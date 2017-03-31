Tucker Carlson Interviews Dr. Stephen Cohen RE: The Vast Russian Conspiracy…

Dr. Stephen Cohen appeared on Tucker Carlson Fox broadcast to discuss the ‘vast Russian planetary conspiracy’ plot against America:

.

Riddle me this: The Mexican government openly admits to spending millions of dollars to influence U.S. elections; a Mexican billionaire owns the most influential U.S. media outlet (NYT); the Mexican government spends tens of millions to lobby congress; and the Mexican government has dedicated $50 million to pay for U.S. legal services to keep illegal aliens from being returned to Mexico; yet somehow it’s the Russian government that is a concern. Odd no?

