LA Middle School Gets Budget Cuts: “Too Many White Students”…

As an outcome of a 1970’s era court decision regarding the racial constructs of the student population, if there are too many non-minority students the school budget is reduced. The Los Angeles Unified School District provides more funding for schools where the white population is below 30 percent.
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Outrage has grown at Walter Reed Middle School in North Hollywood, as the school faces layoffs and increased class sizes due to a law limiting funds for schools with a higher white student body.
The Los Angeles Unified School District provides more funding for schools where the white population is below 30 percent. In a letter to parents, the district noted the highly regarded middle school had been above the percentage for the past couple years.
The racial formula was a condition imposed by court decisions dealing with desegregation in the 1970s. Parents, however, remain frustrated with what the cuts might mean for their children. (read more)
RACIST
LikeLiked by 18 people
How can that be racist? It doesn’t count when it’s against white people. It’s only fair because we all know white people don’t need school because they are naturally more smart and non-white people need all the money they can get for education because it’s impossible to keep up otherwise… not that non-white people are inferior in any way whatsoever because they are just as good as anyone else but somehow, for reasons I cannot explain, they need more than white people…
LikeLike
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/educationnews/11240700/School-marked-down-by-Ofsted-for-being-too-white.html
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/2016/04/27/nursery-penalised-for-not-being-ethnically-diverse-enough/
LikeLiked by 1 person
It happened to our Son-in-Law in Denver 5 years ago. He was fired because they wanted brown teachers to teach the High School students instead of white teachers. They told him too many white teachers teaching here. He sued them and won.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Good for him! More should fight this insanity/racism.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Moonbat Brown strikes again. Get ’em out!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Simple solution…just have the white students identify themselves as Black using liberal logic
LikeLiked by 30 people
Right? I can see the MSM fruit loops going nutso over that now…
“Identifying as something everyone can tell you obviously are not? Dumbest thing I ever heard of!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rachel Dolezal did it and gained a position in the NAACP and became a prof. of Black Studies in Spokane.
Or they could pull an Elizabeth Warren and all claim to have some Native blood. All the evidence you need is that great gammy said that Paw Paw had high cheekbones.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Since white students are now the minority in CA, shouldn’t they receive minority benefits?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Exactly! Frankly, I’m surprised there’s a public school left in L.A. that is 30% white.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Regarding minority benefits, it will never work that way for white people, whether in public schools or the general population. This isn’t about who is a “minority” and who isn’t. It’s about jealousy and revenge.
Most of the kids who are white or Jewish, smart, or have rich parents (most of whom are liberal) are going to private or pretend-religious schools in L.A. — it’s been that way since 1978 when the California Supreme Court’s edict on busing and getting rid of majority white kids from the L.A. Unified School District went into full effect.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wsb it depends on what the meaning of minority is.
To libs minority =non white
LikeLike
Yes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a friend who always and I mean always has entered Other when asked about race and her family came on a boat in the 60’s from Cuba.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Newman great idea.let them use identity moonbattery against them.
You don’t want to accept me cause I’m white: there, I identify as black.
Say what? You don’t want to accept male students? Fixed it for you: I identify as a nonbinary blah blah or as a female, depending on my mood.
🙂
LikeLike
I think LA’s just been red-pilled. BIGLY.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Easy fix.
The parents just tell the school that their child identifies as a minority.
There. Done.
LikeLiked by 11 people
If only it was that easy…
LikeLike
You take it to court.
Then a judge is going to have to put a standard on what the different minorities are to be.
Then the judge can trot them around the courtroom as “Best in Show”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Funny – mixed breed will have challenges
LikeLike
It was that easy for Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren
LikeLiked by 4 people
I type too slow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m transracial.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Does that mean your race is whatever you identify as?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing average about you Joe!
LikeLike
So a school doing well, with parents actively involved in their children’s education, is being punished by an archaic law designed to promote integration??? I moved because my son would have been one of the few white kids in a school that was predominately ESL.
Riddle me this, whats the racial makeup of california again? Oh, yeah….
California is the 13th fastest-growing state. … No single racial or ethnic group forms a majority of California’s population, making the state a minority-majority state. Hispanics (of any race) are the largest single ethnic group in the state. Spanish is the state’s second most spoken language.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Calexit goes through and fast, This insanity has to end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What happens if a school with a white population below 30% is doing just fine, and doesn’t need the extra money? Do they get it regardless because of this stupid formula? Rhetorical question, don’t bother to answer.
