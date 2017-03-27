Democrats Use Senate Committee Rule To Delay Gorsuch and Rosenstein…

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have used a “holdover” rule to delay any vote on supreme court nominee Neil Gorsuch and Deputy Attorney General nominee Rod Rosenstein.   The Committee vote is now postponed one week and will take place April 3rd.

The Democrats are using every procedural rule possible to delay confirmation of any President Trump nominee.   Neil Gorsuch and Rosenstein are the latest exhibits.

♦ Rod Rosenstein is being delayed because he would be responsible to follow-up on the “Muh Russian” conspiracy narrative as AG Sessions has recused himself.  Rosenstein, 52, was appointed as Maryland’s top federal prosecutor by Republican President George W. Bush in 2005 and retained under President Barack Obama.

♦ Judge Neil Gorsuch is being delayed because the Democrats are doing everything possible to block  his entry into the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON – […] The committee concluded four days of confirmation hearings on Thursday where Gorsuch underwent two full days of questioning by senators. Nothing explosive emerged but Democrats expressed concerns about his judicial leanings that they said often sided with corporations over people and echoed conservative ideology. They also remain angry over the blockade against former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, who didn’t even receive a hearing under the GOP-controlled Senate last year.

[…]  At least 17 Democrats have come out in opposition to Gorsuch and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that he will filibuster the nominee, which means he’ll force a 60-vote threshold once it clears the committee.

With Republicans holding 52 seats, they will need at least eight Democrats to vote with them under the current rules to send the nominee forward for a final confirmation vote that would then require a simple majority.

But Republicans do have the extreme option of employing the “nuclear” option — a change of Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees.  (more)

154 Responses to Democrats Use Senate Committee Rule To Delay Gorsuch and Rosenstein…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    The nuclear option needs to be implemented ASAP. With Justice Scalia’s untimely death under suspicious circumstances, there is no other option.

    • Tony Stark says:
      March 27, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      Has McConnell said anything about deploying it?

      • Vicki Frerichs says:
        March 27, 2017 at 5:35 pm

        he has only said that Gorsuch WILL BE confirmed. Once the nuclear option is employed, they can use it for more than judges…….say repealing Obamacare, for instance.

        • paulinohio says:
          March 27, 2017 at 5:43 pm

          This is what I have been waiting for. If they block Gorsuch, then it is time to really fight the war. If they force the R’s to go nuclear what is the point in holding back on anything?

          • Brewcityninja says:
            March 27, 2017 at 6:40 pm

            60 votes just ends the filibuster, the vote is always majority rules. I think they should go back to having a filibuster actually require you to debate on the senate floor. That used to be required and why it wasn’t abused. Now all you have to do is say “I filibuster” and the bill is dead. I don’t want it to go away and I think its been around since the first senate. Let’s make the Senate great again

        • Daniel says:
          March 27, 2017 at 6:32 pm

          They have been absolutely begging for the abuse just so they can finally claim the mantle of victimhood. So far, they have found it impossible to be victims. These cry bullies are the “better dressed AntiFa.”

        • Mudpie says:
          March 27, 2017 at 6:54 pm

          No, the nuclear option if exercised will only apply to future S.Ct. justices. It will not apply to legislation. The nuclear option is also called the constitutional option. The gist of it is that since the Senate has a constitutional obligation to “advise and consent” on judges, then Senate Rules cannot create a requirement of greater than a majority for their confirmation.

        • Cetera says:
          March 27, 2017 at 7:03 pm

          Not true. The nuclear option can be as specifically targeted as they want. When Harry Reid implemented it the first time, it only applied to lesser judicial appointments, not to Supreme Court nominees. McConnell won’t implement it across the board. It would undermine the GOPe globalist interests.

      • Albertus Magnus says:
        March 27, 2017 at 6:23 pm

        It will not have to be triggered. Schumer and some of the most visible dems will filibuster Gorsuch, but they will allow 8 dems to vote to end the filibuster for 2 reasons:

        1) to give those Trump state Dems a little cover for when the NEXT SCOTUS nom comes up and they vote to keep the filibuster to create an centrist image: and

        2) So the opponents of the next one are able to say that are united because the next one is sooooooooo radical not like Gorsuch.

        Anyway, watch and see.

      • not2worryluv says:
        March 27, 2017 at 7:08 pm

        It seems like right now the RNC is trying deploy a multi-million dollar TV ad blitz.

        I received a call this weekend asking for money to support their efforts. I suggested the RNC work on getting their act together to support our President – that would be a more effective use of their time.

