Friday March 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Inside Out
http://vevo.ly/OmxibB
LikeLiked by 1 person
well that didn’t go well, sigh…
LikeLike
http://vevo.ly/9Lrzfk
LikeLike
http://vevo.ly/9Lrzfk
LikeLike
🔨
LikeLike
Duende . . .
LikeLike
Over on the Reddit Politics sub people are celebrating the Flynn agreeing to testify if he gets immunity. I still don’t know if the story is even true, (seen several versions saying the IC committees deny ever getting the message). Anyway, it made me think of all the times the Lib’s and the MSM pronounced Trumps campaign dead and had to eat their words when he came back stronger than ever. This cartoon pretty much nails it…
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’m sure many Treepers noted this terrific development today. It’s yuge and an enormous answer to prayer. Thank God for our pro-life President!
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.usatoday.com/story/99820022/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
A ghey Santa?
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article141577239.html
LikeLike
http://twitchy.com/sd-3133/2017/03/28/is-nothing-sacred-new-kids-picture-book-to-feature-gay-santa/
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike