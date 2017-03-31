Tucker Carlson Interviews Dr. Stephen Cohen RE: The Vast Russian Conspiracy…

Dr. Stephen Cohen appeared on Tucker Carlson Fox broadcast to discuss the ‘vast Russian planetary conspiracy’ plot against America:
Riddle me this: The Mexican government openly admits to spending millions of dollars to influence U.S. elections; a Mexican billionaire owns the most influential U.S. media outlet (NYT); the Mexican government spends tens of millions to lobby congress; and the Mexican government has dedicated $50 million to pay for U.S. legal services to keep illegal aliens from being returned to Mexico; yet somehow it’s the Russian government that is a concern. Odd no?
Well…Crowdstrike used the Russian boogie man because when Dmitri and Farkas were setting up false red Russian herrings on Trump’s servers, they only had Russian malware to do so.
I’m sure “if” Mexico had some malware pointing back to them, its possible similar fingerprints would have been left on a trump server somewhere…lol.
The real smoking gun is the DNC server, it was originally used by Dmitri and other “Atlantic Council” ideologues to commit crimes, then a white hat saw the crimes being done via the DNC server and attacked it, hacked and leaked damaging info.
This is the ONLY explanation why Dmitri if Crowdstrike was screaming about the EVIL RUSSIANS doing the attack on the sacred DNC server, so to cover up the real crime, and to hide the smoking gun from Comey and the FBI.
We can clearly see that justice was never going to be served, with the DNC server ignored by the FBI and allowing Crowdstrike the final voice.
Similar to a drug dealer getting double crossed by another drug dealer…hard to go to the police for an investigation.
If Russia was actually a concern, the focus would have been on the Clintons and their numerous ties with Russia. If foreign governments meddling in our elections was really a concern, then numerous investigations into multiple foreign governments would be happening; and it would have been a concern years ago, since that has been going on forever.
No, the concern is President Donald Trump and the damage he might inflict to the “powers that be”. And so everything he does (or doesn’t do), says (or doesn’t say), every rumor, every wild idea that they can drum up, becomes “a concern”.
And it relentlessly proves that they have NOTHING else. When absolutely every single act of the Trump Administration that the Swamp disagrees with creates a wave of “Russia! Russia! Russia!”, you know they don’t have a single legitimate objection to offer.
If you want a good laugh, just “swap and replace” Russia with China, or Israel, or Germany, or Saudi Arabia. See how immediately unhinged or straight-up bigoted it sounds.
Even though China and Israel and Germany and Saudi Arabia all do just as much lobbying and palm-greasing and computer shenanigans as they can afford, it would be self-evidently Idiotic if anyone was desperately trying to spend half-a-year weaving an elaborate MSM web of panic about “Israel! Israel! Israel!” or “Germans! Germans! Germans!” or “Saudis! Saudis! Saudis!”
It’s not odd, it’s the hypocrisy of the whole thing.
It’s putting the Russians on trial for interfering in our election, but somehow believing we don’t do the same in other countries.
Screaming how those nasty Russians hacked us, and ignoring the fact that so do other countries like China. And the hidden truth that we also hack every country that we can.
Also that just from a quick look we can tell who has been hacking us. When in truth you can be hacked and never find out who it was.
And yes Little Marko, that was aimed at you.
Marko. Great way to spell that little Cuban fellow’s name.
That was a great interview. The 1st time I heard the coordinated MSM talking points touting that “all 17 intelligence agency’s agree that Russia hacked into our election” I just knew that was a BS statement. Thanks to Obama widening the scope of agency’s able to get intelligence, statements like that can be made, it means nothing. How convenient.
It was a great interview. Cohen seems to be one of the very few making any sense out of the crazy soup we are being feed.
I liked the part about Americans having a great BS meter built in.
Perhaps the answer to the riddle lies in the Atlantic Council think tank that is funded by the US State Dept, NATO & Ukrainian Oligarch Victor Pinchuk and Pinchuk’s deep friendship with & financial largess to, Hillary & Bill Clinton.
