Four Dead and Dozens Injured During Terrorist Attack in Stockholm Sweden…

Sweden becomes the latest country to be attacked by terrorists using trucks and vehicles as deadly weapons. Similar attacks have taken place in London England, Nice France, Berlin Germany; and now Stockholm Sweden.
At least four people are dead and dozens injured as the terrorist hijacked and used a beer delivery truck to drive through the crowed street in Stockholm and plow over victims.
(Via CNN) […] The Swedish Security Service said the attack happened just before 3 p.m. local time. People were seen fleeing the area in panic.
A beer truck was hijacked as it made a delivery nearby, according to the company that owned it. Eyewitnesses reported it being driven at speed along Drottninggatan (Queen Street) before it crashed into the front of a department store.
[…] “Sweden has been attacked,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters “Everything indicates this is a terror attack.” Lofven said the government was doing everything possible to help the security services. “We are thinking about the victims — their families and friends — and those who were injured,” he said.
The Prime Minister returned to the capital from the west of the country, his spokesman Erik Nises told CNN. “We will always do everything we can to protect Sweden, but we can’t guarantee that it won’t happen again,” Lofven told reporters later Friday.
“If this is a terrorist attack, terrorists … want us to not live our lives normally,” he said. “But that is what we are going to do. So terrorists can never defeat Sweden. Never.” (read more)
UK Daily Mail has several articles and updates about the attack – SEE HERE
LikeLiked by 19 people
Wow! Robotic leftwing Sweden being dismantled by Jihad, and they are so brainwashed by socialism and fake globalism, they choose not even to fight it.
Pray that they find their Donald Trump to assist. Maybe President Trump will be key to identify a leader who can fight against the Caliphate. This has happened three times before. We cannot let our Western civilization down now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump can not stop them from self destruction.
It’s up to the SWEDISH people to stop it.
The Swedish elites are doubling down on stupid!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Swedes made their beds so now they must lay in it. I have no sympathy for countries who willingly opened their doors to these savages.
Apparently she hasn’t gotten the memo.
“President Trump speaking at an conference for the National Association of Business Trade Unions (NTABU) in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday said that his priority is “America first.”
Video:
“I’m not, and I don’t want to be, the president of the world,” said Trump. “I’m the president of the United States.”
“And from now on, it’s going to be America first,” he added, echoing his previous remarks slamming globalism.”
http://www.mrctv.org/blog/trump-i-don-t-want-be-president-world
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nothing has changed.
LikeLike
I don’t think most Swedes even care. They are strange.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are not allowed to care… by law! If they speak out, they are labeled as racists, shamed….
LikeLiked by 13 people
The PC is strong in the Swedes from the little research I’ve done on them. Hope they soon come to grips with reality that their counrty is being ‘sharia’d’. Hope those injured today recover quickly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“PC”? More like denial, Craig. According to an article Gatestone Institute posted last year or in 2015, it has the second highest rape rate in the world after Lesotho in Africa And the gender or age of the victims is irrelevant (sadly, includes young children). In Stockholm, they set up the world’s first rape center for men.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is something called “Jante Law”
Understand that the King of Sweden enjoys going to strip clubs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes sense. A previous King of Sweden gave Minnie the Moocher anythin’ she was needin’.
Even a diamond car with a platinum wheel.
LikeLike
Karma:
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-39478339?SThisFB
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yaa.
LikeLike
It is difficult to overcome the hypnotism, especially if those who hypnotised you are putting in rules to maintain your cooperation. Swedes do care, but they are fighting indoctrination training vs instinct to protect themselves.
Check out Tim Pool (timcast) on Youtube. He went to Sweden as an Indy Journalist and had some very interesting conversations. Paul Joseph Watson interviewed him, it is a good synopsis of his videos if you don’t care to watch the multiple 15 min vlogs.
LikeLike
I saw some very graphic pictures of a dead woman and a dog… HORRENDOUS injuries. I mean HORRIFIC.
I think that people should see what these terrorists do when they commit these acts. Maybe the bleeding hearts might realize what they are “welcoming” when they carry their signs….
Sweden cannot hide it any longer. So, what will happen? They will say “poor man, he is mentally ill” then he will get 18mths in a very nice prison, then a lovely apartment with lots of free stuff and money to help him overcome his anxiety.
Pffffffft!
LikeLiked by 14 people
I saw it too- on reddit. Everyone should see it, especially the Swedes. Absolutely awful
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m saving them before they can get scrubbed. I realized today that these pictures are being hidden by Google and the other search engines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good idea
LikeLiked by 1 person
Post a link. I’ll circulate it.
Yes the internet is constantly scrubbed.
Ignorant people are more easily managed.
LikeLike
I don’t think it was a good idea for the Swedish LGBTQ community to hand out graphic pamphlets to refuges. Cops and politicians were holding hands support of gay rights……if they are going to continue bringing in Islamists without intense screening sadly this will keep happening. Islamists are not going to change.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A pattern emerges…
(well, it has been there the whole time)
Stunned if the media is foolish enough to keep saying:
“motive unknown”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Its the Moooslim immigration, stoopid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where is the outrage from the Left to go after trucks now like they do whenever a gun is used in an attack? Oh yeah, it doesn’t fit the narrative. It looks like using trucks is going to be the new norm in these types of attacks. But, but I thought guns were so bad?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, you’d think the Left would go after cars and knives, too, but….crickets….
On November 28, 2016, a car ramming attack and terrorist mass stabbing occurred at 9:52 a.m. EST at Ohio State University (OSU)’s Watts Hall in Columbus, Ohio. The attacker, Somali refugee Abdul Razak Ali Artan, was shot and killed by the first responding OSU police officer, and 13 people were hospitalized for injuries.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Ohio_State_University_attack
LikeLike
Well, sometimes they do. Remember how in news reports it’s always the SUV that drove into, hit, killed someone?
LikeLike
If non-Liberals use it, it must be bad.
LikeLike
MSM has asked today if Trump should take in refugees after he defended the Syrian people.
Then Stockholm attack happens.
Sweden took 200,000 refugees, with a population of just 10 million people
Terrorist attacks didn’t happen in Sweden before the refugee crisis
LikeLiked by 9 people
How can Anyone question
the “Religion of Body Pieces”!?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The obvious solution is more Christian Swedes to hold hands and welcome more Muslim “refugees” to settle in their peaceful communities (well they used to be peaceful).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweden once the envy of the world for its liberalism & so-called tolerance is now a cesspool of Muslim invaders. Where the Muslim invaders are treated better than the true citizens of that country..
Sweden has no one else to blame but itself .. & its liberalism. Sweden is dead, it died a horrible multicultural death.
