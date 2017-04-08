Following Trump Meeting With Xi Jinping U.S.S. Carl Vinson Moves Toward N Korea…

We are seeing a lot of media reports about the U.S.S. Carl Vinson carrier group being re-routed back toward North Korea.
However, stunningly, what we are not seeing is any media pointing out the specific conversation between President Trump and President Xi Jinping about North Korea (as shared by Secretary T-Rex).
First, the latest media report via Reuters:
A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea’s advancing weapons program.
Earlier this month North Korea tested a liquid-fueled Scud missile which only traveled a fraction of its range.
The strike group, called Carl Vinson, includes an aircraft carrier and will make its way from Singapore toward the Korean peninsula, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak to the media and requested anonymity. (link)
It is critical to consider the decision to reposition the Navy strike group against the backdrop of President Trump and President Xi’s meeting only 24 hours earlier.
From the debrief by Secretary T-Rex (emphasis mine):
[…] I think President Xi, from their part, shared the view that this has reached a very serious stage in terms of the advancement of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.
They discussed the challenges that introduces for both countries, but there’s a real commitment that we work together to see if this cannot be resolved in a peaceful way.
But in order for that to happen, North Korea’s posture has to change before there’s any basis for dialogue or discussions.
President Trump indicated to President Xi that he welcomed any ideas that President Xi and China might have as to other actions we could take and that we would be happy to work with them, but we understand it creates unique problems for themand challenges and that we would, and are, prepared to chart our own course if this is something China is just unable to coordinate with us.
I don’t know how everyone else would be interpreting that specific line of commentary from T-Rex; but it sure seems to me that President Trump asked, in a very diplomatic way, for the nod from Xi Jinping to take unilateral action if needed. And, not wanting to compromise their relationship with N-Korea, yet understanding the stupid behavior of their adolescent-minded neighbor, China gave tacit permission therein.
What say you?
[It’s ok to punch him in the nose, he deserves it. Just don’t embarrass him, ok?]
I agree with your analysis.
I think that is exactly what has transpired.
Another interesting development.
Where this goes, well…
Looks like a little fat boy is about to get tomahawked!
Bawney Fwank is not amused. Neither is Chief SittingBullSheeter!
Yet another prayer motivator on a national issue for me. So much blood already shed by our countrymen on the Korean Peninsula.
Heads-up is appreciated.
I tell ya…
Trump is the best negotiator this government has had in modern times.
Mostly likely, he will finally end this North Korea nonsense.
And you know what the media will do?
Choices:
1) Ignore that anything has changed
2) Credit Obama & Clinton
3) Say Russia made Trump do it
@M33 – And the Liberal Propaganda News Media will spill their “Fake News” as usual.
I don’t think the Liberal Media holds much sway to anything. They make themselves smaller and smaller each day in terms of relevance and Trump just goes on about the Nation’s business as though the liberal media does not exist. I am beginning to wonder if Trump sees the press as all that pesky anymore.
Maybe I am projecting a little too much how I feel about the Liberal press, but the Liberal press comprised of “useful idiots” doesn’t impact me one way or other. I no longer walk a mile to hear a lie when I can stand still and hear the truth.
heck, only negotiator in decades
USS Carl Vinson. I was there RimPac 1986. Ship’s company jet shop. That was one helluva cruise!
LikeLiked by 20 people
Thanks for your service to our nation!
I was part of RimPac 1986. Didn’t get any sleep for 2 weeks.
Bluesjunior64 was there the same year as you. Wonder if it was during the same two weeks you were on? He posted this a few posts up from you, I can’t tell if you replied to him or not, so just in case you didn’t, I wanted to give you a heads up, so the two of you could talk shop.
Be well, and thank you for your service.
I am of the opinion that China needs us to purchase their goods, so yes I believe they did give President Trump the go ahead to do whatever he may deem necessary (within reason) to stop the little maniac.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I interpret it as “If N Korea pulls another stunt, the US is gonna drops some bombs. So China, you can side with us OR stay out of the way.”
