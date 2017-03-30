Sean Spicer White House Press Conference – March 30th…

Posted on March 30, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily press briefing for March 30th:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer. Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Conference – March 30th…

  1. dbethd says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Kick out the MSM! I can’t even bear to watch these through anymore. So I want to thank those of you who do and then post the highlights.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • coveyouthband says:
      March 30, 2017 at 2:24 pm

      I don’t understand why intelligent people would want to watch a bunch of liberal LIARS try to trip up our President DJT spokesperson…….. Same S%&# different day.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      March 30, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      I’m with you dbeth, I used to look forward to these, but Trump’s team has lost control of the narrative. Sean’s defense and rambling and repeating not serving communicating their message. I had high hopes of local media and non msm given a seat and a voice. Huuuuge disappointment.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Pam says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Like

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. bevann48 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Dear Evelyn is in a Frakas as Spicer puts her name in the middle of the Press Conference

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. grandmotherpatriot says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    I wish Spicer would mention that the Freedom Caucus has never been on board with President Trump , voted ” yes ” to the Corker Bill giving Nukes to Iran , cloture voted TPP/TTIP as well as voted to fund Obamacare .
    Reading all the media sites today , the posters are busy bashing President Trump . They fail to track legislation , they fail to understand that Ryans Plan began to dismantle Obamacare .
    President Trump speaks the truth calling the “Never Trumpers aka Freedom Caucus ” Obstructionist .
    MAGA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Like

    Reply
  8. bevann48 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Popcorn delivery orders go up on Amazon

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Like

    Reply
  10. bevann48 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Show your patriotism…Get your Popcorn from the Scouts

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. fedback says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Sean just used the F word.
    Farkas

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    I’m amazed at how Spicer is able to remain in good humor with these people.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Like

    Reply
  14. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Boy are they riding Spicer hard with nitpicking questions to try to catch him on something.

    He was asked about 1 person leaving the administration and was asked about the staffing “shake up”. How is 1 person leaving a shake up? Isn’t that spin? I think of a staff shake up as a number of people leaving or at least several if in key positions. But 1 person is just a staff change and that happens all the time

    Like

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    re China visit questions: we aren’t as worried about hashtags as we are progress

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    press: don’t the daily questions re Russia & investigations don’t you think there is need for an outside investigation?
    Spicer: No.
    Me: Press, the daily questions are raised, despite being answered daily, by YOU GUYS! The “cloud” over this issues is in your heads, right where logic ought to be.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Oh, please give me patience! Several questions on different issues and then right back to nit picking and Nunnes

    Like

    Reply
  19. fedback says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Reporters should wear a ‘I’m with her’ badge

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Pam says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Like

    Reply
  21. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Freedom Caucus whined about being bullied by POTUS and Spicer is asked about it, Is it a divide and conquer thing?
    Spicer: No, its a math thing. Add up numbers

    Like

    Reply
  22. fedback says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition

    Like

    Reply
  23. John Doe says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Who was invited to come see the stuff Nunes saw? I missed that.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Bull Durham says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Farkas is the star of the Presser.

    Can’t escape that.

    NSC staff “discovered” what Nunes pointed the President to.
    That’s how it works. They would have access and permission if they need it from the President to examine it. Now they will “source” it to the two committee’s chair and Dem (4 of them are cleared to see it as part of gang of 8).

    Someone leaked to the NYTs. Haven’t read the article. But it would be a bad leak if it wasn’t deliberate Trump decision to give it to the Times.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. blessdog says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    unFREAKINGBELIEVABLE

    these foul, snarky, rude, entitled deep state MSM clown “reporters” sincerely make me want to VOMIT

    we MUST recognize that they are DIRECTLY REPRESENTING the foul, globalist “intelligence” agencies

    take this PUTZ GLOBALIST WATER CARRIER SHILL john roberts for instance

    WE MUST accurately recognize FOR WHOM THEY ARE WORKING

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Good Job, Spicer! He Shut down additional follow ups by moving on to the next questioner (can’t bring myself to say “reporter” for most of these people). some of these people are so entitled to their “time” and rude to Spicer! They seem to think they are political leaders or in positions of power and that this sis a political debate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    So Alexis just told Spicer, Wait, let me finish.
    She then immediately interrupts as he tries to answer
    If that reporter “attacking” Sean, treating him like a child, and all of the other accusations that were hurled at Spicer when he spoke to April Ryan about her behavior?
    She further interrupts after he answers her question and then tries to move on to the next questioner

    Like

    Reply
  28. fangdog says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    What is the purpose of these Press Briefings?

    IMO, It seems to me to be an opportunity for the Liberal left-wing Democrats to bash the Trump administration and further their communist-style agenda. One of which is to advance fake news propaganda. What obligation does the White House have to subject itself to be a vehicle for their obvious anti-Trump agenda.

    Like

    Reply
  29. coveyouthband says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    I wish they were treated the way they deserve to be…………🤡👎

    Like

    Reply
  30. fedback says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Briefings becoming a travesty.
    Opposition Party only trying to obstruct.
    Very fake news

    Like

    Reply
  31. fleporeblog says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Sean Spicer is so right! What I LOVE most about the CR bills that our President has already signed (6 total) and the fact that 5 or 6 additional ones are waiting to be signed, should make all of us happy. Obozo really killed himself by not using the appropriate measures put out by congress He didn’t want to deal with the 60 day rule so his folks never submitted much to congress. He had the power of his pen and phone. Thank YOU Obozo because our LION is now taking advantage of a rule that has been in place for the past 20+ years and is creating legislation that ultimately becomes LAW.

    What really excites me the most is that when it becomes law, the next Obozo can’t use the power of the pen. Laws restrict the power of the pen. We need to continue to encourage congress to utilize a rule that prior to our President was only used once. This is how TRUMPISM will reign in our country for the next 50+ years!

    Like

    Reply
  32. Bob Thoms says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Looks like Rosie O’Donnel n front row……

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s