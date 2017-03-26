Texas Republican Ted Poe Quits Freedom Caucus Over Their #NeverTrump Intransigence…

Texas Republican Congressman Ted Poe has announced he is giving up membership in Hillary’s Favorite Caucus over their unwillingness to support President Trump:

“I have resigned from the House Freedom Caucus,” Poe said in a statement. “In order to deliver on the conservative agenda we have promised the American people for eight years, we must come together to find solutions to move this country forward. Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do.

Leaving this caucus will allow me to be a more effective Member of Congress and advocate for the people of Texas. It is time to lead.” “Some only want to be the party of ‘no’ & would’ve voted against the 10 commandments,” (link)