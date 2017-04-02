Epic Sunday Talk: Commerce Secretary Ross -vs- Jake Tapper…

Oh man, THIS is epic.
This is what happens when you take an intellectual gnat carrying nothing but ‘talking points’ (Tapper), and have them interview a Subject Matter Expert (Ross).
Secretary Wilburine hilariously flicks off the stuttering gnat with an immediate ‘Triple Farkas‘.
• Tapper: Muh “Chinese currency manipulation”?
• Wilburine: ‘I’m the Secretary of Commerce not Treasury’.
• Tapper: Muh “Well, Builder Trump used Chinese steel to build”?
• Wilburine: ‘Builders hire contractors, they purchase materials’.
• Tapper: Muh “But, but… Trump signed XO in different room”?
• Wilburine: ‘Where President Trump signs orders is not of particular concern’.
.
Important note: Notice how not a single question of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was related in any way to commerce or trade.
This video should be downloaded by the White House and used as a specific reference point for how to deconstruct the insufferable media and stay focused like a laser on the MAGA mission objective.
Everything about how Secretary Wilbur Ross intellectually conducted himself in this interview is pitch perfect. The tone, the direct nature of focus, the expertise in presentation and the intense ability to remain centered on goal. Secretary Ross suffers no fools.
Trade Team:
Disgusting, rude behavior on the part of major ferret. On an off topic subject, to boot.
LikeLiked by 18 people
What did anyone learn from that interview? Only that Tapper is on the distribution list for d m talking points.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Wow! Jake Tapper did one of the worst interviews I have ever seen. The main stream media are so fixated on “getting” Trump their interviews are becoming nonsensical. If the White House is smart, they will use this interview to demonstrate how to properly appear before the press. In many instances the Trump people are poorly prepared and are their own worst enemies. Secretary Ross should take over Sean Spicer’s job!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Disagree only with the assessment of Press Secretary Spicer’s performance, respectfully, Craig.
It’s a viper pit he walks into and PS Spicer comes out unscathed, every time. MSM is left in a roiled hissing fit. Every time.
I’d say that is brilliant work from a soothsayer.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I agree Spicer is doing a great job. He may not have the finesse of a normal Press Secretary but that’s what makes his pressers watchable to the average person, which in turns gets Trump’s message out more than the elitist press’s. I love that his clothes aren’t tailored and he mispronounces and misuses words all the time. It really most drive those press core snobs crazy.
Also Spicer is the modern day equivalent to the TV show COPS. After watching him do a presser you have to feel your job or bad day wasn’t so bad after all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Respectfully I suggest that Secretary Ross has his own job to do demanding a much greater expertise in a narrower area. Spicer is excellent as a kindergarten teacher and an interface with the rabid MSM. Ross would be wasted.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Jake the Fake ! With all the talented people in America they trot this lightweight out and pay him to make a fool of himself !
LikeLiked by 9 people
He started his career as press secretary for Chelsea Clinton’s mother-in-law. Another partisan hack.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jake’s schooling consists of art history and cartooning. What else should we expect?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think of that every time I see or hear him, WSB; glad you’ve mentioned it previously.
Although I would prefer that President Trump’s people didn’t have to spend time and mental currency on this guy, I know it’s important to push back with these media hacks to get the truth out there. These leftist operatives look increasingly moronic as time goes by, so that’s another benefit. Still… so hard to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A new low for Fake Tapper
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ross 7 …Tapper 0
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yeah. Reminds me of the show “Are you smarter than a 5th grader?”
Good news for Jake, the answer is clearly “no.” Any elementary school kid could have walked through these talking points and done better. For Wilburine, the Kung Fu Master deflected grasshopper’s clumsy attacks effortlessly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Considering the apt reference to a number of PDJT appointees as wolverines. The somewhat off color quote from the late Mike Vanderboegh as attributed originally to his grandfather “Son, you don’t poke a wolverine with a sharp stick unless you want your balls ripped off.” might be a useful public service warning to MSM prior to interviews. Or we can just sit back and enjoy the entertainment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jake Tapper is so ignorant that he doesn’t know he is ignorant.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly why I don’t watch CNN: Hostile arrogant condescending loaded questioning.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You can’t toss the Ross.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’d LOVE to see Rachel (Maddow) vs. THIS Ross some time soon! Don’t expect such a match to be between FRIENDS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One small suggestion, Sundance:
Call them the “Trade Trinity”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8bEtyfXUAAXCD1?format=jpg&name=large
LikeLiked by 2 people
???
Thanks for the link, but before I click, can you give me a hint?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen…no snippet about what the clip contains…no clickie.
LikeLike
Let me take a stab at getting the linked picture to appear…
LikeLike
Ross hit it out of the park! Outstanding!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I luv Wilbur…he da’ man. Seriously, he is a lesson in how to answer Fake Jake and all the others.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Who in his right mind, Republican of democrat, would consider Jake Tapper to be a smart person? So, there is no expectation that Tapper would ask Secretary Ross or anybody else something coherent. Tapper is just a CNN mouthpiece and that’s a double whammy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was so beautiful. :’) Poor Jakey’s been having a really bad day.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I CNN a news outlet or comedy show?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this guy. Wilbur Ross is so dedicated and excited about his job that he had custom leather shoes made with the seal of the Department of Commerce.
