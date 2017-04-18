President Trump Directs AG Sessions To Target MS13 Criminal Gangs…

This is really quite incredible and I’m not sure if I can do justice to the significance of it. Earlier today President Trump directly called out President Obama for the explosion of MS13 gang violence.
President Trump is 100% correct in doing this.
It was President Obama’s Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) Program that created the policy vehicle for Central American gang members to deliver their MS13 foot soldiers into the U.S.
Take a close look at the following three graphics. The first is a graphic of the ICE offices with multiple arrests of MS13 gang members:
The second graphic is from our previous deep research into the distribution of President Obama’s UAC immigration program:
Notice the similarity?
Now take a look at the countries of UAC origination:
The evidence is overwhelming. It is beyond refute, the Obama UAC program is what led to the explosion of Central American MS13 members into the United States.
Now the job falls to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to capture these violent criminals. In a great interview with Tucker Carlson AG Sessions explains his approach:
I love all this winning!
Me too! From where I’m standing President Trump has only gotten one thing wrong… I will never get tired of winning! 😀
Me either ilinoiswarrior.
You can see why my 84 year old mother, who lives in the Yuma sector, broke down in tears when she heard AG Sessions speech last week about enforcing immigration laws.
She must be walking on air now. I haven’t had a chance to speak to her today.
President Trump has make her one of the happiest women in the world.
Yes!!!!! Get them all out!!!!!
Yup, hard to take……………NOT!
Excellent! I live in a Houston suburb. In early March there was a horrible MS-13 “satanic” killing of a teen girl in Houston. Forgive me, I’m on an iPad and have no idea how to post links. Just put in Houston gang murder in your search engine if you want to find the stories. These “bad hombres” gotta go.
MAGA!!
Weeper I got it
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/03/02/alleged-ms-13-gang-members-accused-in-houston-womans-satanic-murder.html
Thank you flepore.
We just had four very young teens killed on Long Island. What a waste and so sad for these families.
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/NY-Worry-at-Vigil-for-4-Young-Men-Brutally-Killed-MS-13-Gang-Long-Island-419667883.html
Yes I know and what burns me up even more is that once they’re caught and sentenced, WE, the US tax paying citizens have to pay for their incarceration. We should send the bill for that to their home country. Might help pay for more ICE agents or a piece of the wall. Let’s get em out BEFORE they commit their heinous crimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The truth hurts doesn’t it? Thank you President Trump for speaking the truth. The interview with Sessions posted above is very good btw.
I’ve thought for years that the Cartels have been contributing to American politicians. Serious corruption investigations are needed, and the Congress needs to recuse themselves.
LikeLiked by 14 people
California was bought off a long time ago, now its just in the open and nobody does anything.
Donna in Oregon,
We can include those politicians who want open borders for not only unlimited illegal cheap labor for their crony corporate donors, but the free flow of heroin creating more addicts. How many senators who voted for Rob Portman’s Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act -CARA are profiting from drug addiction by getting campaign donations from big-Pharma?
http://www.newsnet5.com/news/local-news/oh-cuyahoga/pharma-company-linked-to-ohio-senator-benefits-from-opioid-addiction-and-treatment
Remember the time when such pay-offs to politicians were called bribes?
I couldn’t be more thrilled with our AG. A diminutive fellow with an impish grin and an elfin twinkle who lowers the hammer with an iron will. I can’t wait to see the results of his steely resolve. And watch him twinkle.
The sad fact is that this gang has spread literally all across the US. They are not only in major cities but in places you wouldn’t associate them in. For example I live in Queens, NY and the truth is that they are as apparent as one would think in NYC. However, a little further east of NYC, MS-13 is running rampant in Long Island.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/04/13/four-bodies-found-on-long-island-in-apparent-homicide-police-say.html
Folks people in LI pay an enormous amount in property and school taxes. It amazes me that this gang could infiltrate LI. With that being said, the President and AG will get the full support of the majority of Americans. They will be seen as heroes for saving our country.
Meant to say they aren’t in NYC like they are in Long Island.
There’s room at Gitmo for the worst ones.
These MS-13 thugs fit the description of ‘enemy combatants’ if you ask me!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Can we put them in a shared transgender friendly, neutral sex community cell with Podesta and Hillary please?