LikeLiked by 11 people
Right now you’re probably asking yourself how many tomahawks did he shoot? 60? 70?’ Tell you the truth, I kinda forgot myself. So, do ya feel lucky, punk? We’ll, do you?
LikeLiked by 14 people
😀
59
*splorts* too funny!
Thank you for the update on the North Korea and President Trumps meeting with President XI. There’s been very little talk of it on the MSM. Tomorrow T-Rex is going to be doing the rounds on TV shows and it will be interesting what T-Rex will have to say.
I like you theory that XI may have given the nod to Trump to take action as needed. I’m unsettled that maybe Kim jung Un has more advanced technology then we have intelligence on. I suspect Japan will be happy to see the U.S.S. Carl Vinson.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump is just the man to bring back the old pop him in the nose response. Not too long ago a man on the street would get knocked on his arse for making inappropriate comments or threats and the police didn’t need to get involved because men were men. Can’t quite do that with snowflakes with the whole “Help, Help, I’m being Oppressed” response. Militarily, a pop in the nose could constitute a show of force and perhaps publicly downing the next missile test just to prove we can do it. Not that covert steps are already underway and partially effective. NK would need to make another aggressive move before any serious strike could be considered.
LikeLiked by 4 people
@JBrickley – “Another aggressive move, before a strike” .. Maybe …
LeMay would have made them run for their safe spaces for the rest of their lives.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LeMay would have had them Drafted!
Again! another
I’m just glad that Trump, Pence & Mattis are in charge, that they are men of character, intelligent, experienced & they don’t blink !
LikeLiked by 4 people
China gets to be the good cop while USA plays the bad cop. Kim gets to be the guy in the uncomfortable chair with the naked 100 watt light bulb glaring in his face.
LikeLiked by 11 people
It’s about time we get to play bad cop. We had the role of the village idiot for eight years, we were tired of it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly. And bad cop just told good cop that (1) bad cop will truthfully deny any involvement of good cop in bad cop deeds, and (2) bad cop will not try to make good cop a party to any bad cop actions that good cop is not OK with, or WOULD not be OK with.
In other words…..
“This isn’t about you, China. So don’t worry if we happen to kick the rabid dog. We’ll make sure everything is OK for you, whatever happens.”
I mean, can you beat that deal? It’s almost like the dog pound coming to take the rabid dog away for free, and promising no bill, not police charges, no doggie doo on the lawn.
You gotta take the deal – right? RIGHT??? No-brainer!
All the world leaders are telling President Trump to take care of business. Take care of your own businesses for crying out loud. China has an aircraft carrier, reroute that one to the Korean peninsula.
Trump should send Jingping a $100B bill for this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LMAO…China has 2 years experience in carrier operations, where we have 100 yrs.
LikeLiked by 10 people
He most likely is given his stance on making NATO pay up, or maybe he’s tying it to some currency manipulations or on going trade deals. He has a lot of Trump cards up his sleeves.😉
Maybe he did!
Rsanchez1990, Who says Trump won’t do that? He’s been around a long time and done deals with all kinds of people. He will get something out of China for it. There’s a whole new team in the White House and Xi knows it now. I think Trump, Tillerson and Mattis won’t be pushed around like the previous team was.
TRex’s trip to Russia should be interesting Wednesday
LikeLiked by 15 people
Can't come soon enough. The base needs some clarity on these things, given the stuff I'm seeing all over the web
LikeLiked by 3 people
Check out those eyes in the photo posted by Sundance. The eyes of a predator.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mark, eyes of a T-Rex! 😳
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s about time that N Korea is dealt with; they have been playing this game of forcing concessions out of the West by their saber rattling. It’s time to end this charade. I’m glad it looks like the President of China agrees. I hope President Trump can end this nonsense with N Korea peacefully and if not with a swift end. It’s about time the N Koreans have a chance to live their lives as the S Koreans have. And hopefully President Trump can end the hostilities with Russia that have been manufactured by the Neocons and their idiot allies the Dimwit Party.
President Trump has truly inherited a mess on the making since Bill Clinton’s awful Presidency.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think, in a way, he’s enjoying the challenge.