But, it won’t be the only country that dies, England, Germany, France & others are doomed too! You have to know the enemy & acknowledge that enemy. All these countries refuse to acknowledge reality.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hopefully, Marine LePenn wins and starts to clean up France.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is why we should be backing counties like Poland and Hungary. Create trade agreements and support them so that once Europe is lost, we have key allies to fight against the new European Republic of Islam.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sure makes sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@sacksotall – I agree with you. Poland & Hungry are opposed to these pseudo-refugees. They simply don’t want them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, plus Poland has a history of fighting and saving Europe from Islam during the Ottoman Wars. And the country is very conservative, hardworking and Christian. I think they may be called upon again.
LikeLike
Sweden funded lots of terrorism against South Africa throughout the 1970-80s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
You let a a 1000 refugees. 1% act badly and kill 5 people each. You lose 50 swedes for every 1000 let in. New Math.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@John – New math is 35% Muslims rape, , murder & destroy! And that’s a conservative figure.
Sweden just had a terrorism attack .. Yesterday! It’s the rape Capitol of Europe. Anyone is fair game for these sexual perverts called Muslims; the infant to the 85-year old – Male Or Female; actually, if you live in the country watch your animals!
And, the “Muslim jihad” against dogs is unbelievable! Signs in Britain saying, keep this area ‘PURE’ for Muslims. Respect Muslim purity – don’t walk your dogs – unreal!
It’s an invassion!
LikeLike
There is one good thing about radical Islam: it forces the liberal PC culture to face the consequences of its ideological edifice. It’s one thing to say we should not discriminate against any religious group. It’s quite another to see your daughters raped by one particular group, mocking as they do so.
Unfortunately, however, I’m starting to think even facing the ugly fruit of liberal ideology is ineffective. The grip of this neo-Puritan religion is so strong, liberals will not budge despite facing these terrible consequences. They are like Judas (rather than Peter) who would rather throw himself off a cliff than change his heart.
Liberalism is truly a psychological disorder that ends in suicide.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Calling Islam “neo-Puritan” shows you have no understanding of what kind of people the Puritans were or what they believed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he’s calling Liberal PC the new puritanism.
And yes though the details are different, surely, there are a lot of similarities of attitude.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of all people, Mahatma Ghandi said something apropos to the situation here. Paraphrasing:
“If one is forced to choose between cowardice and violence, I would advise violence.”
He was a pacifist, but he wasn’t stupid.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gandhi was a mighty and brave warrior.
He chose ‘ahimsa’, non violence as his weapon and defeated the British army
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right tool for the right job. We used to understand that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He didn’t defeat the British army. The British people grew weary of trying to maintain an empire for no reason. The countries of the Commonwealth asked for independence and it was given to them after only the slightest hesitation. There were no battles to speak of in the quest for Indian independence. Same with the British colonies in Africa. There was never a Battle of Lagos. The battles came after the Brits left. Gandhi had the good fortune of asking for a divorce from a country glad to give him one. Try that nonviolence crap on Muslim overlords and see how far it gets you. Also Gandhi was a major racist – something they don’t teach in grammar school.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great post. Knowledge!
LikeLike
My grandfather was one of Gandhi’s bodyguards – Scots regiment British soldier.
He said Gandhi preached peace and nonviolence but caused violence wherever he went. Gandhi was also tipped off by fellow travelers and spies as to what Britiain would do so then made speeches and postures that looked as though he had won something when in fact he was taking credit for what was being done anyway.
My grandfather also said Gandhi was a paedophile (hetero) and had disgusting personal habits.
I’ll never forget my grandad and his war buddy saying,
‘how we never bayoneted the bastard I cannae understand.’
‘I ken he was up tae nae guid from the day he were born.’
Scots keeping it real.
LikeLike
The Swedish people have been brainwashed into worshiping multiculturalism and diversity. They will now bitterly reap what they have foolishly sown.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I live in Oregon and that’s exactly how it is here. Thankfully I live in a town that is mostly populated with conservatives, or I couldn’t stand to live here. The rhetoric by the loony liberals in the Portland area is sickening.
LikeLike
Just like Americans have… yep. And those that haven’t are still having it forced upon them… while Trump is occupied with the damn ME, “refugees” are still coming here to America, no matter the numbers decreasing slightly or not. ONE is too many.
LikeLike
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bonnier_family
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bonnier_Group
LikeLike
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Media_of_Sweden#Journalist_bias
LikeLike
It is difficult to expect any way to avoid Sweden’s demise when its leaders make asinine comments like this after a terrorist attack.
“We will always do everything we can to protect Sweden, but we can’t guarantee that it won’t happen again,” Lofven told reporters later Friday.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
the new normal in Europe, it’s a disgrace
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Swedes needs to learn how, and when, to use guns, rope, tar and feathers…
LikeLiked by 2 people
So do we the people.
Yep.
LikeLike
Has he been taking lessons from the Mayor of Londanstan?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most people in Sweeden don’t even know what’s going on.
LikeLike
Most people in the entire world don’t even know what’s going on, America being no exception.
That’s why we will likely always have the new world empire that already in place.
They can call it the new world “order” all they like, it’s an empire. Period.
And like it or not, “terrorism” is their main tool of choice to gain “full control” over the people. Hence the “UN” refugee relocation programs… out of chaos, order.
And no, I wish I did but I don’t know the answer to this problem. Apparently over half of the people seem to think a nanny state of totalitarian slave masters is wonderful, if you can call that thinking. I don’t.
LikeLike
I’ll give Sweden some helpful advice, “Grow a pair, you took them in you can kick them out, plane tickets back to from whence they came”
LikeLiked by 5 people
When are WE going to start deporting them is my question!
LikeLike
Sweden needs a Pinochet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the snake bites.
This is not news.
Let me know when “woman bites snake” instead of “snake bites woman”.
France may make that very headline with their upcoming election.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump spoke on a Saturday when he said last night in Sweden.
Today is Friday.
Trump time travelling
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Marxists preach redistribution of wealth, but also the redistribution of misery and terrorism. They are the ones who have been importing against the will of their respective constituencies the vector of misery and terrorism: islam. Just as the mooslime mayor of Londonistan said recently that terrorism is the new norm in any world metropolis. That is, get used to it, infidels. Very sick, very sad, and IDK how any of this can be undone without violence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The endgame of Cultural Marxism is the destruction of the traditional peoples of the West. George Soros is but one of many with near unlimited wealth to catalyze this invasion from the Middle East.
LikeLiked by 4 people
NYT blames truck. “What was it thinking?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saved this tweet as an image so they can never deny it.
LikeLike
“Truck drives into Crowd.” I didn’t know that trucks drove.
LikeLike
The list –
Sweden becomes the latest country to be attacked by terrorists using trucks and vehicles as deadly weapons. Similar attacks have taken place in London England, Nice France, Berlin Germany; and now Stockholm Sweden.
