President Trump and President Xi Hold Talks in Mar-a-lago…

Today President Trump and President Xi JinPing of China conducted bi-lateral meetings to discuss ongoing concerns surrounding trade, finance, military engagement, and the need for China to assist in leverage over North Korea’s hostilities.
[Transcript] 11:22 A.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: I just want to say that President Xi and all of his representatives have been really interesting to be with. I think we have made tremendous progress in our relationship with China. My representatives have been meeting one-on-one with their counterparts from China. And I think, truly, progress has been made. We’ll be making a lot of additional progress.
The relationship developed by President Xi and myself I think is outstanding. We look forward to being together many times in the future. And I believe lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away.
So I just want to thank President Xi for being with us in the United States. It’s a tremendous honor for me and all of my representatives to host the President and his representatives. And again, progress has been made.
Thank you very much. Thank you.
(President Xi speaks in Chinese.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I agree 100 percent, Mr. President. And thank you very much. And again, a tremendous honor to have you in the United States and in Mar-a-Lago. Thank you very much.
The return of civilization. 🙂
Agree! I almost forgot what that was, as I’ve been bombarded by “Snowflake Land” for the past eight years….and longer
Very, very nice😃👍
The video is flipped horizontally. Unless everyone decided to shake hands left-handed.
And Melania’s hair parted on the other side.
OMG….so much pollen in my house!
As a semi-retired, long time instrumental teacher and professional flutist, it really, really warms my heart to see and hear these kids, as well as the ones in the band in Pam’s later video, and see what an excellent job they do. Kudos to the school and the teachers.
President Xi: “Agree 100%” – methinks the Syrian message got through.
That was President Trump saying that….
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I agree 100 percent, Mr. President.
no worries though – message was received.
Does the President know Chinese?
That’s something I never knew and is AMAZING!
Haha I was just wondering the same thing. I think he just didn’t have time to put on the headphones and rolled with it
President Xi’s remarks were likely prepared and Trump probably saw an advance copy of it.
It could be a hair/image thing, or a translator might be whispering in his ear.
Or channeling The_Donald redit group, perhaps god_emperor Trump is fluent in Mandarin.
Here is an official summary of President Xi’s remarks
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2017-04/07/c_136191039.htm
They will create a new structure and platform for continuous communication
http://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/2085889/china-suggests-new-platform-regular-dialogue-us
Pres Xi invited Pres Trump for a State visit.
Forgot to add Pres Xi’s remarks to Chinese media when leaving Mar-a-Lago:
“President Trump made excellent preparations for our country’s representatives and gave us a warm reception,”
“We recently have had in-depth and lengthy communications to this end and arrived at many common understandings, the most important being deepening our friendship and building a kind of trust in keeping with the Sino-US working relationship and friendship.”
As an aside, the WH Gov communications needs to staff up with Chinese translators.
I noticed this with another head of state (can’t recLl which one as he’s now had many). But he doesn’t use the headphones.
Me thinks my President is sizing up the leader by his body language w/o need for the words.
Speaking of body language Tillerson’s is interesting as is Mattis. Both seem to be in deep thought.
One of his granddaughters does.
Officially, President Trump only knows English.
But I’d be surprised if he doesn’t know at least a few key languages to some degree. Why let anyone know?
Just look at the lineup Trump has at his table.
That is the best of the best. All accomplished professionals in their fields.
What an orders of magnitude change from 0bama and his political favors henchmen.
Night and day barely begins to describe it.
Awesome!!! 😃😃😃😃😃
Who are these men in his line up? Very hard to see faces or name tags from a side angle photo, unless the faces are very familiar, which most are not, YET! I wish we were shown a full view of the Chinese line-up as well, along with identities. Otherwise how can we follow these events?
From what I could see it was Mattis, Tillerson, President Trump, Mnuchin, Ross and Bannon. I couldn’t see the guy in between Ross and Bannon and I don’t know the dark haired lady on the end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Priebus also visible to Mattis’s right in the photo in which (most of) the Americans are wearing headphones.
And Kushner to the right of Priebus (in the video clip).
The contrast goes further, the fine men at the President Table are there to make America Great again…the Obama mob, were and are still trying to trash every facet of our Country.
Lets be clear, the mob he assembled was there to insure that Obama’s shadow govt. would be ready hit the street running after Jan 20th….they have proven that on more occasions that we want to remember…and don’t forget…they ARE NOT FINISHED.
Yep, 3X1 … and did anyone notice that Bannon’s at the table? You know, that guy who was demoted, marginalized, etc. etc. … just sayin’ … 😉
LikeLiked by 16 people
What? There’s no Jen Psaki, no Maria Harf, no Susan Rice, no Ben Rhodes, no Samantha Powers, no Hillary Clinton! How could they be better than that stellar group of highly professional and accomplished folks? HOW? HOW I SAY?
j/k those people suck.
Notice: We never saw Obama actually negotiate anything.
LikeLiked by 12 people
That’s because he didn’t negotiate anything – – surrender and subservience were the key words in Obama’s Whitehouse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
that’s why the French left wants him to run for president of France.
That’s because the name of his relgion means “Surrender” in arabic.
No joke.
Excuse me…
worse.
“Submission”
Everything that usually constitutes actual achievement has been hidden by sealing his records or by the media never showing Obama doing his job. Obama was head of the most transparent administration after all.
