President Trump Tweets Fox Report Highlighting Surveillance “A Year Before Inauguration”…

President Trump tweeted earlier today referencing a news report by Fox reporter Adam Housley which ran on Fox and Friends.
The substance of the segment (video below) is quite startling as it highlights reports from inside the intelligence community of surveillance on Donald Trump “for up to a year before inauguration”.
I see #SusanRice is trending… Could it have anything to do with this latest @adamhousley report?
— Boston🇺🇸Bobblehead (@DBloom451) April 3, 2017
Adam Housley reporting:
[Partial Transcript] We know that there was this. There was electronic surveillance on Trump and the people close to Donald Trump, including some supporters, for up to a year before inauguration. That information was disseminated, we’re told, through NSA channels. It’s unprecedented, I’m told, the way this was done. The mention of US citizens is supposed to be masked, whether, that means taken out of a report.
So, for example, I call somebody in Bulgaria and that’s picked up some how by our agencies and there’s nothing there involving national security, there’s nothing there involving a crime, that report would come out and say American #1 or my name would not be there.
What I’m told now is that when these reports came out names were there and that is unprecedented.
Basically, they say that the information that was unmasking, this unmasked information, these names of Americans who had done nothing wrong was disseminated to all of the NSC [National Security Council], some at DOD [Department of Defense], Clapper [James Clapper, Office of Direction of National Intelligence], Brennan [John Brennan, CIA Director], basically the people at the top.
They also say I’m told that [Susan] Rice knew about this possibly as well. Now, I know there are reports out there that she is the one that ordered this. We do not know who reported this because we have not spoken to Devin Nunes about this. He has not at least told us about these things. So we don’t know what papers he saw. Our sources don’t know what papers he saw.
They just tell me the information of unmasking names from Donald Trump and his team and his family was disseminated to a very select few at the top and was done so for a significant amount of time. And that is blockbuster guys. That is, as far as we know, hasn’t been done in modern times. (source)
Additionally, Bloomberg News -Eli Lake- is reporting that President Obama’s National Security Advisor Susan Rice was the person who actually requested the “unmasking” of the individual names.
White House lawyers last month discovered that the former national security adviser Susan Rice requested the identities of U.S. persons in raw intelligence reports on dozens of occasions that connect to the Donald Trump transition and campaign, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
The pattern of Rice’s requests was discovered in a National Security Council review of the government’s policy on “unmasking” the identities of individuals in the U.S. who are not targets of electronic eavesdropping, but whose communications are collected incidentally. Normally those names are redacted from summaries of monitored conversations and appear in reports as something like “U.S. Person One.” (link)
This confirms (in part) a report late last night from Mike Cernovich. Bloomberg’s Eli Lake goes on to outline President Trump’s National Security Council’s senior director for intelligence, Ezra Cohen-Watnick, as the person who discovered the unmasking requests by Susan Rice.
The evidence outlined by Lake appears to include logs of Rice’s requests to unmask U.S. persons discovered on computer systems within the National Security Council (NSC).
In response to the original concerns expressed by Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, Susan Rice previously said: “I know nothing about this. I was surprised to see reports from Chairman Nunes on that account today.”
This was on The_Donald this am. Check out the tweet string before this one.
this was a great find. It took me a while to figure it out. I'm not good on twitter. but thanks it was very good.
Me either. Deleted my twitter a while back. Do I understand that the whole thing with Flynn was a charade, or is this just 'what if'………………. I hope, the former, and that Flynn will be back!
the guy tweeting thinks it could be plausible that Flynn was a honeypot put out there by the Bannon/Flynn ops to trap Obama admin because they were tipped off that Obama was spying on them. Remember Flynn knew the intel workings inside and out. He was supposedy a genius on it.Why he had the biggest target on his back.
But yeah this is just the tweeter speculating
The other part of the stream about Rice being a decoy was good too. Seems right, especially since it was "leaked" by dem Cohen-Watnick, Farkus friend.
I know rice is no good but I really thought he did a good job in " the crying game".
oh my that escalated quickly.. bwhwhahahahaa. Glad I hadn't just taken a sip of something before scrolling down reading this. Too funny. heh heh.
Where is obama and "his true to form" go to denial?
Has anybody had eyes on him for last month since he left the country ?
He'll first find out about it when he reads the paper.
he had to stay in Washington, and not go back to Chi Town, because his youngest daughter was still in school in Washington. That is why, since the "wiretapping" tweet (always remember to put it in quotes), he has been in the French Polynesian Islands as the guest of a billionaire foreigner.
