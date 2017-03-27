Democrats Use Senate Committee Rule To Delay Gorsuch and Rosenstein…

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have used a “holdover” rule to delay any vote on supreme court nominee Neil Gorsuch and Deputy Attorney General nominee Rod Rosenstein. The Committee vote is now postponed one week and will take place April 3rd.
The Democrats are using every procedural rule possible to delay confirmation of any President Trump nominee. Neil Gorsuch and Rosenstein are the latest exhibits.
♦ Rod Rosenstein is being delayed because he would be responsible to follow-up on the “Muh Russian” conspiracy narrative as AG Sessions has recused himself. Rosenstein, 52, was appointed as Maryland’s top federal prosecutor by Republican President George W. Bush in 2005 and retained under President Barack Obama.
♦ Judge Neil Gorsuch is being delayed because the Democrats are doing everything possible to block his entry into the Supreme Court.
WASHINGTON – […] The committee concluded four days of confirmation hearings on Thursday where Gorsuch underwent two full days of questioning by senators. Nothing explosive emerged but Democrats expressed concerns about his judicial leanings that they said often sided with corporations over people and echoed conservative ideology. They also remain angry over the blockade against former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, who didn’t even receive a hearing under the GOP-controlled Senate last year.
[…] At least 17 Democrats have come out in opposition to Gorsuch and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that he will filibuster the nominee, which means he’ll force a 60-vote threshold once it clears the committee.
With Republicans holding 52 seats, they will need at least eight Democrats to vote with them under the current rules to send the nominee forward for a final confirmation vote that would then require a simple majority.
But Republicans do have the extreme option of employing the “nuclear” option — a change of Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. (more)
The nuclear option needs to be implemented ASAP. With Justice Scalia’s untimely death under suspicious circumstances, there is no other option.
Has McConnell said anything about deploying it?
he has only said that Gorsuch WILL BE confirmed. Once the nuclear option is employed, they can use it for more than judges…….say repealing Obamacare, for instance.
This is what I have been waiting for. If they block Gorsuch, then it is time to really fight the war. If they force the R’s to go nuclear what is the point in holding back on anything?
60 votes just ends the filibuster, the vote is always majority rules. I think they should go back to having a filibuster actually require you to debate on the senate floor. That used to be required and why it wasn’t abused. Now all you have to do is say “I filibuster” and the bill is dead. I don’t want it to go away and I think its been around since the first senate. Let’s make the Senate great again
They have been absolutely begging for the abuse just so they can finally claim the mantle of victimhood. So far, they have found it impossible to be victims. These cry bullies are the “better dressed AntiFa.”
No, the nuclear option if exercised will only apply to future S.Ct. justices. It will not apply to legislation. The nuclear option is also called the constitutional option. The gist of it is that since the Senate has a constitutional obligation to “advise and consent” on judges, then Senate Rules cannot create a requirement of greater than a majority for their confirmation.
Not true. The nuclear option can be as specifically targeted as they want. When Harry Reid implemented it the first time, it only applied to lesser judicial appointments, not to Supreme Court nominees. McConnell won’t implement it across the board. It would undermine the GOPe globalist interests.
It will not have to be triggered. Schumer and some of the most visible dems will filibuster Gorsuch, but they will allow 8 dems to vote to end the filibuster for 2 reasons:
1) to give those Trump state Dems a little cover for when the NEXT SCOTUS nom comes up and they vote to keep the filibuster to create an centrist image: and
2) So the opponents of the next one are able to say that are united because the next one is sooooooooo radical not like Gorsuch.
Anyway, watch and see.
The next one needs to be Ted Cruz. Lindsey said he would get 99 votes.
That’s not exactly an endorsement I’d feel happy about
He’s not on the list Trump will be picking from.
That’s about the only place I’d trust Cruz. I don’t want him in the Senate or trying to make trouble. I know he’s been supportive of Trump lately, but he’s a weasel. Once a weasel, always a weasel. Put him on SCOTUS and he’s removed from the game entirely.
Too many battered conservatives still like that guy.
