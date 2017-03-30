Sean Spicer White House Press Conference – March 30th…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily press briefing for March 30th:
Kick out the MSM! I can’t even bear to watch these through anymore. So I want to thank those of you who do and then post the highlights.
I don’t understand why intelligent people would want to watch a bunch of liberal LIARS try to trip up our President DJT spokesperson…….. Same S%&# different day.
I’m with you dbeth, I used to look forward to these, but Trump’s team has lost control of the narrative. Sean’s defense and rambling and repeating not serving communicating their message. I had high hopes of local media and non msm given a seat and a voice. Huuuuge disappointment.
.@PressSec: "The level of [@POTUS's] transparency is probably unprecedented in modern times at least." pic.twitter.com/waiDIWw8Jr
.@PressSec: "The level of [@POTUS's] transparency is probably unprecedented in modern times at least." pic.twitter.com/waiDIWw8Jr
Spicer says WH expects decision on staying or withdrawing from Paris Agreement on Climate by G7 Summit in late May – if not sooner. pic.twitter.com/Gb6GfMdaAm
Spicer says WH expects decision on staying or withdrawing from Paris Agreement on Climate by G7 Summit in late May – if not sooner. pic.twitter.com/Gb6GfMdaAm
Spicer says the White House will decide whether to pull out of Paris climate accord by the G7 summit in late May
Spicer says the White House will decide whether to pull out of Paris climate accord by the G7 summit in late May
Spicer says "mathematically yes" the president can pass his agenda without the Freedom Caucus.
Spicer says "mathematically yes" the president can pass his agenda without the Freedom Caucus.
"I'm going to let the tweet speak for itself," Spicer says of the President's seeming threat to Freedom Caucus.
"I'm going to let the tweet speak for itself," Spicer says of the President's seeming threat to Freedom Caucus.
"Your question assumes the reporting is correct," @PressSec says of report 2 White House officials gave Devin Nunes info on surveillance
"Your question assumes the reporting is correct," @PressSec says of report 2 White House officials gave Devin Nunes info on surveillance
Spicer, on Trump tweet-hinting primarying certain Rs:It would be inappropriate to discuss the future of any candidate from this podium.
Spicer, on Trump tweet-hinting primarying certain Rs:It would be inappropriate to discuss the future of any candidate from this podium.
With Katie Walsh's job shift, any more staffing shakeups expected in the West Wing? "No," Sean Spicer says.
With Katie Walsh's job shift, any more staffing shakeups expected in the West Wing? "No," Sean Spicer says.
“With Katie Walsh’s job shift”
Your government employment is hereby terminated = job shift.
2x as many Qs answered than Kagan & Sotomayor (almost 1,200!) & Democrats are still trying to stop @GorsuchFacts https://t.co/05W5wEG48A
2x as many Qs answered than Kagan & Sotomayor (almost 1,200!) & Democrats are still trying to stop @GorsuchFacts https://t.co/05W5wEG48A
WH sends letter to Intel committees offering to share its findings. "There is a belief the President maintains," Spicer says
WH sends letter to Intel committees offering to share its findings. "There is a belief the President maintains," Spicer says
Dear Evelyn is in a Frakas as Spicer puts her name in the middle of the Press Conference
I wish Spicer would mention that the Freedom Caucus has never been on board with President Trump , voted ” yes ” to the Corker Bill giving Nukes to Iran , cloture voted TPP/TTIP as well as voted to fund Obamacare .
Reading all the media sites today , the posters are busy bashing President Trump . They fail to track legislation , they fail to understand that Ryans Plan began to dismantle Obamacare .
President Trump speaks the truth calling the “Never Trumpers aka Freedom Caucus ” Obstructionist .
MAGA
stolen & tweeted, couldnt fit your handle in 😊
Spicer says the White House sent intel chairs a letter “in the last few hours.” So basically when they knew the NYTimes story would drop.
Spicer says the White House sent intel chairs a letter “in the last few hours.” So basically when they knew the NYTimes story would drop.
Popcorn delivery orders go up on Amazon
"I've never said I'd provide you answers – I've said I'd look into it," Spicer says, despite promises to answer whether WH authorized Nunes
"I've never said I'd provide you answers – I've said I'd look into it," Spicer says, despite promises to answer whether WH authorized Nunes
Show your patriotism…Get your Popcorn from the Scouts
No. Not ever again will I support the Scouts, either Boy or Girl. They’ve gone the way of the dodo bird for me.
Peanuts are good too. You can get those from Camp Fire Girls.
Are there still Camp Fire Girls? They are like Girl Scouts, except they wear blue uniforms and sell peanuts instead of cookies.
Sean just used the F word.
Farkas
I’m amazed at how Spicer is able to remain in good humor with these people.
I don’t know how he does it honestly.