07.27.2016 Evelyn Farkas as advisor to the Hillary Clinton campaign comments on the Crowdstrike findings that “Russians” hacked the DNC Computers…”What I really worry about is the security of our electronic electoral system.” (Channel 7 News)
I can’t help thinking McCain is involved in this at some level. He spoke recently at the Atlantic Council and the way he talked [see the attachment] they share the same views re arming Ukraine against Russia. I swear the old guy will not rest until we go to war with Russia – and we know it was he who procured the fake dossier.. My gut tells me he is involved in this at a nefarious level. wish someone could prove it.
https://www.mccain.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2013/12/remarks-by-senator-john-mccain-on-ukraine-at-the-atlantic-council
I agree Carolyn. Remember, the Atlantic Council is funded by the US State Department, NATO AND Victor Pinchuk. Hillary Clinton and John Kerry are now gone from the State Department, so IMO there is a miniscule chance that T-Rex might succeed in bringing John McCain down.
Yep, and I bet that McCain and Graham are part of Farkas’ “people on the Hill”!
Per Farkas’ March 2nd interview – ““I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians],…”
Regarding the riddle about Mexico, don’t forget all the Mexican citizens voting in our election and then POTUS Obama encouraging them to do so.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And yet anyone who tried to get the MSM into a panicked lather about the “obvious treason” of colluding with “Mexico! Mexico! Mexico!” would immediately be laughed out of the room, because it would be stupid and absurd.
I mean … *obviously* Mexico is going to do everything it possibly can to advance Mexican interests, and *obviously* the US should punish Mexicans who violate US law, and *obviously* anyone who tried to panic about “but so-and-so has talked to Mexicans!” would be relentlessly mocked.
Don’t even dignify all the “Russia! Russia! Russia!” stupidity. Just point, and laugh, and quote Obama right back at them: “The 1980s called. They want their foreign policy back.”
(Sorry about the double reply!)
It occurred to me that Flynn could be seeking immunity for potential crimes he committed while a part of the criminal Obama administration before he had enough and left.
Odd? Nah, our past presidents were buddy-buddy with Mexico, it’s why we’ve made it so easy for them to screw Americans. Open borders, tariffs, refusal to enforce federal laws and the reason why we have over 200 sanctuary cities and counties.
Now when the average American hears the name, Russia, they are probably apt to think spies, stealing our valuable information, resources, bullying other countries and so forth, all bad things.
Anyone with any sense knows that America has been spying and interfering with other countries and their own personal business whether it be toppling off their leaders, sending our guys and money to interfere with their elections, spying on our friends and so on. But hey, that’s okay because we’re the good guys, we can do those kind of things without any real anger from the populace whose voice is louder or better known as the liberals. America is really doing it for the better of the world, so all is good.
However, if mean old, Russia does it, all bets are off. So nothing odd about that at all if one is a crazy liberal. At least that is my take on it.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
I suspect Rubio got a suspicious email titled “Meet Russian girls.” Oh my. He got another one yesterday. He should adjust his spam filter.
That was pathetic, a desperate cry for attention.
I know. Lol. He’s the DUFF who says he has a stalker too!
LikeLike
It’s not odd at all. You have to consider the source. They, and we know who they are, are angry because Putin won’t allow them to use Russia as a source of income. Putin threw the oligarchs out of Russia and in their insanity they see nuclear war with Russia as payback.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, and every day Putin gets to conduct Russian business for the benefit of Russian interests and not on behalf of the Bilderberg/CFR big global objectives and strengthens and prospers for it. And they can’t have the sheeple see these insolent notions of nationalism succeed.
Cohen….
(snark)
As to Flynn, I think he is anxious to tell what he knows about what was going on, but is justifiably concerned he could open himself to prosecution for giving away secrets, means and methods, in the process.
