UPDATE – U.S. Launches 59 Tomahawk Missiles Against Syrian Sharyat Airbase Near Homs…

President Trump is anticipated to deliver remarks to the nation tonight:

– The targeted single airfield is Sharyat airbase in NW Syria, near Homs – The alleged source of chemical attack – Approximately 60 missiles fired – Russian military was informed in advance – Congressional Gang-of-Eight was notified in advance –

UPDATE: Video of President Trump remarks added:

.

WASHINGTON – The United States has fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, U.S. officials said.

It was the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Donald Trump’s most dramatic military order since becoming president.

The surprise strike marked a striking reversal for Trump, who warned as a candidate against the U.S. getting pulled into the Syrian civil war, now in its seventh year. But the president appeared moved by the photos of children killed in the chemical attack, calling it a “disgrace to humanity” that crossed “a lot of lines.”

About 60 U.S. Tomahawk missiles, fired from warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted an air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that American officials believe Syrian government aircraft launched with a nerve agent, possibly sarin.

The president did not announce the attacks in advance, though he and other national security officials ratcheted up their warnings to the Syrian government throughout the day Thursday.

“I think what happened in Syria is one of the truly egregious crimes and shouldn’t have happened and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen,” Trump told reporters traveling on Air Force One to Florida, where he was holding a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (read more)

Breaking: my source near by confirms Alshaerat military airport is heavily burning right now after being hit, 25 mins ago #syria #BREAKING — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) April 7, 2017

BREAKING: President Donald Trump says strike on Syria in the 'vital national security interest' of the United States. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 7, 2017

Pres Trump about to make a statement to press pool at Mar-a-Lago on tonight's US military strike on Syria. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 7, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: US Launches Airstrikes Syria in Response to Chemical Weapons Attack: https://t.co/IisOEjuSXB — Fox Nation (@foxnation) April 7, 2017

Advertisements