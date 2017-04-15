Here Comes The Tax Reform Challenge…

The issue we historically held with Mick ‘Cantalopes’ Mulvaney, was his direct association with Speaker Ryan when it comes to tax/budget plans. Thankfully, so far, Mulvaney has outperformed expectations and our fears have not been seen in Trump policy. We are cautiously optimistic.
One AP article disingenuously previously reported the White House was moving away from the initial campaign tax reform proposal. That outline was pure gas-lighting. The central issue of tax plan disparity centers around import tax tariffs and various alternative proposals.
House Speaker Paul Ryan is all-in with his “Border Adjustment Tax”, it is part of his larger ‘Better Way’ tax agenda. Apparently, according to The Hill, Mulvaney is not in alignment with Ryan. Good. The bottom line is Ryan’s plan is Tom Donohue’s plan. Ryan’s “Better Way” is the construct of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
President Trump is not in line with the complex Border Adjustment Tax nonsense. We’ll have to wait and see how this shakes out in the weeks ahead.
THE HILL – The White House is signaling an interest in moving the tax-reform debate in a different direction.
A House tax reform blueprint, released last year as part of Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) “Better Way” agenda, had long been viewed as the starting point for tax reform. During the campaign, President Trump’s tax plan was revised to more closely resemble it.
But the Trump administration is now drafting a new proposal, with officials considering a range of policy options beyond what Republicans in Congress have put forward.
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told CNBC in a video posted Wednesday that “it’s too early to say” if the White House’s plan would resemble the House’s blueprint. But he suggested the administration wouldn’t hesitate to go its own way.
“The House can go and do what they want to do,” Mulvaney said. “We are going to formulate our own policies.”
The White House made clear after last month’s collapse of an ObamaCare repeal bill that it intends to take more of a leading role on tax reform.
In the last several weeks, Trump and members of his economic team have been meeting with lawmakers, businesses and industry groups to get their input. (read more)
I wonder if the reports about the delay in funding border wall building is a ploy at leverage for border tax that ryan wants? The BAT is a VAT and i dont like THAT. So sayeth dr. Seuss.
Has anyone heard of the Fair Tax….it would take care of all the our Country’s money problems….the politicians all know it….but they won’t act on it because it takes away their power and gives it to the people where it belongs. All this be bickering on the present tax code is kabuki and eyewash for the public. I am a President Trump supporter, but on this issue he is way off base. Bringing the Fair Tax would make him the most famous President to sit in the White House.
Of course. Fair tax flat tax, its simple. All the vultures who make money off taxes including preparers, E.A., attorneys etc would have to get new jobs!
Congress will never voluntarily give up the power they hold over us through the tax code. I like either the flat tax with no deductions or the Fair Tax a lot.
“I do not like this Ryan man.
I do not like his Better Way Plan.
I do not like — oh, just you wait —
Mick Mulvaney will put things straight”.
Hah!
thx. I cut it short.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce – The “Park Place” for parasitic Swamp creatures.
President Trump will win.
Guaranteed.
If theres anything he knows how to deal with its budgets and taxes.
So far I like Mick Mulvaney hope I can say that down the road.
Totally agree snaggle. So far Mulvaney is awesome. Loved his presser. If he stays the course, border adjustment tax is DOA.
Is that a Guiness Mick is drinking?
Wife and I we’re wondering the same thing. We LIKE Guinness!!
I don’t like anything that Paul Ryan is for
I DO NOT TRUST HIM AT ALL…HIS BODY LANGUAGE IS HORRIBLE…
In a past life he sold used cars I’m sure!
I don’t see much that is actually “better” in any of Paul Ryan’s ‘Better Way” proposals.
It smacks of the same Orwellian word crafting that we saw in the ‘Affordable Healthcare’ bill.
Yes. It’s all lame and repackaged RINO nonsense it seems to me…Absolutely uninspiring with horrible Romney style salesmanship…Puke…
Boehner’s revenge.
I say to myself its obfuscation for world domination. Intentional to confuse people and never be challenged or do it anyway like the dems.
I will get to your garden as soon as we get some rain. The ground is so hard now it can’t be tilled.
This is great news. Ryan neutered himself with Ryancare and Team Trump now realizes he can’t put together a majority…..
I like the President and his team fighting for their priorities…I am hoping for a lower middle class tax bracket combined with a business friendly corporate rate…That and a healthcare plan that lowers premiums and you can run on all this…Otherwise Bye Bye majority…
Ryan lost a lot of credibility as a leader by the massive Health Care failure. He is diminished a lot in power and Trump people now have more power to run right over and through Ryan at Congress to get things done.
Ryan has one more chance to redeem himself and his ego as a leader. And that means Trump has the edge on the deal for the next key legislation. Ryan must preve for himself and the Republican party that he can deliver.
Ryan’s failure was so massive that he had to bail to Europe for days during recess so he would not come back and face his voters for his failure. Hiding = shame. It was obvious.
Something tells me Ryance was nothing but a test of leadership. If it passed it would be win for the president , the speaker and the republican party in getting something done. If it didn’t work it proves what most people (not named the HFC) though, that not only was the bill not popular, Ryan could flock enough of the herd.
Ryan needs to go !
So far this guy has seemed solid.
Cautiously optimistic this will be the end of Lyin’ Ryan the Rat Weasel.
Now that their stupid Russia Sceme has flopped they are back to Trumps Tax Returns…..Pathetic.
How do we get rid of Ryan if his continual failures don’t do it? His funders insist that he not resign from the speakership, and his RINO supporters in the House – who are numerous and also well-funded – won’t lift a finger to force him to step down.
Has Paul Ryan ever done anything worthwhile…ever?
NO
I can’t remember when congress has had to actually write the bills. I believe that President Trump, Wilbur, Cohn and Mulvaney will write the bill. I also think that the Trump Admin will be the force behind getting it passed, hence making Ryan useless too.
Back in the 80’s Senator Sam Nunn told an acquaintance of mine that Congress wouldn’t know what to vote on without lobbyists, and that they created legislation even then.
This is a good place for some topical speculation. For all of those tearing at their clothes over Cohn’s presence in the White House, it has occurred to me that Trump has him there for something very specific… tax reform. POTUS is known to bring in specialty players that may have opinions in opposition with him on many subjects but excel at a very important thing that Trump cares about. Is that Cohn?
Mick is looking like a star.
The Trump Kids continue to be a concern to all parents
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/15/weiner-rising-in-white-house-ally-of-disgraced-ex-congressman-hired/
If the Kid’s influence reduces Donald’s valedictory to “at least he was better than Hillary” we will have lost an opportunity that might well never return. Demographics is destiny, that means no more Donald’s ever after 8 years.
Lyin’ Ryan’s “Better way” in three steps, Its 1 for the money, its 2 for the money and its 3 for the money. Any questions?
Paulie Boy Ryan is an actor play-acting as Speaker of the House.
He doesn’t understand what Speakership is all about.
Speakership is nothing but a power trip to stoke his bloated ego.
Go back to your Walled-home, Paulie Boy and play with your video games.
You are a Fake, Paulie Boy
“The House can go and do what they want to do,” Mulvaney said. “We are going to formulate our own policies.” Ryan’s healthcare failure has him irrelevant, and the US Chamber goes with him. Good!
