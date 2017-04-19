April 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #90

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Ive got tucker on repeat. It sounds like the dem won? Whats actually happened? Thanks.
The dem is not going to get over 50% so going to be a runoff. The dems will throw a ton of money at it. One Trump rally to mobilize will seal the deal.
YES!!!!!!
MSM reporting another outstanding, wonderfulloss , Democrats spent over 10 million. Trump….one robocall. Bwaahhhhahaha
Sooo true 😂😂😂
I just took a look at the NYT’s election results with 84% reporting from the 3 counties, the following stood out to me:
Adding all the candidates together:
R – 50.49%
D – 49.41%
http://www.nytimes.com/elections/results/georgia-house-special-election-district-6
On November 8th
Tom Price (Rep) – 191,792 total votes (61.6%)
Rodney Stooksbury (Dem) -.119,536 (38.4%)
I hope these results will be a wake up call for our folks living in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District to get out to vote so that we can maintain the seat and have the CA, NY, MA liberals cry over their wasted money. The Repulican candidate will be Karen Handel. I know some Treepers shared their concerns about her but we need to stop the liberals and their candidate.
Karen Handel is not the most MAGA candidate, but Newt endorsed her.
Going to be closer than we like in June…
I hope that with this people can get behind someone fully. I wonder when the Rs dont support anyone clearly, its partly intentional. No R was uniparty enough so they are going to let the D have the win?
For anyone who is interested, Mark Taylor’s latest interview from April 17th, 2017.
Powerful, Uplifting & Informative.
Spiritual MOAB, ya gotta love it💖
Everyone see the image of US Flag made out of painted tools that POTUS stood in front of while giving speech at Snap on Tools, Wisconsin? Pretty cool and creative!
BREAKING: Trump administration certifies Iran complying with nuclear deal, extends sanctions relief but says review underway.
What’s this about? People are saying Obama holdovers “pushed” Tillerson into this, despite WH objections? I don’t get it.
Just as likely the argument for sanctions relief is that sanctions harden Iran’s position
You have no source correct? There was an AP tweet seems about it.
With 84% of the vote counted in GA 06, not only is Ossof below 50 but according to Nate Cohn of the NYT, more people cast votes for Republican candidates than for the Dem candidates!
Live Analysis by Nate Cohn »
Adding all the candidates together: R 50.49, D 49.41
#StillWinning
