Following Trump Meeting With Xi Jinping U.S.S. Carl Vinson Moves Toward N Korea…

We are seeing a lot of media reports about the U.S.S. Carl Vinson carrier group being re-routed back toward North Korea.

However, stunningly, what we are not seeing is any media pointing out the specific conversation between President Trump and President Xi Jinping about North Korea (as shared by Secretary T-Rex).

First, the latest media report via Reuters:

A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea’s advancing weapons program. Earlier this month North Korea tested a liquid-fueled Scud missile which only traveled a fraction of its range.

The strike group, called Carl Vinson, includes an aircraft carrier and will make its way from Singapore toward the Korean peninsula, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak to the media and requested anonymity. (link)

It is critical to consider the decision to reposition the Navy strike group against the backdrop of President Trump and President Xi’s meeting only 24 hours earlier.

From the debrief by Secretary T-Rex (emphasis mine):

[…] I think President Xi, from their part, shared the view that this has reached a very serious stage in terms of the advancement of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. They discussed the challenges that introduces for both countries, but there’s a real commitment that we work together to see if this cannot be resolved in a peaceful way. But in order for that to happen, North Korea’s posture has to change before there’s any basis for dialogue or discussions. President Trump indicated to President Xi that he welcomed any ideas that President Xi and China might have as to other actions we could take and that we would be happy to work with them, but we understand it creates unique problems for themand challenges and that we would, and are, prepared to chart our own course if this is something China is just unable to coordinate with us. (link to debrief statements)

I don’t know how everyone else would be interpreting that specific line of commentary from T-Rex; but it sure seems to me that President Trump asked, in a very diplomatic way, for the nod from Xi Jinping to take unilateral action if needed. And, not wanting to compromise their relationship with N-Korea, yet understanding the stupid behavior of their adolescent-minded neighbor, China gave tacit permission therein.

What say you?

[It’s ok to punch him in the nose, he deserves it. Just don’t embarrass him, ok?]

