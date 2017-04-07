Clear and Concise Pentagon Statement on U.S. Missile Strike Against Shayrat Airfield in Syria…

The Pentagon clearly outlines the reason for President Trump’s strategic and selected military response. The U.S. is stating evidence that Bashir Assad did launch chemical weapons from this exact airbase, and Russia was willfully blind in their complicity.
U.S. Pentagon – At the direction of the president, U.S. forces conducted a cruise missile strike against a Syrian Air Force airfield today at about 8:40 p.m. EDT (4:40 a.m., April 7, in Syria). The strike targeted Shayrat Airfield in Homs governorate, and was in response to the Syrian government’s chemical weapons attack April 4 in Khan Sheikhoun, which killed or injured hundreds of innocent Syrian people, including women and children.
The strike was conducted using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) launched from the destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. A total of 59 TLAMs targeted aircraft, hardened aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage, ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems, and radars. As always, the U.S. took extraordinary measures to avoid civilian casualties and to comply with the Law of Armed Conflict. Every precaution was taken to execute this strike with minimal risk to personnel at the airfield.
The strike was a proportional response to Assad’s heinous act. Shayrat Airfield was used to store chemical weapons and Syrian air forces. The U.S. intelligence community assesses that aircraft from Shayrat conducted the chemical weapons attack on April 4. The strike was intended to deter the regime from using chemical weapons again.
Russian forces were notified in advance of the strike using the established deconfliction line. U.S. military planners took precautions to minimize risk to Russian or Syrian personnel located at the airfield.
We are assessing the results of the strike. Initial indications are that this strike has severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment at Shayrat Airfield, reducing the Syrian Government’s ability to deliver chemical weapons. The use of chemical weapons against innocent people will not be tolerated. (link)
I’m absolutely AMAZED at the proliferation of ‘geopolitical experts’ who have come out of the woodwork to weigh in on this Syria strike.
Who knew we had so many ‘armchair generals’ out there?
Oh hey, Bluto! I was hoping you’d stop by, because I needed to ask you something: Does this mean Trump is REALLY finished this time?
LOLOLOL Yes!!! Trump is Finished.
Finished blowing the shit out of that air base!
Made me snort-laugh just now. HA!!!
Now we know the correct term and differentiation
Hes super duper triple dog finished. Maybe. They think.
BRILLIANT! 🙂
It doesn’t take a “geopolitical expert” to know that a barrage of bombs on a foreign government is an act of war.
It also doesn’t take a “geopolitical expert” to know that every such barrage of bombs is at absolute best in a Constitutional Gray Area, and is at worst an unconstitutional war crime.
Regardless of whether it is Bill Clinton blowing up Sudanese baby-formula factories and Chinese embassies with cruise missiles, George W Bush drone-murdering his way across Arabia, or Obama bombing his way across Libya, let’s just say that there are acts of war that always get Bill Kristol and Linda Graham (and Rubio and McCain and Hillary) immediately in heat. And the US always ends up worse off.
Today’s $100 million act of war has Kristol and Graham (and Rubio and McCain and Hillary) all in heat. If it ends immediately, with this alone, that will disappoint them and won’t be a complete disaster. But if it escalates, and becomes Yet Another Regime Change Quagmire, like all of those globalists and Islamists desperately want, it will be nothing less than Yet Another Complete Disaster. Saudis and Soros benefit, refugees flee by the millions. Lather, rinse, repeat.
Trust our President to hold it together, but don’t have any illusions about the NeoCon chorus wanting this Syria war to become Yet Another Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, and Libya. They are exactly as bloodthirsty and incompetent as they have always been.
No need to be a “geopolitical expert” to see all that. Basic awareness of the past quarter century of failed NeoCon watmongering is more than sufficient.
A case in point, right here, in all its ‘glory’.
I STAND WITH TRUMP.
Apparently you don’t remember how Iraq and Libya turned out. You people have collectively lost your minds, and your blind faith in “Glorious Leader” will be your undoing. Did you consume so much propaganda during the election that you really believe Trump is infallible? Note for future reference, that was meant for enemy consumption, when you start believing it, it’s time to step away.
