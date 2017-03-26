Sunday Talks – Trey Gowdy -vs- CBS John Dickerson

South Carolina representative, Trey Gowdy, appears on Face The Nation to say he believes Chairman Devin Nunes briefed the commander-in-chief on matters unrelated to the Russia investigation. “So if that’s a big deal in Washington, then we’ve sunk to a new low.”
The Democrat Minority leader on the House Intelligence Community has Schiff for brains. Gowdy explains that FBI Director James Comey and NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers will appear again before the House Intelligence Committee.
Schiff for brains, eh? That’s worse than the more commonly used epithet.
Sundance is so brilliant! Schiff for brains..
LOL, I think I saw a clip of Roger Stone saying that on some ABC show yesterday…
My bad, Roger said he was full of schiff. 😂
“Microcephalic” comes to mind for an epithet.
Jon should FACE the Facts!
The NATION see’s whats goin’ on..
“FBI Director James Comey and NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers will appear again before the House Intelligence Committee”
They are deceivers, dissemblers
Their trousers are alight
From what poll or banner
Shall they dangle in the night?
What infernal serpent
Has lent them his forked tongue?
From what pit of foul deceit
Have all their whoopers and hiding sprung?
This afternoon we were visiting with a friend at the local hotel, and at that time he had a guest – a middle-age woman, who we also talked to for a bit. Trump came up in the discussion, and the woman said “I hate him – he’s mean.” I replied that the alternative would be someone like Bush or Clinton, who (along with the Neocons in the Pentagon) would likely kill another million people in the Middle East, along with provoking Russia into World War 3. She responded saying “I don’t want to talk politics.” I pressed my point, but she made it clear that she would prefer to see a million people die than suffer Trump’s personality. She wouldn’t agree to say those words, but she did make her preferences crystal clear. And she was a completely normal person in every way. How do I know that? Because I know so many other normal people who feel the same way. They hate Trump, and they’d sell our futures to get rid of him any way possible.
Politics…Bill Clinton won his first election with 43% and the media made him a golden boy. The propaganda being used against Trump everywhere and all the time is unprecedented….Its not going to get better
This woman was having a rit of fjalous Jage!
http://www.tcm.com/mediaroom/video/356940/Shot-In-The-Dark-A-Movie-Clip-A-Rit-Of-Fealous-Jage-.html
That’s what’s wrong with much of society today. The belief that “feelings” have rights outside of one’s self.
Nonsensical, Dale, isn’t it? Pathological, really.
I call it diabolical disorientation…it’s diabolical in origin because there is no reference to God, and objective truth. It’s all relative to how “I feel”…and that takes precedence. …
They are not normal – they are brainwashed
Same here in Canada. The media make the agenda. Until that is dealt with, and that is unlikely.
That said, the battle continues.
The battle continues but I see who makes the agenda is being dealt with daily and it all began with Trump calling out the MSM and proving their bias…just look at the people who speak up now that would not have dared voice their thoughts before Trump entered this political world. Even Jake Tapper recently shared recently that his 7 year old son calls out “Fake News” when Tapper is bothering him! 🙂
Nice to know there is a battle in Canada…where is it?|
Sounds like she’s been drinking the media koolaid…like a good little ‘useful idiot.’
There’s millions of normal people who are stupid
Dalethorn,
It makes it difficult talking to these ‘normal’ people when we know deep in our hearts and minds that our President is a wonderful man in so many ways. There is nothing they will listen to and prefer stubbornness over common sense. No matter what we say, the evidence we provide, they will continue to purse their lips and accuse us of outright lies.
I have a dear friend who despises our President. We can no longer talk politics, and there was a time when he would depend on my counsel. He only watches the local news channels and CNN right along with Saturday Night Live.
It’s easy enough to understand that if one is constantly being barraged by fake news, false innuendos and so forth they will start believing what they are told. Many were raised that journalists were in an honorable profession and had no reason to lie to their public. Journalists were there to present the news without being opinionated. This is no longer the case. However, it makes our road much more difficult to traverse when we are trying to show people the corruption and its many tentacles in our country that have been able to reach far and wide.
I will say I am more than happy we are still friends. We’ve been through a lot together for more than twenty years, and it seems that even this is not able to break our friendship. I thank God all the time for that. I’ve known and heard of so many stories where family members will no longer associate with each other and friendships have been destroyed where they can no longer talk anymore.
Our government has done a hell of a job in dividing its people. Thank goodness it has not worked with my best friend and I. I know without a doubt many of you here would really love him. He’s so much fun and his humor is off the charts. He is a good and honorable man. He’s just been blinded by what he has been told. And no, no matter what I say to try convince him otherwise his mind has been set, and there will be no changing it. I have to step back and respect that. No matter how much I want him to know the truth, some things are just better left alone. I refuse to let this come between us, so me constantly harping is not going to work in our favor. I’ve also learned that giving it time and space does not work either. Silence is best on this subject, and there are so many other things we can talk about and enjoy each other’s company with, it makes no sense to me in trying to change his mind when I know the chances aren’t even slim, they are none.
Be well and stay strong good Treepers. This doesn’t mean to give up on trying to change people’s minds, it just means knowing when to leave good enough alone.