The problem is N Korea has 100 artillery pieces pointed at S Korea and a nut in charge.
This may just be a warning shot. I do not expect real action until South Korea has a new leader installed. Then again, it is Donald Trump.
The 19th South Korean presidential election is scheduled to be held on 9 May 2017, after the impeachment and dismissal of incumbent Park Geun-hye.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Then again, it is Donald Trump.”
THIS. 😉
Little Fat Kim is 💩💩💩💩 in his pants right now…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
North Korea has no delivery system they can use except their ballistic missiles. These have range to get to Japan. Later Guam. Then Hawaii. Finally West Coast. That could be a year or two or three at the most.
I think the ballistic missiles are the issue. All his mobile platforms (big trucks) need to be hidden to be effective offensively. And he does not have many.
His subs are not ever going to be useful for big missiles. He has no bombers and they wouldn’t get out of Peninsula airspace anyway.
He has a satellite up, but he would have to spend years and a fortune he doesn’t have to load a nuke on another Space platform.
So his nukes are only a threat to the US and its installations or fleet if he gets a true ICBM.
I think the short term goal would be to destroy his ballistic missile program and all his mobile launchers.
Then he would need to get satchel bombs (possible as he miniaturizes warheads) out of NK and into a vessel coming to the US or on a boat (pleasure yacht) and use the weapon as terror weapon of blackmail. (Let’s say he sails a yacht into SF bay with a nuke aboard.)
Meanwhile, short term, losing his launchers and his program of ballistic missiles might be enough to get his military to “retire” Kim. China might be able to swoop in then and get the nuke program (with Russian experts who are light years ahead of China.)
So, Trump might do just a hit on the ballistic missiles if Kim won’t sit and talk rationally.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are 30K U.S. troops within 50 miles from the 38 parallel. They need to be prepared for any nuke artillery attack from the north.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some years ago, I had the opportunity to talk to a gentlemen from the Navy. Korea came up. He told me that every year, I think, they war planned for several eventualities. He said that the North had massive party emplacements trained on cities in the South. If I recall, if war broke out 100, 000 people died in the first hour. ‘Said there was no good plan for Korea. This conversation took place years ago. Here’ hoping things have changed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, why would China object? They were given 59 reasons and every one of them was well put.
LikeLiked by 5 people
China got their warning almost 2 years ago
What's that?
Tianjin Explosion
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks.
I'm not sure what I'm looking at in that picture, Irving. Could you explain?
Look up Rods From God… Kinetic Energy weapon
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sayin’ I believe it. Unhived Mind (one primary purveyor of this) carries some very interesting disinformation. Not sure whose agenda they serve, actually. They didn’t like what Trump just did. I’ll say that.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3202417/Did-U-S-bomb-China-using-weapon-launched-space-explosions-covering-plot-kill-president-bizarre-Tianjin-disaster-conspiracy-theories-revealed.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
15 years ago they said a rail gun was impossible, but it’s going going on the LBJ DDG-1002
LikeLiked by 1 person
Technically, it’s a no-brainer, and an interesting problem to make it as efficient as possible. I’d be curious about all aspects.
The question is mostly political. We used to be very negative about space-based weapons, and were very worried about the Chinese seeming to want them, and not genuinely wanting to prohibit them, if you know what I’m saying.
So the only way I can see us wanting to make them, would be if China was caught planning them and saying they weren’t. Either that, or something equally snaky. In that case, I could see us racing to build. We would have had to have had them dead to rights, so to speak, on something very evil, that would justify weaponizing space.
LikeLike
Wikileaks has let us see what they have, imagine what the military has. Thet didn’t park the Habu without a replacement. You still need on time recon and satellites can’t be in a place where needed at a drop of a hat. Man I loved those J58’s
LikeLike
The last resort before the W88’s fly
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember back when trump got his first serious National Security post election briefing, when he said WOW!! our aerial assets. That is the first time I have ever seen him stunned and awestruck at the same time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting.