Thanks for posting this SD. A sweet 3-minute long deconstruction of the whole democrat Russia, Russia Russia meme.
The DNC server hack is the justification epicenter for the whole Democrat election fiasco. It ties Hillary with Farkas and CrowdStrike. Kill this lame justification and the entire Russia story collapses. After that they have NOTHING.
Flynn doesn’t want to be Scooter Libby’d. And I don’t blame him.
Why doesnt he denounce Ukrainian meddling and influence (Pinchuk)?
More confirmation that Tillerson was a horrible pick for Secretary of State although we shouldn’t be surprised considering he came highly recommended to President Trump by Condi Rice (when she visited Trump Tower). Tillerson is also very close to the Bush’s which is also not surprising since he is a Texas oil-man.
I am glad that Tucker is bringing Prof. Cohen on his show on a regular basis. Even though Cohen is on the left he is one of the most knowledgeable persons on Russia and he is not afraid to speak the truth. After Cohen spoke out against the U.S. backed coup in the Ukraine he stopped getting invited on TV as a Russian expert so it is good to see him back.
Prof. Cohen brings up the key question that almost everyone else is ignoring. Can the findings by Crowdstrike be trusted? Without the Crowdstrike report we would not have the mass hysteria over Russia – hysteria that is now being promoted by defeated Republican primary contenders (Rubio).
As we know the FBI was denied access to the DNC servers and relied entirely on the Crowdstrike report which has been debunked by cyber-security experts ( see “Faith based attribution” https://medium.com/@jeffreycarr/faith-based-attribution-30f4a658eabc ) . We know that the founder of Crowdstrike – Dimitri Alperovich – is a fellow of the anti-Russian think tank “Atlantic Council” . Digging deeper it turns out Dimitri’s father has an interesting past. If this article http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=62536 is to be believed – his father Michael is a CIA operative:
QUOTE:
“After taking a close look at the disinformation around Dmitri and his father, it is clear to see that Michael Alperovitch became a CIA operative during his first visit to America. Upon his return to Russia, he stole the best Russian encryption codes that were used to protect the top-secret work of nuclear physics in which his father is alleged to have been a major player. Upon surrendering the codes to the CIA when he returned to Canada, the CIA made it possible for a Russian nuclear scientist to become an American citizen overnight and gain a top-secret security clearance to work at the Oakridge plant, one of the most secure and protected nuclear facilities in America. Only the CIA can transform a Russian into an American with a top-secret clearance overnight. ”
END-QUOTE:
The White House needs to take control of the narrative! They lost control when the President – back in December – accepted the premise that Russia hacked the DNC servers. The White House needs to push back against the credibility of the Crowdstrike. If I was advising the President I would urge him to de-classify the IC report presented to him in December that purported to show Russia “hacked the election”. This report should be released to the public un-redacted (even if it exposes “sources and methods”). If this is done the I am convinced the IC report will be exposed as complete garbage.
Agree.. Remove the DNC Russian hack justification for losing the elections and the whole Russian thing falls flat on its face. This is where the whole thing started. Farkas and CrowdStrike are in it up to their ears.
As SD says, put out the REAL timeline, insert the players and let people judge. This insanity has to stop!
How about the Saudi connections to Bush, Clinton and the entire congress??!?!
BREAKING: #Vault7 Part 3: WikiLeaks releases CIA ‘Marble’ dump
https://www.rt.com/news/382940-wikileaks-vault7-marble-framework/
“WikiLeaks has released the latest batch of documents detailing CIA hacking tactics. The third release, named ‘Marble’, contains 676 source code files for the agency’s secret anti-forensics framework.
Marble Framework, which WikiLeaks explains is part of the CIA’s Core Library of malware, is used to hamper forensic investigators from attributing viruses, trojans and hacking attacks to the CIA.”
It seems to me this latest release should cast further doubt on the Crowdstrike report.
Do a search on this: The Evidence That Russia Hacked The DNC Is Collapsing
It’s happening :).
