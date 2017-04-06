April 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #77

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:22 am

    https://twitter.com/SecShulkin/status/

  3. BigDilbert says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:22 am

    One, two, three, four

    I just want to celebrate another day of winning
    I just want to celebrate another day of Trump
    I put my faith in the people
    And the people blew me away
    The media is so fake you know
    We just carry on, anyhow

    That’s why I’m telling you
    I just want to celebrate, yeah, yeah
    Another day of winning, yeah
    I just want to celebrate another day of Trump

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:23 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:24 am

  6. JimAlan says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Has anyone here noticed that Hannity has mostly only been talking about the illegal surveillance by the Obama admin lately.

    He needs to talk about other issues such as the latest attack in Syria which is a big false flag.

    He can temporary stop talking about the investigation of the illegal surveillance for one or two days to focus on global crisis issue which can effect the US as that investigation definitive won’t go anyway sooner.

    Hannity needs to talk and warn his audiences about the neo-cons trying to get the US more directly involved with the Syrian civil war to overthrow Assad. It is a pointless war and might create another Islamic Terrorist group.

    It is just so dangerous right now especially with most of President Trump cabinet members (Pence, McMasters, Haley, MacFarland, Perry) are neo-cons.

    Many are more optimistic here than I am but here I pray for President Trump that avoidable and unnecessary war like in Iraq, Syria etc from previous administration won’t happen under his watch.

    Here’s an article that share the same concern as I am:
    http://ibankcoin.com/flyblog/2017/04/05/day-bannon-removed-nsc-trump-sabre-rattles-war-syria/

    • Ken Lawson says:
      April 6, 2017 at 12:52 am

      He’s one of the people that was surveilled, so I’m sure it’s at the forefront of his thoughts.

    • Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
      April 6, 2017 at 1:26 am

      I noticed tonight that Hannity devoted the entire hour to the Rice scandal and did not touch the false-flag gas attack in Syria. I thought that was odd. I was curious to see how he would treat the Syria story. Would he bang the drum for war with Syria (like most of his colleagues) or would he raise vital questions such as what proof exists that Assad was behind the attack. I did watch Tucker and to his credit he was skeptical of the claims that Assad gassed his own people although he didn’t bring up much in the way of convincing counter arguments. Hopefully Tucker will cover this story more in the day’s ahead and bring in experts such as Eva Bartlett.

    • jupitercomm says:
      April 6, 2017 at 1:27 am

      I think the Hannity show (radio & TV) has people who would tell him that if it were an issue

    • PBR Street Gang says:
      April 6, 2017 at 1:29 am

      JimAlan, I think Hannity realizes that Ricegate is the biggest over-reach story since Nixon. Also, islamists killing each other in Mid. East is old news.

      Methinks POTUS knows the “chemical” attack is a false flag and yesterday he bashed Assad to keep the neocons placated and POTUS knows Assad doesn’t give a hoot what the west says about him.

    • A2 says:
      April 6, 2017 at 1:39 am

      Your (JimAlan) basic premise is flawed. Just using ‘Hannity’ lol to post your disinfp on the the Trump administration, i.e. ” It is just so dangerous right now especially with most of President Trump cabinet members (Pence, McMasters, Haley, MacFarland, Perry) are neo-cons.”

      Fail. I’m having a laugh

    • Athena the Warrior says:
      April 6, 2017 at 1:41 am

      KT McFarland is NOT a neocon and has been on board POTUS’ MAGA agenda fro some time now.

    • Paul Killinger says:
      April 6, 2017 at 1:46 am

      No offense, but the surveillance of Mr Trump by the Obama Admin may be the BIGGEST STORY OF OUR LIFETIMES!

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:28 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Ivanka Trump w/
    Gayle King

    • WSB says:
      April 6, 2017 at 12:37 am

      Well done, Ivanka!

    • Millwright says:
      April 6, 2017 at 1:09 am

      The MSM trying to create “dinession” inside the Trump Administration within the President’s family ? Apparently these “anti-American” scribes are sorely lacking in, not only historical knowledge, but in being savoir faire !

    • PBR Street Gang says:
      April 6, 2017 at 1:39 am

      King is another, of many, MSM talking heads that are simply actors reading a script. Watched her on YouTube election night on CBS. She had the best line of the entire night when the loser Pelly said Trump was behind in the polls for 6 months and King said, “Well, tonight it counts!”

