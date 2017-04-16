Sunday Talks: Dr. Sebastian Gorka Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

Deputy Asst. to President Donald Trump, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, sat down with Maria Bartiromo for an interview discussing the White House global policy.
…”The President is not an interventionist commander-in-chief. Nothing has changed from November 7th to today. He’s been explicit, we are not invading other peoples’ countries, we are not occupying them. This is not some neo-conservative Bush era administration.”…
~ Dr. Gorka.
Not an interventionist. More money not coming into the pockets of the globalist warmongers. God bless President Trump! And trust our military leaders, too. The boots on the ground know what needs to be done. Let them do it within the parameters defined by our Commander-in-Chief. MAGA!!!
Maybe these hysterical fear-mongers agitating about neocons and globalists in the White House will listen to Dr. Gorka and give it a rest!
Thank you, Sundance, for posting this video.
Yes, thanks are in order & this interview does cheer my heart, b/c Dr Gorka is one of the incorruptible good guys.He has integrity.
But you are wrong to conclude that there is ABSOLUTELY NO THREAT from the swamp of infiltrators, globalists, operatives, and bloodthirsty war hawks.
Would a group of people who for 40 years have assumed they would be able to manipulate every president or destroy his presidency if he did not cooperate – would such insane, evil people jiust give up & go home b/c you ask them to leave?
It’s one thing to have faith, faith is absolutely necessary. Faith that good will prevail in the end and that we should work in the meantime for good.
In a formula: Active fidelity to truth & the good = faith; complacency of any kind = betrayal of the good