Also it was a sub-surface explosion recorded by USGS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That could also have been a test of some kind that failed. And putting it under a site like that would be excellent cover.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would have to been nuclear and we would know about the radiation. Our weather sat’s picked up the explosion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking they lost something really big – Galveston-level conventional. They might have had an entire complex for weapons and missile testing under there, with that staged explosion being multiple stages of things like loss of LOX containment, detonation of entire armories – the works. Doesn’t have to be nuclear to be HUGE.
Of course, one could put both theories together, too. But one of them, a conventional facility going up, I can do with 1940’s technology, and it explains everything, so I’m going with that. Also fits China’s penchant for hiding most of their military.
It explains things a lot better than an industrial accident, which never seemed right to me. And those containers make great ways to have an entire weapons complex right under the noses of American satellites.
Pretty sneaky.
LikeLike
It was a 5 kiloton explosion crater with no radiation
LikeLike
Read up on Damascus Ark 1980 Titan II explosion. It threw a 750 ton silo door 200′ vertical and 600′ down range.
LikeLike
Fun thread
Then deploy Unhived Mind and other conspiracy theories (which the Chinese government conventiently opposes) to forward space weaponization disinfo that helps build case for China to weaponize space, which has always been a top-shelf objective for them.
So my conspiracy theory is that they were doing torpedo and missile testing underground, under the site, and that they had an accident. The cover was the shipping containers and the disinformation campaign, to promote a false American narrative of space weaponization with nuclear-like capabilities to justify their own satellite weapon programs that are presumably less evil and will thus seem less threatening.
LikeLike
And then add the hilarious karma of China working on the big rockets needed to lift their kinetic weapons. So they have a rocket factory underground – probably dwarfs stuff we know about – and when it blows up, they decide that they’re going to deploy a rather beautiful and frankly ingenious type of disinformation – accuse your enemy of your objective (Alinsky does a fist pump in his grave on that one, folks). They accuse us of HITTING their rockets for their kinetic weapons, with a kinetic weapon that they wanted, as a way of normalizing the idea, and also diluting any escaped information about the nature of the rockets that exploded. Ha! Hilarious! Ingenious. And THAT solves who’s being the Unhived Mind!
Yet what karma! Their own disinformation backfires and reveals the project! Which is just like the worries people had about certain types of crypto. Always beware of stuff that’s too beautiful. “Siren effect”. Kinda general, actually.
Damn. We had to know that was a military facility. Right? RIGHT? Sure hope so. That’s not the kind of thing that should be discovered on a blog – even this one. 😉 😎 🙄
LikeLike
The President gets right to the point. No BS. True politicians drag things out forever. Its what they do. It would drive a normal person crazy. Put the cards on the table, talk man to man and make the deal in good faith. Done.
I always wondered why politicians dont do that. I would have invited Saddam to a face to face meeting and tried to avoid the disaster in Iraq. Same with the fat kid but he might not be approachable. Spoiled brat. Just ask him if he wants to be dead and he will be more manageable.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep, if the Syria thing went to the UN to handle, they would still be talking about what to do 3 years from now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree with your assessment, SD. Diplomacy at it’s finest.
This is interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can some more of the more knowledgeable military treepers speak up to what dealing with the adolescent child might entail? Taking out nuclear capabilities. Taking out leader? Complete toppling regime change?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the whole thing is to simply have NK give up nukes, not deposing the Fat Guy.
China needs to be a player here, and maybe they will be…..under the radar. They like to show strength to their people, so any resolution needs to be tailored to that.
LikeLike
It all depends on the mission. You listed three possibilities. There are probably more. I haven’t a clue what our President has in mind. The military strategy would of course be mission specific. Maybe we’ll get a hint from Sec T-Rex tomorrow.
LikeLike
North Korea has the largest standing army in the world. 25 percent of the population.almost 6 million paramilitary…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Some serious firepower in a carrier strike group. We used to have 2 or 3 boomers to watch fore and aft.
Can you imagine N.Korea letting one missile go at Fukushima? That could create the “China Syndrome” with a small hit but would be enough for a chain reaction.