You know nothing to see here.
🙂 Why isn't Daddy Dearest spending times with his Darling Girls?
Msm painted him as father of the year
He's squeezing in a few holes with the guys and then he's gonna play some golf
The Fox story is actually the bigger one because it shows they were all in on it. Must be a pretty contorted legal memo trying to justify all of this (if they even bothered).
If the MSM fails to report on the Fox story, well let’s just say I don’t see how they can fail to cover this. If they don’t cover, they are basically proving that our last administration was a true banana republic. Cleaning the swamp will just take longer but T45 should have what he needs now to start Intelligence reform.
There is NO doubt that they were all in on it. Gathering illicit, illegal intelligence on your political foes does absolutely no good if you don’t share it to your like-minded fiends–er, ‘friends’–to be exploited.
Of course we ALL believe they were all in on it. But that hardly drains the swamp.
1st credible report I have seen that links them all together so it can no longer be hidden in the swamp.
Now we will see who supports the Constitution and who doesn’t.
Like we don’t already know…..
Knowing is one thing. Evidence is another.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely they were all involved in it, all the way to the top.
This is why the Russian Hack and collusion investigation is key.
Its why they had to get Comey to investigate the Russian meddling into our election and possible ties to the Trump Transition team. This gave them subterfuge.
They can all say that this raw surveillance, incidental collection had foreign intel value.
Bloomberg is already excusing Rice’s unmasking under that umbrella.
They need the specter of Russia meddling or this doesn’t work. Thank you press. And of course if Trump releases any tax return you are going to see business with a Russian oligarch or Russian State owned business. Russian oligarchs own almost all of big money London real estate. They buy a lot of real estate because they have to get their money out of Russia so its not unusual for any real estate investor to have sold a high value property to one of them. But this feeds into their narrative, and they know that they can use it to create smoke. All this early surveillance was done to set him up and find anything to link him to Russia. This was their gambit. He played into it by saying he would handle Russia differently (I don’t blame him, who wants nuclear war) .
The Russian hack is key to the collusion narrative. Now we see why they leaked that story about Comey wanting to write an OpEd on Russian meddling. It shows that the FBI was concerned about Russian meddling and gives them plausible denialibtiy to unmask names.
except that Nunes reported that none of the intel had anything to do with Russia.
but I bet it was embarrassing. Like Scaramucci saying Ivanka looked hot or making sexist comments or comments about a deal with a Chinese business or something.
It will have some tie to foreign intel, surely vague, or it will show sexism, racism, or meanness in the Trump camp–to which they will say it needed to be disseminated to galvanize the white hats in government against evil Trump and his friends.
I’m not excusing it. I’m just giving you the spin. I am sure Trump is not perfect, no one is, especially rich alpha males but that doesn’t mean he is not protected under the constitution or mean a bunch of Obama ideologues can subvert our democracy.
I agree completely.
When I say “Now we will see who supports the Constitution and who doesn’t”, I primarily mean the the GOP and especially the GOPSenate. Their cover in the swamp is gone; they have none. They are either Patriots or traitors. They must investigate and make criminal referrals to the justice department.
The 4th Estate, well it would be reassuring if they stepped up but we can all guess what will likely happen.
Buts quote of the day. Im calling out AG Sessions on this….WE WANT TO SEE ARRESTS…or this will be all for not
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. If Watergate, which was kindergarten stuff, resulted in indictments, arrests, and taking down Nixon, this should result in lots of arrests of the previous Zero Armin and many current swamp dwellers. I bet Bammy will ask for asylum at his billionaire buddies’. GOOD RIDDANCE!
And let’s not forget to lock up the HillWitch!
LikeLike
Yes, this is exactly why all this Russia ‘act-of-war’ stuff is being spewed. A dem operative on FNC this morning threw this out there….. somewhere along the lines of if you were having a conversation with a Russian about things other than grandkids you would justifiably be targeted for surveillance and unmasking…. she went unchallenged….. it’s a ridiculous statement. It’s a set-up to come back at Trump with a real-estate sold to a Russian ‘agent’ =’s collusion (whatever that is)…. it is a make up the rules as you go along thing. And, I agree below it has the Trump administration somewhat paralyzed right in foreign policy.
This issue needs to come to a head. This, IMO, would have already been dealt with if Comey was on the ‘up-and-up.
These people need to be forced to define what they mean by collusion and cite the relevant statute(s). Start suing people in civil court?
