FBI Manhunt Underway for Heavily Armed Liberal “Revolution” Extremist Targeting President Trump…

The FBI and U.S. Marshals have dozens of agents and officers involved in a nation-wide manhunt for a Wisconsin man who mailed a 160 page threatening manifesto to the White House. In addition a seriously disturbing video (below) has surfaced showing the man proclaiming he is part of the left-wing “revolution” movement.
Joseph Jakubowski has been on the run since Tuesday, when police say he broke into the Armageddon Gun Shop in Janesville, south of Madison, and stole 16 high-caliber rifles and handguns. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and traveling with a bulletproof vest and helmet, according to authorities.
Jakubowski is described as 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with green eyes and brown hair, is considered extremely dangerous. He is well known to Wisconsin law enforcement and has served time in prison for trying to disarm a police officer.
Since Tuesday, authorities have responded to more than 200 leads in their search, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to Jabukowsi’s arrest. (video below)
The statements by Jakubowski in this video are very unsettling.
Police released a video Jakubowski allegedly posted to Facebook that shows a man mailing a large envelope clearly addressed to Trump and the White House. Authorities say the package contained a 160-page manifesto that featured anti-government rants and “personal angst against anything other than natural law or rule.”
“This manifesto has been evaluated by experts within the FBI behavioral analysis unit to better understand his mindset and locate leads or evidence,” Spoden said. “All technological resources are currently being exploited and used in this endeavor after this individual.”
On Tuesday night, police also responded to a report of a car fire and discovered a burned vehicle registered to Jabukowski, located just a short distance from the gun shop that was burglarized. (more)
Red alert; liberal mind control subject gone bazerk.
And thanks to MSM for spreading the Dem Party BS far and wide. They certainly did their job well here.
The Mad Tomboy on MSMBC drove him over the edge.
They own all of his unhinged hatred.
The MSM is losing power. I never watch them, but I still feel it by the vibrations from all the other countries; especially whose leaders get to come to Mar-a-Logo.
Don’t you?
Yeah, another left-wing genius at work. Burned his own car. Utterly brilliant.
YEP. I guess he wanted to get rid of the fingerprints.
Liberals and criminals ,kind of like chicken and the egg ,which came first
Thanks for the update as I live on the Border of IL and Wis.
I’m downstate and keeping an eye out… be safe up there!
Thanks will do !
I live in northern Minnesota and we were warned about this guy two days ago. I was going to post something about it then, but thought everyone knew.
He could be anywhere, but is probably heading to D.C.
Knowing what a loon the guy is, keep your eyes peeled and your grandkids close by.
I pray for everyone’s safety.
This oppressive liberal hypocrite who uses guns to force everyone else to be anti-gun needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Do they have any leads as to who is shooting the video yet?
It’s even more scary that 2 of them are involved.
Never know which one is worse. The one that comes up with a really stupid and disgusting idea, or the one that thinks, Wow great idea.
Hope this nut job is caught sooner than later.
The video mentions Jakubowski’s “associate” twice who is helping the cops. Probably the guy shooting the video.
Who’s shooting the video? I’ am guessing Paul Ryan as it’s his District!
That is too funny!
God please watch over President Trump and his family and keep them safe, in Jesus’ name, amen.
Father, hear the prayer of illinoiswarrior and bless those who are tasked with the protection of President Trump and his family. We join in agreement for this request. Amen and Amen.
May it be so. In Jesus Name, Amen!
Amen.
Amen!
Amen. I sure hope his SS detail is more alert than usual.
Amen…
I just saw this on TV. This man is a nut. I want to know who was videotaping him while he was walking to mail the envelope to the W.H.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sheriff Clark will catch this guy.
Conspiracy who was filming?
Hillary
I hope he decides to get gas in Jacksonville, FL were I am for the next 2 weeks because it will be his last day on this earth! I would ask the FBI to put the $10,000 towards the wall saying “Thank You President Trump for MAGA”.
I sure hope when the authorities corner this animal all he ends up with is a ride in the coroner’s van. I won’t care to ponder why he is what he is and I won’t care to know another thing about him.
You basically said what I was thinking. I would hate to see taxpayer dollars spent taking this sorry excuse for a human being to trial. My prayers are not only with POTUS and his family but also anyone who happens to come in contact with this animal and especially our law enforcement who are out looking for him. Justice can’t come soon enough!
Sigh, ain’t that Ryan’s district?? They don’t seem to grow them very smart there, do they?
Please Lord don’t let this murderous person’s weapons or actions be effective. I pray his actions fall back upon himself and no one else is harmed. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
NATURAL LAW ?