It seems like right now the RNC is trying deploy a multi-million dollar TV ad blitz.
I received a call this weekend asking for money to support their efforts. I suggested the RNC work on getting their act together to support our President – that would be a more effective use of their time.
I informed them that I was still not in a giving mindset yet – after the way the RNC undermined President Trump during his campaign. I also let them know that I would give generously to President Trump directly…..but the RNC don’t ask…..I shredded my Membership Card in the Summer of 2015.
The issue with going to the nuke level is once you do it’s the rules are changed forever.. which means when democrats get back into control they will also be able to ram things through on a simple majority vote. .. very risky to go there
There is no other choice if Chuckie presses on. And he will.
The Dems went nuclear. Genie is already out of the bottle.
I know harry used it (created it) but i thought it had not been used for a supreme court pick yet and that is the genie that would be tapped with gorsuch
That’s true, but it hadn’t been nuked for other things the last time, before it was… nuked. The Dems will nuke it the next time they need to – they’ve already proved their willingness to do so – better that we do so and get some things done before we lose the opportunity. To do otherwise is to voluntarily disarm while holding the advantage.
Good Point
The Dems didn’t apply it to the Supreme Court because they didn’t need to apply it, but they would’ve if they were in the majority without a doubt. The Nuclear Option was already employed and nothing will bring it back unfortunately.
The rule has already been changed, by guess who?
I’ll bet you never see another democrat in the Whitehouse in your lifetime, maybe a dog catcher, but I wouldn’t even bet on that. Quit being scared of your own shadow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr Snado.
On another thread you said you used to be a lobbyist? PLEASE tell me if FairTax would drain the swamp?
Go Nuclear – the Democrats and leftists would do it in a heartbeat.
THIS IS WAR – our nation is at stake!
If they go nuclear, you’d better pray the Democrats never get full control of both houses and the White House again…or they will push through every socialist piece of garbage legislation they can think of, and Republicans won’t be able to stop them.
They already did after the 17th Amendment was passed
Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont has signaled he may not join the effort to filibuster Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court, depriving Senate Democrats of a powerful voice in the marquee political fight of the spring.
Can we just start draining the swamp and lock her up as promised?
I’m not sure you’ve been paying attention.
What planet r living on? Only people getting in hot water besides the illegals are Trump’s people —
Lead, follow or get out of the way.
“appointed … by President George W. Bush in 2005 and retained under President Barack Obama.”
Well, there goes any hope of justice being served.
Sessions chose him.
My NRA is behind Gorsuch 100%
Scummer is a stain on America. Like Harry Reid, when he is gone from the Senate, it will be a better place.
Agree. Chuckie needs to go.
How I wish his last day was yesterday.
But it seems as though there is always someone to slither into their spot. Get rid of one, and another appears.
The Dems promote their worst. Always.
Like noxious weeds, Syd.
Wolf,
I’m leaving this here (and we ALL should leave it everywhere we can {even if it is from Breitbart}), because, from our exchange yesterday, I want to follow up with Trumpocrat information. If you read this article you will find a (Democrat) person who I can’t see much daylight between him, and us. In truth, did ANY of us see Mr. Trump as a “traditional” (gope) “republican(t)”? I know that’s why I supported him so enthusiastically Anyways. here it is:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/26/exclusive-leading-trumpocrat-time-paul-ryan-resign-just-dont-know-can-trusted/
Good article. A lot of people are sensing that Ryan is thwarting the People’s agenda.
But it not just about Ryan. These folks are AMERICA FIRST, and in agreement with just about everything we write about economic nationalism. IMO a reminder to me that as Sundance says “I don’t care about the past. Do they support President Trump, or not?” These folks do! We have been saying we need to break away from BCS. The “d” or the “r” is exactly how they divide us (very predictably I might add)..! I am tired of trying to point out on other blogs that the usual epithets “demonrat”, demoncrat” etc. aren’t going to foster any kind of cooperation that we NEED! How about …, since we have the gope, the establishment Democrats can have the Democrat Old Party Establishment? or dope!