Maybe PDJT should just go to Congress and ask for a declaration of war from congress and then ask for volunteers from the House and Senate, as well as the Atlantic council, CNN, and NYT. If none forthcoming just move on….. a war of nothingness.
Not only has Comey not finishing up his supposed “investigation” of “associations” between Trump campaign staffers and “Russians”, but
(1) I have seen no evidence that he is actually INVESTIGATING how the U.S. intelligence apparatus was used to SPY on American citizens, and
(2) he has yet to respond to Nunes letter of March 8 requesting information on the HPSCI investigation.
Therefore, we have:
(1) zero “evidence” that the FBI is actually doing its job regarding illegal surveillance and credible accusations of the abuse of power by the Executive branch, and
(2) credible “evidence” that the FBI is actually obstructing justice by failing to cooperate with the U.S. House.
By all appearances, Comey is a Traitor. He has much explaining to do.
I am unsure about Comey. I think he may have been unwittingly used by Brennan, Rhodes and Obama. That leak of the Op Ed piece is telling. Why leak that. It was obviously leaked by a Obama inner circle person, so it had to benefit the Obama team.
Again, pair it with the fact that Comey did not report his counter-intel investigation, which started in June, to the G08 until January.
Obviously he was directed to do that, like he was told not to write the Op Ed.
He wrote that letter to congress to get access of the Wiener laptop from leaky NYPD in October, did he get approval to do that?
LikeLike
brilliant
Well it’s working well for them. No.
LikeLike
Obama spied
Media lied
Truth died
Exactly and what will be done about it, NOTHING all deception again from the real issues of the day. What happen in voter fraud INVESTIGATION, Any Illegal Alien cities get defunded yet? How about the WALL? and last but not least RYANCARE???? TRUMP still think RYAN is his friend and we still have OBAMACARE? BUT TRUMP was spied on ? News of the DAY and he still made it to the POTUS?
LikeLike
They were trying to entrap him, his supporters or his family to extort him or smear him.
At the least this pattern of planned incidental collection, unmasking and wide dissemination shows that they wanted to use this raw surviellence of HIM, HIS FAMILY, HIS SUPPORTERS and HIS TEAM to coordinate the message/narrative with Rhodes, Brennan, Jeh and Lynch to push a negative smear against him. And, I believe Sen Grassley’s letter about the Clinton’s team prolonged access to classified docs mean, that they were also passing this raw surviellence on to the HRC campaign to coordinate the message.
Now I really don’t believe there was a Russian hack. That was subterfuge to keep this mess underwraps, give credence for their need to continually look at incidental collections of the opposition party.
This is so bad. I can’t believe the press is just ignoring this. This is far worst than Watergate.
Using the federal government spying apparatuses to spy on family members of the non establishment opposition candidate.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, they certainly tried. But note: if they had been successful in gathering a shred of REAL evidence to use against President Trump, they would have thrown it out there a long time ago.
Bottom line: President Trump is clean. ‘They’, however, are not.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Bingo, R-C!!!
“….they were also passing this raw surviellence on to the HRC campaign to coordinate the message.”
Lets say that some of that surveillance included strategy sessions. Future strategy information then went to Hillary and potentially to Barry via his arms length proxies.
Could explain, in part, how they got so grassrooty so quickly in opposition to President Trump, and also how opposing judges knew where to shoot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
this is the real crime. If they can prove this, it is big.
I think the HRC campaign actions in October really point to this. Farkas points to this.
I think Sessions would need to apply pressure to reporters to prove this and that would be political death for Trump or this story. Trump and Sessions will be hung in public if they go after the press with any prosecution, UNLIKE OBAMA.
The media is going to meet Mr. Sherman Anti-Trust Act
I’ve seen a lot of comments about Obama, being a fugitive, jailed, etc.
Do not labor under the illusion Obama will ever be charged with anything. He’s an ex-President and they are pretty well immune from any such thing. Sorry, it’s not going to happen.
Best you’ll get is some of his underlings charged and prosecuted, Obama’s precious legacy smeared and shame heaped upon him, but he will never enter a court or face charges.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unfortunately I agree with this under the assumption that he slips under a rock somewhere and vanishes. But if he, like Hillary, comes out of the “forest” again then what?
>But if he, like Hillary, comes out of the “forest” again then what?