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is why Fake Tapper is the most highly decorated Fake News reporter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it. Wilburine!! My little friends.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Remarkable how blatantly obvious it is that the prepared/scripted/researched questions reflected the Legacy Agitprop Media Empire’s agenda for bashing the President instead of anything actually relevant to the Secretary’s work. I found it hilarious to see Tapper start inserting his own comments giving the sort of responses he and his producers were expecting once he realized how far off the rails things were going.
The LAMErs were totally outclassed by the Wilburine as he cut right through the BS and showed them for the biased, partisan fools they are. No wonder as others have noted, that the interview was so short.
LikeLiked by 10 people
These leftist idealogues enter these conversations like teenagers moving through through flood waters: Try it, and you have no idea the forces which are bearing down on you. Six inches of flowing water can knock a person off their feet. The Power is simply invisible to the weak and corrupt.
From weather.com:
Water flowing at 7 mph has the equivalent force per unit area as air blowing at EF5 tornado wind speeds.
Water moving at 25 mph has the pressure equivalent of wind blowing at 790 mph, faster than the speed of sound.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, water one foot deep typically exerts 500 pounds of lateral force, which could easily tip a vehicle on its side or flip it over.
Two feet of rushing water will carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickups. The vertical buoyancy force of about 1,500 pounds per foot of water lifts the vehicle, while a lateral force of 1,000 pounds (or more if water is flowing faster) pushes it downstream.
LikeLiked by 3 people
tapeworm………owned
Ross, Gorka, Miller, Conway, Mulvaney – taking control of the media clowns
and I’m sure Bannon would be presiding over some severe beatdowns if he actually interacted with these deep state operatives…
also Sarah Huckabee Sanders, particularly Katrina Pierson (not sure she’s still active) and Omarosa all represent the admin nicely
and then there’s Mike Pence – Mr. Smooth!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The complexity of Mike Pence is baffling. Vice President Pence publicly appears too nice. There must be a cutthroat side to him because he has survived and succeeded in the vicious ring of politics. But boy, he sure doesn’t display it outwardly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pence is a baby face killer…he compliments Trump, perfectly –
Trump never cares about being “correct” or nice/ Pence ALWAYS on point, positive, diplomatic
the President an outsider/ Pence respected on the Hill, the ultimate point guy
it’s classic good guy bad guy…
i see him as the most loyal and most powerful after Donald Trump (as he should be)
and I really love seeing how he’s grown into the position, and into being > > > Vice Presidential
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump chooses the best people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Declare China a currency manipulator and Jake Tapper a mental midget
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tapper is such a nasty little tool.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You misspelled “fool”… 😉
LikeLike
Why does Tapper always look like he is constipated? It was wonderful to see the MSM true intentions exposed under the revealing light of Secy. Ross’s matter of fact responses!
LikeLiked by 5 people
If you were married into the family that he is married into…well, you would be constipated too and be walking funny due to the castration process.
LikeLike
Why does Tapper always look like he is constipated? It was wonderful to see the MSM true intentions exposed under the revealing light of Secy. Ross’s matter of fact responses!
LikeLike
This guy reminds me of my grandpa. Slow to speak but extremely effective. Tapper stands no chance against Ross who is no nonsense right to the point. Grand master chess wizard vs 2nd place tic tac toe finalist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Second place? How? Tapper is still trying to Tic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There were only two players.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ross is a self-made billionaire. Tapper married well. And, even in his marriage he made a fatal lapse of judgement. Ross has attained power and authority. Tapper has achieved the status of a henpecked, lap dog and a national joke.
LikeLike
It’s a shame in some ways Lighthizer is in trade, he was one of a tiny number who faced off against the NSA decades ago, and actually got a guided tour “visit” out of them one day. He doesn’t seem intimidated by their deliberately scary spooky behavior.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
(😠, after watching Jake-the-Snake-Tapper)
Jake Tapper: “This week, President Trump welcomes Chinese President Shin for a visit to his PRIVATE Florida club, ‘Mar-A-Lago’.”
“AWKWARD, perhaps, to SUGGEST a round of golf, with a man whose country YOU’VE just ACCUSED of RAPING America…”
NO, Jake Tapper, You DISGUSTING Partisan Hack!
YOUR WORDS, reek of contemptuous CRIMINAL participation in the character ASSASINATION of a sitting President of the United States.
YOU, Jake Tapper (part of THE incestuous MSM hitmen, and I’m sick of YOUR $hit; I SUGGEST you choke on your words!) YOU SLEEZY political hack. You ARE the RAPIST of America, a diseased mind-f**K to millions of Americans. QUIT IT!