There is something about him which literally gives me an icky feeling. How can slime be worse than slime?
Do we have to see that camera hooker up so close ???
How much longer can they stall Rosenstein?
Easter recess is coming do a recess appointment. It will last till Jan 1019. Plenty of time.
But when a Democrat wins the WH the GOP will go out of their way to expedite all appointees
Yeah I noticed that too.
Yep, they do that. Every. Single. Time.
The GOPe toads see themselves as ‘collegial’ toward their ‘good friends’ on the other side of the aisle.
The GOPe senator will say, “The President deserves to have his ‘team’ in place”, no matter how detestable/anti-American that choice is. You don’t ever see them put up a fight…I’ve come to the conclusion that principled fighting is simply not in their DNA.
When the table have turned, the democrat senator will do exactly as we see here: obstruct; delay; ambush. Fight the republican administration at every turn, using every tactic, and never give an inch.
Demrats are so disgusting. They will never have the best interests of the American people.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They are actually very evil people.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree.
I blame the gop
They smile to your face while their antifa buddies pour sugar in your gas tank.
GOP are too big as cowards to pass the nuclear option. They can’t be trusted, any of them.
Great Point. So that means Gorsuch will not be on the Supremes. They will wait until 2018 when they will tell us – they need 60 votes. Unfortunately, the Senate will probably have Schumer as the Majority Leader after that. Trump then can appoint Hillary to the Supreme Court to get his nominee passed, then he can nominate Obama to take over for Ginsburg. McConnell will be very happy – so there are options aplenty. All the Republicans except for Cruz will vote for Hillary and Obama by affirmation – it is the WAY.
The Republicans will go nuclear and appoint Gorsuch. Your scenario is an evil alternative universe version Things look way better on our side than on the demonrat side. . Don’t give up … Trump will Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, so tired of this crap.
Anytime a senator votes a person down they should show just cause.
You think this monkey could demonstrate this to the Democrats?
Is there any down side to going nuclear at this point?
As Sundance has theorized, it might make Anthony Kennedy stay on a while longer, since he’d prefer to see everyone playing nice.
Maybe Kennedy needs a reality check…just sayin’
can someone PLEASE tell me what good it did to win the presidency, senate and house?
Hang tough Cricket…we will get this done….’This will be easy” said no one EVER ; )
>can someone PLEASE tell me what good it did to win the presidency, senate and house?
Not a damn bit of good because the Republican party is over-run with spineless RINO Uni-party’ers.
Less than 100 days in office and people are bitching because not enough is done?
Is this your first time paying attention to how government operates?
Jeez………
I’m bitching because we have a bunch of worthless Republicans in Congress and it doesn’t have a damn thing to do with Trump.
Trump has Veto Power.. nothing gets past him that shouldn’t
They are sold out to donors and special interests – even some foreign donors/interests.
There would already be a left wing liberal maniac approved and sworn in at the United States Supreme Court.
No Madam President Clinton.
No Majority Leader Schumer.
No Speaker Pelosi.
Can we get the HFC to comment on this latest constitutional crisis!?! NO VOTE you say?
I heard Chuck Schumer talking about doing this very thing on the overnight radio news.
He said he wants to “postpone” ALL further President Trump appointments “for several months” while there is a thorough “investigation” of the supposed Trump campaign-Russia issue.
So of course my question at this point is: WHY didn’t McConnell SMELL THIS IN THE WIND? And if he DID smell it—WHY didn’t he head it off?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you already know the answer to your question. McConnell is one of them. Things are working just like his bosses have told him it had to work. He is one of the swamp creatures. Do you think he wants the swamp drained?
That is why Trump was furious when Sessions recused himself from the “Russia” fake news. It could have been ended by now.
Maybe President Trump should curtail all monies going to New York (highway funds, etc.) until the investigation of the Clinton Foundation is complete.
The detestably spineless McConnell would have a hard time smelling anything but his own fecal matter, since he keeps his head firmly wedged up his…
Well, you get the picture.
“The Democrats are using every procedural rule possible to delay confirmation of any President Trump nominee. ”
, I wonder where the Democrats learned to do that…?