Every time I reread the caption under the last photo, I giggle out loud. Damn funny. 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Xi said I understand your concerns and I will talk to my people back home and see if I can come up with something.
Great interview with Dr. Steve Piecznik. He believes that the Tomahawks were intended to send a message to President Xi. He said that everyone including Israel, Turkey, Russia and Assad were informed before hand of what was about to occur. He said the only people left in the dark were the Chinese. As they are eating that evening, the Tomahawks were raining done on Syria. Our President never shared it with them until dinner was completed. He said that President Xi is a business man that is haunted to this day about what happened to his dad. He doesn’t like confrontation. Our President realizes the biggest threat over the next 20 years is China and NK.
Globalist realize that China is essential to a global economy. That is why you saw the WTO agreement of having China join in the early 2000s. Globalist in our country knew that this would destroy our manufacturing dominance. Our President always mentions that after China joined the WTO, over 60,000 factories had disappeared. Our biggest trade in balance is with China ($375+ billon a year). Imagine what last night was like for President Xi. You are dining and watching our President be a gracious host while that same gracious host is bombing Syria. It must have been surreal for him.
I also think the message was received loud and clear. Notice that President Xi invited our Lion to come for a state visit in the same calendar year. Our President said that he would take him up on his offer. Do you think the little fat man in NK will still be an issue as our President lands in neighboring China. I don’t think so! To make sure, he is sending over our Carrier group just to play war games in their waters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have already responded to this video when you posted it before. Xi Jinping was trained as an engineer (when the soviet experts were operating in China). President Xi’s father was a Maoist. President Xi is not afraid of confrontation. He managed to get to the top of the factions as the leader, and is a hardliner when it comes to dissent.
This person you keep posting is so un-credible. except by the gullible.
I’ll leave it at that.
I’m kind of surprised that Obama didn’t surrender to North Korea before he left office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m repeating myself again, but as I indicated before the Chinese leadership has already made a decision about NK prior to their visit to the US. The reasons for this and the run down of events and also the ‘difficulties’ for China (some shared by SKorea both are border states) to move hastily were explained in some detail.
People seem to forget that actually Sec Tillerson had a naval escort when he visited Beijing. The naval force was to participate in regular war exercises previously planned with SKorea. Thus Sec Tillerson’s trip was coordinated with that event. The USS Carl Vinson was docked at Singapore and has now been redeployed to SKorea after the last missile launch when Xi was visiting and the upturn in belligerent rhetoric by Kim.
The ‘secret’ bases are pinpointed though NK has mobile launchers also. Cyber attacks have been asymmetrical as NK has very few IT connections and they launch their cyber attacks (Like Sony and the Bangladesh bank) from their operatives in other countries. Having said that, the US has other capabilities in that area.
I would take this movement of the Vinson as having a deterrent effect with teeth. Planning for all contingencies. If China starts moving its personnel in NK out or removes the population from the border that will be an indication of a strike. I suspect China is working its ‘influence’ card with the Kim regime as I type. Whether Kim goes ‘full retard’ as they say or goes on a bender in his bunker with his new shipment of cheese and Vodka. Who can say?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kim has become a problem for China. He has inserted himself between China and the US, but this time he appears to have done so without Chinese permission. If so, he has overstepped in a huge way. On the other hand, China cannot appear to give a blank-check approval for a US response against Kim. Here is where the Trump team talent comes into play.
PDJT has set the table with the Syria strike, which established three points: 1) the US considers any use of banned chemical weapons to be a direct threat to US interests, 2) the US will not tolerate any such use, and 3) the US will act swiftly to punish any such use.
We can now stake out a similar position with regard to nuclear weapons: 1) any threat to initiate a nuclear strike against the US, 2) coupled with an act in furtherance of the threat such as test firing ballistic missiles, 3) is a direct threat to US interests, and 4) the US considers itself justified to take any action the US deems necessary to neutralize such a direct nuclear threat to its interests.
