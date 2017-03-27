Democrats Use Senate Committee Rule To Delay Gorsuch and Rosenstein…

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have used a “holdover” rule to delay any vote on supreme court nominee Neil Gorsuch and Deputy Attorney General nominee Rod Rosenstein. The Committee vote is now postponed one week and will take place April 3rd.

The Democrats are using every procedural rule possible to delay confirmation of any President Trump nominee. Neil Gorsuch and Rosenstein are the latest exhibits.

♦ Rod Rosenstein is being delayed because he would be responsible to follow-up on the “Muh Russian” conspiracy narrative as AG Sessions has recused himself. Rosenstein, 52, was appointed as Maryland’s top federal prosecutor by Republican President George W. Bush in 2005 and retained under President Barack Obama.

♦ Judge Neil Gorsuch is being delayed because the Democrats are doing everything possible to block his entry into the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON – […] The committee concluded four days of confirmation hearings on Thursday where Gorsuch underwent two full days of questioning by senators. Nothing explosive emerged but Democrats expressed concerns about his judicial leanings that they said often sided with corporations over people and echoed conservative ideology. They also remain angry over the blockade against former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, who didn’t even receive a hearing under the GOP-controlled Senate last year. […] At least 17 Democrats have come out in opposition to Gorsuch and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that he will filibuster the nominee, which means he’ll force a 60-vote threshold once it clears the committee. With Republicans holding 52 seats, they will need at least eight Democrats to vote with them under the current rules to send the nominee forward for a final confirmation vote that would then require a simple majority. But Republicans do have the extreme option of employing the “nuclear” option — a change of Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. (more)

Advertisements