Texas Republican Ted Poe Quits Freedom Caucus Over Their #NeverTrump Intransigence…

Texas Republican Congressman Ted Poe has announced he is giving up membership in Hillary’s Favorite Caucus over their unwillingness to support President Trump:
“I have resigned from the House Freedom Caucus,” Poe said in a statement. “In order to deliver on the conservative agenda we have promised the American people for eight years, we must come together to find solutions to move this country forward. Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do.
Leaving this caucus will allow me to be a more effective Member of Congress and advocate for the people of Texas. It is time to lead.” “Some only want to be the party of ‘no’ & would’ve voted against the 10 commandments,” (link)
Congressman Poe’s exit from #NeverTrump leaves 29 remaining members.
We now await the most important person to leave the caucus, the first follower.
Oh my.
To characterise Ryancare as an attempt to drain the swamp is risible.
The crony corporate Statists and their medical / insurance lobbyists preferred Obycare but could live with Ryancare, after all they wrote it via Price. Nothing like a bit of pretend reform to quieten the masses.
Rule # 1, no matter the reform, the cronies will always dilute it to win. That will / is happening with immigration also. Watch the wall become “just too hard to enforce eminent domain”.
Watch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Then why do we bother to vote?
Look, I am sure everybody and his brother called Ryan. I am also sure Ryan’s bill had a lot of flaws.
But, you have to start somewhere, and killing this bill means we never even got off the starting block.
I don’t appreciate people who come on a site just to tell us we are all stupid and should just accempt that the Swamp will have its way. That is ultra-cynical and demoralizing.
I refuse to participate.
LikeLiked by 8 people
‘you have to start somewhere’.
As you will understand soon, Ryancare is not a start, it’s our medium term future as decreed by sulking Big Medicine and Big Insurance.
National health care must run on the basis that the young and healthy subsidise the old and not healthy because the young and healthy realise that they will become old and unhealthy one day. If 100 million people end up with no or joke access to high quality healthcare you will guarantee in the long term a permanent shift to popular socialism in America because these ignored people will see it as the only way to get care.
Getting it now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do we vote
To get screwed
Why do we drink
Cause we voted
Its a family tradition
LikeLiked by 1 person
Voting is like a Jimmy Buffett Song.
LikeLike
If they can force you to buy lousy insurance they can force you to vote. They have a scheme just for you. Mandatory voting and I no joking. Obozo even said he was representing those who did not vote. Really, he did.
LikeLike
Support President Trump, or don’t support President Trump. That is the equation.
Those “Never Trumpers” are merely using this bill to hide their Never Trumpism. Those same Never Trumpers will demand more federal spending, rebuke tax reform and say no to a border wall…. Because Never Trump is what Never Trumper’s believe in first and foremost.
They are still fighting a primary they lost.
LikeLiked by 30 people
Bingo!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s time to out them for what they are. It’s time to stand up the the Koch brothers, just like it was time to stand up to George Soros. It’s time to fight for a resurgent, patriotic middle class – the PEOPLE. It’s time to put AMERICA FIRST.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BG, you skeptic. The money for the wall was appropriated during Bush Admin. (Where’s that money?)
Ted Cruz ran and won on “build the wall”.
Texans have already begun receiving their letters of “imminent domain” buyouts.
https://www.texasobserver.org/texas-border-wall-mexico-condemnation-letter/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Elections to the U.S. House will be held on November 6, 2018. All 435 seats will be up for election.
FYI
https://ballotpedia.org/United_States_House_of_Representatives_elections,_2018
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need to target all these frauds in the primaries though. Don’t wait until the general where it’s a choice between them and Democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
THIS.
That is why we need to follow Tonawanda’s recommendation – a VOTE ON THE RECORD. Such a vote can only be a victory – we either win, or we take names and win in 2019. And if it’s soon enough, we can get a Trump patriot on every primary ballot.
LikeLike
Agree! Get some good pro-Trump opposition candidates to run against the Freedom Caucus people now. Ousting these Freedom Caucus people is essential to Trump accomplishing his agenda (and we want Trump to get re-elected; if Trump accomplishes his agenda, he will be re-elected).
LikeLike
Is this already in the works?
If it is, I want to know about it.