Communicated in such terms, it would be difficult for any sovereign nation to refute. It is the essence of national self defense. Of course, the expression that will come will be more nuanced than this. I expect they may be talking with XI about how we might express this in a way that would not just give China the least amount of heartburn, but no heartburn at all.
This is the key: there is no need to save face if there has been no insult in the first place. I believe that is the goal they are working on.
In the smokewagon metaphor, by test firing his missiles Kim HAS skinned it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kin No. 3 has also threatened their ‘benefactor’ China a few weeks ago in an attempt to warn China not to ‘stray’ from the party line (and the dosh flow). Like Putin, they make all the wrong moves at the wrong time.
Did not go down well in Beijing and the border has become more unstable.
LikeLike
It seems the whole world changed in one week. We now live in a whole new reality.
The strike in Syria has changed how everything and everyone operates. And thats better for everyone.
China let Trump know he has a semi green light. China and the US are now strongly on the same page. Both of them are now more than just simple partners.
Syria, Iran and until they do something to change Russia are on the outs. Not just between the US and China. They will be out with most free countries of the world. Including every country in the ME except Iran.
The “Measured Attack” has put everyone on the same page. People are tired of ISIS, Dictators, and refugees. Every country seems to be in agreement on that.
What they lacked for the last 8 years was someone to take the lead. Someone like the US to back them in what they wanted to do. A world leader.
Trump is that leader.
The world needs someone to make a move and allow good people to come together for a common goal. Someone to have their back and with enough muscle and clout to make that a reality.
I could be wrong. But I think that quick response made all coutries see the world differently.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes I absolutely agree.
We haven’t had leadership like this in a long time. I agree with your assessment SD. My take with all the world leaders is that President Trump acts, speaks, and does as a true leader of the USA should. They know he is direct, honest and rational. He is MAGA encarnate.
The notice he gave both Syria and Russia regarding the 59 tomahawks speaks volumes. I am not looking to kill you I simply want to stop you from doing really bad things.
This is real leadership. People don’t know how to deal with it yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I say ok.
Anyone remember this?
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-north-korea-missile-test-20170321-story.html
Do we have operational lasers mounted on B-1’s?
LikeLike
JMHO: Tactically, it would be infinitely better if China “punished” NK. NK would not dare retaliate against China, it would be certain death. Any attack on NK by US will at minimum provoke a retaliation against Soeul, 35mi from the NK/SK border, and where half the SK population lives. Even a small retaliation would have massive casualty’s, and likely lead to immediate escalation.
OTOH, China would likely squeel with delight if NK, SK and Japan became a smouldering waste land next week. Almost all competition for electronics manufacturing would be gone.
The question in my mind is: does our Art of the Deal in Chief, pull off the deal? Or is Seoul doomed?
LikeLike
If the US were to decide on a strike against NK, it would likely begin simultaneously with the destruction of command elements/infrastructure along with a massive assault against the artillery forces threatening Seoul. A “shock and awe” type of situation.
Based on past incidents I’ve read about, it seems that even though the NK military is on a hair-trigger, there is some reluctance to escalate until word comes back from command.
My 2 biggest concerns is the resulting humanitarian crisis and the fact that the NK people are extremely highly propagandized against the USA (for generations) and there is the very real possibility of an extended insurgency against any American troops.
LikeLike
I sense that you are much more expert on this topic than you let on. I am not in any way. But, if I understand correctly, Seoul is a city comparable to NYC, but sitting extremely close to the border. Seeing Google Sat images of the US base there blew my mind. It is kind of like having a base at Wrigley Field, surounded by the city. With the sheer volume of nork artillery, enough would make it through for a major humanitarian disaster, even if the DMZ was instantly carpet bombed. And I have read the the nork side is so hardened that anything short of a one foot deep layer of burning napalm would not be close to 100% effective.
LikeLike
I doubt that any type of action would not involve the South Koreans getting prepared in some way. Which by some reports they have been.
I also question how much fight the North Koreans really have in them. Living in a basic 3rd world country and many people starving. It just might be time for a major change in the country to begin.