        I informed them that I was still not in a giving mindset yet – after the way the RNC undermined President Trump during his campaign. I also let them know that I would give generously to President Trump directly…..but the RNC don’t ask…..I shredded my Membership Card in the Summer of 2015.

    • Trumppin says:
      March 27, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      The issue with going to the nuke level is once you do it’s the rules are changed forever.. which means when democrats get back into control they will also be able to ram things through on a simple majority vote. .. very risky to go there

      • wyntre says:
        March 27, 2017 at 6:19 pm

        There is no other choice if Chuckie presses on. And he will.

      • Publius2016 says:
        March 27, 2017 at 6:22 pm

        The Dems went nuclear. Genie is already out of the bottle.

        • Trumppin says:
          March 27, 2017 at 6:26 pm

          I know harry used it (created it) but i thought it had not been used for a supreme court pick yet and that is the genie that would be tapped with gorsuch

          • Monadnock says:
            March 27, 2017 at 6:50 pm

            That’s true, but it hadn’t been nuked for other things the last time, before it was… nuked. The Dems will nuke it the next time they need to – they’ve already proved their willingness to do so – better that we do so and get some things done before we lose the opportunity. To do otherwise is to voluntarily disarm while holding the advantage.

          • Publius2016 says:
            March 27, 2017 at 6:53 pm

            The Dems didn’t apply it to the Supreme Court because they didn’t need to apply it, but they would’ve if they were in the majority without a doubt. The Nuclear Option was already employed and nothing will bring it back unfortunately.

      • Mr Snado says:
        March 27, 2017 at 6:23 pm

        The rule has already been changed, by guess who?
        I’ll bet you never see another democrat in the Whitehouse in your lifetime, maybe a dog catcher, but I wouldn’t even bet on that. Quit being scared of your own shadow.

    • georgiafl says:
      March 27, 2017 at 6:53 pm

      Go Nuclear – the Democrats and leftists would do it in a heartbeat.

      THIS IS WAR – our nation is at stake!

    • Keln says:
      March 27, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      If they go nuclear, you’d better pray the Democrats never get full control of both houses and the White House again…or they will push through every socialist piece of garbage legislation they can think of, and Republicans won’t be able to stop them.

    • Too Real says:
      March 27, 2017 at 7:35 pm

      Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont has signaled he may not join the effort to filibuster Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court, depriving Senate Democrats of a powerful voice in the marquee political fight of the spring.

  2. Larry Bucar says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Can we just start draining the swamp and lock her up as promised?

  3. RedBallExpress says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Lead, follow or get out of the way.

  4. trumptea says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    “appointed … by President George W. Bush in 2005 and retained under President Barack Obama.”

    Well, there goes any hope of justice being served.

  5. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Scummer is a stain on America. Like Harry Reid, when he is gone from the Senate, it will be a better place.

  6. coveyouthband says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Do we have to see that camera hooker up so close ???

  7. CO Gal. says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    How much longer can they stall Rosenstein?

  8. Lulu says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    But when a Democrat wins the WH the GOP will go out of their way to expedite all appointees

    • oldtoenail says:
      March 27, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      Yeah I noticed that too.

    • R-C says:
      March 27, 2017 at 6:38 pm

      Yep, they do that. Every. Single. Time.

      The GOPe toads see themselves as ‘collegial’ toward their ‘good friends’ on the other side of the aisle.

      The GOPe senator will say, “The President deserves to have his ‘team’ in place”, no matter how detestable/anti-American that choice is. You don’t ever see them put up a fight…I’ve come to the conclusion that principled fighting is simply not in their DNA.

      When the table have turned, the democrat senator will do exactly as we see here: obstruct; delay; ambush. Fight the republican administration at every turn, using every tactic, and never give an inch.

  9. Sandy says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Demrats are so disgusting. They will never have the best interests of the American people.

  10. mcclainra says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    GOP are too big as cowards to pass the nuclear option. They can’t be trusted, any of them.

    • big bad mike says:
      March 27, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      Great Point. So that means Gorsuch will not be on the Supremes. They will wait until 2018 when they will tell us – they need 60 votes. Unfortunately, the Senate will probably have Schumer as the Majority Leader after that. Trump then can appoint Hillary to the Supreme Court to get his nominee passed, then he can nominate Obama to take over for Ginsburg. McConnell will be very happy – so there are options aplenty. All the Republicans except for Cruz will vote for Hillary and Obama by affirmation – it is the WAY.