Add Melbourne, Australia to it, also 5 killed many injured, but you don’t hear much about it as the bigger story seems to be why the police didn’t arrest him during the many hours they followed him and had many opportunities to do so, BEFORE finally following him down the main street of the CBD as he drove through people.
Our Enemy Is In Our Own House!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The moment it happened caught on tape.
LikeLike
Beer control… beer control!
LikeLike
I would say 60+mph. What do you all think?
LikeLike
Video in this tweet 👆
LikeLike
I posted the clip just above your post. Look upthread.
LikeLike
Cool
LikeLike
Alas pulling your lawful firearm and putting a few through the windshield is unlikely to have much effect on a truck already doing 60mph. It might swerve some but it won’t stop it.
Even brandishing a portrait of Hitlary Rotten Klinton won’t stop a truck, jokes to the contrary.
LikeLike
Your right! It wouldn’t make much of a difference.
But I would empty my clip into that cab…in hope that it would.
I think it’s time for all of us to take more time, at the target range. In case we are ever faced with this horror.
LikeLike
Agreed on all counts. Yes, I’d try like you would
LikeLike
The mighty Swedes ruled Russia (Swedish Rus) for hundreds of years. Where did all the Vikings (I am King) go?
What has happened to the Vikings much more, the Anglo Saxons of Western Europe?
All I can say is that we have been forsaken buy our GOD.
According to the Bible (God’s Word.) If we break our GOD’s laws then he will destroy us.
GOD help U.S.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the price of multiculturalism, and it’s showing itself everywhere. This is the logical result.
I know that regular people having to experience this and witness this in Sweden, Germany, France, UK…. I KNOW they aren’t stupid. There’s no way you can see this happen in your country and say “oh, that’s just how it is. We have to be more diverse so we will learn to adjust.”
I can’t accept that’s what the citizens of these countries take away from something like this.
LikeLike
Such great memories of the fantastic Swedish motocross racers of the 70s , and the iconic Husqvarnas from that era , iron men on Swedish steel , they need them now ,but they’ve destroyed all the warriors for P.C. terrible trade .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said.
“If this is a terrorist attack, terrorists … want us to not live our lives normally,” “But that is what we are going to do. So terrorists can never defeat Sweden. Never.”
What a damned fool. The muslims will soon be the majority in Sweden. An Islamic political party will be elected and the country will be placed under the horrible tyranny of Sharia Law.
Sweden is toast as was the UN communist – globalist plan is to bring down all of Europe, Australasia and North America. Canada is already well on its way, blindly following Sweden into the darkness of Islam.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lofven is a bigger threat than Assad.
LikeLike
I know this sounds like click bait. I have never done something like this before, but..GLOBALIST ELITIST DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO PURGE STEVE BANNON FROM the White House ASAP. PLEASE check out twitter sites of Lee Stranahan (or Mike Cernovich or Jack Prosobiec).
Breitbart seems to have sold out. If this comment doesn’t get posted, I know Sundance did too.
LikeLike
Isn’t Sweden supposed to be a neutral zone?
LikeLike
The Swedish leftist government is much more of a threat to the US than Bashar Assad’s government.
Send the Marines into Stockholm, toss out Lofven, install the Sweden Democrats into power.
LikeLike
Switzerland is ‘neutral”
LikeLike
It’s like Europe has given Islamists a License To Kill (TM)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The globalists have given islamic scum a free license to kill. They will become useless eaters once the job is done… and it won’t take the death of billions, or even millions to finish the job. History proves that man will beg “leaders” for “security” if made afraid enough… screw that. I demand liberty.
LikeLike
The Second Amendent gives Me the License to Kill Someone committing a Felony against another Citizen or Myself.
I don’t understand how Swedish Law allows gun ownership, but they are too squishy to Protect Themselves.
The Law allows Lawfull uses.
But Personal Protection doesn’t appear to be one of them.
In much of Europe, only Criminals and Terrorist have guns.
Most Police don’t even have guns!
It just doesn’t make sense to me.
It’s Great to be an American!
Land of the Free.
Home of the Brave!
Guns Save Lives.
Get a Permit.
Get Proficient.
Carry.
Fixed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget Ohio State attack.!
LikeLike
Here is my theory for Sweden’s crazy immigration issue…..maybe as centuries go by it is a case of inbreeding. Sweden may be looking for fresh blood. Too bad they picked a culture of religious radicals. Imagine what the kids are going to be like crossing liberals with radicals……I’m guessing a nation of passive/aggressive sociopathic narcissists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
skit händer, when you let the muzzies in.
LikeLike
Coming soon to Sweden
Kommer snart till Sverige
Communists and Islamist invaders OUT!
LikeLike
Foolish Europe…..
LikeLike
30,587 ISLAMIST TERRORIST ATTACKS SINCE 9/11/01 – an average of 5-6 per day!
LikeLike
LikeLike
NOW I’m Mad!
LikeLike
I know we are a long way away and are often forgotten. This one you missed, Melbourne, Australia.
LikeLike
The Truck of Peace.
