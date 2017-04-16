He Is Risen

GospelMT 28:1-10
After the sabbath, as the first day of the week was dawning,
Mary Magdalene and the other Mary came to see the tomb.
And behold, there was a great earthquake;
for an angel of the Lord descended from heaven,
approached, rolled back the stone, and sat upon it.
His appearance was like lightning
and his clothing was white as snow.
The guards were shaken with fear of him
and became like dead men.
Then the angel said to the women in reply,
“Do not be afraid!
I know that you are seeking Jesus the crucified.
He is not here, for he has been raised just as he said.
Come and see the place where he lay.
Then go quickly and tell his disciples,
‘He has been raised from the dead,
and he is going before you to Galilee;
there you will see him.’
Behold, I have told you.”
Then they went away quickly from the tomb,
fearful yet overjoyed,
and ran to announce this to his disciples.
And behold, Jesus met them on their way and greeted them.
They approached, embraced his feet, and did him homage.
Then Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid.
Go tell my brothers to go to Galilee,
and there they will see me.”
The best Son arise in all of history!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A Blessed and Happy Easter to Sundance and the entire Treehouse family!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Our Redeemer Lives!
To whom much is given, from him much is expected.
Praying that I may be given the wisdom and power to make a difference in this world because Christ has given me much more than I deserve.
Joyous Easter to All.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia!
LikeLike
Thinking about His amazing grace, that He died for me.
LikeLike
It’s a thing of wonder. One needs no words for this – just the picture will do. Such beauty such as we have rarely ever seen is now covering the western landscapes, where parched desert drought was the order of the day for years and years and years. It’s God’s blessing after years of suffering.
It’s God’s Easter flowers. The Lord always likes to go big.
The wildflower superbloom is so intense that it can literally be seen from outer space. And it’s all over – even Los Angeles’s freeway off ramps are filled with wildflowers, including the bright orange California poppies.
Perhaps the nicest thing about this dazzling explosion of color on California’s parched hillsides is that the people who were hit hardest by Gov. Jerry Brown’s atrocious water mismanagement – which created the state’s man-made drought in the name of “going green” – are the ones seeing the most beautiful blooms. The big spectacular hillside photos are from Central California, the much maligned area that was hit by the drought hardest.
Someone upstairs was watching them, it seems. There’s nothing to top the wonderment of this divine display of nature’s beauty.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/04/california_the_rainbow_at_the_end_of_the_water_pot.html
LikeLike