LikeLike
I’m confused. Is it rhetorical because schools with lower than 30% white kids won’t be doing just fine, or because they will always take the money, since by definition not having sufficient white kids mean they can’t be doing just fine?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neither. In my mind it was rhetorical because I believe that racial composition should not be a factor in deciding how much money a particular school gets.
It should be based on what the school needs, and nothing more or nothing less.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoa, whoa, whoa! You want the gov’t to use reason and accountability when making rules and regs! I’m shocked, shocked I tell you!
😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you don’t get equal moneys because your white student population is to high, wouldn’t that define being racist?
Conversely, wouldn’t giving schools more money with white students below 30% imply that students who aren’t white need more help?
This is another one of those either way it sounds wrong situations.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is the way I understood it:
*whites are naturally smarter, so we’re funding the dumber kids….*
uh, thanks for the insult. Pretty much no matter how you phrase it, this is racist. What bothers me, is why no one gets called out on it (no, don’t answer that, it’s a Monday, I don’t need to start my week with that type of negativity)
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s the “Soft Bigotry of Lower Expectations” … something the Liberals/Progs excel at. It’s much more effective in keeping the minorities in line than the harsher in-your-face style of racism.
LikeLike
This is what is wrong with court mandates. They are rarely revisited and almost impossible reverse. The Anti-Federalist warned those who wrote the Constitution that Courts were a danger. Only a few Presidents ever took on the Courts, namely Jackson and Lincoln. FDR tried to take on the courts and only succeeded because he was in office for 12 years and out lived so many judges.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So, now that white people are a minority statistically, we can rely on others to treat us fairly, right? …..right?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Stop payong property taxes !!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You apparently own your house free and clear and are prepared to have a lien put on it???
I’m 72 years old and making payments on my home. The taxes are included in the payment. In November of each year year, the mortgage holder sends those taxes to the county tax offices.
I do not have the option of “not paying property taxes” –
Too many comments made in these threads any more are either sarcasm or reaction. Very few of them are useful responses to the specific problems.
How many readers here who own/are paying on houses can just “stop paying property taxes”?????
Do you pay property taxes, Johnny?
If so, are you going to stop? (Let us know how that goes)
If you do not, then can you provide some thought with regard to how that work out?
Sometimes I’m sorry algore invented the internet because suddenly everybody’s got a pulpit to sound off on about things that have been serious issues for at least 40 years that I’m personally familiar with – but nobody wanted to listen when any one of us tried to talk about it in the ’70s, or ’80s – oh, no. Oh, no – we were just sticks-in-the-mud, selfish squares, etc. Over-reacting. Hysterical over nothing, as in, “Oh, that would never happen! You’re just imagining that….”
End of rant.
LikeLiked by 4 people
CTH gives venue to rant, inform, educate, share and most of all laugh.
Need all this to make it through the minefield of politics.
LikeLike
Using the 7 degrees of Kevin Bacon they can trace their lineage to Elizabeth Warren somehow I’m sure. Bigly Native American influx coming to N Hollywood very soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t laugh; I wonder if that’s the reason why this past school year my kids came up on the lists as being “white Hispanic”, where before they were listed as what we put in the checkbox “white”.
I am not Hispanic — I took two years of Spanish in h.s., one of my kids took 3.5 years of Spanish, but I don’t think that counts.
Thus far I have gotten no benefits from this new grouping however.
LikeLike
As someone who endured one of those “more than 30% minority” middle schools in LA–albeit many years ago–I can tell you that the “extra” money doesn’t do a d_mned bit of good!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is about 30% white, ie, 70% minority.
LikeLike
Sweden on the west coast,its just the beginning,everything these people touch turns to s–t !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trying to figure this one out, where the H3LL this this % come from for the calculation? 30% doesn’t even make sense, unless the school districts go back to busing. In the 70s the % of any minority even blacks were not even close to 30%. H3LL currently the % of blacks in America is less than 14%. H3LL, according to the 2010 census 72% of America are whites, so seems that even if the the school district was perfectly rationed with US census, there would be less than 30% in the school. (What is interesting though is that that since they have no category for Hispanic, it appears that they are saying that Caucasians and Hispanics are white). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Race_and_ethnicity_in_the_United_States
Then on the other hand California feels it’s OK to protect and spend billions on Illegals/criminals, but American citizens get shafted when they are only trying to be law abiding upright American citizens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But the percentages are going to be different for each state, and different locations within each state. The whole busing thing should never have happened. Government messing up over and over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
very much messing up.