LikeLike
If the US finally put an end to the Korean war (we’re under a truce as there has been no actual end of the war) there would be a massive US base installed in N.Korea after their surrender. Is that a thing China would be interested in? I think not. But that’s where this game of chess ends if the US is required to take N.Korea out finally.
LikeLike
Excellent selling point! Gives me hope.
LikeLike
Here’s my analysis on the NK situation and China’s position.
I believe the conditions that merited China’s support for NK in the Korean war are now essentially non-existent. The only thing NK and China share these days, really, is a border and the origins of their Governments.
The reality is that China has modernized their communist government (the Chinese government is actually quite liberal compared to decades ago), whereas North Korea has not and has instead regressed nearly to the point of a pre-modern state.
China gains almost nothing by supporting the NK regime. They stand to lose much more than what they could possibly gain. Migration of poorly skilled, impoverished people from NK into China is a major burden on China. Additionally, the NK Government is so weak that they resort to reckless pursuit and acquisition of ICBMs to keep their enemies at bay. The NK government is so unstable that their war machine is on a hair trigger and is set to raze Seoul at the sign of any provocation. Any use of nuclear weapons by Pyongyang would result in a proportional destruction of Pyongyang by western nuclear weapons.
The NK military is ancient by modern standards and any sustained armed conflict would see the total collapse of the NK military likely within weeks. The Gov’t would also likely collapse within weeks to months. Any armed conflict in NK would result in a massive humanitarian crisis on the hands of South Korea and China.
I think China has run out of options with NK and likely the situation has reached a point where the benefits of reuniting the Korean peninsula would outweigh the drawbacks. I guarantee the issue of an unstable regime mounting nukes onto ICBMs is keeping the Chinese gov’t up at night.
I wouldn’t be surprised some kind of armed conflict erupts in NK and that it ends about as quickly as the second Iraq war ends (in terms of how long it took for Coalition troops to reach Baghdad).
Under this scenario I would expect to see a significant change in behavior in Iran, by the way.
I agree with 99% of what you say. I just hope Mr. Trump et. al. were able to explain to China why it was in China’s best interest to clean up their own neighborhood.
My suspicion is that Russia will be given a similar talk about Syria next week.
China has a LOT of foreign business interests which would ALL evaporate if it sided with and/or supported N.Korea if push came to shove. If forced to make a choice, China loses a great deal.
We are and have been under a truce with N.Korea. That war has not actually ended. That’s an important fact to keep in mind.
LikeLike
Our President Trump is “taking care of business and working overtime” we haven’t had a decent President since Ronald Reagan and the world has been spiraling into complete and utter chaos since he left office.
I don’t really want to be the world’s policeman, but we’ve seen what has happened since the Reagan years. I’m sick and tired of the USA playing second fiddle to anyone. Now let’s clean out these little tin pot dictators, get our American pride back and MAGA!!!!!
Received this from the NY Post earlier today:
Trump presented with assassination as solution to North Korea nuke threats
By Post Staff Report April 7, 2017 | 8:00pm | Updated
[snip]
The National Security Council has told President Trump his options for dealing with North Korea’s nuclear threats include assassinating its dictator, Kim Jong-un, and placing US nukes in South Korea, according to a new report.
NBC, citing high ranking US military and intelligence officials, said the two scenarios were developed before Trump’s meetings this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
http://nypost.com/2017/04/07/us-options-for-dealing-with-north-korea-reportedly-include-assassination/
Crazy NKorean guy: “Mr. Xi, the Americans are threatening me. You help now.”
Xi: “Sorry my little man, it’s your own fault. You have been acting very crazy and I am not about to get into a war with Mr. Trump. We can work with him. YOU can work with him if you quit being a crazy person. Why don’t you join us in the 21st century, and your people will love you twice as much?”
Crazy NKorean guy: “My people could not possibly love me any more than they do now. But what you say about 21st century? You mean 20th, right?”
Xi: “No my young man, we are in the 21st now.”
Crazy NKorean guy: “Ha ha ha! You a funny man! And they call ME crazy. Funny! But okay, let me talk to myself about this for awhile, and I will call you back.”