LikeLike
Here are all the terrorist attacks… In January!! Want to guess what religious group is behind almost all of these??? Hmmm, no… I just post it for you then. Sorry if this doesn’t post correctly:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_terrorist_incidents_in_January_2017
1 Shooting 39 70 Turkey Istanbul, Turkey 2017 Istanbul nightclub shooting: One gunman killed 39 individuals in the Reina Nightclub located in Istanbul during 2016–2017 New Year eve celebrations.[1][2] Islamic State Turkey–ISIL conflict
1 Bombing 0 6 Afghanistan Herat, Afghanistan At least six people were hurt in an explosion near a mosque in western Afghanistan.[3] Taliban War in Afghanistan
1 Shooting 1 0 Burundi Bujumbura, Burundi The Burundian environmental minister Emmanuel Niyonkuru was shot dead in the capital city of Bujumbura. A police spokesman said a woman was arrested in connection with the attack.[4] Lone wolf Burundian unrest
1 Bombing 0 6 Pakistan Quetta, Pakistan Four Frontier Corps security personnel and two civilians were injured in a roadside bomb blast in Quetta.[5] Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (suspected) Sectarianism in Pakistan
1 Bombing 1 7 Algeria Blida, Algeria A bomb killed a child and injured 7 others.[6] Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (suspected) Insurgency in the Maghreb
1 Assassination 1 0 Jordan Ma’an, Jordan The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a shooting attack it said killed a Jordanian soldier.[7] Islamic State Spillover of the Syrian Civil War
2 Suicide car bombings 56 (+3) 122 Iraq Baghdad, Iraq January 2017 Baghdad bombings: A series of car bombings in Sadr City and other parts of Baghdad killed at least 56 people and injured more than 120 others.[8] Islamic State Iraqi Civil War
2 Suicide car bombing 7 (+1) 17 Somalia Mogadishu, Somalia January 2017 Mogadishu bombings: A suicide car bombing killed 7 people and injured 17 others at a checkpoint near Aden Adde International Airport in the Somali capital.[9] Al-Shabaab Somali Civil War
2 Shooting 1 1 Burkina Faso Djibo, Burkina Faso One person was killed and another was injured in two separate shooting attacks.[10] Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (suspected) Insurgency in the Maghreb
2 Suicide bombings 7 (+3) Unknown Iraq Samarra, Iraq Gunmen wearing suicide vests attacked two police stations in the central Iraqi city of Samarra, killing at least 7 officers.[11] Islamic State Iraqi Civil War
3 Assassination 1 0 Egypt Cairo, Egypt A Christian businessman was murdered by a Salafi Islamist for selling alcohol in his shop.[12] Lone wolf
3 Shooting 3 10 Yemen Abyan, Yemen Three Yemeni soldiers were killed and 10 others were injured in an ambush by al-Qaeda militants.[13] Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula Al-Qaeda insurgency in Yemen
3 Shooting 4 0 Afghanistan Badakhshan, Afghanistan A Taliban ambush in the northeastern Badakhshan province killed four Afghan police officers.[14] Taliban War in Afghanistan
3 Shooting 2 2 Central African Republic Bria, Central African Republic Moroccan UN peacekeepers were ambushed by assailants while escorting fuel trucks; two peacekeepers were killed and two others were injured.[15][16][17] Anti-balaka (suspected) Central African Republic Civil War
4 Shooting 2 0 Pakistan Quetta, Pakistan Unknown gunmen killed two government officials in a drive-by shooting near Jinnah Town in Quetta.[18] Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (suspected) Sectarianism in Pakistan
4 Car bombing 0 4 Somalia Mogadishu, Somalia A car bomb attack injured four United Nations guards in Mogadishu in an explosion targeting the UN’s compound.[19] Al-Shabaab Somali Civil War
4 Jailbreak, shootout 2 (+5) 1 Philippines Kidapawan, Philippines 2017 Kidapawan jail siege: Around 100 gunmen attacked the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan in the Southern Philippines. A total of 158 inmates escaped, fourteen of whom were quickly recaptured, while five others were killed.[20] Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (suspected) Moro conflict
4 Attempted suicide bombings 0 (+3) 0 Nigeria Madagali, Nigeria Three female suicide bombers were killed while attempting to detonate their vests at a market in the northeastern Nigerian city of Madagali. Local officials blamed Boko Haram for the attempted attack. A double suicide bombing in Madagali killed 57 people in December 2016.[21] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
4 Shooting 2 2 Afghanistan Kunduz, Afghanistan Two US service members were killed and two others were injured in a Taliban attack while performing a training mission with Afghan forces in Kunduz province.[22] Taliban War in Afghanistan
4 Shooting 1 0 Afghanistan Nawa, Afghanistan A policewoman was shot dead in the Nawa district of Helmand province.[23] Taliban War in Afghanistan
4 Shooting 0 5 Chile Bío Bío, Chile At least five people were injured in an armed attack on a caravan of vehicles carrying forest workers to the town of Curaquidico, in the southern region of the Bío Bío Province.[24] Mapuche Mapuche conflict
5 Suicide car bombing, Car bombing 27 (+1) 57 Iraq Baghdad, Iraq A car bombing at a food market in the al-Obeidi area killed 9 people and left 15 others wounded. After nightfall a suicide car bomber killed 11 and injured 22 near a security checkpoint in Bab al-Muadam. Several smaller attacks around the city killed 7 people and injured 20 others.[25][26] Islamic State (suspected) Iraqi Civil War
5 Car bombing 16+ 30 Syria Jableh, Syria A car bomb exploded in the coastal city of Jableh, killing 16 people and injuring more than 30 others.[27] Islamic State (suspected) Syrian Civil War
5 Car bombing, shooting 2 (+2) 10 Turkey Izmir, Turkey 2017 İzmir Courthouse Attack: A car bomb exploded outside a courthouse in Izmir, killing at least two people and triggering a deadly shootout. Two of the attackers were killed, while a third managed to escape.[28][29][30] Kurdistan Freedom Falcons[31] Kurdish–Turkish conflict
5 Stabbing 0 1 Israel Ashdod, Israel A man was stabbed for speaking Arabic.[32] Lone wolf Israeli–Palestinian conflict
5 Bombing 0 1 Sweden Gothenburg, Sweden A bomb exploded outside a refugee centre. An immigration office staff member was seriously injured and lost both of his legs. Three neo-Nazis were arrested on suspicion of causing the blast. Another bomb had exploded outside a Gothenburg café in November 2016.[33][34] Nordic Resistance Movement (suspected) Terrorism in Sweden
6 Suicide bombings, Car bombing 4 (+2) 12 Iraq Ad-Dawr, Iraq A police checkpoint near Tikrit was attacked by suicide bombers and a car bomb. Four police officers and two attackers were killed, while 12 others were injured.[35] Islamic State Iraqi Civil War
6 Shooting 0 5 Pakistan Quetta, Pakistan Five members of the Hazara Shia community were injured when armed assailants opened fire on their vehicle.[36] Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Sectarianism in Pakistan