      • boogywstew says:
        March 27, 2017 at 5:45 pm

        The Republicans will go nuclear and appoint Gorsuch. Your scenario is an evil alternative universe version Things look way better on our side than on the demonrat side. . Don’t give up … Trump will Trump!

        • Vicki Frerichs says:
          March 27, 2017 at 5:47 pm

          It is all in the name!

        • Sentient says:
          March 27, 2017 at 5:59 pm

          The Dems are delaying Gorsuch hoping that Trump won’t be able to expedite an appeal of the 9th Circuit decision on the first travel ban to the newly-reconstituted Supreme Court before the end of this year’s court term, where the president’s almost unlimited right to constrain immigration will be reestablished / upheld. The Dems will fail in this attempted delay.

  11. Just_me says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Wikileaks needs to drop some damaging docs on our worthless representatives. So sick of this stuff and Republicans do NOTHING, because they reside in the swamp too.

  12. Jim Rogers says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    If you can’t run with the big dogs, stay on the porch…..

  13. bearsgrrr says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    So, so tired of this crap.

  14. seabrznsun says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Anytime a senator votes a person down they should show just cause.

  15. Strike1 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    You think this monkey could demonstrate this to the Democrats?

  16. bearsgrrr says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Is there any down side to going nuclear at this point?

  17. ZZZ says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    can someone PLEASE tell me what good it did to win the presidency, senate and house?

  18. Stockburn says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Can we get the HFC to comment on this latest constitutional crisis!?! NO VOTE you say?

  19. Concerned Virginian says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    I heard Chuck Schumer talking about doing this very thing on the overnight radio news.
    He said he wants to “postpone” ALL further President Trump appointments “for several months” while there is a thorough “investigation” of the supposed Trump campaign-Russia issue.
    So of course my question at this point is: WHY didn’t McConnell SMELL THIS IN THE WIND? And if he DID smell it—WHY didn’t he head it off?

    • oldtoenail says:
      March 27, 2017 at 5:45 pm

      I hope you already know the answer to your question. McConnell is one of them. Things are working just like his bosses have told him it had to work. He is one of the swamp creatures. Do you think he wants the swamp drained?

    • Vicki Frerichs says:
      March 27, 2017 at 5:48 pm

      That is why Trump was furious when Sessions recused himself from the “Russia” fake news. It could have been ended by now.

    • Sentient says:
      March 27, 2017 at 6:03 pm

      Maybe President Trump should curtail all monies going to New York (highway funds, etc.) until the investigation of the Clinton Foundation is complete.

    • R-C says:
      March 27, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      The detestably spineless McConnell would have a hard time smelling anything but his own fecal matter, since he keeps his head firmly wedged up his…

      Well, you get the picture.

  20. Gary says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    “The Democrats are using every procedural rule possible to delay confirmation of any President Trump nominee. ”

    , I wonder where the Democrats learned to do that…?

    • Sentient says:
      March 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm

      You bellyaching about Merrick Garland? If the Dems wanted him confirmed last year, Podesta should have had Scalia murdered earlier. Besides, what the hell kind of name is Merrick?

  21. CheshireCat says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Chicken Little: Listen to me, everybody! I’m your new leader! I’m gonna save your lives! I’m gonna tell you what to do!
    Cocky Locky: Don’t listen to that pipsqueak. The Russians aren’t coming.
    Chicken Little: I tell ya the Russians are coming!
    Cocky Locky: And I tell you they aren’t.
    Chicken Little: They are too!
    Cocky Locky: All right, if the Russians are coming, why don’t they hit me in the head?
    [Foxy Loxy hits Cocky Locky in the back of the head with a vodka bottle]
    Hen: Chicken little is right! What do we do? Oh, Chicken Little, you’ve got to help us!

  22. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Threaten to send up Judge Andrew P. Napolitano for confirmation if Gorsuch is not confirmed.

  23. Dekester says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    What on earth is wrong with the Republicans. They have become a laughing stock, and an albatross around PDJT and your movement.
    Day in, day out Schummer and Pelosi take the piss out of them, and it was Reid before them.
    All the McConnell and Ryan wring their hands and drone on.
    Seriously up here in Canada we frequently hear about Pelosi and Schummer, McConnell and Ryan, only when the have egg on their face, or are embarrassing PDJT.
    Surely a march on Capitol Hill or McConnells district in Kentucky. These clowns need to be pushed, and embarrassed.

    Or am I way off on this?

    • CheshireCat says:
      March 27, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      The brave Senate Republicans ran away
      Bravely ran away away
      When Schumer reared his ugly head
      They bravely turned their tails and fled
      Yes, the brave Senate Republicans turned about
      And gallantly they chickened out

    • Tejas Rob says:
      March 27, 2017 at 6:12 pm

      >Or am I way off on this?

