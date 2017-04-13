April 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #84

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Army Capt. Roger Hill finally releases his book on the Afghan experience: Dog Company: A True Story of American Soldiers Abandoned by Their High Command. I wish it was an over statement, but it’s not according to my son-in-law and the many who serve with him. A soundcloud interview accompanies the interview transcript.
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2017/04/12/dog-company-bronze-star-decorated-army-captain-explains-how-politically-correct-lawyers-betraying-troops/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The US military and intelligence community has intercepted communications featuring Syrian military and chemical experts talking about preparations for the sarin attack in Idlib last week, a senior US official tells CNN.”
http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/12/politics/us-intelligence-syrian-chemical-weapons/
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Not a bad idea.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Based on history, and if I did the math right, 8pm Fri East Coast is about 9am Sat in NK.
I picture the kid who sets of an M-80, then hides, afraid the neighbors will figure out whodoneit.
My best guess is lil kimmy is going to be freaked out and sweating fo a few days.
An adaptation of something my Cuz sent me last week: “Make a fire for an NK dictator, and he will be warm for the night. Light him on fire, and he will be warm for the rest of his life.”
LikeLike