What gets me is at how utterly incompetent, corrupted,cowardly and despicable the Republican establishment has become.
I know we say this quite often, but the fact that these so called Republicans. Would have sold your country out, just to get at PDJT.
I say target three or four nevertrumpers in Congress, and one in the Senate. Pressure the sh** out of them. Fear is all they respond to. That, and money.
Thank you
We have to “Drain the Swamp”, deke, so we can find out who’s in it! Then, we’ll take their coats and deplete their onshore and offshore bank accounts – have a Fire Sale of their homes and personal property – then, ‘Lock ‘Em Up’! if any slip over the border, we will send the Mounties after them! Mkay?
LikeLiked by 2 people
As a bleeding heart I would like to appeal to everyone that we give these wayward youths some community cleanup duties. Specifically, drop them off at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch with an orange vest, a trash bag, and a pair of gloves. When it’s clean, they can come back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or how about shark brushing at the bottom of the Great Barrier Reef?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Also an important task!
Counting, and tagging, polar bears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Capturing sea snakes with their bare hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Y’all make me laugh. Not having a good night, so I’m thankful for my Treepers who know how to have fun.
We will win, and celebrate too…
Janice, omg that is hysterical !!! Throw in a few grizzlies.
Police should review many murders previously attributed to “gang violence”, because it appears from George Webb research (youtube) that MS13 gangbangers are being hired as hit-men.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clinton came ti siuthern California multiple times. Several of her stops were odd, despite generally being fundraisers. Clinton had multiple off the schefule meetings at this place, an immigrants rights center in the hottest illegal alien area of california(no it isnt los Angeles). This was discovered happenstance and never fully discussed.
The area is full of AB109 releases and cartrl activity. Not a coincidence.
https://www.immigrationadvocates.org/nonprofit/legaldirectory/organization.562556-TODEC_Legal_Center
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Trump and Sessions will end up having to isolate us in California to clean up a lot of the rest of the country first, unfortunately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very interesting.
I hate auto correct and swipe. Grrr…
(Not a comment on the story. There should be no apostrophe in “Directs”, in the headline. It isn’t a possessive.)
Thank you for the correction!
Sundance’s language skills, given the volume of his output, are quite astonishing. We all make a little mistake now and then, me more than others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I agree about the skill level of the writer. I considered it more of a “typo”, and these things do stand out in headlines. I worked for a while as a proof-reader back before there were personal computers.
I also worked as a proof reader, free lanced quite a bit to make extra money back in the 80s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it amazing how much the switch from physical to digital print changed the way we perceive idea content? I like to read online usually, but sometimes I just have to hold a paper, turn the pages, hear them crackle and smell the print. Makes me remember being young…
This is part of the reason I voted for President Trump border wall security . These illegals, gangs and cartels have to go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad thing is……they never should have been able to get here and entrench themselves in the first place. MS-13 has been in Houston for years. Get em out!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every prior administration is responsible for this !! Terrible what they have done we have paid a terrible price for decades of open borders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our amazing President calling out the rotten half-Kenyan piglet is only one of the many fringe benefits of the historical date of November 8, 2016.
Perhaps Barry Soetero, the Puppy Eater, shouldn’t become the first American President to be executed for treason, justified as that may be, but, for the sake of social harmony, we might settle for him being imprisoned for a long, very long time. In a Mexican prison, preferably.
We could even pay for the wall ourselves, if that happens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll gladly chip in to pay for the wall.
What is needed now:
(1) Take THIS MAP
(2) Subtract the 2017 version of THIS MAP:
(3) You will be left with a map of cities which are NOT actively getting rid of MS-13, post Trump.
(4) Start putting the pressure on those cities.
Bring attention to their MS-13 crimes.
Bring attention to their hiding of MS-13 crimes.
Bring attention to their sanctuary city policies.
Withhold their funds.
“Liberate” their police departments from Obama DOJ influence.
Did you come up with this yourself? Brilliant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks! I love looking at the stories told by graphics.
