use more “America First, Real News, Drain The Swamp Reporting”, right now!!
Harris Faulkner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
who is she?
That fool from Fresno kept @ her in his tweets….
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s on Outnumbered and has a weekend show. Really balanced and fair from what I’ve seen. The fool from Fresno probably had a crush/fixation on her, she’s a gorgeous black woman.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-mozilla-008&hsimp=yhs-008&hspart=mozilla&p=Harris+Faulkner#id=1&vid=e9f0db62f415f77330b774c1f7d701b0&action=click
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh, I like both of these women! Maria and Harris are both stellar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Yes yes. Harris is a wonderful host.
LikeLike
Time for a new channel.
Tucker is great, but he can’t carry the whole two hours… Hannity is quite good, but he’s very intense (wish he’d count to ten before over talking over his guests)…
Maybe bring back Greta Mon->Thu and use Stossel on Friday?
LikeLike
Greta’s with MSNBC. Fox fired her.
LikeLike
I would have left the 5 at 5 and put Bolling’s show at 9.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I stopped watching Faux News and listening to talk radio after Trump won. Life is so much easier!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cut the cord on cable TV a couple of years ago and I don’t miss any of that junk at all.
As a matter of fact, we travelled to see in-laws for a holiday not too long ago and they had Fox News Channel on constantly. I kid you not, it made me extremely unhappy to hear that stuff in the background. Just mindless blabber.
After de-toxing from that junk it is impossible to ever go back to wasting one’s life on that drivel. Feel sad for the millions who pay to sit and stare at propaganda every night.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So true. It is awful.
I’ve always looked at The Five like Seinfeld. A show about nothing. Basically the last episode of Seinfeld had them all getting convicted of being useless to themselves and society. Kimberly is okay but I can never forget her saying one time (long ago) that her ex Gavin Newsome gets things done in politics because he’s so good looking and it’s hard to say no to Gavin because of his physical attractiveness. That’s a chunk blower and can never quite get over it although I do agree with her stances on pretty much everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The media is not worth my time.
He’s a lumbersexual.
LikeLike
Can Watters come in and just run with the O’R format. It may not have been pleasant with O talking over guests but the flow was good.
Tucker Carlson.
Trish Regan.
Hannity.
“I’d buy that for a dollar!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Five, Bret, Martha, Tucker, Hannity, then Jeannine Porto with Judge Neapolitano if Fox News wants ratings.
LikeLike
Watched O’Reilly for Watters and Miller. Other than them ….meh.
Watters needs to check himself. At times he thinks he’s “all that” IMO
Hannity’s lead in perk is shot, no one will suffer thru The Five to watch Hannity at 10.
Tvs will turn off or channels clicked over after Tucker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I knew it, sd is one of us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This entire fiasco is the LEFT silencing our conservative news sources .
I am ashamed of the Liberal Murdoch’s two wealthy rich sons for compiling with Left Propaganda BS.
Fox will no longer play on my T.V.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Totally agree grandmother. Many treepers have cut their cable and wisely so, but for the majority of cable viewers who relied on Fox for some balance will not have any other station to watch. Like Fox or not, like cable or not, this was a powerful voice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is why I am so angry as they have turned their back on the VERY people that made them who they are today and sunk so low to cater to the Liberal Machine.
Fox sold all of out . Our Freedom of Speech is being silenced as is our news sources .
I watched Fox on the Internet .
Shameful !
For me the only 2 must watch shows are Charles Payne, Making Money at 6:00pm followed by Lou Dobbs at 7:00pm on FBN. After that I am done with tv and back to the treehouse. When Lou gets on his rants about the Freedom Caucus he sometimes may lose me for a night. I know Lou loves our President but sometimes he gets sidetracked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We want Jesse! We want Jesse! We want Jesse at 9pm!!!
LikeLike
Agree. Jesse is a solid conservative.
LikeLike
Yup and he was raised in a Liberal household.
LikeLike
Give the spot to Milo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, now THAT would be awesome. People would tune in just for the costumes! 😂😂
LikeLike
I disagree.
