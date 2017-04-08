FBI Manhunt Underway for Heavily Armed Liberal “Revolution” Extremist Targeting President Trump…

The FBI and U.S. Marshals have dozens of agents and officers involved in a nation-wide manhunt for a Wisconsin man who mailed a 160 page threatening manifesto to the White House. In addition a seriously disturbing video (below) has surfaced showing the man proclaiming he is part of the left-wing “revolution” movement.

Joseph Jakubowski has been on the run since Tuesday, when police say he broke into the Armageddon Gun Shop in Janesville, south of Madison, and stole 16 high-caliber rifles and handguns. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and traveling with a bulletproof vest and helmet, according to authorities.

Jakubowski is described as 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with green eyes and brown hair, is considered extremely dangerous. He is well known to Wisconsin law enforcement and has served time in prison for trying to disarm a police officer.

Since Tuesday, authorities have responded to more than 200 leads in their search, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to Jabukowsi’s arrest. (video below)

The statements by Jakubowski in this video are very unsettling.

Police released a video Jakubowski allegedly posted to Facebook that shows a man mailing a large envelope clearly addressed to Trump and the White House. Authorities say the package contained a 160-page manifesto that featured anti-government rants and “personal angst against anything other than natural law or rule.” “This manifesto has been evaluated by experts within the FBI behavioral analysis unit to better understand his mindset and locate leads or evidence,” Spoden said. “All technological resources are currently being exploited and used in this endeavor after this individual.” On Tuesday night, police also responded to a report of a car fire and discovered a burned vehicle registered to Jabukowski, located just a short distance from the gun shop that was burglarized. (more)