6 Stabbing 2 0 Egypt Monufia, Egypt Two Egyptian Coptic Christians were murdered. They were murdered because of their faith, according to the brother of the dead woman.[37] Lone wolf
6 Execution 1 0 Syria Raqqa, Syria Islamic State militants beheaded an elderly man in Raqqa for allegedly practicing magic and sorcery.[38] Islamic State Syrian Civil War
6 Shooting 13 3 Afghanistan Tala wa Barfak, Afghanistan Gunmen shot dead at least 13 miners belonging to Afghanistan’s Hazara minority after pulling their vehicle over in Baghlan Province. Local officials blamed the Taliban, but the group denied responsibility.[39] Taliban (suspected) War in Afghanistan
6 or 7 Suicide bombing 6 (+1) 20 Yemen Abyan, Yemen Six British soldiers were killed and 20 others injured in a suicide attack in Abyan.[40] Islamic State Yemeni Civil War
7 Bombing 0 2 India Lamphelpat, India Two CRPF jawans soldiers were injured in a powerful IED explosion near the office of Deputy Commissioner in western Imphal, in the state of Manipur.[41] Kangleipak Communist Party[42] Insurgency in Northeast India
7 Car bombing 60+ 50 Syria Azaz, Syria January 2017 Azaz bombing: At least 60 people were killed and 50 others wounded in a car bomb attack at a marketplace in the rebel-held northern town of Azaz.[43] Islamic State (suspected) Syrian Civil War
7 Attack 5 (+15) Unknown Nigeria Yobe State, Nigeria A large group of militants attacked a Nigerian Army base in Buni Yadi, but were repelled by government forces. At least five soldiers and 15 attackers were killed, with an unknown number injured.[44] Boko Haram (suspected) Boko Haram insurgency
7 Shooting, attempted suicide bombings 0 (+2) 1 Saudi Arabia Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Two suicide bombers were killed by a police officer before they were able to self-detonate.[45] Islamic State Spillover of the Syrian Civil War
7 Bombing 1 2 Afghanistan Zabul, Afghanistan A blast occurred in Zabul Province. The attack left one dead and two others injured. All victims were policemen.[46] Taliban War in Afghanistan
8 Roadside bomb 5 Unknown Yemen Taiz, Yemen At least five civilians were killed and many injured when a truck hit a landmine in Taiz’s Al-Taziya district.[47] Unknown Yemeni Civil War
8 Suicide car bombing 20 (+2) 50+ Iraq Baghdad, Iraq Islamic State claimed responsibility for a pair of suicide car bombings in Baghdad. At least 20 were killed and more than 50 others were injured.[48] Islamic State Iraqi Civil War
8 Vehicular attack 4 (+1) 17 Israel East Jerusalem, Israel 2017 Jerusalem truck attack: At least four people were killed and 17 others were injured when a truck rammed into a group of Israeli soldiers.[49] Lone wolf Israeli–Palestinian conflict
8 Shooting 3 Unknown India Jourian, India Several unidentified militants attacked a camp housing road construction workers in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, killing three laborers before fleeing.[50] Lone wolf Kashmir Conflict
9 Suicide car bombing, shooting 8 (+5) 15 Egypt Arish, Egypt Seven Egyptian police officers and one civilian were killed, while a total of 12 others were injured when insurgents detonated a truck bomb at a checkpoint near Arish in the Sinai Province. Government forces repelled the attack, killing five militants and injuring three others.[51] Islamic State Sinai Insurgency
9 Shooting 1 0 Colombia Puerto Jordán, Colombia A soldier was shot dead in an attack by ELN guerrillas.[52] National Liberation Army Colombian Conflict
9 Shooting 0 1 Greece Athens, Greece A police officer was wounded in central Athens as shots were fired outside the offices of the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Party.[53] Anarchists (suspected) Terrorism in Greece
9 Shooting 0 (+1) 1 India Bandipora, India A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed and a soldier injured in an encounter in Hajin tehsil of Bandipora, Kashmir.[54] Lashkar-e-Taiba (suspected) Kashmir Conflict
9 Bombing 1 0 Afghanistan Zabul, Afghanistan A bombing left one dead in Zabul Province.[55] Taliban War in Afghanistan
9 Bombing 1 2 Afghanistan Jalalabad, Afghanistan A bomb killed one and another two were injured in the city of Jalalabad.[56] Taliban War in Afghanistan
9 Raid 0 (+3) 0 China Hotan, China Three Xinjiang terror suspects were shot dead in Hotan by the police. They were suspects for a terror incident in 2015.[57] Turkestan Islamic Party Xinjiang conflict
10 Suicide bombings 3 (+2) 0 Nigeria Kalari, Nigeria Two female bombers killed themselves and three other people, when they went to private residences in the Kalari area, disguised as visitors.[58] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
10 Suicide car bombing 38 (+1) 70+ Afghanistan Kabul, Afghanistan 10 January 2017 Afghanistan bombings: A car bomb exploded in the center of the city of Kabul. At least 38 people were killed and at least 70 others were injured. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying that vehicles carrying members of the National Directorate of Security were targeted.[59] Taliban War in Afghanistan
10 Bombing 12 14 Afghanistan Kandahar, Afghanistan 10 January 2017 Afghanistan bombings: 11 people, including five diplomats from the United Arab Emirates, were killed in a bomb attack.[60] On the 15 February 2017, the UAE ambassador succumbed to his wounds.[61] Islamic State (suspected) War in Afghanistan
10 Suicide bombing 7 (+1) 6 Afghanistan Lashkargah, Afghanistan 10 January 2017 Afghanistan bombings: A suicide bombing on a house in Lashkargah claimed seven civilians lives and another six were injured.[62] Taliban War in Afghanistan
10 Bombing 1 11 Ethiopia Gondar, Ethiopia A grenade attack killed one person and injured 11 at a crowded hotel bar in the town of Gondar in the Amhara Region.[63] Anarchists (suspected) 2016 Ethiopian protests
10 Car bombing 1 5 Yemen Abyan, Yemen A car bombing seriously wounded a senior security official and killed one of his guards. Four other guards were wounded in the attack.[64] Salafist jihadist (suspected) Al-Qaeda insurgency in Yemen
10 Stabbing, Shooting 0 (+1) 1 State of Palestine al-Fari’ah, Palestine A Palestinian man attacked Israeli soldiers with a knife and was subsequently shot dead.[65] Lone Wolf Israeli–Palestinian conflict
10 Shooting 7 0 Philippines Zamboanga City, Philippines Eight fishermen were killed in an attack by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants off south-western Mindanao.[66] Abu Sayyaf (suspected) Moro Conflict
10 Shooting, Attempted kidnapping 0 1 Paraguay San Pedro, Paraguay Suspected members of the EPP entered a house in San Pedro and attacked two Mennonite brothers in a possible failed kidnapping attempt.[67] Paraguayan People’s Army (suspected) Paraguayan People’s Army insurgency
10 Executions 3 0 Somalia Bu’ale, Somalia Militant group Al-Shabaab shot two men and a teenager in southern Somalia.[68][69] Al-Shabaab Somali Civil War
10 Shooting 1 (+4) Unknown India Narayanpur, India At least four Naxalites, including a woman and a police jawan were killed in a fierce gun battle between rebels and security forces.[70] Naxalites Naxalite–Maoist insurgency