If it isn’t, I want to know about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. We need to appeal to the Independents and Democrats that helped Trump win in the primary and ask them to again register as Republicans and help primary out these uniparty frauds. A number of states require early registration, so now is the time to start talking about the importance of their votes in the upcoming primaries.
LikeLike
From what I can tell a lottery really would be better than these elections. At least we would have some sort of chance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correction: Hillary’s Favorite Caucus would only vote no on the Ten Commandments if their billionaire donors paid them enough money to do so. Otherwise, they would beat their chests about how holy they were.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s sure right! They’re idiots! They are not even a majority in the GOP, yet it’s their way o the highway! Last I check, majority should rule. By all means fight for your bite of the apple but when the vote comes for the first major initiative of your President, give the votes necessary to pass the bill! Now we are stuck with Obamacare and Planned Parenthood! Geez, great job fellas!
I can say that and say Paul Ryan must resign! If Pelosi was our Speaker, it would’ve passed no doubt and I hate the lady but there is no way she would allow her President to be embarrassed like this. All weekend I’ve been getting gleeful texts from my liberal friends. That tells me everything I need to know about how stupid the House GOP is!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow this is an interesting shake up !
Good article hope we see more of this
LikeLiked by 2 people
Need LOTS more!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Gohmert Pyle will be next…shazam!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s quite a statement by rep. Poe in that tweet. LOL. Good job, Mr. Poe.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It couldn’t have been better…It sums up what many of us feel I believe…I’m tired of the entire Fake conservative movement and their media circus like Breitbart and National Review…Just seeing all the nevertrumpers seeping back into these shows on tv/radio is disgusting..Michelle Mallon and her bug eyed rants. Marla Levin and his insanity etc
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pretty simple isn’t it…President Trump supported this beginning of what would have been a long negotiation between both Hoises and if you votes against the start you are by definition nevertrump and I will do everything to defeat every last one, just like the RINO….
LikeLiked by 5 people
^^here^^here^^
LikeLike
So tired of identity politics. You’re not conservative enough, you’re not black enough, you’re not liberal enough.
ENOUGH!!!!!!!!!!!
I have athiest friends, and Hindu friends and Catholic froends and Jewish friends, etc; and THEY voted for Trump. They are intelligent enough to forget partisanship and went out and voted. At least the health bill, with its imperfections which could have been adjusted as we moved forward to phases 2 and 3 was a start.
I used to carry a rubber donut tire if I had a flat. I can go 50 miles on that which would get me to a gas station, (back when they were full service)….so, when I had a flat, I didn’t trash the car…changed tires and drove on.
Stop griping people and get to work. Keep driving forward.
LikeLiked by 2 people
your rubber donut tire is a PERFECT analogy!!
LikeLike
Did Reagan have to fight Republican factions as well ?
LikeLike
Didn’t matter..He had to work with democrat Speaker Tip O’Neil who respected elections…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes although they weren’t as truculent.
LikeLike
I thought this site was The Conservative Tree house not the pragmatists tree house. Andrew Breitbart said war. War for what? Obamacare lite. Save planned parenthood. Illegals getting benefits. More debt. Somebody anybody please tell me what we really do support.
LikeLike
President Trump. We had an election
LikeLiked by 4 people
Andrew Breitbart was the epitome of a person who rebuked “FACTIONS”.
Perhaps you missed his Unity Speech.
…”Ask not what the President can do for you, ask what you can do for the president”…:
You are either with Trump, or you’re on the other side !!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I didn’t support Mattis (Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense) starting ,when he picked terrorist Muslim Brotherhood supporter Anne Patterson to be Assistant Secretary of Defense,and for policy, no less. Does that mean I don’t support President Trump?
Trump himself vetoed it (Thank God!), so does this mean President Trump doesn’t support President Trump?
LikeLike
My favorite political youtube..describes how I feel exactly.
LikeLike
“”Ask not what the President can do for you, ask what you can do for the president”…:”
I take it Breitbart wasn’t much of a fan of Mark Twain.
