President Trump Signs “S.544” Veteran’s Choice in Healthcare Act…

Earlier today President Trump delivered on a reform promise to Veterans who are regionally impacted by poor healthcare options/providers within the VA system. This is a really big deal.
[Transcript] 11:32 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Good morning. We’re honored to join and be joined today by some absolutely tremendous people and great veterans. Thanks, as well — and I have to thank them dearly — but as well to Representative Phil Roe. Where is he? What a job you’ve done. And all the members of Congress who worked on the bill that we’re about to sign. Such an important bill.
I especially want to thank Senator John McCain and Senator Johnny Isaacson. They have been incredible in working with us. Let me also welcome my good friend, Florida Governor Rick Scott, a Navy veteran who’s here with us to represent more than a million veterans from the state of Florida. We’re also joined by the leaders of a number of veterans groups. I want to thank all of them for being here and all of the tremendous and important work that they do. We would not be here if it weren’t for them, I can tell you that.
Finally, I want to thank our Secretary of the VA, David Shulkin, who, by the way, was approved with a vote of 100 to nothing. That’s shocking, right? (Laughter.) One hundred to nothing, really. Now, you wouldn’t be getting 100 to nothing. (Laughter.)
We met earlier today in the Oval Office, and Secretary Shulkin updated me on the massive and chronic challenge he inherited at the VA, but also the great progress that he is making. He’s got a group of people that are phenomenal at the VA. It’s one of my most important things. I’ve been telling all of our friends at speeches and rallies for two years about the VA, how we’re going to turn it around. And we’re doing that.
And, actually, next week, on Thursday at 2 o’clock, we’re going to have a news conference with David and some others to tell you about all of the tremendous things that are happening at the VA and what we’ve done in terms of progress and achievement.
The veterans have poured out their sweat and blood and tears for this country for so long, and it’s time that they’re recognized, and it’s time that we now take care of them, and take care of them properly.
That’s why I’m pleased today to sign into law the Veterans Choice Program Improvement Act. So this is called the Choice Program Improvement Act. It speaks for itself. This bill will extend and improve the Veterans Choice Program so that more veterans can see the doctor of their choice — you got it? The doctor of their choice — and don’t have to wait and travel long distances for VA care. Some people have to travel five hours, eight hours, and they’ll have to do it on a weekly basis, and even worse than that. It’s not going to happen anymore.
This new law is a good start, but there is still much work to do. We will fight each and every day to deliver the long-awaited reforms our veterans deserve, and to protect those who have so courageously protected each and every one of us.
So we’ve made a lot of strides for the veterans. These are, like, the most incredible people we have in our country as far as I’m concerned, and they have not been taken care of properly.
I want to thank David. You’ve done an incredible job. And you’re going to see some of that on Thursday. So thank you all very much. And we’re going to sign this. And I think I’m going to have to give this pen — the way I look at it, we should probably give it to Phil. What do you think?
PARTICIPANT: I agree.
THE PRESIDENT: Does everybody agree? I think Phil is —
REPRESENTATIVE ROE: I’ll agree with that. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: Phil agrees. But congratulations, everybody. Really fantastic. Thank you very much.
(Bill is signed.) (Applause.)
Phil, maybe you could say a few words, if you’d like.
REPRESENTATIVE ROE: Well, Mr. President, thank you very much. And this was a very, very important bill to get started with so we can get Choice 2.0 to get to the place exactly where the President said he wanted to be. And it’s a privilege to work with all of these great people up here to help make the VA better.
I’ve spent the last week on the break going to Los Angeles and Phoenix to get a firsthand view of what’s going on. And what we want to do is put the veteran in charge of these choices, not the bureaucracy. And I think Dr. Shulkin is just the person to see that happen. Mr. President, thank you so much.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. It’s fantastic.
And David? Where’s David?
DR. SHULKIN: Yeah, I’m right behind you, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead. I won’t look back. You just talk. (Laughter.)
DR. SHULKIN: Well, first of all, I want to thank everybody here as well, and thank Congress for seeing this done, and Mr. President to be signing this.
This is a good day for veterans. This is a great day to celebrate not only what veterans have contributed to the country, but how we’re making things better for them. And by working together, we’re going to continue this progress. I think, as the President said, we’re actually going to do this a week from Thursday, Mr. President —
THE PRESIDENT: Right.
