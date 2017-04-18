President Trump Directs AG Sessions To Target MS13 Criminal Gangs…

Posted on April 18, 2017 by

This is really quite incredible and I’m not sure if I can do justice to the significance of it.  Earlier today President Trump directly called out President Obama for the explosion of MS13 gang violence.

President Trump is 100% correct in doing this.

It was President Obama’s Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) Program that created the policy vehicle for Central American gang members to deliver their MS13 foot soldiers into the U.S.

Take a close look at the following three graphics.  The first is a graphic of the ICE offices with multiple arrests of MS13 gang members:

The second graphic is from our previous deep research into the distribution of President Obama’s UAC immigration program:

Notice the similarity?

Now take a look at the countries of UAC origination:

The evidence is overwhelming.  It is beyond refute, the Obama UAC program is what led to the explosion of Central American MS13 members into the United States.

Now the job falls to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to capture these violent criminals.  In a great interview with Tucker Carlson AG Sessions explains his approach:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Cultural Marxism, Dept Of Justice, Illegal Aliens, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, These United States, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

61 Responses to President Trump Directs AG Sessions To Target MS13 Criminal Gangs…

  1. Mark Thimesch says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    I love all this winning!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • illinoiswarrior says:
      April 18, 2017 at 11:12 pm

      Me too! From where I’m standing President Trump has only gotten one thing wrong… I will never get tired of winning! 😀

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • coloradochloe says:
        April 18, 2017 at 11:24 pm

        Me either ilinoiswarrior.

        You can see why my 84 year old mother, who lives in the Yuma sector, broke down in tears when she heard AG Sessions speech last week about enforcing immigration laws.

        She must be walking on air now. I haven’t had a chance to speak to her today.

        President Trump has make her one of the happiest women in the world.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
  2. Bree says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Yes!!!!! Get them all out!!!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. coveyouthband says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Yup, hard to take……………NOT!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Weeper says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Excellent! I live in a Houston suburb. In early March there was a horrible MS-13 “satanic” killing of a teen girl in Houston. Forgive me, I’m on an iPad and have no idea how to post links. Just put in Houston gang murder in your search engine if you want to find the stories. These “bad hombres” gotta go.

    MAGA!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    The truth hurts doesn’t it? Thank you President Trump for speaking the truth. The interview with Sessions posted above is very good btw.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    I’ve thought for years that the Cartels have been contributing to American politicians. Serious corruption investigations are needed, and the Congress needs to recuse themselves.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  7. akearn says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    I couldn’t be more thrilled with our AG. A diminutive fellow with an impish grin and an elfin twinkle who lowers the hammer with an iron will. I can’t wait to see the results of his steely resolve. And watch him twinkle.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    The sad fact is that this gang has spread literally all across the US. They are not only in major cities but in places you wouldn’t associate them in. For example I live in Queens, NY and the truth is that they are as apparent as one would think in NYC. However, a little further east of NYC, MS-13 is running rampant in Long Island.

    http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/04/13/four-bodies-found-on-long-island-in-apparent-homicide-police-say.html

    Folks people in LI pay an enormous amount in property and school taxes. It amazes me that this gang could infiltrate LI. With that being said, the President and AG will get the full support of the majority of Americans. They will be seen as heroes for saving our country.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. wheatietoo says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    There’s room at Gitmo for the worst ones.

    These MS-13 thugs fit the description of ‘enemy combatants’ if you ask me!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. BGPGuy says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Can we put them in a shared transgender friendly, neutral sex community cell with Podesta and Hillary please?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. dekester says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    What gets me is at how utterly incompetent, corrupted,cowardly and despicable the Republican establishment has become.

    I know we say this quite often, but the fact that these so called Republicans. Would have sold your country out, just to get at PDJT.

    I say target three or four nevertrumpers in Congress, and one in the Senate. Pressure the sh** out of them. Fear is all they respond to. That, and money.

    Thank you

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      April 18, 2017 at 11:51 pm

      We have to “Drain the Swamp”, deke, so we can find out who’s in it! Then, we’ll take their coats and deplete their onshore and offshore bank accounts – have a Fire Sale of their homes and personal property – then, ‘Lock ‘Em Up’! if any slip over the border, we will send the Mounties after them! Mkay?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. Beryl Bomb says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    As a bleeding heart I would like to appeal to everyone that we give these wayward youths some community cleanup duties. Specifically, drop them off at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch with an orange vest, a trash bag, and a pair of gloves. When it’s clean, they can come back.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. filia.aurea says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Police should review many murders previously attributed to “gang violence”, because it appears from George Webb research (youtube) that MS13 gangbangers are being hired as hit-men.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Gil says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Clinton came ti siuthern California multiple times. Several of her stops were odd, despite generally being fundraisers. Clinton had multiple off the schefule meetings at this place, an immigrants rights center in the hottest illegal alien area of california(no it isnt los Angeles). This was discovered happenstance and never fully discussed.
    The area is full of AB109 releases and cartrl activity. Not a coincidence.
    https://www.immigrationadvocates.org/nonprofit/legaldirectory/organization.562556-TODEC_Legal_Center

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Invisible Mikey says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    (Not a comment on the story. There should be no apostrophe in “Directs”, in the headline. It isn’t a possessive.)

