UPDATE – U.S. Launches 59 Tomahawk Missiles Against Syrian Sharyat Airbase Near Homs…

President Trump is anticipated to deliver remarks to the nation tonight:
– The targeted single airfield is Sharyat airbase in NW Syria, near Homs – The alleged source of chemical attack – Approximately 60 missiles fired – Russian military was informed in advance – Congressional Gang-of-Eight was notified in advance –
UPDATE: Video of President Trump remarks added:
WASHINGTON – The United States has fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, U.S. officials said.
It was the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Donald Trump’s most dramatic military order since becoming president.
The surprise strike marked a striking reversal for Trump, who warned as a candidate against the U.S. getting pulled into the Syrian civil war, now in its seventh year. But the president appeared moved by the photos of children killed in the chemical attack, calling it a “disgrace to humanity” that crossed “a lot of lines.”
About 60 U.S. Tomahawk missiles, fired from warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted an air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that American officials believe Syrian government aircraft launched with a nerve agent, possibly sarin.
The president did not announce the attacks in advance, though he and other national security officials ratcheted up their warnings to the Syrian government throughout the day Thursday.
“I think what happened in Syria is one of the truly egregious crimes and shouldn’t have happened and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen,” Trump told reporters traveling on Air Force One to Florida, where he was holding a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (read more)
Depending on how many jets were hit on the air base, this could impact how much help it gives the terrorists. Syrians fly fairly regularly, and the Idlib area is crucially important because it is closely linked with Turkey’s double-faced assistance of jihadis fighting Assad.
So, for now, score one for al Nusra and its Big Brother US Navy.
That’s the calculus.
Syria is a very complex war.
When it is over and Trump takes the troops out and they move to North Africa or Yemen, we shall see that this evening was theater.
It is interesting that in six years of ISIS and AQ, the US never fired one cruise missile anywhere near a head chopper or rapist or gay killing terrorist.
But we sure as hell fired some million dollar missiles tonight. One hundred million dollars in a few minutes. Sounds like TRILLIONS is in the pipeline. And that’s more of the theater.
Are we winning?
Not tonight, Josephine.
For the haters of reality when it punches you in the nose, remember, I warned the day Flynn was ousted, this was what was coming.
Pray for wisdom and an open mind for our President.
Pray for the people of Syria who want their country back so they can worship and pray in their many ways of loving God.
The US government is a Hegemon and the domestic mechanism is a Tyranny.
The Swamp won tonight.
We need to keep praying. It’s a long war against a very evil Satan.
America First. Don’t lose faith because we lost our way again tonight.
We can do this. But not without Christ.
Believe very little about this event or what precipitated it. It’s going to be mostly all lies until Sy Hersh or some trustworthy report comes forth months from now.
So Trump took out an airfield and got rid of some chemical weapons. I am OK with that and I believe in our President.
“No child of God should ever suffer such horror”.
I am hoping he is sending a message to the elite pedophiles that he is coming after them. Period.
No kidding…
And the babies legally killed at Planned Parenthood. American babies.
Obama located….
I think the rape of our citizens, some young children, by illegals and “refugees” is a disgrace.
I think the murder of our policemen is a disgrace.
I think the destruction and mayhem caused by domestic terrorists on college campuses and in our cities is a disgrace.
What happened to America First?
And PDJT said the refugee crisis deepens…get ready for more 20 yo middle eastern men dumped in our towns.
They got their way. Let’s hope Russia has a cooler head. This is Iraq all over again.
“What happened to America First?” . . . still being worked on . . . we have laws and an abominably recalcitrant Congress . . . but PTrump can walk and chew gum at the same time.
I believe it was AMERICA FIRST. American troops in Syria were at risk
Couldn’t agree with you more, ZZZ. I find this emotional and incoherent and not in our national interest.
Little Marko has been dog lipping and nipping at it again now that Russia has intercepted 2 of his carrier pigeons .
