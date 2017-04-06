President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Welcome President Xi Jinping and

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife to a summit at Mar-a-lago, President Trump’s private Florida beach resort and residence.
President Xi and his wife were greeted by President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate before making their way to dinner.
Ahead of the dinner, Trump said he and Xi already had had a long discussion and had “developed a friendship,” and then joked, “I have gotten nothing, absolutely nothing.”
The White House said the location was selected to give the two days of discussions a more relaxed feel. A number of Trump’s top advisers were in attendance, including his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. (AP report)
Behind the scene video:
I couldn’t help but notice the lovely elegant table. What a beautiful dining room.
Trump likes gold – it is stunning. I wonder if that is Lenox china. It is the official china of the WH. I am sure Trump did not have it shipped from the WH, but it looks like Lenox china.
I love Lenox, so I was curious too. The article says that they’re using Reagan’s china in the White House….for now.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/reliable-source/wp/2017/01/24/the-trumps-even-the-little-ones-are-using-the-reagan-china/?utm_term=.b5e335f245ee
The word is Imperial!
I wonder whether the gorgeous tablecloth came from the previous owner, Mrs. Marjorie Meriweather Post?
Also, was going to refer to the Chinese president’s wife as Mrs. Xi, but saw her nameplate – Madame Deng. Wonder if she is related to former Premier Deng Xiao-Ping? Not gonna look it up.
Peng not Deng. It is a Chinese custom that the wife uses her own name. It would seem rude or bad protocol to address her otherwise.
yeh but did they shake hands?!?!
Trump did NOT bow to him, for sure…..
Mme. Deng is gorgeous! Best looking non-American wife, so far!
Peng 彭, not Deng 鄧. Indeed she is elegant and poised.
I sure like the name Melania more than I like FLOTUS. FLOTUS? Sounds like a navy vessel.
POTUS and SCOTUS are pretty nasty, too ‘o’
I agree!
POTUS seemed to stick on oboMao. He Should have been GOFUS.
Golfer Of The US.
She should have been MOFUS.
Moocher Off the US.
President, means So much more.
DJTrump deserves President.
Or DUFUS… it would have been more accurate! Lol 😀
I agree. I don’t like the short POTUS either. It’s a respect thing with me. I feel like President Trump deserves that respect. It only takes a second or two more to type it out. I also like First Lady out of respect more than just Melania. We are so lucky to have this classy First Couple and we owe them utmost respect.
I fully expect tax dollars to pay for foreign dignitaries and leaders to meet with POTUS. It’s the illegal, uninvited foreigners I don’t want to pay for.
The epitome of class and refinement for our country. MAGA!
MAGA!
I wonder what the menu is tonight? Media always made sure we knew the Obamas ate well. They rubbed it in to us serfs.
It would be fun to know what the menu is so the chefs here can prepare the feast for Easter in their own homes. I’m always looking for new recipes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s do an Easter recipe thread! Saw a near sign at the Baptist church in my town today: it’s not about the bunny. It’s about the Lamb.
I just spent the past couple of hours putting together some pages to add to Easter baskets as to why we have a lamb cake every Easter. Want to be sure kids know about more than bunnies.
I learned how to roast lamb in the U.K. when I lived there. I had never eaten lamb in my whole life. It’s delicious.
We had a sheep field in behind our house. When the lambs came in the spring, I couldn’t eat lamb for nothing, they were so cute! By Autumn they were as big and noisy as the moms, so I’d go back to lamb for a while,lol.
Filet of Schumer, with a side of Winning, washed down with vintage liberal tears.
THIS
And for dessert, Crepes Susan Rice with a selection of California Fruits and Nuts, courtesy of Jerry Brown.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Very funny comments. The menu was published earlier, Caesar salad, sole or steak, chocolate or fruit sorbets for afters.
LikeLike
This is sure to be one hell of a meeting!
Obvoiusly they respect President Trump waaaaayy more than they did Obama…
The Chinese press has been very positive and optimistic about the meeting unlike the US press.
Three Melania outfits, plus this table-scape. And it’s not even Friday yet! Out POTUS and FLOTUS are a feast for the eyes. But I miss Trumpforce One. THAT was a plane!!
Air Force One needs colors need the Trump touch.
It is ok that they are there. It is more eyes to protect the President. When you can’t even trust your own political party–you need your family. He needs sources of positive thinking to keep moving forward. If they make President Trump happy, be happy for him. Maybe along the way Jarod and Ivanka will learn to love the USA instead of globalism as much as he does and keep the flame going. I am just glad there are loyal eyes watching and over hearing the chatter. They can help sort out who is who.
Ivanka is super popular in China. Her daughter’s videos singing in Chinese are off the charts.
I love that President Trump has his “Winter White House.”
Yeah, and it is great to hear the left constantly freak out about…
LOL
Yes, that makes it especially delicious.
Very interesting history of Mar-a-Lago. Built by Marjorie Merriweather Post in the 1920’s and given to the US government in 1973 – per Mrs. Post’s will – to be used as the winter White House. Not used by Nixon, Ford, or Carter and returned to Mrs. Post’s estate in 1980 by the Carter administration. President Trump bought Mar-a-Lago from the estate in 1985 and restored the estate to it’s previous splendor. Now Mar-a-Lago is the winter White House.
Yes! I have read this preciously. Love the story. Very fitting. There was a plan all along!
President Trump is using the estate in the manner for which it was built by the Post family! It was built in 1927 as a future winter retreat for American presidents and foreign dignitaries, and it has quite a history!
https://www.revolvy.com/main/index.php?s=Mar-A-Lago&item_type=topic
Yes it has n awesome history. Prophetic!