11 Bombing 1 0 Nigeria Yobe, Nigeria A Nigerian soldier was killed by a bomb planted by Boko Haram militants.[71] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
11 Car bombing 1 5 Iraq Baghdad, Iraq A car bomb detonated in the al-Bayaa district of Baghdad, killing one person and wounding five others.[72] Islamic State (suspected) Iraqi Civil War
12 Roadside Bomb 5 2 Mali Segou, Mali Five Malian soldiers were killed and two others injured when their patrol hit a landmine in Mali`s Segou region.[73] Lone wolf Northern Mali Conflict
12 Suicide bombing 7 / 8+ (+1) Unknown Syria Damascus, Syria A suicide bomber killed at least eight people in a high-security district of Damascus.[74][75] Al-Qaeda (suspected) Syrian Civil War
12 Assassination 1 0 Pakistan Karachi, Pakistan A police officer was killed by Tehreek-e-Taliban[76] Tehreek-e-Taliban
13 Bombing 0 1 Chile Santiago, Chile The chairman of the board of Chilean state copper giant Codelco suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Friday from the detonation of a parcel bomb sent to his home in Santiago.[77] An “eco-terrorist” group called Individualists Tending Toward the Wild claimed responsibility.[78] Anarchists (suspected) Terrorism in Chile
13 Executions 2 0 Syria Raqqa, Syria Two men in northeastern Syria were crucified after being accused of supporting the Kurdish YPG forces and the US-led coalition.[79] Islamic State Syrian Civil War
13 Shelling 2 8 Myanmar Shan State, Myanmar Myanmar’s military and an ethnic rebel group traded blame over heavy shelling that killed two civilians in an area near Myanmar’s northeastern border with China.[80] Ta’ang National Liberation Army (suspected) Internal Conflict in Myanmar
13 Suicide bombings 6 14 Nigeria Madagali, Nigeria Suicide bombers killed and injured many in a crowded market in the northeastern Nigerian town of Madagali.[81] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
13 Shooting 0 2 United Kingdom Belfast, United Kingdom A man and woman were shot in Northern Ireland while attempting to protect their son from paramilitaries.[82][83] Óglaigh na hÉireann (Real IRA splinter group) Dissident Irish Republican campaign
14 Roadside Bomb 2 Unknown Nigeria Borno State, Nigeria Two soldiers were killed in Borno State in a roadside bombing.[84] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
14 Shooting, ambush 8 Unknown Iraq Diyala, Iraq Eight members of the Shia Hashd al-Shaabi militia were killed in an ambush in northeastern Iraq.[85] Islamic State Iraqi Civil War
14 Shooting 3 (+10) 27 Nigeria Borno State, Nigeria Three soldiers were killed by Boko Haram. Ten attackers were also killed.[86][87][88][89] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
14 Execution 5 0 Iraq Kirkuk, Iraq Islamic State militants burned a family of five people (a mother and four children).[90] Islamic State Iraqi Civil War
14 Executions 17 0 Cameroon Gnam-Gnam, Cameroon At least 17 people were killed by Boko Haram militants.[91][92] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
15 Bombing, kidnapping 7 2 Afghanistan Nangarhar, Afghanistan At least seven civilians were killed in an explosion in the eastern Nangarhar province. Afghan officials also accused the Islamic State group of kidnapping 14 Muslim clerics.[93][94] Islamic State (suspected) War in Afghanistan
15 Arson 1 0 Chile La Araucania, Chile One person was killed in an arson attack in the southern region of La Araucania in the town of Cañete, an area of southern Chile where Mapuche indigenous people claim land.[95] Mapuche Mapuche conflict
15 Shooting 9 Unknown Niger Bosso, Niger Nine people were killed by Fulani herdsmen.[96] Fulani herdsmen
15 Shooting 1 Unknown Syria Raqqa, Syria An American volunteer was killed by Islamic State.[97] Islamic State Syrian Civil War
16 Suicide bombing 3 (+2) 17 Nigeria Maiduguri, Nigeria Two teenage suicide bombers exploded at Nigeria’s University of Maiduguri, killing three people, including a professor.[98][99] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
16 Shooting 5 12 Mexico Playa del Carmen, Mexico At least five people were killed and other 12 were wounded and 15 injured after a gunman opened fire in a nightclub during a music festival in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. The attack was considered an act of narcoterrorism.[100][101] Militant Guerillas (suspected) Mexican Drug War
16 Bombing 4 2 Turkey Diyarbakir, Turkey Four Turkish police officers were killed and two more were wounded when a roadside bomb hit a passing police bus.[102][103] Kurdistan Workers’ Party Kurdish–Turkish conflict
16 Bombing 0 5 Turkey Sirnak, Turkey An explosive was detonated in the town of Sirnak, Turkey. The handmade explosive was attached under the vehicle of a council contractor repairing the city’s water network.[104] Kurdistan Workers’ Party Kurdish–Turkish conflict
16 Shooting 8 (+2) 3 Egypt New Valley Province, Egypt Eight Egyptian security officers were killed and three others were injured when their checkpoint around 70 km away from the Kharga Oasis was attacked by unidentified militants. At least two of the assailants were killed, while the others escaped.[105] Islamic State (suspected) Insurgency in Egypt
16 Bombing 1 2 Egypt Arish, Egypt Bombing left one dead and two injured in Aris city.[106] Unknown Sinai insurgency
16 Bombings 1 5 Iraq Baghdad, Iraq One person was killed and five others were wounded when two explosive devices exploded in Baghdad.[107] Islamic State (suspected) Iraqi Civil War
16 Shooting 4 3 Yemen Abyan, Yemen Four soldiers were killed and three wounded in an Al-Qaeda attack on a checkpoint in Yemen.[108] Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula Yemeni Civil War
16 Shooting 2 0 Pakistan Quetta, Pakistan Two terrorist attacks left at least two police dead in Quetta.[109] Unknown
16 Bombing 0 2 Ukraine Popasna, Ukraine Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in the Donbass region. The casualties were caused by explosive devices in the district of Popasna.[110] Luhansk People’s Republic (suspected) War in Donbass
17 Execution 1 0 Somalia Mogadishu, Somalia Al-Shabaab allegedly executed a Ugandan soldier.[111] Al-Shabaab Somali Civil War
17 Suicide bombing 10 (+1) 30 Pakistan Peshawar, Pakistan Ten people were killed and more than 30 others injured in a suicide attack on security forces in Peshawar.[112] Lashkar-e-Jhangvi
17 Bombing 1 4 Turkey Diyarbakır Turkey A bomb kills one policeman and another four were injured. The explosion occurred in the city of Diyarbakır.[113] Kurdistan Workers’ Party Kurdish–Turkish conflict
18 Shooting, Raid 0 (+4) Unknown Pakistan Sheikhupura, Pakistan The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police killed four suspected militants during an shooting in Sheikhupura on Tuesday night.[114] Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Sectarianism in Pakistan
18 Suicide bombings 77 (+1) 115 Mali Gao, Mali 2017 Gao bombing: Five suicide bombers exploded near a NATO army base. At least 65 people were killed while an unknown number of people were injured.