In the school district that I am part of it probalby barely 10% white and 90% white. Of the 1000 students if there are that many there is maybe one black..In almost every class of 25 to 30 there is usually only 1 to 3 non-hispanic students …95% of he students get free lunch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes but they have privilege /sarc
I actually said that to someone. So all those dirt poor people in Appalachia have privilege right? All those dirt poor people on welfare who are in the majority and are white have privilege, right? So, why don’t you go tell them that. Let me know what they say or do to you. That person had no response.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meant to say 90% Hispanic of which the school district even brags that oven 50% are illegals and majority of the rest anchors.
LikeLike
Mean to say “90% Hispanic” sorry guys.
LikeLike
To me, this is but one of the million indicators that a ‘cold’ civil war is raging in our nation. Leftists (in BOTH parties) despise the US Constitution and will do everything in their power (legal and otherwise) to reject its constraints–at every level of government: federal, state, county, and municipal. They want it ALL, and they aren’t about to stop voluntarily. We’ll have to stop them, one way or another.
The fabric of our society continues to rend, before our eyes. This story is simply the latest mile-post on the road to their ultimate goal: destruction of our Republic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Would class action lawsuits to stop all the race bean counting help?
LikeLike
Who knows? Lawsuits are fought in the courts, and it’s a gamble to assume that the judges in those courts aren’t crooked, too.
We’ve seen it enough already: bad judges beget bad rulings, which become precedent, which stymies any attempt to return to Constitutional norms.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I cannot believe budgets are conditioned by race! In Ohio, school districts are based on economics of the population. We are in a supposed “rich” district, so we get less than an inner city school.
Basing it on race is flat out racism. You can’t force people to move there. I can’t believe this law has been on the books since the 70’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
America will be a nightmare, for whites especially, once whites become a minority. Immigration reform now!
LikeLike
You need to only look at what is going on in South Africa to know what would potentially occur.
LikeLike
No need to go half way around the world. Just look at our own cities.
LikeLike
Proof that some kids are more equal than others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s an outdated construct. Minorities self-segregate these days, and that’s not the fault of the white students. It would be better to base funding on the income of the students’ parents, not their color. Any way you slice it, that’s just racist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course, once a school goes over 30% they now have no incentive to be “inclusive” in their enrollment. Maybe there’s a silver lining? They can go out and get the best and brightest regardless of race.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I call these people that make these laws D.A.W.P.S{dumb A$$ white people}because I know of no other race that sets out to destroy themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Honestly, they can’t be that concerned about their children if they are sending them to LA public schools.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Walter Reed is a public school with a special magnet program within it that many very bright kids apply to and attend.
The magnet program here is the way that public schools keep smart kids from abandoning them altogether.
There are crazy rules about applying and accumulating points and testing for giftedness that create within these programs the smart and usually more affluent kids track and the regular track with all the immigrant and ESL kids that are way behind in academic proficiency.
It is a totally screwed up school system here.
LikeLike
What’s Next in CA? Taking away school funding for districts where 80% of the student body is not LGBTQ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another problem for the taxpaying people of that community with too many Mexicans going to school there – typically classified as white students since they are not in the minority class.
LikeLike
One of the biggest problems is that school budgets are still based on property taxes. It has always been recognized that inner city districts have lower property value than suburban. Therefore more funding is available disproportionately and the inner city children become the victims of this.
The real answer is to rebuild inner city schools so well that suburban school children will want to be bused in. These new facilities should be learning and development centers not just schools. They need to have child care facilities for adult ed. They should have health and hospital clinics. There should be a gymnasium with paid activities especially for after school times when parents are working.
Magnet and charter schools will never cure this for the same reason plus the fact that charter and magnet schools get to pick and choose the students they accept. Public schools have to accept any student that signs up.
LikeLike
These new state of the art inner city school will be trashed in a week unless corporal punishment is reinstated, school boards don’t have to take illegals or gang bangers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
RACIST!!!!
LikeLike
Anyone else find this remarkably ironic: leftist parents in a left-wing district complaining to leftist schools because they are following a left-wing policy? I guess cuts to “racist white schools” sounds great until little Johnny’s school is the one on the chopping block.
Funny how liberals love their policies right up to the point they actually have to live under them. #NotSurprised #Hypocrisy
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep
100%
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah, the unintended consequences of institutionalizing racism…
Ain’t it grand?
LikeLike
Probably when this desegregation order was issued back in the ’70s, L.A. schools with less than 30% white students were unusual. Now, I’m surprised they could even find one with more than 30% white students.
