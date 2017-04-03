President Trump Tweets Fox Report Highlighting Surveillance “A Year Before Inauguration”…

President Trump tweeted earlier today referencing a news report by Fox reporter Adam Housley which ran on Fox and Friends.

The substance of the segment (video below) is quite startling as it highlights reports from inside the intelligence community of surveillance on Donald Trump “for up to a year before inauguration”.

I see #SusanRice is trending… Could it have anything to do with this latest @adamhousley report?👇 #ObamaGate pic.twitter.com/ZO120jsYRL

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Adam Housley reporting:

[Partial Transcript] We know that there was this. There was electronic surveillance on Trump and the people close to Donald Trump, including some supporters, for up to a year before inauguration. That information was disseminated, we’re told, through NSA channels. It’s unprecedented, I’m told, the way this was done. The mention of US citizens is supposed to be masked, whether, that means taken out of a report.

So, for example, I call somebody in Bulgaria and that’s picked up some how by our agencies and there’s nothing there involving national security, there’s nothing there involving a crime, that report would come out and say American #1 or my name would not be there.

What I’m told now is that when these reports came out names were there and that is unprecedented.

Basically, they say that the information that was unmasking, this unmasked information, these names of Americans who had done nothing wrong was disseminated to all of the NSC [National Security Council], some at DOD [Department of Defense], Clapper [James Clapper, Office of Direction of National Intelligence], Brennan [John Brennan, CIA Director], basically the people at the top.

They also say I’m told that [Susan] Rice knew about this possibly as well. Now, I know there are reports out there that she is the one that ordered this. We do not know who reported this because we have not spoken to Devin Nunes about this. He has not at least told us about these things. So we don’t know what papers he saw. Our sources don’t know what papers he saw.

They just tell me the information of unmasking names from Donald Trump and his team and his family was disseminated to a very select few at the top and was done so for a significant amount of time. And that is blockbuster guys. That is, as far as we know, hasn’t been done in modern times. (source)