  9. WSB says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Not sure how I clicked on to Kennedy right now, however, her guest was Buck Sexton.

    I know no way that I will never be able to unsee what I previously could not! If I can find the video, I will post. suffice it to say that he is now happy that Bannon ‘is no longer on the NSC meetings, and that there are now professionals in their departments.’

    My.

    • Guy-Blanc Déploré says:
      April 6, 2017 at 12:43 am

      Welp, that’s the last time I give any consideration to the opinions of a guy whose name sounds like a gay porn star’s screen alias. He’s ex-IC, I think. CIA? I forgot, but that would explain some of what’s wrong with him.

  11. CheshireCat says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:31 am

    ” We now have a builder in the @WhiteHouse. See @POTUS’ remarks yesterday at #NABTU2017. https://t.co/He8Ad3ZXN7
    — Vice President Pence (@VP) April 5, 2017

    That is good. Lets make it MAGA building in America and not GSIS (Great Sunni Islamic Society) building in Syria.

  13. Curry Worsham says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:36 am

    A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The NSC Meeting…

    Something untruthful,
    Something not sleuthful,
    Something for everyone:
    Fake news tonight!
    Something intriguing,
    Something deceiving,
    Something for everyone:
    Fake news tonight!
    Nothing with facts, nothing with grounds;
    Bring on the sources, liars and clowns!
    Old situations,
    New complications,
    Nothing veracious or erudite;
    Fake news tomorrow,
    Very fake news tonight!

  14. Bree says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Love to see our vets getting the attention they deserve. And our widows.

    Liked by 3 people

  15. Guy-Blanc Déploré says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:46 am

    A thought occurred to me as to why PDJT may be giving the appearance of having been successfully gaslighted by the Neocons/Deep State re: Syrian gas attacks being done by Assad. What if he’s doing it to protect even more innocent women, children, and civilians? It’s well within the realm of possibility that those sociopaths and their murderous, barbaric puppets would proceed with an even worse atrocity if they weren’t seeing the desired results begin to appear.

    Combine that with some insightful comments I read in another thread earlier by fleporeblog: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/05/u-s-president-trump-and-first-lady-greet-king-abdullah-ii-and-queen-rania-of-jordan/#comment-3790278

    The notion of demolishing a bunch of Iranian backed terrorists as payback holds some appeal, especially if it comes “outta nowhere” and takes McCIA and the rest of the D-NC (deepstate-neocons) by surprise.

    Is our President clever and compassionate enough to pull off a flying double reverse Castellanos on all these filthy miscreants at once?

    Ya know, I do believe he is.

  16. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:54 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:59 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:05 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:08 am

  20. jmbuck says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Another non-stop news day with great progress! MAGA

    Thank you Sundance and all who work with you for the wonderful insight and education here. All I simply wanted is the truth and I am so grateful to have found this site almost 2 years ago. Thank you to all the commentators as well for your humor, your knowledge, and your insight. I have learned so much here and I am profoundly grateful.

    What a blessing this place is. So many great Patriots here! So nice to have a place where I feel at home in this crazy time we are living through where there is so much nonsense, so many lies, so many clueless people out there and so many spewing hate and evil. I know with our tremendous President we will win! Their days are numbered.

  21. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Dr. Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams discuss the Syrian gas attack. Dr. Paul states all signs point to a false flag attack.

    It is interesting to note that news of the attack came from just two sources. The “Syrian Observatory for Human Rights” and the “White Helmets”. The former “NGO” is based in the UK and it literally consists of one man working out of his apartment! The “White Helmets” are an ISIS affiliated propaganda outfit funded by the U.S. and UK. The “White Helmets” are famous for making video’s with half-naked children covered in dust and fake blood in an effort to demonize Assad. They are so good at what they do they won an Oscar this year! It is hard to believe that on the basis of reports from these two untrustworthy sources the President issued a near declaration of war against Syria today!

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/05/it-makes-no-sense-ron-paul-thinks-syrian-chemical-attack-was-a-false-flag-video/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social

    I wish that President Trump was getting regular advice from Dr. Ron Paul as he is a fountain of wisdom on foreign policy (and the Fed). Back in November 2016 Dr. Paul already predicted that the Deep State would use a false flag to draw President Trump into war with Syria!

    http://dailycaller.com/2016/11/21/exclusive-ron-paul-warns-of-false-flags-and-a-shadow-government/

    From November 21, 2016:
    “Former Republican Texas Congressman Ron Paul warned that a “false flag” event could get President-elect Donald Trump in a foreign entanglement and said a “shadow government” undermined President Barack Obama’s foreign policy, in an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller Monday.”