“transparency will be the touchstone of my administration”
I think he touched the stone and walked as far away from it as he could…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! good one!
Was Secretary Chou present?
nvm, Secretary Chao was born in Taiwan.
My bad. That would have been big big fox paws
Miss Kerry or Hillary much? Not!
Xi doesn’t miss one guy…
Body language experts? Think “B.O.” might stand for more than “Barack Obama”?
Ugh. Hard to believe that wannabe clown was our leader for 8 years…
Agreed! There’s something off putting about the way King Putts offers his hand. Yecch!
His hand?
Don’t you mean his putter?
President “Glad Hand”. What a phoney, an eight year charade, a farce in two acts. The adults are back in charge just in the nick of time.
Serving up some whupp ass on Assad while serving dessert to XI took some balls.
@tax2much – Yep … Double portion of “whupp ass” with James Mattis at the helm of Defense Sec’y – and Mattis was there – man that guy must never sleep !
And the MSM still maintains “no accomplishments” by the Trump Administration? Good grief!
I was wondering if Chuck and Nancy were in favor of the strike but the Sanders group wasn’t , is President Trump driving a wedge between those two groups. Divide and conquer?
Wait, Bannon at the table? I thought “sources” said he was on the outs…
Were those the same “sources” that said PDJT was on the outs too?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The last picture of POTUS and Xi walking together – do I spy a gentle but real smile on Xi’s face? Yes I think I do. Looks like he’s happy to finally be talking to an adult. MAGA!
The time of this meeting is fascinating. Russia and China have been tight in the past, but having China visit at the same time of the missile strike puts both countries off balanced. Is President Trump surgically separating these two countries from each other?
EV22, he does look comfortable. That’s such a good thing to see captured. Especially compared to Xi’s expression in the pix w Ostinkass. And his countryman just behind P45 and Xi reminds me of the little brother excitedly hurrying along behind his big brother to be close to him and his brother’s ‘cool’ friend.
This is truly a hopeful image. Thank You, God!
Go Trump!!! As I yelled to you at the Scranton rally, We Love You, Donald! Sir… 😊❤️🚂
I’m pretty sure it’s a safe bet that President Trump didn’t give President Xi some DVD movies he can’t play in China, or several handpicked recordings of his 2016 MAGA presidential campaign speeches.
I guess the Queen of England was the last unlucky recipient of those “American treasures”, eh?
Ostinkass is a classless pawn. With an ego that reveals a dark soul. I don’t expect a classy ANYTHING to come from him or his ilk.
Trump is so far ahead of Ostinkass in possessing class and dignity that the classlessness of Ostinkass only widens that divide.
God bless our President Trump.
About Ettiquette….why are these American Children dressed in jeans and sweatshirts? These are two of the most powerful first women in the world.
They are at school… and it looks like they are wearing some kind of uniform.
Because Americans are for the most part slobs. Me included.
Exactly what i thought. And sneakers! They should have been dressed up, looking nice.
If they give advance notice, crazies will show up to protest.
It’s very likely that for security reasons the children and their families were not notified of the visit and so dressed as they would on a typical day.
Okay, let’s be honest … If those children had been gussied up, we’d be reading comments about their “fake” appearance. Does anyone do anything right anymore?
Surprised not to see comments about the TWO briefcases………………..
Correct me if I am wrong, but it seems to me that people who are in the presence of Pres. Trump smile a LOT.
Noticed that!
However, pics of President Trump often show him NOT smiling.
Trump is a serious president. Thank You, God! A SERIOUS President. One who cares about his role, America, Americans and in fact all good people. God bless you, Mr Trump.
I believe he feels the weight of the Office that only 44 other men have held and it shows through in many pictures of him with others and when alone.
I’ve seen his carefree, happy, joking, sarcastic side and I hope he doesn’t loose that.
Gosh, how I love this man. 🇺🇸🚂❤️
He’s a natural schmoozer. Easy going and a fun guy to talk to, based on all accounts I’ve read of him. It’s probably hard not to like him in person, even if you disagree with him.
Earlier crammed in meetings
With “Dr.” Rice & 0
With Ben Rhodes literally glaring at the guests:
The difference in these photos and the one above with President Trump’s team is astounding! We were being governed by the JV team for 8 years.
Body language is universal. How welcome do you think Xi and his people felt at those encounters with Ostinkass and his goons?
Why did ladies do a left handed hand shake?
Good question
President Xi is left-handed, but no scoop on his wife
Some discussion at the (ugh) NYT with a picture of the Obama’s lounging about the WH
https://www.nytimes.com/live/china-military-parade/
Maybe she wanted a closer look at her ring? 😉
That pic of the Obama’s is disgusting. Sitting around stuffing junk food in their faces with their ugly bare feet showing. And Moochy preaching about what our kids should eat in school. Hypocrites!
That’s so nice but Im wondering do we have to ask China to ship around the South China Sea ,and what are they building ,? Islands
Islands were insurance policy against American war-mongering uniparty.
And I am Mother Theresa.
Seeing & hearing those kids play is a great sight, and playing very well! And what a treat for the first ladies!
There was a planned parenthood advertisement on this site to support and donate, lol… oh the irony. Thanks for doing a great job on this site, I love it and use it for news more than any other source!
