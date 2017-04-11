AG Jeff Sessions Visits U.S. Southern Border: “This is a new era. This is the Trump era.”..

Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivered remarks with Homeland Security Secretary Kelly today at the South-Western U.S. border. AG Sessions outlined a thunderous change in DOJ policy that begins effective immediately.
… […] “For those that continue to seek improper and illegal entry into this country, be forewarned: This is a new era. This is the Trump era. The lawlessness, the abdication of the duty to enforce our immigration laws and the catch and release practices of old are over.”…
.
Here’s the full transcript of Attorney General Sessions remarks to include explanations of the new DOJ policies and judicial procedures.
ATTORNEY GENERAL SESSIONS – “Good morning, everyone. Let me start by thanking the brave men and women of Customs and Border Protection, who not only served as our gracious hosts today, but who put themselves in harm’s way each day to secure our borders and protect us.
Here, along our nation’s southwest border, is ground zero in this fight. Here, under the Arizona sun, ranchers work the land to make an honest living, and law-abiding citizens seek to provide for their families.
But it is also here, along this border, that transnational gangs like MS-13 and international cartels flood our country with drugs and leave death and violence in their wake. And it is here that criminal aliens and the coyotes and the document-forgers seek to overthrow our system of lawful immigration.
Let’s stop here for a minute. When we talk about MS-13 and the cartels, what do we mean? We mean criminal organizations that turn cities and suburbs into warzones, that rape and kill innocent citizens and who profit by smuggling poison and other human beings across our borders. Depravity and violence are their calling cards, including brutal machete attacks and beheadings.
It is here, on this sliver of land, where we first take our stand against this filth.
In this fight, I am here to tell you, the brave men and women of Customs and Border Protection: we hear you and we have your back. Under the President’s leadership and through his Executive Orders, we will secure this border and bring the full weight of both the immigration courts and federal criminal enforcement to combat this attack on our national security and sovereignty.
The President has made this a priority — and already we are seeing the results. From January to February of this year, illegal crossings dropped by 40 percent, which was unprecedented. Then, last month, we saw a 72 percent drop compared to the month before the President was inaugurated. That’s the lowest monthly figure for at least 17 years.
This is no accident. This is what happens when you have a President who understands the threat, who is not afraid to publically identify the threat and stand up to it, and who makes clear to law enforcement that the leadership of their country finally has their back. Together, we will drastically reduce the danger posed by criminal aliens, gang members and cartel henchmen.
To that end, the President and I want to do our best to arm you, and the prosecutors who partner with you, with more tools in your fight against criminal aliens. So today, I am pleased to stand here with you and announce new guidance regarding our commitment to criminal immigration enforcement. As we speak, I am issuing a document to all federal prosecutors that mandates the prioritization of such enforcement.
Starting today, federal prosecutors are now required to consider for prosecution all of the following offenses:
- The transportation or harboring of aliens. As you know too well, this is a booming business down here. No more. We are going to shut down and jail those who have been profiting off this lawlessness — people smuggling gang members across the border, helping convicted criminals re-enter this country and preying on those who don’t know how dangerous the journey can be.
- Further, where an alien has unlawfully entered the country, which is a misdemeanor, that alien will now be charged with a felony if they unlawfully enter or attempt enter a second time and certain aggravating circumstances are present.
- Also, aliens that illegally re-enter the country after prior removal will be referred for felony prosecution — and a priority will be given to such offenses, especially where indicators of gang affiliation, a risk to public safety or criminal history are present.
- Fourth: where possible, prosecutors are directed to charge criminal aliens with document fraud and aggravated identity theft — the latter carrying a two-year mandatory minimum sentence.
- Finally, and perhaps most importantly: I have directed that all 94 U.S. Attorneys Offices make the prosecution of assault on a federal law enforcement officer — that’s all of you — a top priority. If someone dares to assault one of our folks in the line of duty, they will do federal time for it.
To ensure that these priorities are implemented, starting today, each U.S. Attorney’s Office, whether on the border or interior, will designate an Assistant United States Attorney as the Border Security Coordinator for their District. It will be this experienced prosecutor’s job to coordinate the criminal immigration enforcement response for their respective offices.
For those that continue to seek improper and illegal entry into this country, be forewarned: This is a new era. This is the Trump era. The lawlessness, the abdication of the duty to enforce our immigration laws and the catch and release practices of old are over.
In that vein, I am also pleased to announce a series of reforms regarding immigration judges to reduce the significant backlogs in our immigration courts.
Pursuant to the President’s executive order, we will now be detaining all adults who are apprehended at the border. To support this mission, we have already surged 25 immigration judges to detention centers along the border. I want to thank personally the judges who answered the call to help us with this new initiative.
In addition, we will put 50 more immigration judges on the bench this year and 75 next year. We can no longer afford to wait 18 to 24 months to get these new judges on the bench. So today, I have implemented a new, streamlined hiring plan. It requires just as much vetting as before, but reduces the timeline, reflecting the dire need to reduce the backlogs in our immigration courts.
