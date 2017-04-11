President Trump Leads Cabinet and CEO Forum Discussion on Economic Growth…

Earlier today President Trump lead a discussion forum at the State Department library with cabinet members and corporate CEO’s to discuss ongoing economic policy and hear about the challenges.
One of the main challenges communicated by the business group was… wait for it.., yep, ObamaCare. This concern is directly connected to any tax reform plans, and cuts to the heart of President Trump’s earlier economic strategy.
ObamaCare is, at the core, a massive tax program; and it becomes more difficult to navigate tax reform, with the anchor of ObamaCare dragging down opportunity for economic growth and the revenue growth that accompanies expansion.
[Transcript] 10:55 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you all for being here. Very much appreciate it. I want to thank Steve Schwarzman for putting together this very incredible group of world-class business leaders. That’s what you are.
Also, joining us are Secretary Betsy DeVos, Secretary Wilbur Ross, Secretary Elaine Chao, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, and my budget director, Mick Mulvaney. That’s an easy job. Where’s Mick? (Laughter.) Such an easy job. It’s the easiest job of anybody in the government — right, Mick?
At the top of our agenda is the creation of great high-paying jobs for American workers. And we’ve made a lot of process. You see what’s going on; you see the numbers. We’ve created over 600,000 jobs already in a very short period of time, and it’s going to really start catching on now, because some of the things that we’ve done are big league and they are catching on.
Already, we’ve created more than almost 600,000 jobs. And yesterday, Toyota just announced that it will invest more than $1.3 billion — it’s probably going to be $1.9 billion — into its Georgetown, Kentucky plant, an investment that would not have been made if we didn’t win the election.
We have a lot of work to do. In the last two decades, our nation has lost a third of its manufacturing jobs, and our business tax is one of the highest in the world. It actually is, of developed countries, the single highest tax anywhere in the world.
For too long, we’ve punished production in America and rewarded companies for leaving our country. And we’re going to reverse that. We would reward companies, give them incentives to leave. NAFTA is a disaster. It’s been a disaster from the day it was devised. And we’re going to have some very pleasant surprises for you on NAFTA, that I can tell you.
My administration has already taken historic action to unleash job creation. We’ve signed dozens of bills and executive actions to reduce federal overreach and expand domestic production.
On the environment, we’re going to be very, very careful on the environment. It’s very important to me and the administration. But we’ve allowed a lot of companies to go back to work. They were being restricted; their jobs were being restricted. We’ve unleashed a lot of companies, especially right now in the energy sector — you see what’s going on there. It was impossible for people to do what they had to do, and now they can do it. It’s all done.
We’re also working to modernize our economy and harness the full potential of women in the workforce, which is crucial to our economic success. Economic confidence is sweeping the nation. You saw the new survey that came out. It’s at 93 — which is the highest it’s ever been — 93 percent of manufacturers are optimistic about the future. It was a 27 percent increase over two months ago when it was also high because of the administration, and much higher than it’s ever been — 93 percent. Highest it’s ever been.
This is just the beginning. We’re going to reduce taxes. We’re going to eliminate wasteful regulations, which we’ve already done — probably 25 percent. You can take a look at Dodd-Frank. For the bankers in the room, they’ll be very happy because we’re really doing a major streamlining and, perhaps, elimination, and replacing it with something else. But that will be the minimum. But we’re doing a major elimination of the horrendous Dodd-Frank regulations, keeping some obviously, but getting rid of many.
And we’re going to put many millions of people back to work. The banks will be able to lend again. So many people come to see me, I see them all the time — small businesses — they’re unable to borrow from banks. They never had a problem five, six, seven, ten years ago. They had great bankers. They had great relationships. Now they can’t borrow. And we’re going to let the banks loan them money, and they can build their businesses.
So with your help and insights, we will use the private sector innovation to drive job creation and reform government. A lot of reform. We have a computer system in this country that’s 40 years old. So when you hear we’re hacked and we’re this, that — we’re like easy targets. And one of the things we’re doing, in fact — we’re working with a very, very wonderful woman from IBM, and others — and others, okay? (Laughter.) Many others. It’s like when I said to Lockheed, I like the F-35 fighter jet, but then I said, but I also like the Boeing F-18. Okay? (Laughter.) So I love your computers, but we’re also looking at others, all right?
But we are. We’re going to have a massive program to modernize our equipment — ideally get brand-new equipment. The cost of maintaining our computers is a number that is so high that it’s not even a believable number. Now, I’ve heard anywhere — is this possible? — from $39 billion to $89 billion a year. Is that even possible? That’s for keeping our computers updated and running. And I think we can buy a whole new system for less money than that, wouldn’t you say? I mean, I hope so. We’ll give you $10 billion right now — modernize it. (Laughter.)
So I want to thank everybody for being here. I know most of you. You really are the top. And I want to thank my friend, Jack Welch, for being with us too. I’ve known Jack so long. We did deals together, right? Trump International — a big success — and the other one on Park Avenue. We had great success together with your real estate group who are terrific people. Dale Fry and everybody — right? Terrific. And John. So I just want to thank you. You’ve been a special guy for a long time.
