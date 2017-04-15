Interesting Border Wall Proposal Submitted To DHS…

An interesting concept of a border wall developed by an engineer and submitted by construction builder James Flanagan.
The Concept sounds really interesting. Although no mention of our killer sharks with lasers proposal, but, oh well, those enhancements can always come later.
wow now that is a wall like the features Mr Flanagan spoke of like how he gave the credit to the engineer who designed this be interesting to see if this wall is chosen.
This concept shows American Ingenuity at its best.
President Trump Making AMERICANS Great Again!
Yes, you are right!
The only thing Missing is Solar Panels….Mr Trump should cover every inch facing South with Solar panels… You could not got 20 feet near it and the liberals could not resist funding it…
it’s a win win
AWESOME THOUGHT !!!!
Good Grief! An Impenetrable Wall! Anyone foolish enough to scale this wall won’t survive! Whoa!
Would love to see the prototype. Hope Pres. Trump was watching
No need for a moat with alligators with this wall. 😉
That’s an add on enhancement lol
Just relocate them from all the golf courses they seem to favour. 😀
I thought his proposal was very interesting. It avoids a lot of the problems and a huge amount of the cost, it seems like. Also, it goes up quickly. I hope it is seriously considered. I wonder what will happen to his business if he gets the bid. The backlash from California is ridiculous if not illegal.
Seems to me, CA is not interested in building a wall of any type, aus! After all, they are the largest sanctuary state in the union – liberals only criticize; they do not offer solutions – they would probably go after any company that offers a viable solution and/or bids on the wall – it is what they do – obstruct progress and punish anyone who disagrees with them!
Insanity…California already has the highest number of bordered area with Mexico: really no solution for stupid.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Man made bordered area
Unfortunately, yes Publius! And – they don’t seem to care about it, either –
Original Californians are hugely interested in the wall. After 166 years of our family building California, we are ready to dismantle what the interlopers have created.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe, instead of saying CA, we need to call out the politicians by name – e.g., Jerry Brown is not interested in building a wall of any type – he supports the illegals etc.
Flanagan could go global and not mess with poor old bankrupt California with its high taxes, ruinous regulations and policies, leftist f00lishness.
There could be a HUGE demand for a wall like that.
I like it. Especially the serrated part…
LikeLiked by 12 people
LOL, Cathy – not surprised!
My fav part too.
Works for me! 👍
I’m going to hang out here. Breitbart has gone to the dogs.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Breitbart comments ….”the scraps of red meat thrown by the fake media pundits”
Just watch out for a few of us Trump Gators hangin’ out in the Treehouse of Freedom!
I’m back to avoiding Breitbart like the plague again….weird, how it reverted back to the angry anti-Semitic weird Cruzbot isolationist hair on fire loony mindset it had during the primaries….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for saying it, so that I am not the only one, they seriously have gone over the deep end.
There is Trump Bulldogs here too!
And we are all,
WOLVERINES!!
Dang it felt good to yell that again.
WOLVERINES!!!
Press ON!
Don’t blame ya. I found this place through BB’s comments’ section back in 2015. I didn’t fully trust BB to begin with, but after what’s been going on lately and with Milo gone, I got no reason to go back.
Miss Milo. BB gone the way of The Blaze.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is because BB is funded by the Mercer Cruz devotees, Robert and daughter Rebekka
Thanks to Dr. Gordon Freeman in BB comments, I found the Family Treehouse in July 2015, too.
Thank You, Sundance for all that you do to keep us aware of what is REALLy going on..
And Thank You, too all the wonderful Treepers that kept up with their comments here to keep our minds and claws sharp.
It made people like us not alone against this Deep State, that we weren’t aware it existed 3 years ago. We knew something was off, but couldn’t put a finger on it. The conservative Treehouse was the lightbulb turning on in our heads.
The Lightbulb in the Treehouse of Freedom.
United We Stand….
Stay The Course….and
Build that WALL…..esp in California.
Press ON!
I just read the Ivanka is evil story on BB, where they quote buzzfeed, so I will put my swing under the treehouse too
We’ve got plenty of branches here, and lots of full blooded Americans.
Amen!
Yes, no fair minded Brits, Canadians, Aussies and others too.
Thank you all!
Frede, wasn’t it buzzfeed which created the article about the hoax Trump Russian dossier story? Real reputable site. 🙄
Unreadable, it’s becoming an other NRO
Yeah baby! Now we’re talkin.
https://www.pressreader.com/usa/san-francisco-chronicle/20170329/281496456120295
Excerpt of other proposals… here is a “virtual wall 650 feet high”
Quanergy, a company that makes lidar sensors, a remote-sensing technology, sees its proposal as applying “Silicon Valley innovation to achieve the positive security goals without the negative repercussions,” according to CEO and co-founder Louay Eldada.