With the President’s Executive Orders on Border Security, Transnational Criminal Organizations and Public Safety as our guideposts, we will execute a strategy that once again secures the border; apprehends and prosecutes those criminal aliens that threaten our public safety; takes the fight to gangs like MS-13 and Los Zetas; and makes dismantlement and destruction of the cartels a top priority. We will deploy a multifaceted approach in these efforts: we are going to interdict your drugs on the way in, your money on the way out, and investigate and prosecute your trafficking networks to the fullest extent of the law.
Why are we doing this? Because it is what the duly enacted laws of the United States require. I took an oath to protect this country from all enemies, foreign and domestic. How else can we look the parents and loved ones of Kate Steinle, Grant Ronnebeck and so many others in eye and say we are doing everything possible to prevent such tragedies from ever occurring again?
Let me finish where I started, by thanking you — the brave men and women in uniform who are at the front lines of this fight. I know we ask a tremendous amount from all of you, but know this: we have your back, and will do all we can to empower you and support you in your work.
God bless you and thank you.
[Link to Transcript Source – DOJ]
YES
Change I can believe in.
Bravo!
This new plan is fantastic! Just WoW.
Winning!
I know that the judicial system is a special case, so there are reasons things cannot be done a certain way, but it would be nice if some of the streamlining he’s talking about, and the vetting, etc. could have been handed out to private businesses, to allow more non-government job creation to take place. That being said, still a good set of moves.
He was talking about Immigration Judges… not sure how you think a private, non-government entity can fulfill the role of a federal judge…
cause it cant… whats great is to see how many judges stepped up already… and i especially like the idea of holding all adults… im assuming an adult is someone 18 years of age?
He said roughly when asked, But what about the children?
We hope everyone understands the law and we dont make special classes or exemptions.
I am glad to see AG Sessions finally let loose from the democrat noose. I would like to buy him a commercial grade paper shredder so he has a place to file all the absurd incoming lawsuit papers from SJW aclu/splc/lib courts. It is sad when we have to struggle mightily to enforce LAWS ALREADY ON THE BOOKS. The TopCop will MAGA.
Let them all go the Supreme Court! We got this!!
We’ll be .compassionate & let them keep their coats 🐸🤣😂
I love love love AG Sessions.
I am so freakin’ faint right now. Justice Gorsuch on Monday and AG Sessions speech today.
Maybe I’m in heaven…..
Cause and effect!
This contains a scent of what it used to be like to live in the United States. Too many people have had no experience of our country in lawful, healthy condition.
That’s one of the great dangers right now: fewer and fewer of the adult population in this country have ever experienced a stable Constitutional Republic, having been run over by chaos, corruption, and lawlessness for most of their lives.
Lawlessness is a terrible thing to become accustomed to. And very difficult to reverse.
I expected a huuuuuuuge improvement with Trump as our president, but he has far exceeded even my expectation!! Way to go, President Trump!!
Homeland Security has suspended its new weekly sanctuary city report, with officials saying they need to refine their methodology for figuring out who ends up on the name-and-shame list.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/apr/11/dhs-suspends-sanctuary-city-list-after-3-weeks/
Breakout!
HALLELUJAH !
Double Amen to that one Michael!
Hopefully, this will put to rest those who thought nothing was happening!
Sessions is not messing around 😀
All about timing…full USSC bench/full steam ahead by AG Sessions.
“Waaa. What is Session doing? Sessions isn’t doing anything Waaaa.”
He was doing this.
For us. For U.S.
Can’t tell if it’s hot flashes or I’m just REALLY excited!
LikeLiked by 9 people
The biggest organization aiding and abating illegal aliens is the IRS:
The IRS has discovered more than 1 million Americans whose Social Security numbers were stolen by illegal immigrants, but officials never bothered to tell the taxpayers themselves, the agency’s inspector general said in a withering new report.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/aug/30/irs-doesnt-tell-1-million-taxpayers-that-illegal-i/
Not sure if or even when the Commissioner of the IRS will get his walking papers, but the sooner the better. This country owes restitution to those whose identities have been stolen by illegals. I would go further than the Sessions proposal and suggest that identity theft be treated as a felony.
This was posted by BigMamaTea on the open thread:
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT)
and 37 House members sent a letter to President Trump demanding the removal of the
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner, John Koskinen.
https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2017-04-06-Letter-to-the-President-re-Koskinen.pdf
President Trump’s cabinet choices are starting to flex their maturity and mental muscle.
If only our Congress watched “The Wizard of Oz” to see what their missing.
They are on vacation. No time. They have been really busy /sarc/
What a powerful speech by AG Sessions! Now weren’t the conservative pundits telling us President Trump was going soft on immigration? Those people, many of who attended a victory party for O in ’08 hosted by George Will, need to retire. They are part of the PROBLEM and work against the SOLUTION. For the first time, probably in 60 years, immigration laws are going to be enforced and the citizens of the USA will be protected again.