Prophetic indeed, Grace! I like to think though that DJT knew all along the Good Lord had plans for him, and everything he has done, bought and sold has led to this day!
Very classy. Love how PDJT’S tie matches FL’s dress exactly.
My hubby always tries to match me (when we dress up). His idea. He is big rugged man and he wants to do something like that for me – blows my mind.
That is so sweet! ❤
awesome – maybe 2 most powerful men in the world – an auspicious occasion
and 2 amazing first ladies…
you know Xi and Mrs. were impressed by the Trump style
i have a feeling they’re going to have a profitable meeting ‘o’
Sorry … I’m only a peon and feel a little empty.
no need to covet – I’m sure the Trumps would feed you well if knocked on their door, hungry ‘o’
The only cost is food, servers and flowers. Same as Whitehouse since those are the facility table settings. How much money would you spend to save billions of dollars and American jobs through negotiation? Business does it every day. It’s called business entertainment.
I was responding to the inquîry on tax dollars. Whoops.
How’s the Chinese guy going to react to Trump attacking Syria? Might make him think about the NK’s a whole lot more seriously.
HOPEFULLY CHINESSE HELP DEFUSE CURRENT OVERBLOWN SITUATION.
Heads up Sundance, just tried to provide your website link to a moonbat over on scambook aka facebook and it was blocked from posting. Said your website was unsafe and didn’t meet their guidelines. You probably already knew this but heads up anyway. scambook hates the truth.
Truth “attempted” to be stifled. Sad but will not work. We are crying out for freedom and are very engaged.
I post the links to Sundance’s articles all the time on my FB page and have never seen them blocked, including today.
Just tried it again and now it works, hmmmm. By the way I was trying to post http://www.theconservativtreehouse.com. Links to articles I’ve never had a problem. scambook is up to something.
Nice warm elegant and opulent Palm Beach is a much better place to welcome the Chinese president instead of cold rainy DC packed with whiny libs and protesters in weird hats.
Protesters who dress up as genitals and kill babies?
FFFFFFUUUUUUUUDDDDDDDGGGGGEEEEEE!
Why??? Why do this…….
The U.S. military fired at least 50 Tomahawk missiles intended for a single target — Ash Sha’irat in Homs province in western Syria, the officials said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
What Trump does with China is far more important than whatever happens in Syria.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There has to be a back channel play with Russia then! NO WAY would we provoke Putin in such a way….
Sorry – I just hit the first thread that loaded when I opened the WP app! I just got confirmation that this really did happen just a few minutes before I posted this.
I had heard “rumors” 3-4 hours before this was confirmed.
Motivation for the “moderate rebels” to gas more children.
My fear!
Notice how President Trump’s emotional meltdown, generated by a blanket media talking-point blitz concerning an unverified Sarin / Chlorine attack supposedly launched by the Assad regime, has generated the opening of a War with Syria, in less than 3 days.
This DEEP STATE ploy will have been long prepared for Hillary’s inauguration, but had to be delayed pending installation of McMaster, the institutional capture of Pompeo / Tillerson and the demotion of Bannon from day-to-day NSC functions.
We have now witnessed the Gulf-of-Tonkin moment of the 45th President.
Well, look what we have here. Two good ole boys ready to get down and dirty! Lol!
I have broken the code! When Trump tells the press “thank you” he really means “Get them the hell out of here!”
dilbert, you have been reading too many dilbert comic strips. 😉
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=72336
The morning sunrise may have clouds, if true.
Anyone who says Melania should not go sleevlees, because everyone made fun of Michelle Obama when she did, is racist.
Newworldorder.com.
Hahaha
Muffy. You sly little puss.
Very historic. The difference in natural authority of President Trump versus other presidents – to arrive at Mar-a-Largo or at any one of his other properties impresses in all the right ways (depth,ability, plus classic style) versus say Obama and his mortgaged property in Chicago and the Clintons always staying at someone else’s mansion, for example. No head of state really takes any other seriously if they haven’t proved their accomplishments – and not using government money either. One may be wary or afraid of them while they control the levers of power, but never really respect them.
W-e-l-l. Obama has a $60M book deal about his stay in the White House. And remember he received the Nobel Peace Prize for doing absolutely nothing.
Wasn’t it China that made Obama come in through the virtual backdoor? LOL Having to come in through the backdoor is a bad omen in Chinese culture. I went to a Chinese funeral for one of my co-worker’s mother. The funeral procession drove all over town to the interment to avoid coming in through the backdoor.
I can only say that I’m shocked at the lack of strategic thinking ability shown by many of the people posting here today. Many of these same people who have worked themselves into a lather have commented in the past about how Pres Trump plays chess while others play checkers. So now … according to many of you .. Pres Trump has lost all ability to think several moves ahead. Believe it or not, folks, the small missile attack against a Syrian military base is the absolutely LEAST important thing about the whole incident. Pres Trump is engaged in setting the table for a total peace settlement through the entire Middle East, and this small show of force is an important part of what needs to take place first. So stop clutching your pearls, stop listening to the media fake news, stop your near-hysterical snowflake-like responses. Sit back, relax, kick off your shoes, and watch a masterpiece of diplomacy unfold before your eyes. Pres Trump may be new at this D.C.-congress-governing game but he knows exactly what he’s doing internationally. And keep reminding yourselves, we elected a PRESIDENT, and that means there’s a lot more on his plate than you would ever begin to dream of.