    “Paul has made a career partly out of attacking policies that championed the Iraq war, but the libertarian does not think that Trump’s victory marked a defeat for neoconservatives. “He’s very friendly with a lot of them right now, he’s talking to them,” Paul said. “We don’t have a final answer, we have to wait to see who get’s appointed.”

    ” “All we need is a false flag and an accident and everybody will be for teaching them a lesson,” Paul added about the potential to intervene in the Middle East.”

    • CheshireCat says:
      April 6, 2017 at 1:17 am

      If Trump got advise from the Mad Hatter, it would be better than fromMattis and Mcmasters … … and McCain and Rubio

    • Sa_Bi says:
      April 6, 2017 at 1:17 am

      I wish a meeting between Trump and Ron Paul could be arranged. Just an hour of talk where Paul gives Trump his opinions on various things. They would disagree about many things, but it would help Trump in the years ahead.

    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      April 6, 2017 at 2:11 am

      I am getting tired of all this talk about how easy it is to deceive President Trump. There is no reason for President Trump to chum up to Syria or Russia. America first. I am sure Trump still knows that ISIS is our main threat. Trump doesn’t need advice from a guy that does gold commercials and sells survival food.

  22. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:10 am

  23. Sa_Bi says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Could it be that the gas attack in Syria happened to get the public attention away from the Obama crimes.

    Didn’t Kerry (State Department) get hold of Assad’s chemical weapons?

  24. Millwright says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Don’t give a BRA about what Ms. Rice says in public ! I want her sworn testimony to some serious DOJ lawyer’s questions. Then if she lies she dies ! A half-dozen rounds of this sort of treatment ought to bring a lot recalcitrant bureaucrats into compliance !

  26. Martin says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:46 am

  27. Martin says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:47 am

  29. PBR Street Gang says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:50 am

    The failing MSM about BHO administration spying on political opponents:

  30. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:54 am

    This Syrian politician makes a very good point. For six years Syria tried to shift U.S. policy and yet we are supposed to believe that six days after Tillerson announced that it was up to the Syrian people to decide Assad’s fate, Assad would mess things up by gassing his own people?

  31. Beverly says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:55 am

    El Rushbo is peeling the paint off the walls today. He quoted the great Daniel Greenfield (Sultan of Knish) extensively about the Left’s civil war against America — and gets to the point: the Left accepts no authority but its own, and will destroy anyone or anything that stands between it and the seat of power. And Rush makes the point that THIS is the Left’s kinship with Islam — also a totalitarian system that accepts no authority but its own.

    Well worth the read (free): https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2017/04/05/the-left-recognizes-no-authority-other-than-itself/

    I know y’all have been mad at Rush, but today he just “red-pilled” some 20 million of our fellow Americans, and that will help us hugely.

  32. PBR Street Gang says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:57 am

    Official portrait of our First Lady Melania Trump

    • zephyrbreeze says:
      April 6, 2017 at 2:08 am

      Melania often dresses in a very understated manner. Not what I would have expected, but I like it. She was critisized for crossing her arms in this photo. Then someone posted an exact picture of Obama’s early portrait – arms crossed – but with Obama’s big cheesy grin. Melanie looks stunning and elegant.

  33. Paul Killinger says:
    April 6, 2017 at 2:04 am

    It is notable that no major news outlets other than the Wash Post would even touch the original Watergate story for over a year after the break-in took place.

    This time we may see the reverse, for while the Post may be under orders not to report on this huge political scandal, the rest of the MSM will eventually have no choice.

  34. Just Scott says:
    April 6, 2017 at 2:06 am

    We know who you are, and we are sharpening our sticks…

    Share Blue Professional Troll Job Description:

    Discredit target group. Stop productive discussion. Drive posters and readers away. Demoralize with insults, accusations, profanity, hatred, doom and gloom concerns and false expectations.

    Start arguments, damage trust and divide group into factions. Feign outraged and offense as victim class. Threaten to leave. Impugn motives and misrepresent statements to elicit clarifications and denials.

    Demand only complete guaranteed solutions. Suggest extreme, counter-productive solutions. Repeatedly post misstatements, false rumors, fake news and divisive opinions in extreme detail.