DR. SHULKIN: — and talk about the tremendous accomplishments, but most importantly, about the great things that are to come to fulfill the President’s commitments that he made to veterans. And so thank you all for being here today.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. Great job. So again, next week, on Thursday, at 2 o’clock — it may change a little bit, but about that time we’re going to have a conference to talk about the progress and the achievement.
I’d like to ask Rick Scott, the governor of Florida — he’s done a fantastic job as governor, by the way, and really understands his subject, and really understands a lot of subjects. Rick, do you want to say a few words?
GOVERNOR SCOTT: Sure. Well, I was really proud. My father was in the 82nd Airborne, he did all the combat jumps, and I grew up listening to all his stories about the war. I had the opportunity to serve in the Navy. Unfortunately, in 2014, I had to sue the VA because we had — our state healthcare agency couldn’t go inspect their hospitals when we heard all the stories about deaths, delays, and poor conditions.
And so Mr. President and I want to thank Congress for doing this to create certainty of care while we figure out how to fix the VA system. And David, I want to thank you for what you’re doing. You’ve got actually the right background to do this. I know President Trump has been focused on our veterans and our military before he was President, and I know he’s going to continue to do a great job. We have 1.5 million veterans. I want them all to move to Florida. (Laughter.) But thank you for doing this, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much.
Most importantly, thank you, thank all of the great veterans. Would you like to say something to all of these people out there? You’ll become a movie star tomorrow. (Laughter.)
PARTICIPANT: Well, our nation will be judged by how it treats its veterans, and I’m sure our country will allow generations — right now, they’re children, but they’re going to be our future servicemen. And so we have to treat veterans well. It’s about national security, it’s about patriotism, and this is a great step forward to doing it.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Nobody can say it better than that, so we’re going to end. But I want to just thank you all. Thank you for being here. Thank you. (Applause.)
Thanks President Trump for keeping another Campaign Promise !
God Bless our Troops
In this case, it makes America even greater than it was!
This is what our Veterans should have had all along…being able to get the care they need, close to where they live.
This is a true leader. Another campaign promise fulfilled. Vets can now see doctors of their choice!
Have never witnessed before PDJT a President who honors his campaign promises.
“Have never witnessed before PDJT a President who honors his campaign promises. MAGA”
And ST, he chooses the best in class to run the various Departments with a private sector mindfulness to get to root causes of problems, and not gloss over it again with another coat of whitewash. It is amazing what he as accomplished at the Cabinet level, Directives via Executive Order and on the international stage via the powers vested in the Office of the Presidency. Imagine if he didn’t have a Swampadelic UniParty Leadership to usher through the legislation that will have “Bigly” positive effects on healthcare and the economy. IMHO McConnell may be willing to deal, but Ryan has become such a swamp creature it is time for him to go. Perhaps it is time to test the concept that the Speaker of the House does not have to be a member and maybe it is time to bring Newt back into that position.
It is no doubt a shame that members of our own party are holding PDJT back I hope that Ryan is replaced as speaker & be happy for them to chose someone outside congress.
The day of reckoning will come.
Wrong. Obama promised to fundamentally transform America and he did.
Indeed, Obama never said *how* he was going to transform America, just that he *was*. And what did we get out of it? Radicalized young people [people who really ought to be considered abuse victims in the same way that the hitler youth were], racism now on the minds of everybody and in so stirring up the crazy racists to do violent acts [especially against white people], an unstable economy and job market, high suicide rate, more terrorist attacks on US soil then recent memory can recall, full front attacks on free speech and Christianity, the FBI and federal agents attacking and killing ranchers because the government wanted their land for development, etc. [the list is LONG.]
And, thanks to the democrats, still without a full cabinet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
your right about that its ridiculous how the obstructionists are not called out on that. That is not how congress is suppose to work.
We’ll see. I have YET to be paid for seeing veterans or their families, from either TriCare or from the Veteran’s Choice program – and I’ve been credentialed with both for a year.
That’s part of the problem Who wants to wait and hope they someday get paid for their work? It’s one thing to expand access, Obama did that with the Veteran’s Choice program, but to PAY for the expanded access is something else entirely.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I wonder if they could give the Veterans a version of EBT card for medical care…It would not be unlimited, but a guarantee service providers can get some payment immediately and then wait for the rest of paperwork…Maybe $1000 bucks for healthcare only..