You bellyaching about Merrick Garland? If the Dems wanted him confirmed last year, Podesta should have had Scalia murdered earlier. Besides, what the hell kind of name is Merrick?
Chicken Little: Listen to me, everybody! I’m your new leader! I’m gonna save your lives! I’m gonna tell you what to do!
Cocky Locky: Don’t listen to that pipsqueak. The Russians aren’t coming.
Chicken Little: I tell ya the Russians are coming!
Cocky Locky: And I tell you they aren’t.
Chicken Little: They are too!
Cocky Locky: All right, if the Russians are coming, why don’t they hit me in the head?
[Foxy Loxy hits Cocky Locky in the back of the head with a vodka bottle]
Hen: Chicken little is right! What do we do? Oh, Chicken Little, you’ve got to help us!
I know YOU think it’s apparent who all the characters are … but trust us … it’s not. I can’t make heads or tails out of your post and my cat definitely hates it. WTF???
Why a child of five could understand it. Someone go fetch a child of five.
Why, you are already here.
No other child required.
I think your calendar must be in need of repair.
ROFL, petty mudslinging at CTH is so much more genteel than anywhere else
Where I live a child of 5 is not allowed to drink heavily.
Threaten to send up Judge Andrew P. Napolitano for confirmation if Gorsuch is not confirmed.
What on earth is wrong with the Republicans. They have become a laughing stock, and an albatross around PDJT and your movement.
Day in, day out Schummer and Pelosi take the piss out of them, and it was Reid before them.
All the McConnell and Ryan wring their hands and drone on.
Seriously up here in Canada we frequently hear about Pelosi and Schummer, McConnell and Ryan, only when the have egg on their face, or are embarrassing PDJT.
Surely a march on Capitol Hill or McConnells district in Kentucky. These clowns need to be pushed, and embarrassed.
Or am I way off on this?
The brave Senate Republicans ran away
Bravely ran away away
When Schumer reared his ugly head
They bravely turned their tails and fled
Yes, the brave Senate Republicans turned about
And gallantly they chickened out
>Or am I way off on this?
Nope, you’re not. The Uni-party apparently rules the roost and calls all of the shots.
Well, you are getting news from the presstitutes who LOVE Chuck and Nan and HATE anyone with an R after their name.
LikeLike
Think of it this way.. Who do you think has a better chance of supporting Gorsuch? McCaskill or Heidecamp? Or Ms. Lindsay and McShame? The traitors all say they will support Gorsuch – but they will not so they can put another quiver in our President’s back. Flake, Sasse, Collins, Rubio, and Cruz are not supporting the President of the United States. They cannot be trusted and many of the Dem Senators could be persuaded – but they are afraid of Schumer. Nobody is afraid of Turtle. Making Mrs. Turtle Secretary of Transportation has done nothing to help our President. It’s a rigged system Folks! Time for President Trump to blow up the Swamp.
The swamp is primed for detonation and President Trump has the goods on ALL of them.
Countdown.
the swamp
even has Add to dictionary with podesta octopus and his pizza, hot dog and kids, and Schumer and Pelosi next to him.
oops. delete the “add to dictionary”
The turtle needs to grow a spine, quickly, or resign as Senate leader due to total incompetence.
hopefully. his wife’s job will influence him.
Ryan has only got one ball
And McConnel has no balls at all!
If Ryno does have a ball, it’s not his. He needs to give it back to it’s rightful owner.
To call it “nuclear option” is inaccurate. The Senate should officially name it the “Reid Rule” to recognize and honor the legacy of the great Democrat Senate leader Harry Reid… Democrats should celebrate.
Exactly what I was thinking.
Never, ever call it the nuclear option again.
From here on out it should be known as the ‘Reid Rule’
FTA: “Democrats expressed concerns about his judicial leanings that they said often sided with corporations over people and echoed conservative ideology.”
