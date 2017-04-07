Four Dead and Dozens Injured During Terrorist Attack in Stockholm Sweden…

Sweden becomes the latest country to be attacked by terrorists using trucks and vehicles as deadly weapons. Similar attacks have taken place in London England, Nice France, Berlin Germany; and now Stockholm Sweden.

At least four people are dead and dozens injured as the terrorist hijacked and used a beer delivery truck to drive through the crowed street in Stockholm and plow over victims.

(Via CNN) […] The Swedish Security Service said the attack happened just before 3 p.m. local time. People were seen fleeing the area in panic. A beer truck was hijacked as it made a delivery nearby, according to the company that owned it. Eyewitnesses reported it being driven at speed along Drottninggatan (Queen Street) before it crashed into the front of a department store.

[…] “Sweden has been attacked,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters “Everything indicates this is a terror attack.” Lofven said the government was doing everything possible to help the security services. “We are thinking about the victims — their families and friends — and those who were injured,” he said. The Prime Minister returned to the capital from the west of the country, his spokesman Erik Nises told CNN. “We will always do everything we can to protect Sweden, but we can’t guarantee that it won’t happen again,” Lofven told reporters later Friday. “If this is a terrorist attack, terrorists … want us to not live our lives normally,” he said. “But that is what we are going to do. So terrorists can never defeat Sweden. Never.” (read more)

UK Daily Mail has several articles and updates about the attack – SEE HERE

Remember last month when Very Fake @CNN said Donald Trump was lying about Sweden hitting the skids?? #FridayFeelinghttps://t.co/h3lm1MHHdr — STOCK MONSTER (@StockMonsterUSA) April 7, 2017

Trump was right about Sweden's immigration problem https://t.co/BvmLPkjVc7 — David Jones (@DavidJo52951945) April 7, 2017

Florida, February 19, 2017 – When Trump said: "you look what's happening in Sweden"

Swedish PM#Estocolmo #syriastrikes pic.twitter.com/FEzJanNvOJ — stefano boy (@stefaboy3) April 7, 2017

Advertisements