It proposes to use lidar and artificial intelligence to monitor the entire border, either in conjunction with a wall or fence, or as a virtual wall, with no concrete poured at all.
Eldada, an immigrant from Lebanon, said Quanergy’s “smart fencing” could detect, classify and track objects; analyze behavior and predict intent; and provide live visualizations to border agents. Lidar technology can provide a virtual wall 650 feet tall and deep that can zero in on suspicious activities and detect drones and items thrown over the wall, he said.
Could it be jammed, hacked or EMP’d?
I like the BOTH/AND – and maybe a moat and piranha on top of all that.
Lidar (also called LIDAR, LiDAR, and LADAR) is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating that target with a pulsed laser light, and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital representations of the target. The name lidar, sometimes considered an acronym of Light Detection And Ranging[1] (sometimes Light Imaging, Detection, And Ranging), was originally a portmanteau of light and radar.[2][3]
Terrestrial lidar mapping involves a process of occupancy grid map generation. The process involves an array of cells divided into grids which employs a process to store the height values when lidar data falls into the respective grid cell. A binary map is then created by applying a particular threshold to the cell values for further processing. The next step is to process the radial distance and z-coordinates from each scan to identify which 3D points correspond to each of the specified grid cell leading to the process of data formation.[29]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lidar
When Quanergy says 650 ft. deep I’m going to take that as meaning deep as in “thick”, not deep as in “downward” because as far as I know LIDAR can’t penetrate ground unless you couple it with ground penetrating radar. The spec. for the wall says 18 ft. high and 6 ft. deep and I foresee problems with “rats”.
Need a Bunch of Them LIEdar Detectors
in District of Corruption…
How about we dig a moat at the base of the wall and fill it with these critters?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that qualifies as recycling and sustainability . . .
Good one!!!
snarks in the moat
That would be just a step to far, we wan’t to keep ppl out, not scare them for life
Probably violate the Geneva Convention rules, eh?
Wouldnt want these guys to get hurt instead, but i heard they like spicy food!
That’s what’s in the Swamp now.
The Swamp needs pavin’ over after Drainin’!
Wow! Great idea! Lighter and stronger materials too. Free market solutions. No wonder the Dems are acting like communists.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I support the sharks with lasers proposal.
😃 https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://m.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3D60AjI1pIzVQ&ved=0ahUKEwiL4_D7safTAhXJyVQKHQkhA0IQo7QBCCIwBA&usg=AFQjCNGzrTICAX5wxhwoFKS59XnqPYSaoA&sig2=bR2mG3Rg4rT3Q_ACGDlfCQ
I want this Wall! It sounds amazing. To save time and cost is just up our alley, and the features will keep us safe.
Love the part how he will take down the walls surrounding the politicians homes for free. Gates, locks, it doesn’t matter he said. Still chuckling.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can we get some impaling spikes that pop up vertically out of the wall top wall if they detect any weight on the top of the wall??
LikeLiked by 1 person
then the USA would have an “impaling wall” kinda like the Israeli “wailing wall”
The Fair Tax would pay for this wall with money left over
Oh, I like it! This sounds exactly like the American ingenuity President Trump talked about on the campaign trail! Not sure what the other bids look like but knowing Trump’s affinity for out-of-the-box thinking, I think this one has a really good shot! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Private companies have a right to boycott other private companies, but government doing so needs to be stopped dead. It is no different than them boycotting a business because it is run by a muslim. We are long past the time for forced balance.
MINE the border.
Its the only way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
hollywood wants to mime the wall.
How about a wall around Hollywood so the celebrities are trapped inside
Can you feel it? American ingenuity IS BACK!!! MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
City and state governments punishing citizens or corporations for exercising their freedom of speech is a blatant violation of the first amendment, isn’t it? This is not a private boycott we are talking about.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This wall sounds like a real advance in security – its strength and other features – will make it in demand in many places. Hope the architect will be able to patent it.
When he starts talking about the serrated face, watch Tucker as he enters a state of deep relaxation 🙂
Wow. The technology and materials are fantastic.
This is real American ingenuity.
Yes, what the California state government is going to do to businesses who work with the Trump Administration is treasonous, illegal, and tyranny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions will deal with them – post haste.
But…but…fingers…they’ll rip off their fingers trying to break into our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are there more detail drawings available some place? I can’t find anything by searching.
Probably the engineer is engaged in getting a patent….I sure hope so.
All I know is the bidding has ended and that 4-6 Finalists will be announced in June with the expectation that prototype construction will be completed 30 days later.
I love the fact he a Trump supporter. The end of the video is great when he says that he would go to the politicians houses that are against the wall and remove their walls and fences, take off the locks on their doors–free of charge. 🙂