I can virtually hear your SEETHING. It’s kinda funny, actually.
I STAND WITH TRUMP!
(And I don’t care if you like that, or not.)
How does it feel to be so blissfully ignorant? Does it make life easier? I stand with Assad, and anyone else actually opposing the Saudi/ISIS plan to destroy the ME.
LikeLike
See? SEEEEEEEEETHING!
Listen you: I have ZERO patience for you. I don’t care i f you like me. I don’t care if you insult me. I don’t care what you [allegedly] “think”.
YOU are a nuissance. Nothing more.
I STAND WITH TRUMP!
AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! DJT
He was right the first time
(Done with you. Good-bye.) Scream all you want, I won’t be answering.
You are right. It would be much better to arm some terrorists and give them the freedom, power and cover to take over a large part of the region, commit even more heinous acts and become the biggest threat to stability in the world, among other things. That would be much smarter.
Hey joe. Replace terrorists with illegals, and you have the entire domestic and foreign policies of libs in a cozy nutshell.
(You’d think that President Trump HADN’T just met, face-to-face, with President al-Sisi and the Warrior-King, Abdullah II, at the White House. Right before the strike on Syria. I’m ‘sure’ that NONE of this came up in passing with those two…[sarcasm: off].)
For the record a Cruise Missile costs $1.5 Million, 59 Missiles were fired so that’s $88.5 Million dollars.
LOL, they’ve been coming out of the woodwork all night last night. So many newbies on one thread was something else.
Luckily for me, I am quite busy just now on an important work project–I don’t have much time to spend surfing all of this.
I thank God daily for the ‘little things’, such as the necessity of tuning out all the ‘never Trumpers’ now trying to pose as ‘dissapointed/disgruntled former Trump voters’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too, R-C. It is time to get another postcard campaign going so WTP can let President Trump know that we are praying for him.
🚨🚨🚨!
You must keep in mind. Dead women, and children would have been used as a tool against President Trump to hamper his larger agenda. The Media was setting that up. Just like the whole ‘I see Russians everywhere’ was being used, but this would have visuals and an added emotional layer, which would have been hard to push back on and his various enemies would have used to take the moral high ground.
Unless you can prove it was a hoax, in an absolute fashion, the President had to take this action.
Put, yourself in his shoes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who do you think invited the handy USNavy to take out that particular? airbase
Bullshite-why would Assad gas his own people when both Tillerson and Trump said there would be no attempts at regime change?
I’ve been reading here most every day since Ferguson though rarely post. I do not understand why so many are freaking out. Also a lot of new names here fueling the freak out.
President Trump did not bomb a town or city full of civilians. Get a freakin’ grip people! I for one have faith that President Trump knows what he’s doing. I support President Trump and we do not know what he knows. One thing I do know is that President Trump needs our support! He does not need fair-weather “supporters”.
Have faith in God and have faith in our President Trump.
Thank you Sundance for all you do and for this Last Refuge!
Sometimes, I wonder how we got to Election Day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are freaking out because in less than 4 months Trump has shown Obama to be a complete incompetent weakling. It’s never going to change at least for the next 4 years… Maybe they will get tired of it after Trump gets re-elected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And another thing: If Donald really was as freaked out about the images of the dead and suffering kids as he seemed, then that bodes well for any further military strikes he might undertake during his time in office. I mean, it would clearly tear him up inside to order a strike which wound up killing a bunch of kids and innocent people…. so I’m certain he’ll be SUPER careful, make every attempt to avoid that (unlike the two Oval Office occupants that came just before him).