President Trump does follow natural law as per our Constitution .
this guy and his “natural” law, the NYT running in OpEd that says we should give citizenship to every Mexican in exchange for TX and CA,
Federal judges ruling that foreigners abroad are protected by the Constitution, and the seditious acts of politicians and beauocrats that are lauded in the press, I feel are all adding to this sense that people can elect to not follow the rule of law and that we should be run by a Communist leader like a Fidel. I really worry more about our young people just being indoctrinated more than any thing else.
This guy looks like the guy who was putting bombs mailbox, the smiley face guy.
Sad. Surely he is a narcissist, so that will do him in.
How the heck was he able to burgle this gun shop so easily? Are the storage rules lax in Wisconsin?
Time and again it is always the leftists who carry out manifestos and assassinations.
More projection from the left, nothing to see here.
Has anyone looked into other sites to see which celebrity, college professor, or liberal pundit is cheering him on?
Lefties shouldn’t be allowed to own guns or vote …. their mental illness precludes them from rational thought!
Gods protection on President Trump. In the book of Isaiah, He is our rear guard.
I am begging to believe that the liberal’s ideology is not that much different than the extreme Islamist. The left just has not got to the glory waiting them in heaven yet.
Beginning
One of the new Leftist Sovereign Citizens. Very dangerous critters.
72 virgin transgender goats
‘high caliber’ rifles? Like .600 Nitros and .577 Tyrannosaur? Look for a guy with a bad back and dent on his forehead.
Apparently the MSM, RINOs, and Nevertrumpers have now implementented plan D (first Electoral Night Steal – plan A, Electoral College Theft – plan b, Russia Gate – plan C, and now, the lone nut – plan D). May God provide protection and hear our prayers for our President and country’s safety and prosperity. Believe in the power of positive thinking and MAGA!
This guy sets off my sovereign citizen alarm.
Can one surmise this is a result of Congress’s negligence, thinking, [they] “know best” while long ignoring the roar of their constintuents?
Serious. The dude is a bad guy. He’s a dead-man-walking. No worse than our government is the last 8 years (or more). Dude is going down or doing time for his crimes while our goverment will sweep their crimes behind closed-door sessions, sealed documents or national security issues.
Is his manifest public?
This almost rings of another “Timothy McVeigh” type-guy. (Strange thought out of nowhere)
I think the Unabomber is a better comparison.
Any spottings? Am in semi-rural area south of Chicago. The story doesn’t indicate his direction. Throughout the decades, this area has had more than our share of escaped convicts heading to large cities in which to disappear. In fact, several were within walking distance of our neighborhood. They follow the railway syatem. DH is outside working. Gonna make sure he is carrying.
Jakubowski is right by Janesville WI. Paul Ryan is there and is not considered a target? Just POTUS. This is very public for a conspiracy.
I pray for everyone’s safety. Except George Soros.
Is this serious… Yes, but I’m more concerned with the liberal left extreme anarchists’ that are not known – And, the Secret Services ineptness & out right criminal behavior!
Trump, Pence & the whole cabinet have a bullseye painted on them. This anarchy of the liberal left & globalist has to end.
We need to pray !!!
no tattoos, I find that odd for that demo. To me it shows a commitment to not wanting to be recognized Sovereign Citizen
Dead eyes.
How do you burglar a gun shop? Something tells me this guy is not working alone.
I pray for the president and vice president (as well as the safety of their families and our country) every night. That lunatic should do himself a favor and turn himself in. It never ends well for people like him. I won’t be surprised if he dies in a police stand off. I just hope he doesn’t take some innocent person along with him.
If he shows up in Memphis, chances are he will be run over by a car. We’ve had an epidemic (n0 joke) of pedestrians getting hit by cars in the last 2 years.
In the link to the local TV reporting, it has
“He also reportedly had made threats to steal weapons and use them against public officials or at an unspecified school.”
This is not gonna end well for this dummy. I would bet he is shot and most likely dies at the time of his arrest. He is not a great loss he has cast his lot and has crapped out in life. He is a convicted felon right now looking at twenty to life with no future . He wanted love acceptance and attention and went down every wrong road without learning his lessons in life. He is finished and wants someone to pay attention to him . He will soon get more attention than he can possibly Handel and will regret it , most likely for just a few moments and instead of spending his remains ng breath seeking forgiveness for his useless life he most likely will be blaming others for what they did or didn’t do . This is how the Demo Rats are now . It use to be the devil did it then it was someone else , now it’s someone else should have done something different. It is never individuals taking responsibility for their actions or inactions . It is now so rediculous when fleeing criminals die it’s the cops fault for chasing them , it really has gotten rediculous. This guys story is not gonna end on a positive note I would bet money on it. I’ve seen this kind before ” they will never take me alive type bad guy / good deal for tax payers just hope he doesn’t take anyone with him. Ok take out the trash