LikeLike
Precisely the point!
LikeLike
Consider for a moment the cultural problems solved by ejecting California from the Union.
And as a bonus set of steak knives….55 electoral college votes for the left disappear.
Just saying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Somehow I feel like this is connected to resistance to Betsy Devos and school choice.
LikeLike
The goal: Get rid of White, male and female, Christian, Conservative, Heterosexual Humans.
Several other recent cases:
Teen Vogue Writer: ‘All White People Are Evil’
Also: Whiteness is evil
https://pjmedia.com/parenting/2017/03/24/teen-vogue-writer-all-white-people-are-evil/
Students Confess Their Sins At ‘Masculinity Confession Booth’
http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/27/students-share-their-sins-at-masculinity-confession-booth/
A university will be hosting a “Masculinity Confession Booth” along with a number of other workshops and screenings to combat “hypermasculinity.”
“We have all reinforced hypermasculinity one way or another regardless of our gender!!” explains the University of Regina event description. “Come and share your sins so we can begin to discuss how to identify and change our ways !!!”
Moonbat Student Op-Ed: ‘Genitalia-Centered Rhetoric’ Of Women’s Movement Is Biased Against Transgenders…
https://www.thecollegefix.com/post/31840/
LikeLike
This confuses me because California passed a law against racial discrimination in state education, prop 209, which includes the following:
(a) The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.
Aren’t the Los Angeles public schools part of the state education system?
LikeLike
I have a real problem with this. I am a white skinned NATURAL redhead. Less than 2% of the world’s population are NATURAL redheads, so WHO is the real minority?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Left cannot comprehend what you are saying because they are blinded by your whiteness.
LikeLike
I was in a recent school meeting where it was openly stated by the presenter that they were concerned about lost funding because Hispanics were registering as Whites to avoid immigration scrutiny. Schools live on extra money available for special programs. They focus on the $$ programs so they can keep the funding. Schools are concerned about making budget and looking good on paper on their state report cards. There is corruption going on with covering up the truth by education administration. Bad numbers that reflect poor leadership are being fudged. Bottom line: kids are being used to bring in money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe the school administrators don’t just live on the extra money, they feast upon it.
LikeLike
North Hollywood has several voting precincts, and using “eyeball math” Donald J. Trump received about one-in-eight votes. They built their hell, they can stew in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is college acceptance season and in CA, I am hearing lots of parents who are pissed off their children (some with GPAs in the 4.5 realm, really topnotch) are not getting accepted by University of CA system schools. The counselors are telling parents the reason is that diversity is what the UCs want, along with first-generation college students, leaving out all those white kids who were dedicated to their studies through high school and whose parents contributed well their share in taxes that support these universities.
I am also hearing talk about getting 23 and Me DNA tests to reveal just a “smidgen” of minority heritage to use that on the application (a la Elizabeth Warren).
LikeLike
Obama’s transcripts are sealed for a reason.
Would love to see the GPA, SAT/ACT & LSAT/GMAT of *every* politician and appointed bureaucrat. Actually, scratch the SAT. It became inaccurate about 30 years ago. Dropped by Mensa as a qualifier.
It gets really scary when you start seeing Docs who must have had someone else take parts of their USMLE. Ever see an ER doc freeze? Not pretty.
http://www.ecfmg.org/news/executive-order/
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s funny! I was offered something from Mensa when I graduated HS, but laughed it off because I don’t speak Spanish! *facepalm*
LikeLike
This underscores why the Invasion, not Healthcare is Job #1.
Build the wall.
Throw the invaders (illegal aliens, fake refugees) out.
Without this, Democrats will regain power via numbers and undo everything else. RyanCare, whatever. It’s all transient unless border and immigration and “refugee” control happen.
LikeLike
The only way for Islam to take over America and the WEST is if we bring them into our Country, and welcome them. Europe and America are really stupid. Most American’s can understand that these people want to convert us or they will kill us.
That is how it was done in the middle ages.
Obama is a traitor and anti-american.
In one generation , this country has gone from “land of the free” to the land of illegal immigrates from the middle east and south America, and who knows who else.
Sundance seems to suggest it’s the billionaires club that have businesses in many countries that are dis-mantling our country, with the help of MSM owned by these same Billionaires.
Our politicians are legally allowed to take money from these billionaires in return for doing them favors.
How is this for the people of the USA? It’s not.
We have to wake up the USA citizens of this, sooner rather than later.
Trump is the only one that has faced these crooks head on, and has taken the heat for over 1 1/2 years.
LikeLike