That would be FABULOUS!
LikeLike
Touche 🙂
LikeLike
I agree with the Harris Faulkner suggestion. She has a way at getting at the truth and making people look stupid who attempt to propagate lies. Much like Tucker,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never could stomach O’Reilly (I’ve disliked him since his local Boston TV news gig moons ago), but the crowing of the Left nauseates me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a mistake, but Fox News has been going a different way for a long time.
Fox is done.
That old saying Pride Goeth before the Fall is tailor-made for the Murdoch gang. The sons are libs and dying to fit into the dim media-darling category. They will go all-in for a Fox makeover which will fail completely. Who needs a left-leaning Fox when all other media outlets are ruled by libs?
Fox will now be a small fish in a big pond instead of a big fish in a small pond and will become fish bait. I couldn’t care less.
Hannity will soon be gone as well.
Hopefully some brave new media outlet will emerge that reflects the huge audience out here just dying to have our views addressed.
Remember, HALF the country does NOT believe the 99% of media controlling the airwaves.
Meanwhile, we’ve still got the and blogs like TCTH.
LikeLiked by 3 people
O’Reilly was always too big for his britches. His Ego and Arrogance took him down as it always does. He was very demeaning of our President. He was and is a phony baloney.
Pass the mayonnaise.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Five is the most insufferable show w/ equally annoying cast. Should be renamed GOPe Yak Factor. With the exception of Waters, the panel spews the party line. And Beckel??? Where do I start and why do the Murdoch’s think he can stay sober until 9pm to put on a live show? My dream scenario is one where Bill, Sean, and Tucker start a new network and headline their own prime time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the same channel that gives shows to Dana Perino, and Chris Stirewalt.
I honestly think the reason ‘the five’ works so well is because mainly… well… it’s on at 5! Not just the name thing, but because that time of day people are kind of winding down and in that weird time where you’re in between ‘work’ and ‘evening’ or waiting on your spouse to get home, etc.
In short it’s just not serious t.v., it won’t work in the evening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I only watch regularly when Greta held court, and believe it or not…when Glen Beck had an awesomely informative hour early in the day. I will always give him the credit for teaching me an enormous amount of history and current events. That thing he did with magnetized logos and photos was very effective. Thank you, Glen. So sorry you just imploded as you did with the Cruz teddy bears, soccer balls, illegal fraudulent children and women (no!) nonsense. And I haven’t turned my paid for cable t.v. on for a few years. But when I did last, all I could think was “Where is Greta?” She had a professional presence. I cannot bear the rest of the Fox Females with the long curls pulled carefully over their collective shoulders, the heavy, really heavy make-up, insane fake eyelashes, and the constant leg shots between the shortest skirts possible and the highest heels possible, teetering on the highest stools possible, like a formula somebody in market says will keep their older men viewers totally enthralled. Just so juvenile, and insulting to real news junkies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And then there was The Four….
LikeLike
The only one worth watching is Eric. I will set up DVR for his show.
Otherwise Faux News will remain off in my house. I don’t need that kind of stress in my life.
Youtube and Twitter clips are fine with me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
cable news is dead to me. my cable tv viewing (actually streaming Direct TV Now) is to watch PD Live, The Golf Channel, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, Animal Cops, Alaskan State Troopers and other such rubbish.
They should move the “five” to compete opposite “the view”. Irrelevant gnat opinions on both.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A few minutes of reading this site every day is more informative than hours of Fox News, no matter who’s on.
Yes, but what about Lisa Boothe?? As far as I know she only appeared on O’Reilly’s show. Fox needs to give her a show of her own…
LikeLike
I guess President Trump was right again when he told Bill O’Reilly he needed to see a shrink after the one debate!
I’ll take an hour with Mark Steyn!
I like Tucker; can’t take Mr. I Know It All Hannity; The 3 Stooges have more going for them than The Five; Martha McCallen is as boring as waiting for water boil and Eric Bolling is like spending time with the Ex.
It’s not a line up – it’s a death march.