I think best we’d get would be one of those recorded depositions like Clinton had in the Lewinski scandal, but it would only be aimed at questioning him, not prosecuting. It’s possible something could come out to where even the Dems would have to go after him, but highly doubtful I’d say. It’s burried deep and I’m pretty sure whatever comes out would have built in “plausible deniability” for Obummer.
I just think we’d best best not aiming our guns at Obama but keep them trained on the underling, and hope Obama at least gets winged or accidentally suffers a fatal blow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Obama made a deal with Trump before he slunk off to French Polynesia? What if Obama gave up Hillary in exchange for immunity? Obama keeps his trap shut and stops meddling in Trump’s presidency in exchange for giving Trump the goods on Hillary. And maybe THIS is why Obama never pardoned Hillary before leaving office. This was his insurance policy all along. Plus, Obama hates the Clintons and vice versa. He rides off into the sunset, Hillary hangs, and Trump exposes the rest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They both looked funny after that first meeting they had…. Heavy stuff ?
The democrat would have argued against you when the topic was Richard M. Nixon.
Of course they would have, but we have too many RINO’s, that would be the main obstacle. Then there’s the buffers you’d have to wade through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree with this. Plus, putting Obama behind bars will put his 60 million mentally ill followers on the streets protesting, blocking highways, and violently attacking those that just want a peaceful job and family life…fueled by the media fake news. All of those around Obama must go….guilt by association will tar him forever. Hillary, as an ex-first lady also unfortunately will fall into this untouchable category. Trump is the type that might chop the heads off of the snake….but I think he would most likely tell the lightweights (Obama and Hillary) to just disappear forever….perhaps that is why Obama has already disappeared.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think any of his underlings will be charged. Not even Rice. Look for Ezra Cohen-Watnick to be charged or tried to be entrapped on perjury charges. But Susan Rice is not going to do time. They will advance the narrative that her unmasking was done legally because it was of intel interest because of the Russian hack.
You can’t drain a swamp, it’s not a pool. This goes so deep and there is no way that the Senate, House, CIA, FBI etc are going to risk the public outcry to dissemble the NSA or other government spying apparatus. This is about protecting the NSA and CIA’s NSA.
This is big money, big intel and the most powerful tool of oppression the government has.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also, President Trump could use this as a sword of Damocles to keep the Dems in-line and stopping their obstructionism for the rest of his two terms. I see that as a possibility.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That phony dossier could come back to bite some in the ass too. I think there has been some sort of investigation started on it? Involving McCabe?
LikeLike
the only reason Nixon wasn’t charged was due to Ford’s pardon.
The 2 cases are not analogues however as Nixon was not a principle of the break in and got swept up by innuendo rather than actual crimes. With Obama a picture of clear criminality is being exposed. My guess is he’s in exile in Tahiti and only the SEALs will get him back.
Nixon got a raw deal. My grandmother (and grandfather) were staunch Republicans. By all indications, they should have been your typical “southern Democrat” since they were just poor farming people. But my grandparents held a big grudge against Dems because of the depression. They hated them with a passion.
That’s why I have always been a conservative, I would never vote otherwise if for no other reason than to honor my grandparents legacy. Your post just made me remember all of that, since she loved Nixon.
According to reports from the Arpaio team, Trump was informed by them in 2012 (if I remember the year correctly) that according to their whistleblower Trump was under surveillance by Obama — evidently, because of Trump’s interest in Obama’s birth certificate.
I think that the Sheriff’s team has compiled undeniable evidence that Obama was ineligible to be President, but that they backed off from disclosing all they knew at Trump’s bequest. I think the plan has been to keep the powder dry till Trump was President and the evidence could not be ignored. Roger Stone has said: “Trump knows everything.” It seems that is true. I believe that Trump has been playing the long game, setting traps everywhere, that when sprung will be like dominoes falling in a carefully arranged pattern.
If Obama can be proved to have been ineligible, he will never have been President, but an usurper instead and fully subject to the Law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
>According to reports from the Arpaio team, Trump was informed by them in 2012 (if I remember the year correctly) that according to their whistleblower Trump was under surveillance by Obama
That would jibe with a news report a few weeks back that President Trump has been concerned with surveillance well before he ever announced his candidacy. Can’t recall where the report originated but it was a “hit piece” on President Trump meant to portray him as paranoid. Anyone remember that? Who it involved? Some former Trump business associate or employee I believe.
100% sure that Rice is atleast complicit.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/report-obama-nsa-advisor-susan-rice-requested-unmasking-incoming-trump-officials/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“There was electronic surveillance on Trump and the people close to Donald Trump, including some supporters, for up to a year before inauguration. ”
This statement of the length of time of surveillance makes me wonder if other Republican presidential candidates were spied upon. Will we be seeing other names not connected to President Trump who were spied on?