LikeLiked by 5 people
kat….these are people who sign up with some benign comment. They lie dormant waiting for Trump to do something controversial, then they explode all over our threads with overwhelming “concern”. Think of the pod people from “The Invasion of the Body Snatchers”. 😀
LikeLiked by 11 people
lmao @ “pod people”
So appropriate
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hi Ad Rem, I noticed! I don’t envy all the extra work you have whenever the pod people invade. Thank’s for all you do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So if you are personally taken over would that be considered an “I-Pod”…?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL….but I can’t guarantee battery life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if Rex T. will be working with a Moscow realtor next week on his visit to Russia to pick out a spacious condo for Assad to spend his golden years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When you have Hillary Clinton applauding you, John McCain, Marco Rubio, and every other neocon in D.C., you’ve lost my support. The whole reason I voted for Trump was because I thought he wouldn’t capitulate to the globalist cabal and look what he did? Fell right into their bullshit trap,with their White Helmets, doctored photos of the same “gassed and dead” children posed in different ways on numerous photos, even prior notice of the attack on Twitter and all. Unbelievable!
Now everyone on here can continue to make excuses for what he did by getting us further involved in Syria, saying how he’s pacified the Deep State, and is playing 4D chess, but frankly, it is what it is. Sometimes a turd is just a turd.
Anyway, like many other Trump supporters tonight, I am officially OFF the Trump train as of now. It was nice while it lasted. But this is unforgivable and is a betrayal of everything he espoused on the campaign trail.
Peace and best wishes to you all. And God help the USA. We’re gonna need it!
Bye. Hope it’s a soft landing for your bruised butthurt.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh my, hahaha!
You took the words out of my mouth. Tonight im officially off the Trump train as well. I backed him the day he came out last July but this is a total betrayal of everything we backed him for. I just bought a Trump flag to hang outside my house but now its just gonna have to stay in its box in my attic. Its a sad day for many of us former die hard Trump fans
LikeLike
Oh lord…lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a keeper, Ad Rem. I’ve got a whole file of these great little animations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok. You have got to know how stupid you sound. There isn’t one Trump loyalist here who believes you ever were on the Trump train. Bye Felicia!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
#FeliciainTatters
SEE YA!!! (Why do I suspect that you were never ON the Trump Train…?)
LikeLike
He is 10x better than all the others- so good luck finding a reasonable alternative.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good riddance to ‘sunshine patriots’.
I STAND WITH TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I saw that intelligence agencies in many countries, not just ours, had clear evidence which documented the planes leaving that particular airport, showed their flight path to drop the chemical weapons at the time of the attack, and their subsequent return. Therefore the facility was taken out.
No matter who used that facility to do the deed–they cannot do that again.
God is helping the USA. Trough a miracle, we have President Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sorry, but that’s just line Saddam’s WMDs. I hope and pray that’s not where we have come to again, but anyone denying the high likelihood hasn’t been paying attention.
LikeLike
Jesus. Such short-sightedness and zero faith. Bon voyage!
A farewell gift for you! ☞ 📿 ☜
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t let the door hit you in the buttocks on your way out!
You will be back. President Trump will show you how to win.
Yowsa we’ve had the good, bad & ugly tonight on these Syria threads!
Sympathies & shout out to Ad Rem who has to moderate all the … newcomers … and their concerns. The least President Trump could do before he roars is give you a heads up so you can prepare for all your incoming 😂
Thank you & kudos to many insightful commenters here tonight. We knew we had something special when then-Citizen Trump came down the elevator so many moons ago. I have never once wavered in my trust in him or my support of him. This week’s meetings with President Al-Sisi and King Abdullah II have only strengthened my belief that we are watching a true Patriot Warrior in action.
LikeLiked by 10 people
.…bourbon and coke dull the pain.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Have a double! You’re gonna need it 🤣🤣😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bless your heart. We love ya!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Replace the coke with water and I’m game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kindred spirit!!! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dilution of booze? I cannot tolerate the thought myself, but will not admonish. I can’t even put an ice cube in my bourbon or scotch. I have issues. 😀 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least you are not wasting good booze!
Would Bon Bons and Diet Coke work as well??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. WHATEVER IT TAKES!
Had to back read to catch myself up to speed on Teh CTH invasion. Busy nursing my 10 yo back to health after tonsillectomy, and, trying to attain gainful employ in my new digs in ID after a HORRID experience with the telecom which used to be my employer. Life’s a trip.