      Nope, you’re not. The Uni-party apparently rules the roost and calls all of the shots.

    • wyntre says:
      March 27, 2017 at 6:24 pm

      Well, you are getting news from the presstitutes who LOVE Chuck and Nan and HATE anyone with an R after their name.

      So there’s that.

  24. big bad mike says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Think of it this way.. Who do you think has a better chance of supporting Gorsuch? McCaskill or Heidecamp? Or Ms. Lindsay and McShame? The traitors all say they will support Gorsuch – but they will not so they can put another quiver in our President’s back. Flake, Sasse, Collins, Rubio, and Cruz are not supporting the President of the United States. They cannot be trusted and many of the Dem Senators could be persuaded – but they are afraid of Schumer. Nobody is afraid of Turtle. Making Mrs. Turtle Secretary of Transportation has done nothing to help our President. It’s a rigged system Folks! Time for President Trump to blow up the Swamp.

  26. lorenetn says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    The turtle needs to grow a spine, quickly, or resign as Senate leader due to total incompetence.

  27. thetrain2016 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    To call it “nuclear option” is inaccurate. The Senate should officially name it the “Reid Rule” to recognize and honor the legacy of the great Democrat Senate leader Harry Reid… Democrats should celebrate.

  28. Sayit2016 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    FTA: “Democrats expressed concerns about his judicial leanings that they said often sided with corporations over people and echoed conservative ideology.”

    No nitwits ….( shm) Gorsuch echoed ( sided) with CONSTITUTIONAL LAW and the adherence of same. So now the US CONSTITUTION is the issue ? Notice how they all parrot the same darn thing.. oh oh nooooos He sides with corporations over peepo !!! Cite ONE flipping case where he ignored the rule of law and ruled in favor of a “Corporation=Evil)” over a “Person=Good” or visa versa for that matter.

    Why do these leaders in these hearings ever ask the obvious questions ?. Ok Senator X, you stated Gorsuch “often sided” with corporations over people. “Often sided” implies numerous times, please give as an example of one case in where Judge Gorsuch ” sided” with a Corporation in error and violated the CONSTITUTIONAL right of a “person” and further was reversed via the Appellate Court as an incorrect ruling….

    Yeah…crickets…..lots of crickets

  29. EWSoCal says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    I’m not happy with the delay but I’m tickled to see the weaponry Democrats are choosing to use.
    Chuck Shumer: Anyone got any good ideas? No? No one? OK then we’ll just throw sand in everyone’s eyes.

  30. Dekester says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Interesting.
    Patience only goes so far. Your system of lack of government was fine as long as the deceit and criminality was hidden or disguised.
    However. Wiki leaks etc has changed everything.

    We know your judiciary, Intel agencies, political parties and the media have been corrupted. They used to hide it, now they don’t need to
    This all makes the worlds preeminent democratic republic look pitiful.

    It is time to get seriously aggressive.

    Thank you.

  31. big bad mike says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    But Corporations are People? Aren’t they – Romney said they were.

  32. Tazz2293 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    We all knew it was going to be an u hill battle trying to drain the swamp and return America to a nation governed by the rule of law. This is all part and parcel with the pact we all signed on to.

    The thing to do is in the next election work to get every RINO, NeverTrumping, Dim treasonous scum out of office we can.

    America did not reach this stage in a decade and it is going to take longer than a decade to fix all that ails this nation.

    Having said all that the Turtle should use the Nuclear option.

  33. Educated Citizen says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Mean while to outdo the Democrats HFC has decided to work with Cruz Lee and Rand to oppose the nomination because of the delay. They will however continue to work with their promise to appoint conservative judges.

  34. wheatietoo says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    The Dems consider this SCOTUS seat…’theirs’…because Scalia died while Ozero was in office.

    They will cling to this lame excuse and oppose any of Pres Trump’s appointments to the Supremes.

    So I don’t see any other choice than to go nuclear on them.

  35. CheshireCat says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    And the completely unbiased and bi-partisan panel, has determined to give the grand prize to Chuck Schumer for his NIGHTTIME IN AMERICA. Now NIGHTTIME IN AMERICA is a token of this man’s genius. He told me so himself, and repeatedly, that he could change perceptions by calling his plan for knocking down the pesky Constitution NIGHTTIME IN AMERICA. In other words, he could have been more specific, but rather than allude to an articulation of the mundane, he has come to the conclusion that brevity is the importance of our nations first world existence.

