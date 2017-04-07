CNN Narrative Fail – Syrian Victim Ridicules Hillary Clinton Not President Trump…

A funny thing happened today en route to CNN pundit Brooke Baldwin assembling an anti-Trump narrative.
To understand the epic level of today’s fail by Ms. Baldwin, it’s important to note her earlier interview of a 2013 Syrian chemical attack survivor, Kassem Eid, three days ago. He was brought on CNN to express his anxiety about ongoing attacks against the Syrian innocents and frame the liberal R2P humanitarian perspective.
Today, in the aftermath of last night’s airstrike, Ms. Baldwin brought Kassem Eid back to frame a narrative about President Trump launching an airstrike in Syria, but being unwilling to accept Syrian refugees. The objective was to frame Trump’s hypocrisy.
To drive the point home the CNN producers assembled a Hillary Clinton carefully scripted speech soundbite as the lead-up to the question: “we cannot speak of protecting Syria’s babies, and in the next breath close America’s doors to them“.
However, what happened next wasn’t expected by Baldwin. She couldn’t shut down the segment fast enough. This is funny. Stay with it.
That was amazing…and how rude of Brooke Baldwin that she was clearly itching to cut him off once it was clear he wasn’t going to criticize President Trump. This guy was begging her to hear and spread his message and she was like “yeah yeah I gotta go.”
Syria must make a stand for regional stability. All past agreements are over and borders will be redrawn. The new reality must go include an end to sectarian violence and radical Islamic terrorism. A deal is on the table: Russian keeps its base, Syria keeps Damascus and its gold, and Jordan, Turkey and Iraq establish safe zones.
I’m sure Brooke Baldwin is concerned about her job security after this.
I’m honestly shocked the “good parts” weren’t edited out. Only mildly fake news for a change.
As I said, “Finally, a U.S. President “Donald Trump” acted “For” the innocent, persecuted, ppl of Syria! He did what other leaders debated on, waited on, rattled their swords on & finally would do nothing about. Obama & the world watched & looked away as ppl were brutally slaughtered.
Only Trump cared enough to do what was right! Only Trump acted as a world leader !!
Than you President Trump – Thank you God for putting Trump in office.
CNN had another one of their infamous flubs last night – live report from a correspondent “on the Turkey/Syria border” with a lovely green screen shot of barren land behind him
and then a landline phone rang LOL
the guy got all shifty eyed after that, looking over to the side and fumbling his lines – it was funny
Well one thing the entire world can agree on; President Trump is not boring.
Narrative destroyed +1000
Are you kidding me? That’s the same narrative they’ve been cramming down our throats for years. Assad bad. Moderate rebels good. Assad must go. Look at these pictures of kids with dust on them.
Wow, just…. wow! Very moving and a very brave man.
That was an absolutely amazing segment.
He basically articulated Trumps entire policy for Syria…
Brooke Baldwin she looked like she just swallowed a wasp.
OH MY EPIC 🙂
Ok, so who the hell was that guy? Al Nusra, Al Qaeda or ISIS? He survived the 2013 gas attack, huh? Or was he part of the film production crew? Please Mr. Trump, don’t stop now. Take out Assad’s Air Force. Yeah, I’ll bet he’d like that.
I don’t know – WHEN did we start believing ANY thing from CNN???? that whole thing could be a set up for the neo con NWO – when nancy/chuckie/mcKook and Lindsey are all on the same page as NBC Brian Williams as well??? it gives me the CREEPS – although I understand TRUMP may have had no good options with this one – damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t – but I don’t trust CNN for NOTHING!!
I’m basking on the glory of being a force of American Might for good. It has been quite a while, feels wonderful and the moment may be fleeting.
Thanks, Sundance. My night is complete. To hear Trump being heralded as a hero of the downtrodden while a CNN reporter is forced to listen is as good as it gets.