And we’ll get down to business. Maybe before the media leaves, we can go around the room, and we’ll just introduce. We all know Steve, and I want to thank you, Steve, for putting the group together.
MR. SCHWARZMAN: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Would you like to say something while all those cameras are running?
MR. SCHWARZMAN: I think we should say that we’ve had a really interesting day so far. What we did is we divided into five groups, meeting with each of the five Secretaries that the President mentioned. It’s an open discussion. The Secretaries presented what they were trying to achieve, and we had several people from the forum meeting with them and making comments on what they were doing to hopefully make their jobs better.
We’ve been looking at trade, education and workforce development, energy and the environment, regulatory reform, and infrastructure. All these things are really important, and we’re focused. The people in the administration are also focused. And working together, hopefully we’ll have a bunch of really good outcomes.
THE PRESIDENT: We will.
MR. LESSER: Rich Lesser, Boston Consulting Group.
MR. COSGROVE: Toby Cosgrove, Cleveland Clinic.
MS. ROMETTY: Ginni Rometty, IBM.
MS. BARRA: Mary Barra, General Motors.
MR. ATKINS: Paul Atkins, Patomak Global Partners.
MR. YERGIN: Dan Yergin, IHS Markit.
MR. PRUITT: Scott Pruitt, EPA Administrator.
MR. FINK: Larry Fink, BlackRock.
MR. WARSH: Kevin Warsh, Stanford University.
MR. WEINBERGER: Mark Weinberger, EY.
MR. MCNERNEY: Jim McNerney, Ex, Boeing.
MR. MCMILLION: Doug McMillon, Walmart.
MS. NOOYI: Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo.
MR. ROSE: Matt Rose, BNSF.
MR. HOWARD: Philip Howard, (inaudible).
MR. OGUNLESI: Bayo Ogunlesi, Global Infrastructure Partners.
THE PRESIDENT: Okay. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Thank you. [media excused]
Yes, Obamacare has to go. I have heard some pundits on FBN say that ship has sailed and why do we have to go back to trying to repeal/replace it (e.g., Cavuto). Then they go into the tax cuts are more important, blah, blah, blah.
Excuse me? We The People want Obamacare gone, that’s why. That is one of Trump’s biggest campaign promises. The callousness of some of these pundits is just astounding. They do not care about the plight of the American people.
Some day a lot of folks are going to surprise themselves by saying “This guy makes sense.”
Can anyone explain why the law just can’t be repealed? Can’t we go back to the way it was, and craft a new law? Why must we maintain the agony until a new law can be completed. That seems so clear to me.
To answer your question why that has not already been done…..the Uniparty and their donors WANT Obiecare. (it’s one of the items on the communist manifesto.)
I’d like to do what Rand Paul suggested….(paraphrasing) Why don’t we repeal in it’s entirety Obamacare, and try FREEDOM instead.
Let the free market, do it’s thing. Health insurance is a product, I used to buy to help me pay any potential catastrophic health expenses.
You can look up Sundance’s prior posts on this topic. It’s like if you have a house, you can’t just wish it away, you have to deconstruct it.
Wow. I think I’ll go have a “cry of relief”. I feel like I can breath a little bit again!!!
I don’t think anyone works harder then President Trump meeting after meeting trying to bring all sides together listening to all Ideas, not sure why he is having all these meetings when its Ivanka who is running the White House /sarc.
MAGA
Our president brings to the table decades of contacts, and contacts of contacts, who appreciate the fine details of economic success. They fully understand the complexity of a government grown too large and complex to work under any circumstances, much less one trying to merge the needs of diverse cultures driven by assorted moralities and politicos.
I’m certain this number of people have not met under to define the needs of a gracious government EVAH! Not to mention, within the first three months of a presidency.
What is so entertaining to me is how dwarfish Little Barry has become in comparison to Trump. I always sensed that Barry was a figure-head…and the leftist grunt work was done in the bowels of the Hive. Kerry vs. Tillerson? Ash Carter vs. Mattis? And remember Seven Chu? Barry.bots always think they are the Best and the Brightest.
The head spins thinking how unreal the last 8 years have been. And with the usual no-nothings in the Punditry telling us what They think…or what they Heard someone else Thinks. Just gossip. And then the other night I see George Will on MSNBC. Gossip mongers and snipes.
Anyway I’m reminded of Reagan…the PATCO thing. Trump is trying to rescue this county from the insanity, the celebrity, of the last 8 years…and, yes, maybe the incompetence of the last 30 years.
Ryan has to go. He and the RINOs are blocking the Trump agenda which is characterized by create millions of good jobs and reduce the federal government footprint. Now it’s “lead, follow or get out of the way”. Washington DC is indeed a swamp and the PTB don’t want the status quo to change. How Trump over comes this malaise will be historic if he can.
Do you think these CEOs were asked to put the squeeze on congressmen to get some of this accomplished? Somebody needs to come down on hard on Congress and fast. These CEOs have the money and power to do it. God knows Congress doesn’t respond to voters.
Justice Roberts did not do our country any favors regarding Obamacare calling it a tax. There won’t be economic growth that President Trump plans without addressing health care. Obamacare is killing business, especially small business.