Nope. None of them were threats to the Uniparty.
Jake Trapper, “sleepy eyes” is on it.
Unfortunately that’s the case especially for the first black president. He’s as dirty as they come but the press will do everything to cover his sorry ass. Spying from the Oval Office on the opposition during a presidential election using the federal IC is clearly an impeachable offense. I’ll settle for ValJar, Rice, Lynch, Brennan, and Comey going down for this treachery.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obama should be retroactively impeached, and all his post-presidential perks and benefits retracted.
LikeLiked by 8 people
then put his white half in jail. we Caucasians won’t mind.
Sounds like the surveillance was going on long before the Russia-hacked-the-election meme started. If this is the case, then the Russia junk appears more and more likely to be a conjured up party line to try and back-justify the surveillance and unmasking. People like Evelyn Farkas, outlets in the MSM, and ‘act-of-war’ clowns like McCain are just useful tools to help spread these rumors around the ‘Hill’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Okay, we have politically-weaponized surveillance of the Trump campaign, along with criminal unmasking of them in relation to such surveillance — so WHEN will the criminal indictments arrive, Mr. President and Mr. Sessions?? Or have we given up on that ‘equal justice’ pre-election rhetoric?
Just a simple thought on the surveillance, that never happened, has anyone looked into 2009-2012? If asked I am certain obama et al, “I know nothing”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
suddenly that video the waiter took of Romney doesn’t look so spontaneous
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today is April the 3rd 2017, but I’m just “cherry picking” the facts…..
left out, how would /could Ol' Jen P know that they were "cherry picking" w/out having seen the whole cherry bowl so to speak? just a reasonable question
Scott Pelley is the Ted Baxter of his time. Phony, stuffed shirt, affected deep voice etc..
When he 'thoughtfully' chews on the reading glasses he's always twirling in his hand, I want to punch the pompousness out of him.
Fly, Little Monkey, Fly!
I'll unmask you my little pretty and your dog too.
Uh, oh. Dat's rayciss.
Decorticate posturing… sign of significant brain injury.
hrc looks like Dr, Evil……..
Parkinson's.
It was confirmed that Susan Rice ordered the unmasking right? How come I’m not hearing anything about that, even on FOX?
Probably because they are all trying to think of a way to spin the truth.
They are ALL saying the unmasking was legal and routine… oh and a distraction. LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!
They are SO caught.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Since these *******s have always had the unmasked intel for God knows how long, why don’t they or didn’t they bring out all the nasty bits about the Russians and President Trump and his staff?
uhhhmmmm…cuz there wasn't any?
that would appear to be the obvious answer! now why won't someone like Fox ask the same question?
Ben will soon realize that we are once again a Law and Order country with a new Sheriff in town.
Nunes said the Intell he saw had nothing to do with Russia.
Sundance and the Treepers should read the Bloomberg article which goes out of its way to say Rice did nothing illegal (though does admit it is “disturbing”), that Nunes behavior is “strange” and that this does not mean President Trump is correct that the Obama administration wiretapped him. I also read somewhere — don’t know the source — that Bloomberg has had this information for awhile but didn’t print it (shades of Newsweek and Monica Lewinsky back in the nineties). I suspect what made them put it out there is Adam Houseley finding out what he did and Mike Cernovitch outing Rice. MSM will suppress and obstruct as long as it can but if the news leaks out, then jump in as if they’re actual real, live reporters. FAKE NEWS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The legalized crime scheme. Using CIA and NSA, to spy on a candidate, for oppo research, is not legal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I actually think that Adam Housley of Fox News has the real story, along with Sara at Circa.
Eli has part of it… but it does not completely jive with Adam’s reporting and he seems to have added in some talking points of the left. Could be afraid… or he doesn’t have whole story. For example, the surveillance was going on for around a year prior to the election, which predates Trump getting the nomination AND the wikileaks reveal of Podesta emails etc.
I think there is a lot more to come, and it will be explosive.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m pretty convinced now the kids, grandkids and Barron were surveilled.
If what you say is true, then that would most certainly make Trump (and many of us) angry enough to do something about it (and it would fit the “disturbing” category that Nunes put on it). Also, if true, then that would point to a different kind of surveillance than mere recorded conversations with foreign entities (since I doubt the grandkids have been chatting up Putin, Bibi, and Merkel). In short, that kind of intel collected AND passed wound would be much more sinister and worthy of punishment (although breaking the law in any form is still breaking the law)!