No nitwits ….( shm) Gorsuch echoed ( sided) with CONSTITUTIONAL LAW and the adherence of same. So now the US CONSTITUTION is the issue ? Notice how they all parrot the same darn thing.. oh oh nooooos He sides with corporations over peepo !!! Cite ONE flipping case where he ignored the rule of law and ruled in favor of a “Corporation=Evil)” over a “Person=Good” or visa versa for that matter.
Why do these leaders in these hearings ever ask the obvious questions ?. Ok Senator X, you stated Gorsuch “often sided” with corporations over people. “Often sided” implies numerous times, please give as an example of one case in where Judge Gorsuch ” sided” with a Corporation in error and violated the CONSTITUTIONAL right of a “person” and further was reversed via the Appellate Court as an incorrect ruling….
Yeah…crickets…..lots of crickets
I’m not happy with the delay but I’m tickled to see the weaponry Democrats are choosing to use.
Chuck Shumer: Anyone got any good ideas? No? No one? OK then we’ll just throw sand in everyone’s eyes.
and pee in the punch bowl.
Interesting.
Patience only goes so far. Your system of lack of government was fine as long as the deceit and criminality was hidden or disguised.
However. Wiki leaks etc has changed everything.
We know your judiciary, Intel agencies, political parties and the media have been corrupted. They used to hide it, now they don’t need to
This all makes the worlds preeminent democratic republic look pitiful.
It is time to get seriously aggressive.
Thank you.
Ok, Dekester. We’ll start by sending Cruz back to Canada. But, from then on, he’ll be your problem. No take backs. (smirk)
He is running for PM of Canada, or had you not heard. Hee hee.
PDJT will win this, it is just a shame that he has so many cowards around him.
Cheers.
But Corporations are People? Aren’t they – Romney said they were.
They’re made of people.
We all knew it was going to be an u hill battle trying to drain the swamp and return America to a nation governed by the rule of law. This is all part and parcel with the pact we all signed on to.
The thing to do is in the next election work to get every RINO, NeverTrumping, Dim treasonous scum out of office we can.
America did not reach this stage in a decade and it is going to take longer than a decade to fix all that ails this nation.
Having said all that the Turtle should use the Nuclear option.
Should read: We all knew it was going to be an up hill battle
Mean while to outdo the Democrats HFC has decided to work with Cruz Lee and Rand to oppose the nomination because of the delay. They will however continue to work with their promise to appoint conservative judges.
The Earth would go around so much faster if they would just get off.
The Dems consider this SCOTUS seat…’theirs’…because Scalia died while Ozero was in office.
They will cling to this lame excuse and oppose any of Pres Trump’s appointments to the Supremes.
So I don’t see any other choice than to go nuclear on them.
Yeah, let’s nuc them. Time to move on.
And the completely unbiased and bi-partisan panel, has determined to give the grand prize to Chuck Schumer for his NIGHTTIME IN AMERICA. Now NIGHTTIME IN AMERICA is a token of this man’s genius. He told me so himself, and repeatedly, that he could change perceptions by calling his plan for knocking down the pesky Constitution NIGHTTIME IN AMERICA. In other words, he could have been more specific, but rather than allude to an articulation of the mundane, he has come to the conclusion that brevity is the importance of our nations first world existence.
In a horserace – you couple the Rabbit to help the Closer. Never heard of using a turtle.
The senate and the congress are like the gangs in LA and Chicago each with their own turf and each with their own way of making money. Add to this group a few communists and lastly a group of morons who follow blindly and have no clue of what to do ! Instead of using guns these gangs threaten one another with the secrets most of them are afraid of !
Crips and Bloods, Shiite and Sunni, distinctions without a difference
Do these people have any awareness at all of how utterly evil they are ?
They must.
They consider us the evil ones (because we are trying to take our country back and refuse to fall in line).
The future of our country is at stake.
Get some testosterone Republicans.
Suit up – put on your fighting gear.
THIS IS WAR!!!
Apologies – only 2 seconds long – but the video is blocked due to copyright.
Thank God it was blocked – I can’t stand Arnold and his constant backstabbing our President.
Exactly georgiafl, this is war. The Dems are fighting. The Republicans need to do the same.