YOU, Jake Tapper, are a BIOHAZARD to all Americans and a FRAUD! GFY! AWKWARD! PRIVATELY; OUT of the USA. (THIS, JAKE, is your receipt for the gift that keeps on giving – watching JAKE’S criminal disease-riddled brain.)
~whew! Rebuking the devil, Lord!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just had to swipe a few of your words for a tweet to Tapper – hope you don’t mind.
@jaketapper Re interview w/C Secty Ross – proof positive you are “part of THE incestuous MSM hitmen.” Grow a conscience Jake! #tcot #MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wilbur Ross is so calm, collected. It’s like he is on a different level. Great word choice for Tapper: gnat. He buzzes around in the swamp he loves and can’t understand the clear, crisp, honest answers that Ross gives. This was my first impression of Ross. Never heard the guy speak before. What a force. Tapper (and others) will underestimate this man. Popcorn time!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
What a condescending POS…
LikeLiked by 3 people
He and Stephanopoulos always make snide comments after they don’t get the answers they are looking for. In this case, Ross tells him there were no big loans approved for non sanctioned people, answering the question and Tapper says, so there could have been small loans and moves on to the next question. All these mainstream media people are just talking heads NOT journalists. And when they throw in their snide remarks I just want to slap them. I wish Ross would have jumped in and said no small loans either.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the answer would have been, ” The committee only reviews the large loans”. But he obviously didn’t think it was necessary to reply to such a petty, small remark. Tomorrow’s headline will be, Secretary Ross Doesn’t Deny Approving Teeny Tiny Loans to Russia.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You reminded me of my favorite Trump interview. He got sick of Stephanopoulos throwing in the snide comments and decided to just Hammer Him Every Single Time.
So good:
LikeLike
Jake, has there ever been a time when someone in your inner circle has reminded you what a complete and utter ass you are?
That was FUN!!!!!! Wilburine!
LikeLiked by 6 people
His inner circle are complete and utter asses…so no…the family brays together stays together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking with Trumps’ business buds is a helluva lot different than speaking with a career politician.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bravo. Science over politics. Love this man. Short on words and big on meaning.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I first became acquainted with Jake Tapper when he wrote for Salon. I followed him on Twitter until heblocked me, about 3 years ago, because I criticized his coverage of Obama.
Wikipedia lists his major at Dartmouth as “history, with a specialty in visual studies.”
I remember him telling people his major was in popular culture, so I guess the bio has been edited to make him sound more serious.
Of interest to those who have Twitter accounts, it is instructive to go back on his time line to the death of Michael Jackson. He was obsessed with Jackson as part of his growing up years. It was very juvenile.
LikeLiked by 5 people
People with REAL talent go into journalism! LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
“… a specialty in visual studies”
Translation: he was in the AV club
LikeLiked by 3 people
He learned to work the projector.
LikeLike
Hahaha! “Gnat” was absolutely the best description of Tapper. I’m so impressed with Sec. Ross. President Trump keeps picking Winners!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMGOMGOMG! Loved every single second of that. Tapper and his handlers better pick his “gotcha” questions a whole lot tighter than that when going up against someone way way smarter than he!
LOVED it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN & MSNBC are comedy shows. When Kennedy and O’Reilly come on I switch over for the laughter!
LikeLike
Wilber Ross… my new hero! Can he be cloned?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who needs bug spray when you have Ross the boss. I enjoyed every minute of this
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for posting this and thanks Pres. Trump for getting Mr. Wilbur into your cabinet. It is reassuring to know that someone of Wilbur’s class is in charge. So glad I voted TRUMP
LikeLike
If it was “a ceremony” why was Major Garrett so rude?
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Garrett left Fox he became a slimy lib idiot! And yes he is very very rude!!
LikeLike
Bingo!!!! Tapper looked like a blithering idiot even with his Dem talking points!!
LikeLike
I watched the video, all the time wanting to reach through the screen…I can’t stand the whiny, snarky, snide, and condescending manner that oozes from Jake the snake.
LikeLike
Love watching that little shit get bitch slapped by Mr Ross.
LikeLike
Tapper needs some ADHD meds. He couldn’t stay on topic at all. His questions were being sadly directed at someone living in his head and not present in the room with him. Did he not even know who he was interviewing? Secretary Ross began the interview looking a bit confused by the irrelevant question. At the end of the interview, he was wearing a look of pity for Tapper.
LikeLike
Hehehehe….. Now that was funny.
Tapper always looks like he just smelled a rancid turd.
LikeLike
Jar Jar Binks tries to take on Yoda
LikeLike
FAKE YAPPER
FAKE YAPPER
JAKE TAPPER is a FAKE YAPPER
LikeLike
The Bots….Booosh hits a nerve. If corps are people are the Bots people?
Jeb Bush warns robots taking US jobs is not science fiction
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/jeb-bush-warns-robots-taking-us-jobs-is-not-science-fiction/article/2619145
LikeLike
Better put some ice on that, Jake. Wilbur just smacked you around like a badminton birdie.
LikeLike
Very funny. Wish he had closed with, thank you Jack.
LikeLike