  36. big bad mike says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    In a horserace – you couple the Rabbit to help the Closer. Never heard of using a turtle.

  37. beaujest says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    The senate and the congress are like the gangs in LA and Chicago each with their own turf and each with their own way of making money. Add to this group a few communists and lastly a group of morons who follow blindly and have no clue of what to do ! Instead of using guns these gangs threaten one another with the secrets most of them are afraid of !

  38. Beniah says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Do these people have any awareness at all of how utterly evil they are ?

  39. georgiafl says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    The future of our country is at stake.

    Get some testosterone Republicans.

    Suit up – put on your fighting gear.

    THIS IS WAR!!!

  40. 3x1 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Mitch is poised for ACTION!

    Go Mitch! You’re a procedural ANIMAL!!!

  41. psadie says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    OMG are the Congress clowns that terrified of AG Sessions to delay his team as long as possible?
    I hope those indictments are ready to be handed out after the first minute of their confirmation!

  42. big bad mike says:
    March 27, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    In Sales it is taboo not to deal with the Decision Maker as it is a complete waste of time not to.
    So I guess President Trump has a call in to Schumer since he is running the Senate now.

  43. appadoo9 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    I always wonder what Steve Bannon is advising

    • Blade says:
      March 27, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      He’s no doubt holding the line against the RINO instincts of Penis Rinse and Kellyanne.

      Bannon and Miller are Pro-American, Constitutionalists, Patriots. There is no doubt that they are indispensable.

      Anyone listening to Levin last hour wouldn’t know any of that though, as he is in another nervous breakdown having to try to spin his ( and his 30+ House pets ) way out of rescuing Obamacare. Levin just said that there are no “real conservatives” in Trump’s inner circle. And then he deflected by saying “Sessions at DoJ doesn’t count”.

      Levin is gonna be hospitalized before Trump’s terms are over. Bet on it.

  44. helmhood says:
    March 27, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    The democrats are already dead. They just don’t know it yet.

  45. Doug says:
    March 27, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    We are already at war and the dems will repeal all senate decorum once they get back in power. There is no question about this. it would be nice to be able to negotiate but that is no longer possible. Its time to move past negotiations with these people.

  46. Bonitabaycane says:
    March 27, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    The confirmation of Gorsuch is crucial. We control Congress and the Presidency. It’s time to reclaim the Judiciary. With the SCOTUS jammed at 4-4, cases are being impacted not only before the Court but decisions from lower Courts are impacted. IMO Gorsuch has the normally spineless Republicans united. Once he is confirmed, which IMO he will, it will be time to celebrate. This will be the next big win for Trump! Big League. 🙂

  47. Bull Durham says:
    March 27, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Transition Committee began Nov 9th. This is the fruits of the Planning, Scheduling, Messaging and Marshaling of all resources to get POTUS’s people and policies approved in rapid fashion.

    I’d shoot myself if I led such a catastrophic mess.

    The Swamp is well and taken care of.

    We are being out-manuevered at every step. Outwitted by Dems, abandoned by RINOS, sabotaged by rigid conservatives, and harassed and threatened by the Deep State.

    Like it is a surprise or something.

    If it wasn’t Trump as ’45’, we’d be done. His Movement knows he is resilient, creative and will find new paths to success. But this savagery of his Presidency is criminal and treasonous. The intention is nullify the election results and prevent his policies from being codified.

    Mere incompetence does not account for the failures of the Transition team’s strategy and tactics to hit the ground running and have a spectacular first 100 days.

  48. Lion Wood says:
    March 27, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Gorsuch is gonna be a bust. Sundance is predicting he is the next Kennedy. Expect for him to “evolve” on social issues like abortion and gay marriage. We could of had a guarantee like Kris Kobach. No games with that guy. You want a Muslim ban, he will give you a Muslim ban. Now we have another squish that Jeb could of appointed

  49. MfM says:
    March 27, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    I’m not surprised. I’ve been seeing lots of blog posts and FB comments about how it is only fair to hold up any nomination of Trump’s, but especially the Supreme Court because the Republicans wouldn’t let Obama’s choice even be considered.

    • Lion Wood says:
      March 27, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      If they would of controlled the Senate, it would of been outside the GOPs control. They have no argument. Gorsuch will get confirmed with 65 plus Senators. He is no game changer

  50. TKA says:
    March 27, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    And where is Mitch McConnell? As usual, nowhere to be found. The current leadership in congress needs to change folks, their disdain for this president is evident in every transaction.

