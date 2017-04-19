Shakeup At Fox News – Bill O’Reilly Out, Broadcast Line-up Changes W/ Tucker Carlson Move to 8:00pm…

Posted on April 19, 2017

Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch have fired Fox News pundit Bill O’Reilly who will not be returning to the network April 24th at the conclusion of his vacation.  Meh.

Fox News has announced the decision to move Tucker Carlson to the 8:00pm slot and shift their 5:00pm program “The Five” to the 9:00pm hour.   The centerpiece of the panel show, Eric Bolling, will remain at 5:00pm with his own hour long program.

Effective April 24th the line-up appears to look like this:

5:00pm – Eric Bolling
6:00pm – Brett Baier Special Reports
7:00pm – Martha MacCallum (temp 100 days)
8:00pm – Tucker Carlson
9:00pm – The Five
10:00pm – Sean Hannity

More than likely this line-up will not work long-term.

The Fox Show “The Five” is not ideologically aligned between Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. The Five show is fraught with inconsequential gnat banter and provides no substantive intellectual perspectives to warrant a prime-time following.

The 9:00pm hour will fail because gnat banter is shallow and solid prime-time political/consequential news requires newsworthy guests to discuss important topics and intellectual discussion.   Absent intelligent and stimulative guests, people tune out.  Roger Ailes knew this key and critical aspect of constructing political TV viewership.

No-one cares about the opinion of the “The Five” annoying gnats who collectively end up tuned out because their voices instinctively force the eardrum to protect itself and the broadcast ends up sounding like a round table of Charlie Brown’s teachers: “wauh, wauh, wauh”.  Additionally, everyone already knows the opinions and tastes of the cucumber and mayonnaise on wonder-bread punditry.

Wait,.. was that my outside voice?

.

(Source Link)

 

89 Responses to Shakeup At Fox News – Bill O’Reilly Out, Broadcast Line-up Changes W/ Tucker Carlson Move to 8:00pm…

  1. Sentient says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Since I can see Tucker’s best online everyday, it sounds like I still don’t have any reason to get cable.

    Sentient says:

    
  2. freeperjim says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    The only reason to watch “The Five” is Kimberly and Jessie Waters…but that’s not enough to suffer through the other leftist nitwits.

    So who gets the “Center Chair” – Kimberly?

    freeperjim says:

    
    • Howie says:
      April 19, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      They reported, I decided to cut off the cable. I only see what clips are here at CTH now.

      Howie says:

      
      • freeperjim says:
        April 19, 2017 at 5:23 pm

        I also cut the cable and last week I purchased a ROKU Premier+ streamer…absolutely love it!

        Both FOX and FBN have “free channels” that add show clips within 1-2 hours after airing.

        In addition, the shows are in HD….assuming you have an HD TV.

        Still discovering – just found the free “AMC” channel and watching new “Better Call Saul” episodes that are available day after airing.

        Like

        
    • senda72 says:
      April 19, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      My guess is Jesse Watters since he has sat there when Eric was on vacation,

      Like

      
  3. bluehillsmike says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    My first treehouse comment, but a three year reader. O’Reilly’s sell-to date has expired! The Five will be a BIG bomb, esp with Ms. McCain.

    bluehillsmike says:

    
  4. rsanchez1990 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    I had said months ago when Kelly Megyn left that Tucker should have the 8pm slot. I agree that The Five at 9pm makes no sense. Put Hannity at 9pm and put The Five back into a daytime slot.

    rsanchez1990 says:

    
  5. Concerned Virginian says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Thank you, Sundance.
    Just a thought. The photo above with Jeb! at the table with Rupert Murdoch pretty much says it all to me. Notwithstanding the good points of Mr. O’Reilly’s career at FOX, I smell DEEP STATE fumes all over the place on his firing.

    Concerned Virginian says:

    
    • Southpaw says:
      April 19, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      And that’s Valerie Jarrett to his left? Shep probably won’t be accused of harassing women.

      Southpaw says:

      
    • conservativedriver says:
      April 19, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      Virginian, u nailed it. I am done with FOX. The Murdock brothers and their wives have distroyed a once great network. Mark my words their top slot status is over!

      conservativedriver says:

      
    • Steven Evans says:
      April 19, 2017 at 5:12 pm

      Yes, you’re right. Fox is the right wall of the echo chamber. With Ailes and O’Reilly gone – not just gone but humiliated – the Murdochs can start the compactor moving the wall to the left.

      My perception is that O’Reilly was an honourable guy who deserves much better after a distinguished career. To me he was generally watchable and good humoured, not as shrill or angry as most of the Fox lineup.

      Steven Evans says:

      
  6. Dan P says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Ideal situation, Beck and Tomi settle their lawsuit with Tomi released from her contract and hired by Fox for the 9:00 PM slot and keep THE FIVE at five. Tucker, Tomi and Sean would maintain a powerhouse lineup

    Like

    
  7. jefcool64 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Things are different now. A couple years ago this would be huge.
    Now it’s just not interesting what goes on in the media backrooms.

    jefcool64 says:

    
    • distracted2 says:
      April 19, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      One of the reasons it is relevant today is it will be considered another notch on the belt of the progressives. They are already claiming victory on Twitter.