He has the patience of a pre school teacher.
I think Spicer is laughing at them , not with them
“I’m not going to get into it,” says Spicer of @nytimes report naming 2 officials who invited Chmn Nunes to view classified documents at WH.
“I’m not going to get into it,” says Spicer of @nytimes report naming 2 officials who invited Chmn Nunes to view classified documents at WH.
Boy are they riding Spicer hard with nitpicking questions to try to catch him on something.
He was asked about 1 person leaving the administration and was asked about the staffing “shake up”. How is 1 person leaving a shake up? Isn’t that spin? I think of a staff shake up as a number of people leaving or at least several if in key positions. But 1 person is just a staff change and that happens all the time
No matter what happens in President Trump’s administration, fake news will reports it as bad. Once you accept that, a weight will be lifted off your chest.😉
Spicer again accused press of "obsession" with who provided Nunes access to material, rather than the substance of the material.
Spicer again accused press of "obsession" with who provided Nunes access to material, rather than the substance of the material.
re China visit questions: we aren’t as worried about hashtags as we are progress
press: don’t the daily questions re Russia & investigations don’t you think there is need for an outside investigation?
Spicer: No.
Me: Press, the daily questions are raised, despite being answered daily, by YOU GUYS! The “cloud” over this issues is in your heads, right where logic ought to be.
Oh, please give me patience! Several questions on different issues and then right back to nit picking and Nunnes
Reporters should wear a ‘I’m with her’ badge
sure – and they might as well be WEARING IDENTIFICATION regarding which deep state
“intelligence” agency they are affiliated with
Spicer says WH "just recently" invited Intell Committees Chairs/Ranking Members to view documents they had previously inquired about.
Spicer says WH "just recently" invited Intell Committees Chairs/Ranking Members to view documents they had previously inquired about.
Freedom Caucus whined about being bullied by POTUS and Spicer is asked about it, Is it a divide and conquer thing?
Spicer: No, its a math thing. Add up numbers
Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition
Who was invited to come see the stuff Nunes saw? I missed that.
Farkas is the star of the Presser.
Can’t escape that.
NSC staff “discovered” what Nunes pointed the President to.
That’s how it works. They would have access and permission if they need it from the President to examine it. Now they will “source” it to the two committee’s chair and Dem (4 of them are cleared to see it as part of gang of 8).
Someone leaked to the NYTs. Haven’t read the article. But it would be a bad leak if it wasn’t deliberate Trump decision to give it to the Times.
It was probably Adam Schiff for Brains, as the leak occurred 30 seconds after his meeting with Nunes.
unFREAKINGBELIEVABLE
these foul, snarky, rude, entitled deep state MSM clown “reporters” sincerely make me want to VOMIT
we MUST recognize that they are DIRECTLY REPRESENTING the foul, globalist “intelligence” agencies
take this PUTZ GLOBALIST WATER CARRIER SHILL john roberts for instance
WE MUST accurately recognize FOR WHOM THEY ARE WORKING
Good Job, Spicer! He Shut down additional follow ups by moving on to the next questioner (can’t bring myself to say “reporter” for most of these people). some of these people are so entitled to their “time” and rude to Spicer! They seem to think they are political leaders or in positions of power and that this sis a political debate.
So Alexis just told Spicer, Wait, let me finish.
She then immediately interrupts as he tries to answer
If that reporter “attacking” Sean, treating him like a child, and all of the other accusations that were hurled at Spicer when he spoke to April Ryan about her behavior?
She further interrupts after he answers her question and then tries to move on to the next questioner
What is the purpose of these Press Briefings?
IMO, It seems to me to be an opportunity for the Liberal left-wing Democrats to bash the Trump administration and further their communist-style agenda. One of which is to advance fake news propaganda. What obligation does the White House have to subject itself to be a vehicle for their obvious anti-Trump agenda.
I wish they were treated the way they deserve to be…………🤡👎
Briefings becoming a travesty.
Opposition Party only trying to obstruct.
Very fake news
Sean Spicer is so right! What I LOVE most about the CR bills that our President has already signed (6 total) and the fact that 5 or 6 additional ones are waiting to be signed, should make all of us happy. Obozo really killed himself by not using the appropriate measures put out by congress He didn’t want to deal with the 60 day rule so his folks never submitted much to congress. He had the power of his pen and phone. Thank YOU Obozo because our LION is now taking advantage of a rule that has been in place for the past 20+ years and is creating legislation that ultimately becomes LAW.
What really excites me the most is that when it becomes law, the next Obozo can’t use the power of the pen. Laws restrict the power of the pen. We need to continue to encourage congress to utilize a rule that prior to our President was only used once. This is how TRUMPISM will reign in our country for the next 50+ years!
Looks like Rosie O’Donnel n front row……