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I wonder if they could give the Veterans a version of EBT card for medical care”
With a free market HSA and a generous Cash component to pay the co-pays and a Direct Primary Care component to have the 24/7 concierge service with your Direct Primary Care doctor including the low cost prescriptions ( generic ) the the DPC Doctors are utilizing. It could be a model for the rest of HealthCare
And oh by the way make the Congress and the Senate get aboard it for starters as the work the kinks out of it. They have co-pays our Vets don’t. If it is good enough for our Vets it is good enough for the Congress Critters, not the plan they have now, they need to make our Vet’s Health Care a number one priority. What better way than to make them experience it 1st hand…
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^^This, overwhelmingly, THIS^^^!!! The nation’s government must be subject to the same laws and regulations that her citizens are. Especially when it comes to veterans’ care–unless they happen to be an honorable vet (qualifier to exclude certain, ahem, McTraitors), government personnel really don’t merit the care our veterans do. Pols sit in cushy chairs, sleep in their own (or someone’s–yuck, nothing is clean and clear with these DC scum) soft beds, have LEO protection, and rarely risk much of anything, other than maybe jail time for a lot of ’em. At the very least, they should be required to accept no better health care and pensions than do those who risked all and gave much to defend our nation, humanity, and liberty around the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
tinfoil, I understood the extremely slooooow rate of reimbursement to Choice medical providers caused a number of them to drop out of the program. Personally, I am of the opinion, the administrative personnel in the VA intentionally did what they could to obstruct veterans from seeking private care and obstructed prompt payments to those providers because they feared losing their jobs if more veterans sought outside medical services, making them redundant. I attempted to use my Choice card in 2014 and 2015 and finally gave up.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I believe you are right. I am committed to serving our veterans and their families so I will continue to provide service. But. I shouldn’t be planning to write off the bills because I can plan on being stiffed by our govt for being committed to our veterans.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you, Doc. (tinfoil), for continuing to serve those vets and their families. I know they must be very grateful for your generosity of heart.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just a rural nurse practitioner.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well, even though I promoted you, I am certain they consider you their “Doc.” With a number of physicians retiring (sure ozerocare had an impact), you are all they’ve got, especially in rural communities which were underserved. Moreover, I know your credentials to be a nurse practitioner requires more than that required of the standard nurse – Master’s or Doctorate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have to say that at the both of the clinics I’ve utilized over the last decade, I’ve preferred seeing the nurse practitioner rather than any of the doctors. My wife says the same thing about the clinic she goes to. Whatever it is you guys have going on, the docs could use a little of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please — PLEASE — don’t use the word JUST. Nurse practitioners are a very important (and beginnng even more important) part of the American healthcare system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops! (and beginning to be even more important)
And guess what…it worked. Where I live (FL), there are more veterans coming in and getting the help they need…esp. for PTSD. So, yes, this was needed biggly. MAGA, PDJT!!! Retired Military
LikeLiked by 3 people
I'll be making an appointment soon with my VA CBOC doctor and will be discussing this with her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Janie M…I was amazed at what took place recently. I was ASKED mind you, why I was not seen for my condition and I said that I was never contacted…(me contacted…no response). Doc said we will get you what you need…And Thank you for your Service and your Family's Service…
LikeLike
so is it slower than Medicare payments or private insurance if you don't get prior approval or put in the right codes? Reimbursement from INSURANCE is not like paying cash or credit cards at the doctor's office, and much is due to complexity of treatment options and descriptions at the doctor's office. Not a simple matter…but docs have had trouble getting paid WAY before this deal…so before kvetching…compare it to what it has always been like in the alternative non cash payment by the patient.
LikeLike
I see a Medicare patient on Wednesday....I get a payment directly to the business account by the following Friday (10 days). I see an insurance patient on Wednesday....I see a check in 2-3 weeks. Not with Tricare or the VA. Has nothing to do with the codes. The same codes apply to all agencies, they're international codes (that's what the IC in ICD stands for).
LikeLiked by 6 people
I'm a Veterans Choice patient and my doctor has told me the same thing. She said she would take a lot more vets if the government would get their act together. Hopefully, that will happen with Trump leading the way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our leader, fulfilling another promise, and promising it will get even better! This will go a long way in silencing #nevertrumpers and leftist trolls and MEDIOTS, a term coined right here at CTH and very apropos.
LikeLiked by 5 people
alleluia! I am happy to say the program works, having been a beneficiary. It is 180 mile round trip to the VA Loma Linda hospital otherwise. We do have a local clinic, however.