      You – the general you – may not care about the goings on at Fox but the war is on against conservative – or so-called conservative – media. I personally get my news right here but there’s a large part of the population whose only news source is Fox. So, even though it isn’t the best it could be, it’s still better than another CNN or MSNBC.

      distracted2 says:

      
  8. HBD says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Hope Shep is the next to go.

    HBD says:

    
  9. Howie says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    What a Pinhead.

    Like

    
  10. rashamon says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Big deal. Still won’t watch them.

    Like

    
  11. Doug says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    def shep is next i think .. oreilly is going to land somewhere

    Doug says:

    
  12. tampa2 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Has the credibility of the NYT been redeemed? My bet is they’re popping corks and singing “Start spreading the news”. On to the next target.

    tampa2 says:

    
  13. distracted2 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    I agree, Sundance. It won’t work for the long term. The Five should go back to 5pm and Bolling should get the 9pm slot. If Martha MacCallum goes back to her morning gig, that opens a spot at 7pm for another woman, which they desperately need to add if Martha doesn’t stay for another 100 days or indefinitely.

    distracted2 says:

    
  14. tonyE says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Time for a new channel.

    Tucker is great, but he can’t carry the whole two hours… Hannity is quite good, but he’s very intense (wish he’d count to ten before over talking over his guests)…

    Maybe bring back Greta Mon->Thu and use Stossel on Friday?

    Like

    
  15. motownpatriot says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    I would have left the 5 at 5 and put Bolling’s show at 9.

    motownpatriot says:

    
  16. barton2016 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    I stopped watching Faux News and listening to talk radio after Trump won. Life is so much easier!

    barton2016 says:

    
  17. Nationalist says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Cut the cord on cable TV a couple of years ago and I don’t miss any of that junk at all.

    As a matter of fact, we travelled to see in-laws for a holiday not too long ago and they had Fox News Channel on constantly. I kid you not, it made me extremely unhappy to hear that stuff in the background. Just mindless blabber.

    After de-toxing from that junk it is impossible to ever go back to wasting one’s life on that drivel. Feel sad for the millions who pay to sit and stare at propaganda every night.

    Nationalist says:

    
  18. Matt says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    I’ve always looked at The Five like Seinfeld. A show about nothing. Basically the last episode of Seinfeld had them all getting convicted of being useless to themselves and society. Kimberly is okay but I can never forget her saying one time (long ago) that her ex Gavin Newsome gets things done in politics because he’s so good looking and it’s hard to say no to Gavin because of his physical attractiveness. That’s a chunk blower and can never quite get over it although I do agree with her stances on pretty much everything.

    Matt says:

    
  19. stopislaminusa says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Can Watters come in and just run with the O’R format. It may not have been pleasant with O talking over guests but the flow was good.

    Like

    
  20. mrt721 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Tucker Carlson.
    Trish Regan.
    Hannity.
    “I’d buy that for a dollar!”

    mrt721 says:

    
  21. Old Longshoreman says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Watched O’Reilly for Watters and Miller. Other than them ….meh.
    Watters needs to check himself. At times he thinks he’s “all that” IMO

    Like

    
  22. Patriot1783 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Hannity’s lead in perk is shot, no one will suffer thru The Five to watch Hannity at 10.
    Tvs will turn off or channels clicked over after Tucker.

    Patriot1783 says:

    
  23. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    I knew it, sd is one of us.

    Timmy-the-Ute says:

    
  24. grandmotherpatriot says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    This entire fiasco is the LEFT silencing our conservative news sources .
    I am ashamed of the Liberal Murdoch’s two wealthy rich sons for compiling with Left Propaganda BS.
    Fox will no longer play on my T.V.

    grandmotherpatriot says:

    
    • Oldschool says:
      April 19, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      Totally agree grandmother. Many treepers have cut their cable and wisely so, but for the majority of cable viewers who relied on Fox for some balance will not have any other station to watch. Like Fox or not, like cable or not, this was a powerful voice.

      Oldschool says:

      
      • grandmotherpatriot says:
        April 19, 2017 at 5:26 pm

        That is why I am so angry as they have turned their back on the VERY people that made them who they are today and sunk so low to cater to the Liberal Machine.
        Fox sold all of out . Our Freedom of Speech is being silenced as is our news sources .
        I watched Fox on the Internet .
        Shameful !

        Like

        
  25. fleporeblog says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    For me the only 2 must watch shows are Charles Payne, Making Money at 6:00pm followed by Lou Dobbs at 7:00pm on FBN. After that I am done with tv and back to the treehouse. When Lou gets on his rants about the Freedom Caucus he sometimes may lose me for a night. I know Lou loves our President but sometimes he gets sidetracked.

    fleporeblog says:

    
  26. ivehadit says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    We want Jesse! We want Jesse! We want Jesse at 9pm!!!