He’s my President! My faith shall not waiver. He’s rocking out with his Barack out! #BOOM.
Prayers welcome. I Got This!
Let’s see if SETF is involved in this latest event or not. ⤵⤵⤵
LikeLike
Maybe Russia should have called for emergency session when Syria used the chemical weapons it supposedly did not have any longer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They did. Imediately. Ongoing for a couple days now. The UNSC just ended the meeting with no vote (to resume mtg. today.) An hour later, the tomahawks strike.
Going to be a long night, if UNSC hosts live CCTV – CSPAN, maybe? #UNSC
LikeLiked by 1 person
CC
YOU DONT KNOW YOUR ASS FROM YOUR ELBOW.
Obvious trolling is obvious. Your comments are ludicrous. The only train you are on is the short track to perdition. See ya
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍
Reading various threads in various places. You’d think the President ran on an anti-War, isolationist platform, when in fact, he did not.
Granted. We often hear what we want to hear. That is the nature of being human. But President Trump did not such thing. He ran on an anti-stupid-war platform. Or, if you do it, must be effective and we need to get something out of the deal.
And I restate. His collective enemies, were gearing up to use dead women and children as a leverage against him and pile it on top of the ‘RUSSIA’ Narrative. If you cannot see that, you are blind.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obama also ran on an “anti-stupid-war” platform … and then handed the State Department over to bloodthirsty Hillary Clinton, who promptly wrecked several countries with Yet More Illegal Regime Change. All of them got away with it, wrecking this country’s interests and being only microscopically less horrible than John Fricking McCain.
President Trump ran against that. He ran against stupid regime change. He ran against warmongering against nuclear powers. He pulled off a LOT of Democrats who were sick of being lied into Yet More Quagmires.
Everything comes down to the next few days and weeks. If we keep escalating and soon resume fighting the Syrian government on behalf of ISIS and Al Qaeda again, nothing but bad will result. If we arrange a non-violent transition with China and Russia, while teaming up to obliterate ISIS, significantly happier times lie ahead.
But indulging the Imperial Presidency to commit random acts of war outside of any constitutional authority is never a Good. Say what one will about the elder Bush, but he did the first Persian Gulf War with wide support and full legal authority. Very much unlike our subsequent Bush/Clinton/Obama quagmires in Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, and Syria. Unauthorized “responsibility to protect” acts of war without VIVID American interests at stake only give more open authority to the next would-be tyrant to take the Presidency. Which will inevitably happen someday.
All the people who are feaking out here sine the air strikes are not our regular commentators. Real Trump supporters love him because he is a decisive leader who is not afraid to take action when necessary. He is showing strength and putting many world bad actors on notice. I am with him all the way.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes, this! All of those new names, hoards of them, all pretending to be Trump supporters and jumping off the train. They were scaring some of our weaker members who were running around like Chicken Little. I am so proud of my president. He’s got this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bull is a regular commenter. Sentient is a regular commenter. Paulraven1 is a regular commenter. Several others are regular commenters.
Take that “all the people” line and throw it away. It is demonstrably false.
Amazing to see from the other thread and this one all the people freaking and saying Trump is a NeoCon, He fell for the NeoCon propaganda, he’s a warmonger. He bombs some planes and a hangar maybe with or without chemicals and this makes Trump a NeoCon. Laughable
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thought is, at least in regards to the few, sincere comments saying this (and there are handful… but only a handful) and not the trolls. They mistakingly thought President Trump somewhere swore off ever taking Military action. He did ever promise such a thing and in fact often remarked in just the opposite way. You know, the whole, Peace through Strength, thing.
Though, there is a rush on trolls…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you imagine, Xi Jinping when after he and Pres. Trump said their goodnights, he goes to his room to retire and turns on the TV?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“he goes to his room to retire and turns on the TV…” and see’s ESPN commenting on politics AGAIN!!! Just give me my SPORTS!!! Awwwwwwwww!!!