LikeLike
Trump did say SICK!!
LikeLike
That is exactly what I saw.
Sorry, what? Within the law? Shirley they jest.
From the Eli Lake/Bloomberg article –
“The standard for senior officials to learn the names of U.S. persons incidentally collected is that it must have some foreign intelligence value, a standard that can apply to almost anything. This suggests Rice’s unmasking requests were likely within the law.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obvious Rice was given all questions ahead of interview. Answers were too quick and pat to be anything but rehearsed plus anyone from that corrupt regime is so hook-up with the media that nothing they ever could say is believable. Paycho-babble for the lame-brain useful idiots.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Check out The_Donald’s thread on Jonathan Langdale re: Flynn and Russia:
Jonathan Langdale’s direct Twitter feed”
Questions fearless Comey wants no part of.
I think this guy Langdale is on to something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paul pointing at Susan Rice. Obama now obviously directly involved as Rice was a direct confidant.
Seems like Cernovich was right,..
I think Rand Paul got some twitter lessons from Trump this weekend. Simple and to the point.
He’s an idiot if he thinks he wasn’t spied on, too.
Something tells me that the table was set long before the inauguration and that President Trump knew to expect visitors.
Cernovich who was slandered as Fake News on CBS 60 minutes breaks the Susan Rice involvement..
..and looky look here:
“Ian Cameron was born as Ian Officer Cameron. He is a producer, known for 60 Minutes, This Week and ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.
He has been married to Susan Rice since September 12, 1992.”
THE SWAMP!
I think Cernovich is now getting his stuff directly from someone at the top. A little drip here, a little drip there. Now you’ve got Rand Paul tweeting. So he’s been given a place at the table as well. I’m seeing a pattern here. Remember, it’s all about trust with Trump.
Ben Rhodes = brother of CBS President David Rhodes
Claire Shipman (ABC)- married to Jay Carney (POS press secretary)
ABC News, President, Ben Sherwood brother of Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, a special advisor to Barack Obama.
CNN’s Virginia Moseley married to Tom Nides, a Deputy Secretary of State under Barack Obama.
Jarett’s daughter now works for CNN.
And many more
The orders have not arrived from the Bora Bora Bunker for MSM yet. No one wants to disturb the Dear Leader before he/they wake up.
DDD Report……Trumpzilla is on the move…..Leftists in panic.
It wouldn’t be a stretch of the imagination to believe that the Uniparty routinely used this illegal spying to ensure obedient Representatives and Senators.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I wonder what they have on McCain. Video surveillance of him with Miss Lindsay?
His POW records.
Release it all… blow up the swamp from underneath!
According to Sen. Grassley, Hillary and 6 staffers maintained access to classified and top-secret documents even after Hillary resigned as SOS.
Could Evelyn Farkas have been one of Hillary’s 6 staffers with access?
LikeLiked by 5 people
>Could Evelyn Farkas have been one of Hillary’s 6 staffers with access?
You can bet your sweet bippy she’s one.
Mine – The Clinton/Deep State mafia machine is at it again…..
Just days after being summoned to appear before Trey Gowdy’s congressional committee to testify about Hillary Clinton’s email server, one of her aides was found dead at home of “natural causes.”
Johnston Wilson McGill, 34, was pronounced dead on his couch by a private doctor after suffering an apparent heart attack. .. Huma Abedin, Clinton’s deputy campaign coordinator, found McGill when she stopped by for coffee to discuss Clinton’s plans for a run for Mayor of New York.
http://readconservatives.news/2017/03/31/top-clinton-aide-summoned-by-congress-turns-up-dead/
The latest FOX report:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/03/susan-rice-requested-to-unmask-names-trump-transition-officials-sources-say.html
The unmasked names, of people associated with Donald Trump, were then sent to all those at the National Security Council, some at the Defense Department, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and then-CIA Director John Brennan – essentially, the officials at the top, including former Rice deputy Ben Rhodes.
The names were part of incidental electronic surveillance of candidate and President-elect Trump and people close to him, including family members, for up to a year before he took office.
This. Cannot. Stand!
“some at the Defense Department” – like Evelyn Farkas?
The NSA is part of the DoD. (Pentagon)
We really have no information on the surveillance of the Trump team, other than it occurred and the identities of some of the people on the team were exposed to the public. However, the Dems and the Obama administration members are not acting as though this was limited to “incidental collection”.