There were no reported casualties among the NATO troops.[115][116][117] Al-Mourabitoun claimed responsibility.[118]
Al-Mourabitoun Northern Mali Conflict
18 Vehicular attack 1 (+1) 2 Israel Umm al-Hiran, Israel 2017 Umm al-Hiran attack: An Israeli police officer was killed when an Israeli Arab rammed his car into a group of police officers during a protest against demolitions of illegally built Bedouin homes in southern Israel.[119] Islamic Movement in Israel (suspected) Israeli–Palestinian conflict
18 Landmine 3 4 India Narayanpur, India At least two women and a girl were killed while four others injured by a pressure landmine, suspected to have been laid by Naxals.[120] Naxalites Naxalite–Maoist insurgency
18 Car bombing 7+ 20 Iraq Baghdad, Iraq A car bomb blast hit the mostly Shi’ite neighborhood of Abu Dsheer.[121] Unknown Iraqi Civil War
19 Executions 12 0 Syria Palmyra, Syria Islamic State militants put at least 12 people to death in execution-style killings.[122] Islamic State Syrian Civil War
20 Shooting 1 0 Egypt Arish, Egypt Terrorists shoot dead a civilian in the city of Arisr.[123] Unknown Sinai insurgency
20 Airstrike 2 0 Iraq Mosul, Iraq An Iraqi elder and his grandson were killed in western Mosul in an explosion caused by a bomb dropped from an Islamic State guided drone.[124] Islamic State Iraqi Civil War
20 Car Bombing 5 9 Syria Al-Bab, Syria Turkey’s military said the Islamic State group killed five Turkish soldiers and wounded nine others in a car bomb attack in Al-Bab, northern Syria.[125] Islamic State Syrian Civil War
20 Bombing 25 87 Pakistan Parachinar, Pakistan 2017 Parachinar bombing: A bomb that was placed in a vegetable crate exploded at a vegetable market in Parachinar, a city in Pakistan’s Kurram Agency tribal area.[126][127][128] Lashkar-e-Jhangvi & Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan War in Northwest Pakistan
20 Shooting 2 6 Pakistan Orakzai, Pakistan Two tribal elders were killed and six others sustained injuries when gunmen fired at them.[129] Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (suspected)
20 Bombing 3 4 Afghanistan Balkh, Afghanistan An explosion in northern Afghanistan killed at least three people outside a game of buzkashi.[130] Taliban (suspected) War in Afghanistan
20 Car Bombing 1 13 Libya Benghazi, Libya A car bomb exploded on Friday near a mosque in Libya’s second city of Benghazi, killing one person and wounding 13 people including a former interior minister, medical and security sources said.[131] Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (suspected) Libyan Civil War
21 Car bombing 4 14 Syria Rakban, Syria A car bomb attack occured in the Rakban refugee camp near the Jordanian border.[132][133] Islamic State Syrian Civil War
21 Shooting 43 Unknown Afghanistan Kandahar, Afghanistan Taliban attacked a police station located in Maiwand District of Kandahar Province, killing 43 people, including 16 police officers.[134] Taliban War in Afghanistan
21 Shooting 2 7 Niger Diffa, Niger Boko Haram killed two soldiers and wounded seven others in an attack on a military base in southeast Niger.[135] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
21 Shelling 8 0 Egypt Rafah, Egypt Eight people were killed after a shell landed on a house in Rafah.[136] Islamic State (suspected) Sinai insurgency
21 Suicide bombing 0 (+2) 0 Saudi Arabia Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Two suicide bombers detonated their explosives during a firefight with Saudi security forces in Jeddah.[137] Islamic State (suspected) Spillover of the Syrian Civil War
21 Car bombing 2 Unknown Libya Tripoli, Libya A car bomb exploded in Tripoli. The blast, which left at least two people dead, struck near the recently re-opened Italian embassy.[138] Islamic State (suspected) Libyan Civil War
21 Attempted suicide bombing 0 0 (+1) Lebanon Beirut, Lebanon Lebanese security forces shot and wounded a suicide bomber just before midnight as he attempted to enter a coffee shop on Hamra Street in Beirut.[139] Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (suspected) Spillover of the Syrian Civil War in Lebanon
22 Bombing, Ambush 2 Unknown India Barabasti, India Two Assam Rifles jawans were killed when their vehicle escorting tourists was attacked near the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border.[140] Unknown Insurgency in Northeast India
22 Shooting 0 1 United Kingdom Belfast, United Kingdom A policeman was wounded in a filling station in Belfast. A possible terrorist act according to the local police.[141] Real Irish Republican Army (suspected) Dissident Irish Republican campaign
22 Unknown 3 0 Afghanistan Maywand District, Afghanistan Insurgents killed at least three policemen in Kandahar Province.[142] Taliban War in Afghanistan
22 Shooting 2 0 Pakistan Quetta, Pakistan A terrorist attack left at least two people dead in Quetta.[143] Unknown
23 Arson 0 0 India Bijapur, India Maoists set at least 15 construction vehicles and machines on fire in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.[144] Naxalites Naxalite–Maoist insurgency
23 Shooting 5 0 Egypt Sinai Peninsula, Egypt At least five Egyptian Army soldiers were killed by unknown gunmen in the Sinai Peninsula.[145] Islamic State (suspected) Sinai insurgency
23 Shooting, Clash 30+ 25+ Libya Benghazi, Libya At least 30 members of the Libyan army led by General Khalifa Haftar were killed and 25 wounded in two days of fighting.[146] Shura Council of Benghazi Revolutionaries (suspected) Libyan Civil War
23 Bombing 1 Unknown Kenya Mandera, Kenya A Kenya police reservist was killed when Al-Shabaab militants hurled explosives at a bank[147] Al-Shabaab Spillover of the War in Somalia
23 Bombing 8 5 Somalia Afgooye, Somalia A bomb killed seven soldiers in Somalia along with a well-known Somali farmer.[148][149] Al-Shabaab Somali Civil War
23 Bombing,
shooting 8 0 Nigeria Borno State, Nigeria Boko Haram invaded a village, killed eight people and abducted an unspecified number of women and children.[150] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
24 Mortar attack 1 2 Mali Aguelhok, Mali A peacekeeper in Mali was killed and two other peacekeepers were injured in mortar fire in Aguelhok. Al-Qaeda is suspected for the attack.[151] Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (suspected) Northern Mali conflict
24 Bombing 0 1 India Pulwama, India A police officer was injured in a grenade attack. No group claimed the attack[152] Unknown Kashmir Conflict
24 Attack Dozens Dozens Syria Aleppo and Idlib, Syria Jabhat Fateh al-Sham launched major co-ordinated assaults on Free Syrian Army groups as FSA representatives attended peace talks in Kazakhstan.[153] Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Syrian Civil War
25 Arson Unknown Unknown Greece Athens, Greece The Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei took responsibility for six arson attacks on various establishments including a bank and a post office.[154][155] Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei Terrorism in Greece
25 Car bombings 2 9 Iraq Baghdad, Iraq Two explosions caused by car bombs killed two civilians and wounded nine others in the Iraqi capital.[156] Islamic State (suspected) Iraqi Civil War
25 Suicide car bombings,