Thursday (yesterday) AM Scott Adams almost predicts the future. The attack, if it didn’t kill any Russians or Syrians, was in effect, nearly a “fake response” to a “fake chemical attack”.
Even if it turns out to be a rebel arranged fake chem attack, almost no harm, no foul in Trump’s response. The chem attack by Assad at this time makes no sense at all to me.
Lots of noise and applause from McCain et al, silences Russia-Russia-Russia mantra, and a shot across the bow to China, Russia, N. Korea, etc., but no stain on a humanitarian POTUS. Solves both domestic and international problems.
http://blog.dilbert.com/post/159264981001/the-syrian-gas-attack-persuasion
…
I’m going to call bullshit on the gas attack. It’s too “on-the-nose,” as Hollywood script-writers sometimes say, meaning a little too perfect to be natural. This has the look of a manufactured event.
My guess is that President Trump knows this smells fishy, but he has to talk tough anyway. However, keep in mind that he has made a brand out of not discussing military options. He likes to keep people guessing. He reminded us of that again yesterday, in case we forgot.
So how does a Master Persuader respond to a fake war crime?
He does it with a fake response, if he’s smart.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The ONLY POSSIBLE downside to Trump’s response is if the chem attack was done by rebels/al nusrah/al quaeda. If that turns out to be true, no lives were lost (as of now) by cruise missile response w/ warning of 30 minutes to Russia military. So minimum loss of face in worst case, while YUGE gains all around by surgical strike and show of determination and strength..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Correct, Fred. However, he still sends that message to AQ et al…Don’t piss me off or I’ll drop a TLAM on your noggin’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Several levels of trolling showing up ITT.
A well deserved bourbon and coke for Ad rem. You are doing a great job!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am incredibly disappointed in some commenters here.
The liberal trolls I cast aside as idiots. But to hear some of the whining tonight from Trump people about ‘Trump broke a promise’ is pathetic. As for the ‘Assad didn’t do it’ crowd, you should be ashamed of yourselves.
First, Trump hasn’t broken any promise. He hasn’t invaded Syria, or even ordered boots on the ground. He’s ordered a surgical strike on an air base that serves multiple strategic objectives, in particular sending out a very strong warning that the US isn’t going to take any crap from Iran, Russia, China and NK. That is exactly what was needed and will change the calculus in thinking among the rivals and enemies of the US.
Second. Assad certainly did do it. He dropped the chem weapons in an enclave in Idlib, a rebel held area also infested with AQ. Assad’s regime has had no reluctance targeting children and innocent civilians in this war. In 2015, Wikileaks dumped 55,000 photos of torture victims who had been murdered, including young children – see http://www.wikileaks-forum…. It’s a brutal war in a brutal corner of the world . Assad clearly misjudged the situation and believed his crime would be excused. Unlike his equally psychopathic father, he has very poor judgment.
So get a grip on yourselves and smarten up. Rather than whine and indulge in conspiracy theories, reflect on how Obama took the US to this place and support Trump as he gets us out of it. Personally, the thought of our rivals experiencing FEAR for the first time in years as they reflect on Tillerson, Trump & Mattis is a reason for celebration.
MAGA
I suspect you’re trying to reason with those who are wholly unreasonable. The ‘never Trumpers’ have been waiting in the shadows, ready to pounce on any perceived ‘misstep’.
They aren’t interested in ‘reason’–they’re interested in “SEE??? I TOLD YOU SO!!!!” (Followed by faux-‘impassioned’, faux-‘heartfelt’ expressions of ‘disappointment’ in Trump, whom they’ve never supported for even a second. But we’re not supposed to pick up on that part.)
Good comment!
https://beholdisraelnews.wordpress.com/2017/04/06/special-middle-east-report-on-the-chemical-attack-in-syria-april-6-2017/
LikeLike
It wasn’t done by rebelled and the name of the pilot is even known
https://beholdisraelnews.wordpress.com/2017/04/06/special-middle-east-report-on-the-chemical-attack-in-syria-april-6-2017/