If this was simply a case of “incidental collection”, while running valid national security surveillance against foreign actors, then some poor middle management schlub, who had access to this information and whose fingerprints are on at least one leak, would be served up as the goat and everyone else would wring their hands, howl that they trusted this person and vow that it will never happen again. But that does not seem to be happening. The Dems, and the former members of the Obama administration, are running around like chickens with a hawk circling overhead. I suspect that some of this intercepted communication was the result of direct surveillance of the Trump organization. I also suspect that the FISA warrant requests were to give some people in the administration deniability that they had any knowledge that illegal surveillance had occurred, when the compromising material was released. Right now, I believe that Dir. Comey is most at risk of exposure. Members of the traditional intelligence agencies can reasonably claim that they were acting lawfully, even if they expanded surveillance to the Trump organization on the basis of national security. If a leak can not be tied directly to them personally, they can probably skate. Comey is in a different position. His agency, the FBI, is expected to follow the law and the rules, with regard to surveillance of Americans within the continental US. If improper surveillance was conducted by the Bureau, then he has a big problem, especially if the surveillance was illegal.
There is a good chance that all the evidence which would prove that to be true will simply remain on the other side of the classified event horizon and will simply be used as leverage to broker deals between the WH, and Dems as well as Republican politicians and Dems.
Felony……………
Just putting it out here dont know if it has merit:
▪Items in online news about Whistleblower Montgomery, links to audio of his lawyer (name escapes me for moment) mtg with Sherrif Arpaio in AZ offices
▪In those meetings Faux’s Carl Cameron was mentioned, and then there was mention of Cameron sitting on the story for btween 1-3 yrs
▪A Treeper mentioned this a.m., and I had the same thought about Trump45s a.m tweeting about story breaking could be read 2 ways…either Faux did him dirty or surveilers did him dirty
¤ I had an English teacher who was strict about sentence structure and how silly or wrong things cld sound if you didnt arange structure correctly
¤ Trump45 too smart and well spoken to structure his tweet this way so he means for it to have double entendre
Ok my point:
■ Didnt Trump during a rally call Cameron out by name to embaress him about something….I’m sorry I cannot pull it back but I know we were all delighted that he made fun of Camorooon!
▪Was Candidate Trump launching a veiled shot across the bough as he knew what Camoroon knew and wasnt reporting it
Just some thoughts could be a nothing burger and be of no use
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Worse than Watergate” says General Thomas McInerney:
Brennan’s and Clapper’s use of their secret super computer system “The Hammer” is “worse the watergate.” Whistleblower Dennis Montgomery claims to have evidence that Brennan and Clapper wiretapped Donald Trump “a zillion times.”
FBI Director Comey took possession of that evidence in an agreement where Judge Lamberth accorded immunity to Dennis Montgomery when 46 hard drives and 600 million documents were given to FBI Director James Comey.
General Thomas McInernery discusses “THE HAMMER” the wiretapping of Donald Trump “A Zillion Times” by secret super computer of Brennan and Clapper – The American Report
http://theamericanreport.org/2017/03/22/general-thomas-mcinernery-discusses-hammer-wiretapping-donald-trump-zillion-times-secret-super-computer-brennan-clapper/
Whistleblower Tapes: Trump Wiretapped “A Zillion Times” By ‘The Hammer,’ Brennan’s and Clapper’s Secret Computer System – The American Report
http://theamericanreport.org/2017/03/17/whistleblower-tapes-trump-wiretapped-zillion-times-hammer-brennans-clappers-secret-computer-system/
Your comment was mistakenly sent to spam…. 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ty for telling m– unfortunately I reposted it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
At some point, whether it’s Susan Rice, Comey, Clapper, Brennan or Ben Rhodes, self preservation will kick in. It has too. Not all of them can be protected or given immunity or cover. It just won’t happen. One or more will go down. And that’s when the fun will start. When they start throwing each other under the bus. Wonder who will squeal?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Any body here remember Valerie Plame!???? How the Dems had a field day, every day, for Months over that nothing burger. Will be very interesting to see what, if any, happens over these revelations.
I just know that if a Republican Administration had done this…….
That field day went on for years, if I recall correctly.