Mitch is poised for ACTION!
Go Mitch! You’re a procedural ANIMAL!!!
Too funny..it should be plastered all over D.C. and Kentucky.
Too Much!! LMAO! Classic!
Meme at will!
https://imgflip.com/memegenerator
Keyboards free, i repeat, keyboards free…
That has GOT to be the most frightening thing I have seen since Hillary popped out of Chelsea’s apartment looking all better on 9/11/2016.
OMG are the Congress clowns that terrified of AG Sessions to delay his team as long as possible?
I hope those indictments are ready to be handed out after the first minute of their confirmation!
In Sales it is taboo not to deal with the Decision Maker as it is a complete waste of time not to.
So I guess President Trump has a call in to Schumer since he is running the Senate now.
I always wonder what Steve Bannon is advising
He’s no doubt holding the line against the RINO instincts of Penis Rinse and Kellyanne.
Bannon and Miller are Pro-American, Constitutionalists, Patriots. There is no doubt that they are indispensable.
Anyone listening to Levin last hour wouldn’t know any of that though, as he is in another nervous breakdown having to try to spin his ( and his 30+ House pets ) way out of rescuing Obamacare. Levin just said that there are no “real conservatives” in Trump’s inner circle. And then he deflected by saying “Sessions at DoJ doesn’t count”.
Levin is gonna be hospitalized before Trump’s terms are over. Bet on it.
The democrats are already dead. They just don’t know it yet.
I sure wish President Trump would start a NEW party. And a media network, when he gets the time.
We are already at war and the dems will repeal all senate decorum once they get back in power. There is no question about this. it would be nice to be able to negotiate but that is no longer possible. Its time to move past negotiations with these people.
The confirmation of Gorsuch is crucial. We control Congress and the Presidency. It’s time to reclaim the Judiciary. With the SCOTUS jammed at 4-4, cases are being impacted not only before the Court but decisions from lower Courts are impacted. IMO Gorsuch has the normally spineless Republicans united. Once he is confirmed, which IMO he will, it will be time to celebrate. This will be the next big win for Trump! Big League. 🙂
Transition Committee began Nov 9th. This is the fruits of the Planning, Scheduling, Messaging and Marshaling of all resources to get POTUS’s people and policies approved in rapid fashion.
I’d shoot myself if I led such a catastrophic mess.
The Swamp is well and taken care of.
We are being out-manuevered at every step. Outwitted by Dems, abandoned by RINOS, sabotaged by rigid conservatives, and harassed and threatened by the Deep State.
Like it is a surprise or something.
If it wasn’t Trump as ’45’, we’d be done. His Movement knows he is resilient, creative and will find new paths to success. But this savagery of his Presidency is criminal and treasonous. The intention is nullify the election results and prevent his policies from being codified.
Mere incompetence does not account for the failures of the Transition team’s strategy and tactics to hit the ground running and have a spectacular first 100 days.
It looks like Scott Pruitt at EPA is playing games.
Scott Pruitt Is Failing to Drain the Swamp at the EPA
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/27/delingpole-scott-pruitt-is-failing-to-drain-the-swamp-at-the-epa/
I don’t trust Breitbart anymore. They have been attacking Trump and his team since the election. I don’t even go there anymore.
Gorsuch is gonna be a bust. Sundance is predicting he is the next Kennedy. Expect for him to “evolve” on social issues like abortion and gay marriage. We could of had a guarantee like Kris Kobach. No games with that guy. You want a Muslim ban, he will give you a Muslim ban. Now we have another squish that Jeb could of appointed
I’m not surprised. I’ve been seeing lots of blog posts and FB comments about how it is only fair to hold up any nomination of Trump’s, but especially the Supreme Court because the Republicans wouldn’t let Obama’s choice even be considered.
If they would of controlled the Senate, it would of been outside the GOPs control. They have no argument. Gorsuch will get confirmed with 65 plus Senators. He is no game changer
And where is Mitch McConnell? As usual, nowhere to be found. The current leadership in congress needs to change folks, their disdain for this president is evident in every transaction.