    Like

    
  27. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Give the spot to Milo!

    Timmy-the-Ute says:

    
  28. Matt says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    I agree with the Harris Faulkner suggestion. She has a way at getting at the truth and making people look stupid who attempt to propagate lies. Much like Tucker,

    Matt says:

    
  29. colmdebhailis says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    I never could stomach O’Reilly (I’ve disliked him since his local Boston TV news gig moons ago), but the crowing of the Left nauseates me.

    colmdebhailis says:

    
  30. TexasDude says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    This is a mistake, but Fox News has been going a different way for a long time.

    Like

    
  31. wyntre says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Fox is done.

    That old saying Pride Goeth before the Fall is tailor-made for the Murdoch gang. The sons are libs and dying to fit into the dim media-darling category. They will go all-in for a Fox makeover which will fail completely. Who needs a left-leaning Fox when all other media outlets are ruled by libs?

    Fox will now be a small fish in a big pond instead of a big fish in a small pond and will become fish bait. I couldn’t care less.

    Hannity will soon be gone as well.

    Hopefully some brave new media outlet will emerge that reflects the huge audience out here just dying to have our views addressed.

    Remember, HALF the country does NOT believe the 99% of media controlling the airwaves.

    Meanwhile, we’ve still got the and blogs like TCTH.

    wyntre says:

    
  32. SPMI says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    O’Reilly was always too big for his britches. His Ego and Arrogance took him down as it always does. He was very demeaning of our President. He was and is a phony baloney.
    Pass the mayonnaise.

    SPMI says:

    
  33. Jen MG says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    The Five is the most insufferable show w/ equally annoying cast. Should be renamed GOPe Yak Factor. With the exception of Waters, the panel spews the party line. And Beckel??? Where do I start and why do the Murdoch’s think he can stay sober until 9pm to put on a live show? My dream scenario is one where Bill, Sean, and Tucker start a new network and headline their own prime time.

    Jen MG says:

    
  34. Ron says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    I honestly think the reason ‘the five’ works so well is because mainly… well… it’s on at 5! Not just the name thing, but because that time of day people are kind of winding down and in that weird time where you’re in between ‘work’ and ‘evening’ or waiting on your spouse to get home, etc.

    In short it’s just not serious t.v., it won’t work in the evening.

    Ron says:

    
  35. Disgusted says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    I only watch regularly when Greta held court, and believe it or not…when Glen Beck had an awesomely informative hour early in the day. I will always give him the credit for teaching me an enormous amount of history and current events. That thing he did with magnetized logos and photos was very effective. Thank you, Glen. So sorry you just imploded as you did with the Cruz teddy bears, soccer balls, illegal fraudulent children and women (no!) nonsense. And I haven’t turned my paid for cable t.v. on for a few years. But when I did last, all I could think was “Where is Greta?” She had a professional presence. I cannot bear the rest of the Fox Females with the long curls pulled carefully over their collective shoulders, the heavy, really heavy make-up, insane fake eyelashes, and the constant leg shots between the shortest skirts possible and the highest heels possible, teetering on the highest stools possible, like a formula somebody in market says will keep their older men viewers totally enthralled. Just so juvenile, and insulting to real news junkies.

    Disgusted says:

    
  36. Barbara Willams says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    And then there was The Four….

    Like

    
  37. sundance says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Like

    
  38. SandraOpines says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    The only one worth watching is Eric. I will set up DVR for his show.

    Otherwise Faux News will remain off in my house. I don’t need that kind of stress in my life.

    Youtube and Twitter clips are fine with me.

    SandraOpines says:

    
  39. Bob Thoms says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    cable news is dead to me. my cable tv viewing (actually streaming Direct TV Now) is to watch PD Live, The Golf Channel, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, Animal Cops, Alaskan State Troopers and other such rubbish.

    Like

    
  40. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    They should move the “five” to compete opposite “the view”. Irrelevant gnat opinions on both.

    citizen817 says:

    
  41. Sedanka says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    A few minutes of reading this site every day is more informative than hours of Fox News, no matter who’s on.

    Like

    
  42. Joe Kenney says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Yes, but what about Lisa Boothe?? As far as I know she only appeared on O’Reilly’s show. Fox needs to give her a show of her own…

    Like

    
  43. not2worryluv says:
    April 19, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    I guess President Trump was right again when he told Bill O’Reilly he needed to see a shrink after the one debate!

    I’ll take an hour with Mark Steyn!

    I like Tucker; can’t take Mr. I Know It All Hannity; The 3 Stooges have more going for them than The Five; Martha McCallen is as boring as waiting for water boil and Eric Bolling is like spending time with the Ex.

    It’s not a line up – it’s a death march.

    Like

    Reply

