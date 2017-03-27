LA Middle School Gets Budget Cuts: “Too Many White Students”…

As an outcome of a 1970’s era court decision regarding the racial constructs of the student population, if there are too many non-minority students the school budget is reduced. The Los Angeles Unified School District provides more funding for schools where the white population is below 30 percent.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Outrage has grown at Walter Reed Middle School in North Hollywood, as the school faces layoffs and increased class sizes due to a law limiting funds for schools with a higher white student body.

The Los Angeles Unified School District provides more funding for schools where the white population is below 30 percent. In a letter to parents, the district noted the highly regarded middle school had been above the percentage for the past couple years.

The racial formula was a condition imposed by court decisions dealing with desegregation in the 1970s. Parents, however, remain frustrated with what the cuts might mean for their children. (read more)