Thank God for President Trump, AG Sessions, SOS Tillerson, and the rest of the incredible team President Trump has assembled to save the USA. MAGA!
Pundits like drama, imo. What Sessions is doing is simply following the law…it’s dull. So it likely will receive little attention. That’s OK. Just do the job!
yeah notice bush didnt do a damn thing to stop this when he was in power either… clinton actually did more… lowest rates in 17 years puts us at the end of clintons term. we were had by the repubs and their fake bull but not anymore
Breitbart had an article about how border patrol agents felt “betrayed” by Trumps decision to hire an Obama holdover to lead CBP. I have started to question the reliability of many of the articles on Breitbart recently, but it could be accurate. I wonder if that is why Sessions put out such a strong statement.
I think Sessions’ remarks will help reinforce the point that Trump is serious about stopping illegal immigration and will also encourage those who are enforcing the laws on the border.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/04/05/brandon-darby-border-patrol-agents-feel-betrayed-trump-administration/
Breitbart hasn’t been the same since Bannon left to join Pres. Trump’s campaign. A lot of click bait articles and post on every single celebrity who says something stupid about the president. The trolls are starting to get out of hand too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sadly I believe you are correct. Since discovering CTH I only want the person’s actual words on video. Then I can believe.
For CBP, they chose McAleenan, who seems to have come on board as an attorney at the invitation if Commissioner (Judge) Bonner. He has been “groomed” for the job (I hear), over the last 15 years. How will he do in full enforcement mode? I’m imterested to see. But it does not help that so many positions are held by Napalitano, Clinton, etc friends
Oh my !!!!! Music to my ears!!! I guess we know what the adorable deplorable has been up to. Thank you Mr. Sessions and may God bless you.
It’s about time!
You gotta love Sessions.
And I’ll bet that the border patrol is glad that they can do their job again.
https://dinnertopics.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/cartoon-trump-frees-border-patrol.jpg?w=593&h=424
But, but, but Syria! /sarcasm
Wonderful. And while we’re at it, let’s kick Congress’ dissent over the wall to the curb.
Can we rescind birthright citizenship too?? No more anchor babies??
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only by an act of Congress…
But of course that would mean Congress would actually have to “act”….
I would TRULY love to see Trump’s administration bring this legislation to congress. Birthright citizenship laws are extremely outdated and should have been done away with decades ago. This loophole for illegals needs to be closed permanently.
Two years ago an Attorney General who made these kinds of statements would be out apologizing to La Raza the next day. Of course, two years ago the speech would have been “Me Estada Unidos es su Estada Unidos”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please don’t forget your Northern border. An awful lot of Mexicans are pouring in claiming refugee status, as well as Mid-Easterners (Muslims, many bearded single men) through wooded areas, although many Mexicans are also arriving on flights (as refugees also) since stupid Justin lifted the visa requirement.
I don’t understand why a Mexican would want to live in Canada instead of Mexico. These are not good people.
If they can enter Canada so easily, they can also return to U.S. just as easily through the wooded areas. It’s a long unsupervised border and Justin refuses to increase surveillance and patrol agents.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Law and Order of the Trump Effect!!
Indeed, a New Sheriff is in town.
Thank you Alabama for giving us Senator Jeff Sessions!!! He is a wonderful patriot . God Bless him .
Thank you, sincerely, Sundance on behalf of the hearing-impaired for the transcript! God Bless You!
Now let me ask you this: How many NEW laws did Congress have to pass to make this possible? The answer is NONE!
That question and the answer should be thrown back in the face of every person who is in an uproar over this speech today. This is based on existing law.
You would think a constitutional scholar would have had knowledge of that. Maybe his caddy should have read them aloud to him between holes.
There are thousands of assaults on cbp officers every year. A tiny fraction go to prison. In 2009 for example, only about 100 or so saw jail time, many of those should have been charged with attempted murder
“This is a new era. This is the Trump era”.
Out, Out, Out!!!
Just got to watch this. This is what 8-November-2016 was all about. Winning!
meh, ok speech I guess, if you like that kind of Law and Order stuff.
Truthfully, I joined the Trump Train so I could hear Megan McCain praise President Trump for auditioning to be her father’s apprentice in ME warmongering. Please please please let WWIII happen before Easter!
And I’m not sure the timing is good, when President Trump should be exclusively addressing the Russian election hacking, as that’s really the key issue our country faces.
Hopefully Hillary will persist and weigh in on this to help me form an opinion on how unfair this is to the children. I won’t make a decision on how I feel until Speaker Ryan tells me “that’s not who we are”.
….said no one ever!! MAGA!!! MAGA MAGA MAGA!!!!
Border Court, Law & Order Edition is “in Session”. Our AG’s voice sounds is like that of the angels!!
The stuff that dreams are made of.
This was hilarious!
I lived in Arizona…..never believed this would finally happen. Fast & Furious guns were found 1 block from a family member’s home. Incredible!
When illegals get deported we should seize all funds and put them to the wall.
