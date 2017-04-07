President Trump and President Xi Hold Talks in Mar-a-lago…

Today President Trump and President Xi JinPing of China conducted bi-lateral meetings to discuss ongoing concerns surrounding trade, finance, military engagement, and the need for China to assist in leverage over North Korea’s hostilities.

[Transcript] 11:22 A.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP:  I just want to say that President Xi and all of his representatives have been really interesting to be with.  I think we have made tremendous progress in our relationship with China.  My representatives have been meeting one-on-one with their counterparts from China.  And I think, truly, progress has been made.  We’ll be making a lot of additional progress.

The relationship developed by President Xi and myself I think is outstanding.  We look forward to being together many times in the future.  And I believe lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away.

So I just want to thank President Xi for being with us in the United States.  It’s a tremendous honor for me and all of my representatives to host the President and his representatives.  And again, progress has been made.

Thank you very much.  Thank you.

(President Xi speaks in Chinese.)

PRESIDENT TRUMP:  Well, I agree 100 percent, Mr. President.  And thank you very much.  And again, a tremendous honor to have you in the United States and in Mar-a-Lago.  Thank you very much.

END 11:26 A.M. EDT

  2. usayes says:
    April 7, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    President Xi: “Agree 100%” – methinks the Syrian message got through.

    • Ziiggii says:
      April 7, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      That was President Trump saying that….

      PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I agree 100 percent, Mr. President.

      no worries though – message was received.

  3. Ziiggii says:
    April 7, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Does the President know Chinese?

    That’s something I never knew and is AMAZING!

  4. 3x1 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Just look at the lineup Trump has at his table.

    That is the best of the best. All accomplished professionals in their fields.

    What an orders of magnitude change from 0bama and his political favors henchmen.

    Night and day barely begins to describe it.

    Awesome!!! 😃😃😃😃😃

    • Disgusted says:
      April 7, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      Who are these men in his line up? Very hard to see faces or name tags from a side angle photo, unless the faces are very familiar, which most are not, YET! I wish we were shown a full view of the Chinese line-up as well, along with identities. Otherwise how can we follow these events?

      • olderwiser21 says:
        April 7, 2017 at 3:22 pm

        From what I could see it was Mattis, Tillerson, President Trump, Mnuchin, Ross and Bannon. I couldn’t see the guy in between Ross and Bannon and I don’t know the dark haired lady on the end.

    • bob says:
      April 7, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      The contrast goes further, the fine men at the President Table are there to make America Great again…the Obama mob, were and are still trying to trash every facet of our Country.
      Lets be clear, the mob he assembled was there to insure that Obama’s shadow govt. would be ready hit the street running after Jan 20th….they have proven that on more occasions that we want to remember…and don’t forget…they ARE NOT FINISHED.

    • redlegleader68 says:
      April 7, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      Yep, 3X1 … and did anyone notice that Bannon’s at the table? You know, that guy who was demoted, marginalized, etc. etc. … just sayin’ … 😉

    • Cyber says:
      April 7, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      What? There’s no Jen Psaki, no Maria Harf, no Susan Rice, no Ben Rhodes, no Samantha Powers, no Hillary Clinton! How could they be better than that stellar group of highly professional and accomplished folks? HOW? HOW I SAY?

      j/k those people suck.

  5. daughnworks247 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Notice: We never saw Obama actually negotiate anything.

  6. 3x1 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Was Secretary Chou present?

  7. tampa2 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Miss Kerry or Hillary much? Not!

  8. tax2much says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Serving up some whupp ass on Assad while serving dessert to XI took some balls.

    • aprilyn43 says:
      April 7, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      @tax2much – Yep … Double portion of “whupp ass” with James Mattis at the helm of Defense Sec’y – and Mattis was there – man that guy must never sleep !

  9. tampa2 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    And the MSM still maintains “no accomplishments” by the Trump Administration? Good grief!

    • Wink says:
      April 7, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      I was wondering if Chuck and Nancy were in favor of the strike but the Sanders group wasn’t , is President Trump driving a wedge between those two groups. Divide and conquer?

  10. jdvalk says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Wait, Bannon at the table? I thought “sources” said he was on the outs…

  11. EV22 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    The last picture of POTUS and Xi walking together – do I spy a gentle but real smile on Xi’s face? Yes I think I do. Looks like he’s happy to finally be talking to an adult. MAGA!

    • Wink says:
      April 7, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      The time of this meeting is fascinating. Russia and China have been tight in the past, but having China visit at the same time of the missile strike puts both countries off balanced. Is President Trump surgically separating these two countries from each other?

    • NewNonna!! says:
      April 7, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      EV22, he does look comfortable. That’s such a good thing to see captured. Especially compared to Xi’s expression in the pix w Ostinkass. And his countryman just behind P45 and Xi reminds me of the little brother excitedly hurrying along behind his big brother to be close to him and his brother’s ‘cool’ friend.

      This is truly a hopeful image. Thank You, God!

      Go Trump!!! As I yelled to you at the Scranton rally, We Love You, Donald! Sir… 😊❤️🚂

  12. Crawler says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    I’m pretty sure it’s a safe bet that President Trump didn’t give President Xi some DVD movies he can’t play in China, or several handpicked recordings of his 2016 MAGA presidential campaign speeches.

    I guess the Queen of England was the last unlucky recipient of those “American treasures”, eh?

    • NewNonna!! says:
      April 7, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      Ostinkass is a classless pawn. With an ego that reveals a dark soul. I don’t expect a classy ANYTHING to come from him or his ilk.

      Trump is so far ahead of Ostinkass in possessing class and dignity that the classlessness of Ostinkass only widens that divide.

      God bless our President Trump.

  13. bevann48 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    About Ettiquette….why are these American Children dressed in jeans and sweatshirts? These are two of the most powerful first women in the world.

  15. Pam says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:33 pm

  16. auscitizenmom says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Correct me if I am wrong, but it seems to me that people who are in the presence of Pres. Trump smile a LOT.

    • M33 says:
      April 7, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      Noticed that!

      • ledygrey says:
        April 7, 2017 at 3:18 pm

        However, pics of President Trump often show him NOT smiling.

        • NewNonna!! says:
          April 7, 2017 at 3:53 pm

          Trump is a serious president. Thank You, God! A SERIOUS President. One who cares about his role, America, Americans and in fact all good people. God bless you, Mr Trump.

          I believe he feels the weight of the Office that only 44 other men have held and it shows through in many pictures of him with others and when alone.

          I’ve seen his carefree, happy, joking, sarcastic side and I hope he doesn’t loose that.

          Gosh, how I love this man. 🇺🇸🚂❤️

    • Keln says:
      April 7, 2017 at 3:59 pm

      He’s a natural schmoozer. Easy going and a fun guy to talk to, based on all accounts I’ve read of him. It’s probably hard not to like him in person, even if you disagree with him.

  17. Pam says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:37 pm

  18. 3x1 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Earlier crammed in meetings

    With “Dr.” Rice & 0

    With Ben Rhodes literally glaring at the guests:

  19. pyorkies says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Why did ladies do a left handed hand shake?

  20. killdozer says:
    April 7, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    That’s so nice but Im wondering do we have to ask China to ship around the South China Sea ,and what are they building ,? Islands

  22. brschultz says:
    April 7, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    There was a planned parenthood advertisement on this site to support and donate, lol… oh the irony. Thanks for doing a great job on this site, I love it and use it for news more than any other source!

