President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Welcome President Xi Jinping and

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Welcome President Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife to a summit at Mar-a-lago, President Trump’s private Florida beach resort and residence.

President Xi and his wife were greeted by President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate before making their way to dinner.

Ahead of the dinner, Trump said he and Xi already had had a long discussion and had “developed a friendship,” and then joked, “I have gotten nothing, absolutely nothing.”

The White House said the location was selected to give the two days of discussions a more relaxed feel. A number of Trump’s top advisers were in attendance, including his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.  (AP report)

Behind the scene video:

84 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Welcome President Xi Jinping

  1. Pam says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I couldn’t help but notice the lovely elegant table. What a beautiful dining room.

  2. porkchopsandwiches says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    yeh but did they shake hands?!?!

  3. sundance says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:47 pm

  4. Oldschool says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    I fully expect tax dollars to pay for foreign dignitaries and leaders to meet with POTUS. It’s the illegal, uninvited foreigners I don’t want to pay for.

  5. Publius2016 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    The epitome of class and refinement for our country. MAGA!

  6. deborah foster says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    I wonder what the menu is tonight? Media always made sure we knew the Obamas ate well. They rubbed it in to us serfs.

    • littleflower481 says:
      April 6, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      It would be fun to know what the menu is so the chefs here can prepare the feast for Easter in their own homes. I’m always looking for new recipes.

      • Mary kate conly says:
        April 6, 2017 at 8:58 pm

        Let’s do an Easter recipe thread! Saw a near sign at the Baptist church in my town today: it’s not about the bunny. It’s about the Lamb.

        • M. Mueller says:
          April 6, 2017 at 9:11 pm

          I just spent the past couple of hours putting together some pages to add to Easter baskets as to why we have a lamb cake every Easter. Want to be sure kids know about more than bunnies.

        • Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
          April 6, 2017 at 10:38 pm

          I learned how to roast lamb in the U.K. when I lived there. I had never eaten lamb in my whole life. It’s delicious.
          We had a sheep field in behind our house. When the lambs came in the spring, I couldn’t eat lamb for nothing, they were so cute! By Autumn they were as big and noisy as the moms, so I’d go back to lamb for a while,lol.

    • Mary kate conly says:
      April 6, 2017 at 8:56 pm

      Filet of Schumer, with a side of Winning, washed down with vintage liberal tears.

  7. M33 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    This is sure to be one hell of a meeting!

    Obvoiusly they respect President Trump waaaaayy more than they did Obama…

  8. Mary kate conly says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Three Melania outfits, plus this table-scape. And it’s not even Friday yet! Out POTUS and FLOTUS are a feast for the eyes. But I miss Trumpforce One. THAT was a plane!!

  9. LKA in LA says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    It is ok that they are there. It is more eyes to protect the President. When you can’t even trust your own political party–you need your family. He needs sources of positive thinking to keep moving forward. If they make President Trump happy, be happy for him. Maybe along the way Jarod and Ivanka will learn to love the USA instead of globalism as much as he does and keep the flame going. I am just glad there are loyal eyes watching and over hearing the chatter. They can help sort out who is who.

  10. Pam says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:56 pm

  11. Pam says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:56 pm

  12. Grace Anne says:
    April 6, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    I love that President Trump has his “Winter White House.”

  13. lizzieintexas says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Very classy. Love how PDJT’S tie matches FL’s dress exactly.

  14. blessdog says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    awesome – maybe 2 most powerful men in the world – an auspicious occasion
    and 2 amazing first ladies…
    you know Xi and Mrs. were impressed by the Trump style

    i have a feeling they’re going to have a profitable meeting ‘o’

  15. coeurdaleneman says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Sorry … I’m only a peon and feel a little empty.

  16. WrightorWrongAl says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    The only cost is food, servers and flowers. Same as Whitehouse since those are the facility table settings. How much money would you spend to save billions of dollars and American jobs through negotiation? Business does it every day. It’s called business entertainment.

  17. Travis McGee says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    How’s the Chinese guy going to react to Trump attacking Syria? Might make him think about the NK’s a whole lot more seriously.

  18. Johnny says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Heads up Sundance, just tried to provide your website link to a moonbat over on scambook aka facebook and it was blocked from posting. Said your website was unsafe and didn’t meet their guidelines. You probably already knew this but heads up anyway. scambook hates the truth.