shooting 28 (+4) 43+ Somalia Mogadishu, Somalia At least 28 people, including four members of the security forces and 24 civilians, died in a coordinated attack against the Dayah Hotel in central Mogadishu. More than 40 others were injured, and four attackers were killed.[157][158][159] Al-Shabaab Somali Civil War
25 Suicide bombing 3 (+1) 2 Nigeria Borno State, Nigeria A suicide bomb attack Borno state killed three and wounded two others.[160] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
25 Suicide bombings 4 (+3) Unknown Nigeria Maiduguri, Nigeria Boko Haram killed four people in multiple suicide bombing attacks.[161] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
26 Bombing 9 Unknown Somalia Mogadishu, Somalia Al-Shabab attacked an African Union base in Somalia. Nine were killed.[162] Al-Shabaab Somali Civil War
26 Bombing, shooting 2 8 Iraq Baghdad, Iraq A bombing at a market in south Baghdad killed one person and wounded five others. Earlier in the day, an attack on a militia-held checkpoint killed one and injured three.[163] Islamic State (suspected) Iraqi Civil War
26 Airstrike 0 3 Iraq Mosul, Iraq An Islamic State drone dropped explosives on a house in central Mosul wounding three members of the same family[164] Islamic State Iraqi Civil War
26 Shooting, Assassination 1 0 Burundi Bujumbura, Burundi An army major was shot dead by another Burundian soldier in eastern Burundi.[165] Lone wolf Burundian unrest (2015–present)
27 Attacks 9 or 66 (+70) Unknown Somalia Kulbiyow, Somalia Battle of Kulbiyow: Al-Shabaab militants attacked a remote AMISOM base in southern Somalia, claiming to have killed 66 Kenyan troops. An official of the Kenyan army said that only nine soldiers and 70 insurgents died in the attack.[166] Al-Shabaab Somali Civil War
27 Shooting 7 3 Syria Aleppo, Syria Terrorists shoot dead at least seven people and another three were injured.[167] Democratic Union Party Syrian Civil War
27 Car bombing 1 0 Syria Raqqa, Syria An American volunteer was killed by an Islamic State car bomb.[168] Islamic State Syrian Civil War
28 Attack 4 Unknown Yemen Abyan, Yemen Four people were killed by Al-Qaeda.[169] Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula Yemeni Civil War
28 Bombing 1 4 Iraq Baghdad, Iraq A bomb kills one and another four were injured.[170] Islamic State Iraqi Civil War
28 Suicide bombing 2 (+1) 2 Iraq Fallujah, Iraq A suicide bombing kills at least two police officers and another two were injured.[171] Islamic State Iraqi Civil War
29 Shooting 7 Unknown Nigeria Borno State, Nigeria Boko Haram attacked a convoy of motorists along a recently secured highway, killing at least seven people and injuring many others.[172] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
29 Shooting 1 0 Bahrain Manama, Bahrain A police officer in Bahrain was shot dead in an attack claimed by a Shi’ite militant group.[173] Islamists
29 Stabbing 1 0 Bangladesh Dhaka, Bangladesh A 72 year old woman was killed by Islamists.[174] Lone wolf Terrorism in Bangladesh
29 Shooting, raid 4 (+20) 7 Egypt Sinai Peninsula, Egypt At least four troops and two dozens militants were killed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Army forces killed 20 militants during a raid in northern and central Sinai. It was reported that seven militants were injured and 36 others detained.[175] Islamic State Sinai Insurgency
29 Bombing 2 3 Philippines Al-Barka, Philippines Two children were killed and three others were injured when a bomb went off in Al-Barka.[176] Abu Sayyaf Moro Conflict
29 Shooting 0 (+3) 0 Russia Khasavyurt, Russia At least three suspected militants are killed by Russian security forces during a firefight in Khasavyurt, Dagestan.[177] Islamic State (suspected) Insurgency in the North Caucasus
29 Executions, kidnapping 3 0 Somalia Qandala, Somalia Three soldiers were killed and nine civilians were injured in an Islamic State attack.[169] Islamic State War in Somalia
29 Shooting 6 17 Canada Quebec City, Canada Quebec City mosque shooting: At least six people were killed and 17 others injured when a gunman opened fire at a mosque. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Philippe Couillard called the shooting a terrorist attack,[178][179] but the suspect was not charged with terrorism.[180] Alexandre Bissonnette (suspected) Terrorism in Canada
30 Bombing 1 4 Iraq Baghdad, Iraq An explosion killed one person and wounded four near a market in southern Baghdad.[181] Islamic State (suspected) Iraqi Civil War
30 Shooting 0 2 Mali Madougou, Mali Two civilians were injured in a terrorist attack.[182] Ansar Dine (suspected) Insurgency in the Maghreb
30 Attack 15 Unknown Nigeria Madagali, Nigeria Fifteen people were killed by Boko Haram militants.[183] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
30 Shooting 2 Unknown Philippines Isabela, Philippines Two soldiers were killed while several others were injured in an ambush allegedly perpetrated by members of the New People’s Army (NPA).[184] New People’s Army CPP–NPA–NDF rebellion
30 Attack 1 3 Cameroon Fotokol, Cameroon A man was killed and three others injured in Cameroon following an attack by Boko Haram.[185] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
30 Bombing 3 0 Iraq Mosul, Iraq An explosion left at least three children dead.[186] Islamic State (suspected) Iraqi Civil War
30 Bombing 0 7 Somalia Mahaday, Somalia Four civilians and three soldiers were injured in a bomb attack.[187] Al-Shabaab Somali Civil War
30 Shooting 2 (+3) 0 Russia Shalinsky District, Russia At least two police officers and three suspected militants were killed during a gunfight in Shali, Chechnya.[188] Insurgency in the North Caucasus
31 Shooting 3 Unknown South Sudan Juba and Nimule, South Sudan At least three people were reported killed and several others wounded when unknown gunmen opened fire on a car carrying passengers along the Juba-Nimule road.[189] Nuer White Army (suspected) South Sudanese Civil War
31 Shooting 1 2 Colombia Norte de Santander, Colombia At least one soldier was shot dead and two others were wounded in an ambush.[190] National Liberation Army Colombian Conflict
31 Bombing 0 7 Yemen Aden, Yemen Islamic State attempted to assassinate the Deputy Security Chief of Aden. They detonated a bomb. Seven people were injured.[187] Islamic State Yemeni Civil War
31 Suicide bombing 1 (+1) Unknown Nigeria Maiduguri, Nigeria A suicide bomber stormed the Dalori quarters mosque, during the morning prayers, killing one of their members.[191] Boko Haram Boko Haram insurgency
31 Shooting 1 0 United States Denver, United States A Denver transit officer was killed by a mentally ill Army Veteran who had recently converted to Islam.[192] Lone wolf Terrorism in the United States
31 Attempted attack 0 (+4) 0 (+1) Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Four alleged extremists belonging to an unspecified religious extremist group were killed in a shootout with the country’s security forces.[193] Unknown Terrorism in Azerbaijan
31 Bombing 0 8 Pakistan Peshawar, Pakistan A roadside blast targeting a vehicle of the security forces left at-least eight people injured including three security personnel and five passengers of a public transport.[194] Lashkar-e-Jhangvi
References[edit]
Jump up ^
LikeLike