As soon as I saw those two maps, I was a total believer in what Sundance was saying. But those deviations – WHY? Why not identical? Some of it is probably due to time differences, and some will be due to a collection of minor factors, but the remainder will likely be due to acceptance of the problem / failure to arrest.
Take a look at this one – there’s another story here:
I’ve always contended that the Obama plan was this:
Priority 1 – Win a second term at all costs, to enact radical agenda
Priority 2 – Delay radical agenda elements to second term
Priority 3 – Lay groundwork for radical agenda in first term, but hide it
Priority 4 – Make committing moves toward socialist goals in first term
Priority 5 – Use Cloward-Piven in both terms to accelerate socialist solution
You can see that Obama delayed his Central American influx for the second term. He wanted to make sure that his deeply unpopular radical agenda wouldn’t interfere with getting re-elected.
The rise starts in 2012, but was clearly done in such a way that voters had no idea what was coming, yet after he would win, he would be able to hit the ground running with an “immigration crisis” already underway in early 2013.
Obama’s assault on America was very well thought-out. Probably not by him.
At least this point, wolf, is being addressed.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/world/national-security/sessions-orders-justice-department-to-review-all-police-reform-agreements/2017/04/03/ba934058-18bd-11e7-9887-1a5314b56a08_story.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome – thanks for that.
I love that the agreements are being reviewed by two top deputies. THAT shows that Sessions knows it can’t be trusted to the people who created the problems, on purpose, for Obama.
Then, when they’re done collecting all the information of the problems, negligence, agenda, and abuse of power that went into those agreements, Sessions will have what he needs to take action within DOJ!!!
Very smart. He’s using the problems created by the bad apples to remove them from influence.
Bet there are some parachutes being deployed.
Law enforcement needs a careful steady hand, esp like California where dems are in charge even among upper mgmt levels and are heavily politicized. Graphs and charts are a great way to rolodex your thoughts and then you can expand from there.
https://blog.prezi.com/the-four-different-types-of-learners-and-what-they-mean-to-your-presentations-infographic/
And Dana Perino says it’s unfair of Trump to blame Obama for this. She is worthless.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would hire her as an escort, to remind my wife how desirable I used to be, fifty years ago.
Well she is a Bush surrogate. And under Bush we had massive influx of illegals and muslim immigrants. I still dont get that, esp after 9/11.
Heres some bulket points to familiarize yourself with ms13. They are another Californian creation.
http://channel.nationalgeographic.com/secret-access/articles/facts-gang-war-usa/
I’d like to add two observations to this,
The places where AG Sessions tried to put a hold on the DOJ “Consent Decree Agreements”
(including Baltimore and it’s freddy-gray criminal charges against police)
NOT coincidentally correlate to these same UAC destinations.
and second, my own thought on the evil Barry Sotero BS name was and remains that it was and still is his intention to destroy the country not rebuild it.
UAC etc is just one of twenty or thirty battles in his war-on-America.
I have been extremely successful since election day in avoiding “Bad Thoughts”
I do welcome the hoped for end of “The Clinton Dynasty”, “The Bush Dynasty”, and the hopefully
aborted “The Obama Dynasty”.
they’re parading chelsea around right now like she just won the westminster dog show. seriously; just this month, a “lifetime impact” award and the cover of variety. and hillary is considering mayor of nyc….the clintons are incapable of the necessary grace needed to fade quietly into the sunset. chelsea is also touting “exciting new things” at the clinton *just pretend it’s for hait* foundation.
Shocking and not surprising all at the same time. To think our own president unleashed on the American people….tens of thousands of the worst most violent savage people on the planet…including ISIS… the mind reels. And there is no way… NO WAY he did not know!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Malice Aforethought
I believe he not only knew what he was doing, but he had planned it all out in secret with foreign agents of Saudi Arabia or the Muslim Brotherhood. This is the man who bowed to a Saudi king in front of millions of TV viewers. And who said that crap about the most beautiful sound being the Muslim call, and he speaks fluent Arabic, and he had up to five Muslim advisors in his White House much of the time.
I hope Trump orders a thorough, secret investigation of all the suspicious contacts and activities of Obama throughout his lifetime. There is so much hidden and so many lies spoken, America needs to be washed clean of this filthy interloper.