  19. Michelle says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Nice warm elegant and opulent Palm Beach is a much better place to welcome the Chinese president instead of cold rainy DC packed with whiny libs and protesters in weird hats.

  20. Ziiggii says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    FFFFFFUUUUUUUUDDDDDDDGGGGGEEEEEE!

    Why??? Why do this…….

    The U.S. military fired at least 50 Tomahawk missiles intended for a single target — Ash Sha’irat in Homs province in western Syria, the officials said.

    • bertdilbert says:
      April 6, 2017 at 9:30 pm

      Because he is meeting with China and he has to prove he is tough for North Korea talks.

      • Ziiggii says:
        April 6, 2017 at 9:33 pm

        Stupid Geo-Political move!

        • bertdilbert says:
          April 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm

          China has to believe “If you do not do it, we will.” Then while having dinner, Trump launches 50 missiles. This reminds China of Trump unpredictable nature. It also gives leverage to XI to save face with the Chinese people about acting with NK.

          What Trump does with China is far more important than whatever happens in Syria.

    • Ziiggii says:
      April 6, 2017 at 9:38 pm

      Sorry – I just hit the first thread that loaded when I opened the WP app! I just got confirmation that this really did happen just a few minutes before I posted this.

      I had heard “rumors” 3-4 hours before this was confirmed.

    • John Galt says:
      April 6, 2017 at 10:08 pm

      Motivation for the “moderate rebels” to gas more children.

    • RC says:
      April 6, 2017 at 10:25 pm

      Notice how President Trump’s emotional meltdown, generated by a blanket media talking-point blitz concerning an unverified Sarin / Chlorine attack supposedly launched by the Assad regime, has generated the opening of a War with Syria, in less than 3 days.

      This DEEP STATE ploy will have been long prepared for Hillary’s inauguration, but had to be delayed pending installation of McMaster, the institutional capture of Pompeo / Tillerson and the demotion of Bannon from day-to-day NSC functions.

      We have now witnessed the Gulf-of-Tonkin moment of the 45th President.

  21. smboney says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Well, look what we have here. Two good ole boys ready to get down and dirty! Lol!

  22. bertdilbert says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    I have broken the code! When Trump tells the press “thank you” he really means “Get them the hell out of here!”

  24. muffyroberts says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Anyone who says Melania should not go sleevlees, because everyone made fun of Michelle Obama when she did, is racist.

    Newworldorder.com.

    Hahaha

  25. 4bleu says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Very historic. The difference in natural authority of President Trump versus other presidents – to arrive at Mar-a-Largo or at any one of his other properties impresses in all the right ways (depth,ability, plus classic style) versus say Obama and his mortgaged property in Chicago and the Clintons always staying at someone else’s mansion, for example. No head of state really takes any other seriously if they haven’t proved their accomplishments – and not using government money either. One may be wary or afraid of them while they control the levers of power, but never really respect them.

    • All American Snowflake says:
      April 6, 2017 at 9:50 pm

      W-e-l-l. Obama has a $60M book deal about his stay in the White House. And remember he received the Nobel Peace Prize for doing absolutely nothing.

  26. All American Snowflake says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Wasn’t it China that made Obama come in through the virtual backdoor? LOL Having to come in through the backdoor is a bad omen in Chinese culture. I went to a Chinese funeral for one of my co-worker’s mother. The funeral procession drove all over town to the interment to avoid coming in through the backdoor.

  27. Sarge Says (@blue_fugu) says:
    April 6, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    I can only say that I’m shocked at the lack of strategic thinking ability shown by many of the people posting here today. Many of these same people who have worked themselves into a lather have commented in the past about how Pres Trump plays chess while others play checkers. So now … according to many of you .. Pres Trump has lost all ability to think several moves ahead. Believe it or not, folks, the small missile attack against a Syrian military base is the absolutely LEAST important thing about the whole incident. Pres Trump is engaged in setting the table for a total peace settlement through the entire Middle East, and this small show of force is an important part of what needs to take place first. So stop clutching your pearls, stop listening to the media fake news, stop your near-hysterical snowflake-like responses. Sit back, relax, kick off your shoes, and watch a masterpiece of diplomacy unfold before your eyes. Pres Trump may be new at this D.C.-congress-governing game but he knows exactly what he’s doing internationally. And keep reminding yourselves, we elected a PRESIDENT, and that means there’s a lot more on his plate than you would ever begin to dream of.