Take some time one day and go hang out in the lobby of a VA Hospital. Bring Kleenex.
Take some time one day and go hang out in the lobby of a VA Hospital. Bring Kleenex.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Do it once-a-week here in Sunny Florida…
LikeLiked by 1 person
In my dream world, veterans would be treated so well by society that we would have to have lotteries for who gets to serve. Good win, sir, thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OOHH – RAHH ! there Mr. President
LikeLiked by 7 people
This was certainly long overdue. Our veterans truly deserve the care they earned fighting for our freedoms on the battlefield. They deserve the best and nothing less.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obama did that with the Veteran’s Choice program
And there you’ve identified the SOURCE of your problem. With President Trump, now honest people are in charge and things are going to be different. Count on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh I hope this makes a difference for my 87-year-old dad, a Marine vet who served this country for nine years. He now lives with my sister and brother-in-law and requires full-time care. He has been awarded 9 hours of care a week. Nine hours isn't much, especially when the care agency is so poorly staffed that no caregiver shows up at all for entire weeks at a time. If my sister could contract with the agency of her choice, things would be so much better, but she must work within the parameters the VA has set up with their contracted agency. Hoping and praying that this makes a difference for many. It dawns on me that my dad served his country all those years ago and my sister serves day in and day out now with precious little help. God bless the caregivers!
LikeLiked by 14 people
God bless your dad! His story is the kind President Trump needs to keep hearing about.
I am sure our new VA Secretary would love to hear from you.
https://www.va.gov/opa/bios/secva.asp
LikeLiked by 8 people
Your story just makes me furious, and maybe with this great new focus on vets your family will feel some relief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Vee, I hope that your sister finds reliable caregivers. Insurance doesn’t help much if there is no one to provide the direct care.
You mentioned that the agency is poorly-staffed. Agencies generally take about 1/3 of the funds provided. Agencies have to be bonded, insured, run offices with photocopiers, utilities, and file huge numbers of forms and training followup.
The direct caregivers only see a fraction of the funding. Caregiving jobs are often low-status with significant risk of back injury, Several factors lead caregivers to find other lines work with less responsibility, higher social status and higher pay.
However, caregiving work can be very educational, gets people out and involved in the community, is a great introduction to nursing skills, and more. There ought to be ways to bring more responsible people into this field, if only temporarily, because it opens eyes to parts of the community that are invisible to many. If caregiving incomes cannot be raised, then there need to be other incentives: flexibility, educational scholarships, etc.
Segal Scholarships help pay off student loan debts for AmeriCorps workers. Wonder if something similar could reduce student loan debts
https://www.nationalservice.gov/programs/americorps/alumni/segal-americorps-education-award
https://www.pacifica.edu/segal-americorps-matching-scholarship-program
PDF instructions on how to use a Segal Scholarship award from Americorps or VISTA service
http://www.ccc.ca.gov/edu/scholarship/americorpsedaward/documents/ed%20award%20faqs.pdf
Exactly what veterans deserve. The problem is that the govt. has promised more than it can supply or afford, as is seen with thetinfoilhatsociety's post above. My husband & I have had no problems using Tricare since we became eligible, and we have the regular Tricare, not the 'better' one, which is NOT better. Seems to me that best thing to do is close the VA and let all active duty and retired vets go to hospital/dr. of their choice, but don't think that will solve the problem either, as it still has to be funded.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since President Trump is just starting to clean up the mess created by O and his band of incompetents, traitors and crooks, don’t you think you should give it a bit of time before you declare it a failure?
I think President Trump and the very smart people he has put into leadership positions can fix the incredible mess but as they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day. I trust President Trump and the problems in this country will be fixed over time.
I also like how President Trump is doing things by the book by getting Congress to pass the laws to fix the problems. He has signed a number of new laws passed by Congress to repair the damage from the last 28 years of Globalist influence.
The way to fund it…and everything…is Jobs, Jobs, Jobs.
Private sector jobs, not govt jobs.
Govt jobs are revenue negative…it is only private sector jobs that pay for everything.
We have to get the ratio of private sector jobs to govt jobs up to about 12 to one.
Right now I think it is at 3 to one.