    Make off topic posts to distract from or bury important discussion.
    Repeatedly attack exaggerated weak points or incidental details of a complex message to discredit whole message. Argue many opposing angles to challenge message until others give up.

    Impersonate a trusted member or embed long term to gain trust.
    Use tag-team or multiple accounts to agree with and support self.
    Represent yourself as part of the group, but present outrageous views to discredit group.

  35. zephyrbreeze says:
    April 6, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Border Agents extremely distressed about a Trump appointed administrator who had betrayed them before under Obama.

    http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/04/05/brandon-darby-border-patrol-agents-feel-betrayed-trump-administration/

    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      April 6, 2017 at 2:34 am

      BB news. I voted for Trump not Cruz. I am tired of how all these Cruzbots are upset that they supported Trump. There is no collapse of support for Trump. Darby is a NeverTrumper.

  36. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 2:21 am

  37. 3x1 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 2:27 am

    Someone posted a picture of a video in response to my comment on potential CIA shenanigans with Sarin in Syria.

    I went and found the video, and it has a couple of interesting bits;

    Around the 2-3 minute mark, Hillary and Blumenthal trafficking weapons in the Middle East without having to report to the Go8 (Gang of Eight oversight committee)

    From there on he goes into organ trafficking, with international and domestic implications. There are many many people on wait lists gor organ transplants, that’s nothing new. Whether or not the “Rockefeller got 7 hearts” story is true or not, it’s a booming business.

    For example: https://www.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/News-Events-Media/Press-Releases/2016/New-England-Record-with-38th-Heart-Transplant

    Where to get donors? Young healthy organs? Car wrecks, but mortality is decreasing thanks to safer cars. Gang violence? That’s a good source. Opioid overdoses? Another big killer of otherwise generally healthy young adults. How about the rest of the world? Human trafficking, like the disappearing otphans from Haiti and the gold standard: war.

    The video goes into CIA shell company DynCorp and the business of hargesting organs of fighters in Syria. Recipients don’t care about the religion of a donor organ. Sources in Africa have high rates of AIDS and other illness, so comparatively “clean” young strong male fighters in the Syrian meat grinder make a perfect source.

    If Syria goes peaceful, where are all the organs going to come from?

    There are an estimated 15-25 millionaires in the world. People who can afford a traneplant out of pocket. There are hundreds of millions under healthcare systems that will cover transplants. Where will the supply of organs come from? People still die on waiting lists. Rich enough? Find a hospital in a country where donor info is sketchy. Countries suspected of human trafficking. Or countries where money buys anything. Anything. From Saudi Arabia to Switzerland, need a heart? For the right price, one can be founf in a jiffy. Who has “organs on demand”? Syria.

    Just another puzzle piece. May fit. May not. Might explain some otherwise inexplicable behavior. Blumenthal is a squirrelly one. Might be useful to see where he and his associated companies have been operating. Remember be was being fed classified info by someone on the inside. Human trafficking? Pizzagate? Weapons dealing? Why was he so important to HRC?

  39. Jedi9 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 2:29 am

    http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/04/05/new-jersey-teen-gets-into-stanford-after-writing-blacklivesmatter-100-times-on-application.html

    I guess this is one of those things that slips through the cracks! While we are focused on other things the Cultural Marxist are still at work.

    Is anybody else outraged by this as am I?

  40. zephyrbreeze says:
    April 6, 2017 at 2:29 am

    By poster at Breitbart:

    What Trump had done to improve America so far:

    — Nominated constitutional conservative Neil Gorsuch to SCOTUS
    — Instituted 5-year lobbying ban for all Executive branch appointees.
    — Instituted permanent lobbying ban for foreign governments for all Executive branch appointees.
    — Implemented federal government hiring freeze (except military).
    — Regulatory freeze on all federal governmental agencies.
    — Directed each agency to establish Regulatory Reform Task Force to identify costly/ unnecessary regulations in need of modification or repeal.
    — EO requiring federal agencies cut 2 regulations for every new reg.
    — Withdrew U.S. from the TPP
    — Directed Dep’t of Commerce to streamline Federal permitting processes for domestic manufacturing.
    — Approved Dakota Access Pipeline (create jobs/energy independence).
    — Approved Keystone Pipeline.
    — EO requiring Pipelines use American-made steel.
    — EO ending Obama’s onerous regulations on coal industry.
    — Instructed Federal agencies to minimize burden of Obamacare on Americans.
    — Record DOW (closed above 20,000 for the 1st time ever, rising)
    — Consumer confidence at 15-year high.
    — Manufacturing is at its most robust since 1984.
    — U.S. construction at 10 year high.
    — NFIB Small Business Optimism Index at highest level since 2004.
    — Business Roundtable’s CEO Economic Outlook Index (a measure of expectations for revenue, capital spending & employment) jumped 19.1 points to 93.3.
    — U.S. employers added jobs beyond expectations in both January (238,000) and February (235,000), unemployment rate fell to 4.7%, wages grew 2.8%.
    — Cut debt by $12+ Billion in 1st month in office
    — Negotiated with Boeing to reduce price of Air Force One
    — Negotiated with Lockheed to cut $600 million from F-35 order.
    — Returned power to make decisions on “transgender bathrooms” to states.
    — Repealed Obama EO that enacted a social security gun ban
    — Banned aid helping foreign countries provide abortions (Mexico City Policy).
    — Vowed to end human trafficking “epidemic”,” and arrested “an unprecedented number of sexual predators involved in child sex trafficking rings in the United States.” https://townhall.com/column
    — Greenlit construction of wall along the U.S. border with Mexico
    — Stripped federal funding from sanctuary cities that harbor criminal illegals.
    — Ended “catch and release” policy.
    — Implemented new protections against foreign terrorists entering our country.
    — Authorized DHS to hire 10,000 ICE officers & 5,000 border patrol agents.
    — Illegals self-deporting (illegal immigration from Mexico down 40%).
    — Appropriated funds to build up military and take care of veterans
    — Ordered/received a plan to defeat ISIS designed by Mattis, et. al.
    — EO strengthening/repositioning Historically Black Colleges and Universities initiatives within White House to foster better opportunities in higher education.
    — Launched United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
    — Signed into law the Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act to encourage the National Science Foundation’s entrepreneurial programs to recruit and support women to extend their focus beyond the laboratory and into the commercial world.
    — Signed into law the Inspiring the Next Space Pioneers, Innovators, Researchers, and Explorers (INSPIRE) Women Act to encourage women to study science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), pursue careers in aerospace, and further advance nation’s space science and exploration efforts.
    — Promised to investigate voter fraud in the U.S.
    — Opened up White House press briefings to non-MSM outlets.
    — Returned bust of UK PM Winston Churchill to Oval Office.
    — Picked the most conservative cabinet in recent U.S. history (unorthodox cabinet of true conservatives, small-government proponents, and outsiders)
    — Worked with private sector to create many new jobs – i.e.:
    ** BAYER: will invest $8 billion in the U.S. and create 3,000 high-tech jobs.
    ** CARRIER: Trump helped prevent Carrier plant in IN from relocating to Mexico, saving about 1,000 jobs.
    ** EXXON: moving jobs back to the U.S. as a result of Trump’s election (will spend $20 billion over 10 years on 11 plants along the Gulf Coast, creating 45,000 jobs)
    ** FIAT: will invest $1 billion in U.S. factories in Toledo/Detroit, creating 2,000 jobs
    ** FORD: cancelled new plant in Mexico, announced 700 new jobs to build electric/hybrid vehicles at a plant in Michigan
    ** HASBRO: start making play-doh in U.S. in MA factory (instead of China/Turkey)
    ** HYUNDAI: will invest $3.1 billion over 5 years in US, might build new plant in US.
    ** IBM: 25,000 new jobs in the US in the next four years, 6,000 of those in 2017
    ** INTEL: will invest $7 billion to build a new AZ factory creating around 3,000 jobs (“the tax cuts and deregulatory policies pushed by Mr. Trump prompted the company to move forward with its plans”)
    ** LOCKHEED MARTIN: pledged to add 1,800 jobs in TX after meeting with Trump
    ** SAMSUNG: moving jobs back to U.S. as a result of Trump’s election (will invest $300 million in expanding U.S. production facilities, creating ~ 500 jobs)
    ** SOFTBANK (Japanese conglomerate): will invest $1.2 billion in OneWeb, which makes satellites, creating nearly 3,000 jobs.
    ** SPRINT: will add 5,000 jobs (customer service and sales)
    ** TOYOTA: will add 400 jobs at IN plant that builds Highlanders
    ** WALMART: will create about 10,000 jobs at 60 new stores

