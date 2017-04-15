Interesting Border Wall Proposal Submitted To DHS…

Posted on April 15, 2017 by

An interesting concept of a border wall developed by an engineer and submitted by construction builder James Flanagan.

.

The Concept sounds really interesting. Although no mention of our killer sharks with lasers proposal, but, oh well, those enhancements can always come later.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Illegal Aliens, Legislation, Mexico, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

75 Responses to Interesting Border Wall Proposal Submitted To DHS…

  1. snaggletooths says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    wow now that is a wall like the features Mr Flanagan spoke of like how he gave the credit to the engineer who designed this be interesting to see if this wall is chosen.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. duchess01 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Good Grief! An Impenetrable Wall! Anyone foolish enough to scale this wall won’t survive! Whoa!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Would love to see the prototype. Hope Pres. Trump was watching

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. belle says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    No need for a moat with alligators with this wall. 😉

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. auscitizenmom says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    I thought his proposal was very interesting. It avoids a lot of the problems and a huge amount of the cost, it seems like. Also, it goes up quickly. I hope it is seriously considered. I wonder what will happen to his business if he gets the bid. The backlash from California is ridiculous if not illegal.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  6. CathyMAGA says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I like it. Especially the serrated part…

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Billy Bob says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    I’m going to hang out here. Breitbart has gone to the dogs.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  8. EbonyRapror says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Yeah baby! Now we’re talkin.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. highdezertgator says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    https://www.pressreader.com/usa/san-francisco-chronicle/20170329/281496456120295
    Excerpt of other proposals… here is a “virtual wall 650 feet high”
    Quanergy, a company that makes lidar sensors, a remote-sensing technology, sees its proposal as applying “Silicon Valley innovation to achieve the positive security goals without the negative repercussions,” according to CEO and co-founder Louay Eldada.
    It proposes to use lidar and artificial intelligence to monitor the entire border, either in conjunction with a wall or fence, or as a virtual wall, with no concrete poured at all.
    Eldada, an immigrant from Lebanon, said Quanergy’s “smart fencing” could detect, classify and track objects; analyze behavior and predict intent; and provide live visualizations to border agents. Lidar technology can provide a virtual wall 650 feet tall and deep that can zero in on suspicious activities and detect drones and items thrown over the wall, he said.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      April 15, 2017 at 5:51 pm

      Could it be jammed, hacked or EMP’d?

      I like the BOTH/AND – and maybe a moat and piranha on top of all that.

      Like

      Reply
      • highdezertgator says:
        April 15, 2017 at 6:04 pm

        Lidar (also called LIDAR, LiDAR, and LADAR) is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating that target with a pulsed laser light, and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital representations of the target. The name lidar, sometimes considered an acronym of Light Detection And Ranging[1] (sometimes Light Imaging, Detection, And Ranging), was originally a portmanteau of light and radar.[2][3]

        Terrestrial lidar mapping involves a process of occupancy grid map generation. The process involves an array of cells divided into grids which employs a process to store the height values when lidar data falls into the respective grid cell. A binary map is then created by applying a particular threshold to the cell values for further processing. The next step is to process the radial distance and z-coordinates from each scan to identify which 3D points correspond to each of the specified grid cell leading to the process of data formation.[29]
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lidar

        Like

        Reply
    • Barnacle Bill says:
      April 15, 2017 at 6:04 pm

      When Quanergy says 650 ft. deep I’m going to take that as meaning deep as in “thick”, not deep as in “downward” because as far as I know LIDAR can’t penetrate ground unless you couple it with ground penetrating radar. The spec. for the wall says 18 ft. high and 6 ft. deep and I foresee problems with “rats”.

      Like

      Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      April 15, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      Need a Bunch of Them LIEdar Detectors
      in District of Corruption…

      Like

      Reply
  10. Gil says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    How about we dig a moat at the base of the wall and fill it with these critters?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Publius2016 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Wow! Great idea! Lighter and stronger materials too. Free market solutions. No wonder the Dems are acting like communists.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. maiingankwe says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I want this Wall! It sounds amazing. To save time and cost is just up our alley, and the features will keep us safe.

    Love the part how he will take down the walls surrounding the politicians homes for free. Gates, locks, it doesn’t matter he said. Still chuckling.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. fedup says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Can we get some impaling spikes that pop up vertically out of the wall top wall if they detect any weight on the top of the wall??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Bob says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    The Fair Tax would pay for this wall with money left over

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. illinoiswarrior says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Oh, I like it! This sounds exactly like the American ingenuity President Trump talked about on the campaign trail! Not sure what the other bids look like but knowing Trump’s affinity for out-of-the-box thinking, I think this one has a really good shot! #MoreWinning 😀

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Neural says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Private companies have a right to boycott other private companies, but government doing so needs to be stopped dead. It is no different than them boycotting a business because it is run by a muslim. We are long past the time for forced balance.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. bolshevict says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    MINE the border.
    Its the only way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Oldschool says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Can you feel it? American ingenuity IS BACK!!! MAGA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Joe Knuckles says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    City and state governments punishing citizens or corporations for exercising their freedom of speech is a blatant violation of the first amendment, isn’t it? This is not a private boycott we are talking about.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. georgiafl says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    This wall sounds like a real advance in security – its strength and other features – will make it in demand in many places. Hope the architect will be able to patent it.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Claygate Pearmain says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    When he starts talking about the serrated face, watch Tucker as he enters a state of deep relaxation 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. In AZ says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Wow. The technology and materials are fantastic.

    This is real American ingenuity.

    Yes, what the California state government is going to do to businesses who work with the Trump Administration is treasonous, illegal, and tyranny.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. jackphatz says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    But…but…fingers…they’ll rip off their fingers trying to break into our country.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Dale says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Are there more detail drawings available some place? I can’t find anything by searching.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Owlen Rose says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    I love the fact he a Trump supporter. The end of the video is great when he says that he would go to the politicians houses that are against the wall and remove their walls and fences, take off the locks on their doors–free of charge. 🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s