    Like

    Reply
  16. snaggletooths says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    This is part of the reason I voted for President Trump border wall security . These illegals, gangs and cartels have to go.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. rsmith1776 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Our amazing President calling out the rotten half-Kenyan piglet is only one of the many fringe benefits of the historical date of November 8, 2016.

    Perhaps Barry Soetero, the Puppy Eater, shouldn’t become the first American President to be executed for treason, justified as that may be, but, for the sake of social harmony, we might settle for him being imprisoned for a long, very long time. In a Mexican prison, preferably.

    We could even pay for the wall ourselves, if that happens.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. wolfmoon1776 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    What is needed now:

    (1) Take THIS MAP

    (2) Subtract the 2017 version of THIS MAP:

    (3) You will be left with a map of cities which are NOT actively getting rid of MS-13, post Trump.

    (4) Start putting the pressure on those cities.

    Bring attention to their MS-13 crimes.
    Bring attention to their hiding of MS-13 crimes.
    Bring attention to their sanctuary city policies.
    Withhold their funds.
    “Liberate” their police departments from Obama DOJ influence.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • rsmith1776 says:
      April 18, 2017 at 11:56 pm

      Did you come up with this yourself? Brilliant.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        April 19, 2017 at 12:16 am

        Thanks! I love looking at the stories told by graphics.

        As soon as I saw those two maps, I was a total believer in what Sundance was saying. But those deviations – WHY? Why not identical? Some of it is probably due to time differences, and some will be due to a collection of minor factors, but the remainder will likely be due to acceptance of the problem / failure to arrest.

        Take a look at this one – there’s another story here:

        I’ve always contended that the Obama plan was this:

        Priority 1 – Win a second term at all costs, to enact radical agenda
        Priority 2 – Delay radical agenda elements to second term
        Priority 3 – Lay groundwork for radical agenda in first term, but hide it
        Priority 4 – Make committing moves toward socialist goals in first term
        Priority 5 – Use Cloward-Piven in both terms to accelerate socialist solution

        You can see that Obama delayed his Central American influx for the second term. He wanted to make sure that his deeply unpopular radical agenda wouldn’t interfere with getting re-elected.

        The rise starts in 2012, but was clearly done in such a way that voters had no idea what was coming, yet after he would win, he would be able to hit the ground running with an “immigration crisis” already underway in early 2013.

        Obama’s assault on America was very well thought-out. Probably not by him.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        April 19, 2017 at 12:23 am

        Awesome – thanks for that.

        I love that the agreements are being reviewed by two top deputies. THAT shows that Sessions knows it can’t be trusted to the people who created the problems, on purpose, for Obama.

        Then, when they’re done collecting all the information of the problems, negligence, agenda, and abuse of power that went into those agreements, Sessions will have what he needs to take action within DOJ!!!

        Very smart. He’s using the problems created by the bad apples to remove them from influence.

        Bet there are some parachutes being deployed.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  19. Kejcocpa says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    And Dana Perino says it’s unfair of Trump to blame Obama for this. She is worthless.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Gil says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Heres some bulket points to familiarize yourself with ms13. They are another Californian creation.
    http://channel.nationalgeographic.com/secret-access/articles/facts-gang-war-usa/

    Like

    Reply
  21. lubyankafh says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:14 am

    I’d like to add two observations to this,

    The places where AG Sessions tried to put a hold on the DOJ “Consent Decree Agreements”
    (including Baltimore and it’s freddy-gray criminal charges against police)
    NOT coincidentally correlate to these same UAC destinations.

    and second, my own thought on the evil Barry Sotero BS name was and remains that it was and still is his intention to destroy the country not rebuild it.
    UAC etc is just one of twenty or thirty battles in his war-on-America.

    I have been extremely successful since election day in avoiding “Bad Thoughts”

    I do welcome the hoped for end of “The Clinton Dynasty”, “The Bush Dynasty”, and the hopefully
    aborted “The Obama Dynasty”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Laura Snuggs Golasz says:
      April 19, 2017 at 12:37 am

      they’re parading chelsea around right now like she just won the westminster dog show. seriously; just this month, a “lifetime impact” award and the cover of variety. and hillary is considering mayor of nyc….the clintons are incapable of the necessary grace needed to fade quietly into the sunset. chelsea is also touting “exciting new things” at the clinton *just pretend it’s for hait* foundation.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Wakefield says:
    April 19, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Shocking and not surprising all at the same time. To think our own president unleashed on the American people….tens of thousands of the worst most violent savage people on the planet…including ISIS… the mind reels. And there is no way… NO WAY he did not know!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Patriot1783 says:
      April 19, 2017 at 12:25 am

      Malice Aforethought

      Like

      Reply
    • RICHARD CANARY says:
      April 19, 2017 at 12:40 am

      I believe he not only knew what he was doing, but he had planned it all out in secret with foreign agents of Saudi Arabia or the Muslim Brotherhood. This is the man who bowed to a Saudi king in front of millions of TV viewers. And who said that crap about the most beautiful sound being the Muslim call, and he speaks fluent Arabic, and he had up to five Muslim advisors in his White House much of the time.

      I hope Trump orders a thorough, secret investigation of all the suspicious contacts and activities of Obama throughout his lifetime. There is so much hidden and so many lies spoken, America needs to be washed clean of this filthy interloper.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s