Which is why we are borrowing money, which is unsustainable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don't close my VA!! I have better care than any other local provider. I hear a lot of complaints online about the VA yet when I visit the VA there are few complaints. I have medicare but prefer the VA as it is vastly superior. Plus I have had the same doctor for 15 years. Also because of my location I have access to to 4 different hospitals or clinics. On March 22, I was having trouble with a cold. Called my Dr's nurse and was told he could work me in at 11 am. I was there at 10:30 and waited less than 10 min. I saw the Dr. and he prescribed amoxicillin. I then went to give a blood sample and waited ~10 min. Then I picked up my prescription
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile on cnn.com…crickets.
nbcnews.com…crickets.
nytimes.com…muh Russians.
The media hates veterans.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you President Trump for taking care of our Vets!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As a veteran I’m proud of our President. I also suppose that this should go on the long list of “no accomplishments” that I keep hearing about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never understood WHY we have a governmentally operated network of Veterans hospitals in the first place. Seems like a formula for disaster . Why not simply provide the.vets with total reimbursement for healthcare expenses incurred at private facilities?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a Vet, I’d love that. Even on Veteran’s Choice, you have to do a lot of waiting and calling around to get the appointments you need. And the provider has to be on their list and approved by them or they won’t pay for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The original concept was that returning vets would have needs regular hospitals were not designed for. remember reconstructive surgery was a direct result of WWII treatments. Also consider people with horrific injuries being able to network locally at a time when telephones were iffy.
However your concept is the right choice for today. Walter Reed should be dealing with the initial care and repair of our injured soldiers and then they should return to family and friends and local care.
The ability to get support from far ranging networks of brothers and sisters via the internet does a lot for PTSD I am sure. Sending a traveling mental heath worker into rural areas could also be an answer for that issue as well.
WWII veterans (my dad was one) generally kept all that under wraps. Instead they self medicated with alcohol. I am sure the following wars did much the same I don’t know any Korean vets, but I know many of my friends coming back from Vietnam became friendly with heroin.
I am glad we are now addressing the issue of PTSD. I do have a concern though It seems to me anyone returning from actual combat has some level of PTSD, yet my son (Air Force weatherman) explained to me about 5 years ago, that to go forward for PTSD treatment ends your career. That is bat sheet stupid. Anyone hear able to shed light on this particular concern?
LikeLike
Well, here goes.
I have posted this little rant before but I am going to do it again. Anybody that has ever been drafted (I joined to keep out of the army) know what I am talking about.
Some years (I am now retired) back I figured I was pretty good at what I did and decided to quit my job and become a consultant. Right away I had success (for a working man) and realized I needed medical insurance. My work was quite good but no way could I afford $12,000 a year for medical insurance.
Well, I figured nothing to it. Was in the Navy from 1968 to 1972 and never applied for any VA benefits, ever. I go see my local VA rep who is a lard ass and rides around in an electric wheel chair, he has never been shot at or even been in the military.
Lard Ass, “Don’t you know the requirement for VA medical is less than $80,000 in assets and /or less than $30,000 a year income.
Me, “I don’t know. That’s why I came to see you.”
He told me I was rejected because I was one day late applying and the rules were changed.
Darn after that rejection I got a ruptured appendix, which is rare for an old man. We (my wife and I) will be paying that the rest of our life.
Well I kept applying each year and each year. Finally got approved. They says, “You can go to a VA clinic within 35 miles of your home.” Well Albert Leigh, MN is 37 miles away so no dice. Mason City Iowa is 32 miles away but they don’t take any new patients because they are full. Minneapolis VA Hospital is 120 miles North and Des Moines is 160+ Miles South. I go to the hospital in Des Moines to get a photo ID and they says you have to wait. Damn I don’t want to get a motel and keep going back every day till they might take my picture.
For a few years I have been on Medicare part F and for $2,200 a year I have the part F (F word) suppliant . I wonder if I need the use the part F will I again get part-F-ed.
Sorry for the rant, again. But WTF, it was part of my $89.00 and $98,00 every other two weeks salary.
LikeLike
Thank you for posting this, SD. I have lost my tolerance for news these days. I sit on my branch, though, every day and learn what I can at CTH. I am so amazed at what a group of professionals we have running the show in the WH now. I almost feel sorry for some of those old critters who can’t even come close to the degree of professionalism that is on display in our leadership. Hopefully some of it will rub off on many of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When one thinks that there are some vets who voted for Hillary, next time around, hopefully, they will see the light.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My wife, a navy veteran, thanks you President Trump!
LikeLike