Watching McCain and Lindsay it’s clear they were in on it all for some time now and the way they are reacting and squirming they look like they know the jig is up…Hope something appears on McCain really bad as he just had turn over that dossier he was handed……….This guy is no hero and he’s the Judas but it ain’t going so well huh John…..A liar with no honor left…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
What’s the connection between HRC hiring the Brit spook who penned the Golden Shower Dossier, McCain sending a courier to the UK to get it and turning it over to Comey and the FBI offering to put the spook on the payroll after HRC lost the election?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My guess is Trump knew he was under surveillance and fed Hillary and Co lots of mind warping nothings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who brings the charges against Susan Rice. Gowdy and Jason are comprimized Comey is ridiculous so who…Who is gonna hand down an indictment……… She’s State right…..Tillerson….Who…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only a grand jury can do it. Sessions better be on this.
Leftists are in utter panic. Resorting to attacking the messenger as usual. Still no orders on what they should think and say from Bora Bora Bunker. With their minders AWOL/MIA all they can do is wander aimlessly and wail and flail. Where is Dear Leader?
This is from a poster over on Free Republic:
“Go to CNN and there is not a word about Trump/Russia collusion, Trump impeach, Trump false wiretap claims, etc. No Trump bashing whatsoever. 1st time since the election.”
I don’t have the stomach to watch CNN, so I hope it’s true!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they report the facts their leftist minion viewers would go after them as a messenger. Their viewers would crucify them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Rice wrote an OpEd for WaPo a few weeks ago…. sense the irony?!?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/susan-rice-when-the-white-house-twists-the-truth-we-are-all-less-safe/2017/03/21/f7cdef86-0e45-11e7-9d5a-a83e627dc120_story.html?utm_term=.adaea528b7b8
FTA:
that last quote is pretty rich coming from someone who “endeavored to NOT tell the truth” from the WH….
No Alanis this is something that is actually “IRONIC”!
LikeLike
Susan Rice like most Democrats depend on the media to shield them.
This was funny/sad enough before her connection to the ‘tapping’
We should all be cautious because it’s easy to fall into the “false confirmation” trap of so-called multiple sources. Are those multiple sources deriving their information from previously unknown and unique players for each source, or, are those multiple sources basing their stories on the one source (Cernovich)? If it’s the latter, then we don’t really have multiple sources; instead, just many repetitions of or based on the same source.
Tweet 1: What happens if @GenFlynn says, “Russians told us we were being spied on. I couldn’t reveal they made us aware, due to political strategy.”
Tweet 2: .@GenFlynn says, “We discussed what to do about being told that our political opposition was spying on us. Going public would have hurt.”
Tweet 3: .@GenFlynn says, “Had we tried to make these claims prior to winning, we might have lost the election and never got access to prove it.”
Tweet 4: .@GenFlynn says, “We decided to feed their narrative to see how far they were willing to go with violations. We colored our water.”
Tweet 5: .@GenFlynn says, “We also devised a way in which Democrats would think that I was compromised, to see if they would leak protected data.”
Tweet 6: .@GenFlynn asks, “you tell me? What were we supposed to do when we have Russians telling us that we’re victims of a Watergate break-in?”
Tweet 7: .@GenFlynn says, “Look, we’d have gone to @FBI, but Comey presser about @HillaryClinton, & his deputy, looked politically compromised.”
Tweet 8: .@GenFlynn says, “And we’d have been happy to go to DOJ, but @AGLynch was meeting with @BillClinton on tarmacs. They were ones doing it.”
Then Flynn follows the poster: Considering the long tweet string I just made, which are obviously just me imagining an argument, I should note this just happened. @GenFlynn Follows you.
I should note this just happened. @GenFlynn Follows you.
Very Interesting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Howie
Keep in mind YY4u’s rule on Democrats and Republicans.
Democrats put Party first, self second and to hell with the country. Think Bill Clinton’s impeachment when Democrats circled the wagons and saved him often at the expense of their own careers.
Republicans on the other hand put self first and to hell with both the country AND the party — think John McCain and Paul Ryan.
The media are acting and will act like Democrats. They’ll circle the wagons around Rice and protect and defend her assuming the Republicans will cut and run as they always do.
This evening a few RINOS will be trotted out, no doubt.
Ahhhhhh but we have us a Trump45, his amazing team and God….who needs the Republican arm of the UniParty!😉
Listen to this in full later, I cannot find the time marker where Mark Taylor says God is saying “do not mess with my annointed” …..however as a burst listen from approx time marker 23:40 to approx 27:00 fantastic!
Timer marker approx 23:10 for example…missed by that much😉
First signs of leftist new scheme and diversion tactics….It was legal…HAHAHAA!