Yes, he is besides himself with glee. Insane.
From several reports –
We got ground confirmation of a sarin attack with many civilian casualties.
We identified and tracked the plane that dropped the weapon(s).
We identified the airbase that plane landed at.
We warned Russian military (and Syrian?) at that airbase.
We fairly well destroyed that airbase.
A calm, measured, and timely response to a chemical warfare attack on civilians.
Ground confirmation of sarin is totally bogus. It is not sarin.
And the ground confirmation are our paid terrorists.
The rest is plausible.
If the terrorists did the chemical attack, your summation is totally wrong.
Other than that, carry on. War is fog, lies, confusion and hell.
Your russian tears are delicious.
Facts are not your thing. I understand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s do it every time that the Syrian regime does something vile. Then we can end up mired once again. And oh yes, those rebels….you do know that they are hardcore Islamic radicals, right? Pictures of Osama bin Laden, etc., etc. Yes, what happened to those kids was sick. Of course, same is true of kids whose arms were chopped off by machetes in Rwanda, trafficked children in numerous states, and so on. But like a dog goes back to its vomit, so a fool…
Sorry for the cynicism. I have been in a war zone. It brings the message home fully.
We did not ask the UN or the ‘World Community’ what to do. That is a first.
Let’s be real, this attack had nothing to do with “crossing the line” and everything to do with sending a message. The reaction by even his most fervent supporters means that this was incredibly effective at least in that purpose. Just imagine if you were on the other end having to negotiate with Trump? Putin, Xi are going to think twice before pushing the nose with Trump. I initially freaked out, but at the end of the day it looks like he sent a bunch of missiles into a big piece of concrete. Still have a bad feeling in the pit of my stomach (given the 180 from his campaign and the possible can of worms that could have just been opened). Hopefully, we aren’t even talking about this within a few weeks and we can get back to MAGA domestically.
Even if I were ISIS I would be thinking twice about pushing Trump’s buttons after this.
While I would like to hope that there is a deeper strategy that is at work and that Trump is killing several birds with one strike , there is the question of how much influence Kushner has and how much of this is actually Israel’s doing . They are the ones who have the most to gain .
Kushner is too Beta to be behind this and I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t be involved in the first place.
Looks like we’re back in the regime-change business. That didn’t take long.
Noy necessarily. We just spanked the baby’s bottom and we’re waiting to see if that results in a behavior change.
not u again troll. go play where u r appreciated
Statement from the Navy
Statement from the Navy
I remember Osama bin Laden used to mock President Clinton’s frequent use of ship-launched cruise missiles. He said that it showed that the United States was a paper tiger that was afraid to take casualties.
Rather than save the world, perhaps the Donald could push hardcore for a REPEAL of Obamacare, which he promised as clear as day (along with the promise to stay out of foreign entanglements, at a time when he knew what Syria was up to). So, cutting taxes and repealing Obamacare would be great, and he can play God on another day.
Maybe Assad did gas his people. You have to draw the line somewhere.
From the sound of it Trump tipped off the Russians at least.
I’m nervous but things haven’t hit the fan yet.
The warhawks screaming that we should blow up the Syrian airforce (which will only help ISIS) but that is outside the scope of this attack. Which as Trump says, is retaliation for the gas attack.
Tomorrow will be a better day. A new Supreme Court justice!
Then the weekend, and I hope that the people that freaked out about the bombing will get off their high horses and calm the f down.
Bill Clinton used to fire cruise missiles into strategic targets in Iraq every time Saddam got out of line. The Dems applauded that. They should be happy with what President Trump is doing. they together with main stream republicans are the ones obstructing trump economic agenda while media attacks him either way especially if he protects Assad 100% after supposed chemical attack.
Dems are happy, it’s the rest of us who are not.
Maybe Trump, Netanyahu, al Sisi, and King Abdullah…know what they are doing.
