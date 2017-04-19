April 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #90

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

24 Responses to April 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #90

  1. Martin says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:20 am

    For anyone who is interested, Mark Taylor’s latest interview from April 17th, 2017.
    Powerful, Uplifting & Informative. 
    Spiritual MOAB, ya gotta love it💖

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:21 am

    • Patriot1783 says:
      April 19, 2017 at 12:33 am

      Everyone see the image of US Flag made out of painted tools that POTUS stood in front of while giving speech at Snap on Tools, Wisconsin? Pretty cool and creative!

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:23 am

  7. Mar says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:23 am

    BREAKING: Trump administration certifies Iran complying with nuclear deal, extends sanctions relief but says review underway.
    What’s this about? People are saying Obama holdovers “pushed” Tillerson into this, despite WH objections? I don’t get it.

  8. Albertus Magnus says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:24 am

    With 84% of the vote counted in GA 06, not only is Ossof below 50 but according to Nate Cohn of the NYT, more people cast votes for Republican candidates than for the Dem candidates!

    Live Analysis by Nate Cohn »
    Adding all the candidates together: R 50.49, D 49.41

    #StillWinning

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:27 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:28 am