“We teach them to take their patriotism at second-hand; to shout with the largest crowd without examining into the right or wrong of the matter — exactly as boys under monarchies are taught and have always been taught. We teach them to regard as traitors, and hold in aversion and contempt, such as do not shout with the crowd, and so here in our democracy we are cheering a thing which of all things is most foreign to it and out of place — the delivery of our political conscience into somebody else’s keeping. ”
– Mark Twain
LikeLike
Well, it looks like for now the Republican party is supporting Obama care.
LikeLike
OK peeps … time for a reality check. Donald Trump was very interested in politics for many, many years. He comes out of New York City …. one of the toughest places in the WORLD to succeed as a real estate developer! … and he succeeded to an extent none of us can imagine! He knows and has known for a VERY long time just how crooked politicians are and just how low they will go to line their pockets as he himself had to do a lot of pocket lining to get things done on his projects ….. you can all take that to the bank! Don’t you all know that he knew EXACTLY what he was getting in to here? He had no motive whatsoever as at 70 years of age worth many billions of dollars he was set for life! His only motive was LOVE for the USA and for US!! But he is NOT stupid, he is NOT naive, he is NOT over his head, he does NOT need anyone telling him who to trust, he does NOT need anyone telling him who not to trust, he does NOT need anyone second guessing his cabinet picks. He knows what he is doing! He knows how tough a job he has chosen! If only all of us could believe in him HALF as much as he believes in himself then we could render the support and love and backbone he needs us to show the world and help him MAGA! So all the trolls can go f**k off, all the doubters and second guessers need to take a break. Say your prayers, trust in the Almighty God, and trust Trump! God Bless President Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ditto!
(Except for the curse words
🙄😀😁)
Amen!
LikeLike
Yes!
LikeLike
Ditto Ditto. And I don’t care if you curse the trolls.
LikeLike
Time for these sons of b___ to earn their pay and not their campaign contributions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully more have courage to leave
LikeLike
Sundance! My hero!! Saw this vid quite awhile back and just LOVE it!! It is SO perfect a lesson!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
These guys stabbed the President in the back. Good for Poe! Now let’s get the rest of these clowns out of here. I saw Jordan on Chris Wallace today. He should have had a clown nose on.
LikeLike
I gathered from watching the Priebus interview this morning with Wallace that he was saying that the HFC and the Tuesday group were getting hammered by their constituents over what happened. IMHO, many of the Trump voters thought that the so-called conservatives were going to side with Trump/Pence and pass the bill. When President Trump spoke on Friday afternoon, it enlightened the Trump voter to what took place. They are now going after the HFC and the GOPe with pitchforks.
These Reps. were running around saying all week that they were getting phone calls from their constituents saying to vote no on the bill. I believe that many of the callers were NOT Trump voters but were Democrats and NeverTrumpers, and many were probably not from their district, like the Townhalls. NOW, the Trump voter has risen and are taking the helm on this matter and these Reps. are getting creamed by their constituents.
LikeLike
Congressional spokespersons explain what happened on the newz.
LikeLike
I called my Rep in PA at his local office and the voicemail lady said they had been inundated with calls from people who did not live in our district. Bingo as u said. The mailbox in his DC office was full.
LikeLike
maybe the freedom caucus will provide us a list of good, christian bankruptcy lawyers for 2018
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ladies and Gentleman and children of all ages….
Behold the Trump boomerang Effect!!?…..(again)
WE HAVE LIFT-OFF!!!
LikeLike
I think the HFC has been left naked and will have to accept campaign funding very carefully and will need to support President Trump in the future to redeem themselves with their voters. I think he will be more likely to have their support in the future as voters have now been put on alert.
When Obamacare fails all on dems, Ryan and HFC. President Trump tried to protect from consequences of a total fail.
LikeLike
At least we now know that Republicans don’t have the House
LikeLike
Aloha, what strikes me as most incredulous about the Obamacare rewrite is the Republican members and leadership having had seven years to plan an alternative and yet nothing meaningful was ready when opportunity knocked.
This is a horrific dereliction of duty. While responsibility clearly lies with every member the chance to begin, albeit absurdly late, finally hits the table and now congressmen and women who didn’t bother to prepare also decide not to participate.
While it may be beneficial that all House members be replaced it is most practical to start with the Freedom Caucus who neither prepared nor participated. Given they don’t want the responsibilities that come with their office it is time to give them freedom to return home and find jobs more in line with their work ethic
LikeLike