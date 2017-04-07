President Trump and President Xi Hold Talks in Mar-a-lago…

Today President Trump and President Xi JinPing of China conducted bi-lateral meetings to discuss ongoing concerns surrounding trade, finance, military engagement, and the need for China to assist in leverage over North Korea’s hostilities.

[Transcript] 11:22 A.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: I just want to say that President Xi and all of his representatives have been really interesting to be with. I think we have made tremendous progress in our relationship with China. My representatives have been meeting one-on-one with their counterparts from China. And I think, truly, progress has been made. We’ll be making a lot of additional progress.

The relationship developed by President Xi and myself I think is outstanding. We look forward to being together many times in the future. And I believe lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away.

So I just want to thank President Xi for being with us in the United States. It’s a tremendous honor for me and all of my representatives to host the President and his representatives. And again, progress has been made.

Thank you very much. Thank you.

(President Xi speaks in Chinese.)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I agree 100 percent, Mr. President. And thank you very much. And again, a tremendous honor to have you in the United States and in Mar-a-Lago. Thank you very much.

END 11:26 A.M. EDT