I’m a 27 year retired military veteran and I stand behind our Commander in Chief. Peace through strength. Too much pearl clutching going on here by people that obviously haven’t followed or had faith in our President.
An amazing thing happened tonight. I’ve seen die hard Liberals for the first time ever Praise President Trump.
Just like Reagan our President used this as an opportunity to make a powerful statement and set an example. Too many dictators treated Obama like the pussy he was.
Do you think Iran will think twice when attempting to harass or capture our Naval Personnel? Remember how embarrassing that was?!
How about North Korea?!
Tonight the President knocked their dicks in the dirt. It was a magnificent bombing. Beautiful. No half stepping.
It was a surprise attack. No warnings. No plans. No time frames. No talk of red lines. He just did it. BOOM.
That’s our President.
Trolls are crying like snowflakes. That our President got sucked in.
No he did not. He knows exactly what he is doing.
No matter how you slice it dead babies are bad and he responded in a powerful way.
The message is irrefutable. Did I want conflict like this? No but I support it 110% and I’m proud of my President. I support him more than ever and I’m happy to see a real leaders response. No half stepping. 60 1,000 pound care packages that left its target a smoking ruin. Hell yeah.
No holds barred. That’s a message. To everyone that wants to test this administration
There is definitely a new sheriff in town.
The media is agape. Their mouths are wide open and even the fake news sites are praising it.
MAGA
Thanks for your service, but I beg to disagree. N Korea? Maybe. Syria? Not so much.
Thank you for your service.
Right on target, Peter.
I always love your posts…thank you.
Well said!!!
Thank you
We are relying on the same deep staters in our intel agencies to say this was done by Assad?
Putin is not going to stand by with egg on his face and do nothing despite the talking heads saying they will stand down
This could easily blow up
Neocons are cheering now
I don’t think this site would be so volatile if the American public hadn’t been played for fools over so many years…depending on your age, supply the #!
you got it.
President Trump wanted a grand welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping, and what better way than to arrange a Huge fireworks display? Perhaps he can arrange a better venue, just south of China, for another display should Comrade Xi not agree to do something helpful about
Kim Chi-un’sKim Jong-un’s toys.
The Chinese love their fireworks
It seems to me this topic has been infiltrated by progressives. A show of strength by this president and a whole bunch of commenters talking as if they need their safe places.
Okay. Reading around a bit. Getting myself together. Lol
We bombed a military airbase where we tracked the chemical weapons to. Russia notified. People on the ground notified.
Lots of tomahawks, though….40…50…60?
If this was a precision hit on a site producing chem weapons, and that is all, I will put my pearls back in my purse .
I have never understood why chem weapons are considered any worse than any other lethal weapon, but there it is.
Someone crossed the red line. So, instead of doing a random carpet bombing, unleashing Mc Cains rebels, or waiting several agonizing months for the U.N. to make a determination as to who did it, we did a presicion hit on the site itself. Problem solved.
I’m ok with this.
I think.
The US is best to get the hell out of the ME and let the locals sort it out. Being the worlds super power/policeman is so 20th century. Let’s fix our economy and maintain a good defense but stay out of these regional conflicts that are never ending.
Out of all people, on the severity of the situation, Fox news got to put on Sheppard Smith. Good grief
Trump did the right thing and Senator Chuck Dementia can pound sand!
It’s sad to see so many here wanting President Trump be another pushover like Obama. Perhaps they prefer handwringing to dealing forcibly with scumbags like Assad.
This is awesome. Let’s just trust that T-Rex and Trump have this…I’m smiling!
I think Trump navigated this beautifully. Who can object to taking out a chemical warfare base that killed dozens of innocents and prevents even more deaths? This was a targeted, precise, limited strike . Humanely executed. Shows strength and resolve and puts iother rogbue regimes on notice.
This was a win for Trump.
No matter whether people agree or disagree, the whole world sat up and took notice tonight.
