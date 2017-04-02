Epic Sunday Talk: Commerce Secretary Ross -vs- Jake Tapper…

Oh man, THIS is epic.

This is what happens when you take an intellectual gnat carrying nothing but ‘talking points’ (Tapper), and have them interview a Subject Matter Expert (Ross).

Secretary Wilburine hilariously flicks off the stuttering gnat with an immediate ‘Triple Farkas‘.

• Tapper: Muh “Chinese currency manipulation”?

• Wilburine: ‘I’m the Secretary of Commerce not Treasury’.

• Tapper: Muh “Well, Builder Trump used Chinese steel to build”?

• Wilburine: ‘Builders hire contractors, they purchase materials’.

• Tapper: Muh “But, but… Trump signed XO in different room”?

• Wilburine: ‘Where President Trump signs orders is not of particular concern’.

.

Important note: Notice how not a single question of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was related in any way to commerce or trade.

This video should be downloaded by the White House and used as a specific reference point for how to deconstruct the insufferable media and stay focused like a laser on the MAGA mission objective.

Everything about how Secretary Wilbur Ross intellectually conducted himself in this interview is pitch perfect. The tone, the direct nature of focus, the expertise in presentation and the intense ability to remain centered on goal. Secretary Ross suffers no fools.

Trade Team:

Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, Trade Representative Lighthizer

Advertisements