Ma’iingankwe
Full of Schiff is the biggest leaker/smear merchant of all.
Hearing Gowdy sound so tough, whew, now I’m sure we’ll get answers. /s
Goodness, yes. Especially after what happened to those people from the IRS. /s
10-4 to that. You’ll hopefully forgive me, but I think Gowdy is full of schiff himself. Got right to the bottom of that IRS thing, didn’t he?
LikeLike
Democrats on the intelligence committee…I can not grasp the concept.
“Intelligence” Committee has sunk to a new low: Cover for Morons.
Believing anyone on the house committee has intelligence could turn one’s brain to schiff
John Dickerson has schiff for brains. Any unmasking is illegal. Dickerson himself is conflating the separate investigations.
And Dickerson has no answer as to why there will be another public hearing when neither Rogers nor Comey can answer classified questions in a public hearing. Dummy.
Conflating seems to be a strong suit for all media….i.e., health care-health insurance and immigrant-illegal alien. They just keep saying it over and over until it becomes all they talk about….hearing these incorrest phrases used is like hearing fingernails scratching a chalkboard….
It’s extremely difficult for an addict to give up something that’s hurting them badly, because of the little “rush” they do get from the next hit. Now, asking Congress to give up something that’s NOT hurting them has to be a hundred times harder than getting the addict to give up what IS hurting them. I wonder, I wonder….
Please take a moment and pray this prayer everyday, Found on Steve Quayle’s website:
http://www.stevequayle.com/index.php?s=33&d=1969
SPIRITUAL WARFARE PRAYER AGAINST THE SPIRITUAL ASSAULT COMING AGAINST DONALD TRUMP,HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS ,HIS ADVISORS AND CABINET AND ALL BELIEVERS IN JESUS NAME
In the name, authority and power of the LORD Jesus Christ of Nazareth, we agree with and send this prayer throughout the earth and the heavens to stand together against this mass witchcraft attack directed over the next few days against President Trump, his family and friends, his advisors and his cabinet, and us, whether the effects are intended to be immediate or delayed.
We are seated in the heavenlies with God, are saved by Jesus Christ, and have the Holy Ghost indwelling us. We have power and the victory against satan and his minions, agents, allies, and servants because of the victory of the cross of Jesus Christ. It is finished. They are defeated. We are victors. We come in His power, not ours.
We cover ourselves and every person coming in prayer against this mass witchcraft attack with the blood of the Lamb of God. We loose warrior angels to protect and guard us. We armor ourselves with the whole armor of God, and ask the Holy Ghost to turn our swords of the Spirit into flaming swords of power, might and swiftness. We lock our shields of faith into a collective shield wall that will cover every man, woman and child coming in prayer and intercession against this mass witchcraft attack that may be directed against us at any time or from any place. We are more than conquerors in this battle. SUBMITTED BY ROBERT C
We rebuke and bind the intentions, efforts and works of every participant in this mass witchcraft attack to automatic and total failure. We loose angels of God’s choice to mar every letter, marking, drawing, sigil and symbol, confuse every syllable, vowel, and word muttered, spoken, chanted or prophesied, and block and disrupt every bodily gesture, movement and stance of every one of these practitioners that are participating in this mass spell, whether they are solitary or joined in a group or coven.
We cover every instrument of witchcraft with the blood of Jesus Christ to discharge its power and disconnect it from its satanic power source. God, please destroy every instrument of witchcraft being used for this attack. We ask you to crush their stones and crystals, splinter and break their wands and rods, shatter their mirrors and crystal balls, rend and tear their clothing and regalia, render powerless any doll, image or effigy being utilized, and otherwise make all these instruments of evil useless forever and ever.
We cover with the blood of the Lamb of God to discharge the power of every magical hex mark, pentagram, hexagram, septagram, octogram, circle, triangle, square, pyramid, cube, platonic solid or matrix used to gather and concentrate their magical power.
We cover every participant in this mass witchcraft attack with the blood of the Lamb of God, to nullify their personal power, and disconnect them from their satanic power source.
We also loose escape and evasion into every animal and human that would be used in this mass witchcraft attack as a blood sacrifice, and ask that warrior angels be loosed to protect these intended sacrifices from capture, and release them if they are already being held.
We bind to utter failure and fruitlessness every single charm, chant, incantation, spell, curse and ritual that is coming from any source (be it human, demonic, or fallen angel) against President Trump, his family, friends, and his cabinet. By no means shall any weapon formed against them succeed.
LORD, we loose legions of armored and armed warrior angels of sufficient authority, power, rank and number to go attack immediately every demon, devil, or fallen angel sent forth from these witches, or that are aiding and/or being commanded by them.
We loose singing angels singing praises and songs unto God and Jesus Christ to fill the houses, buildings, groves, convocations, conference calls, chat rooms, websites, social media sites, and every gathering place where these witches are coming together for their evil work.
We loose civil war between every member in every coven, so that they will attack each other with rage and fury. We bind every thread and stream of their magick to unravel like a rotting cloth. We hereby cancel and nullify every demonic assignment against President Trump, his family and friends, his advisors and cabinet, and us also.
We loose 1,000 shekinah light missiles at every single participant in this mass witchcraft attack, ground zero being their hearts, minds and souls. LORD, blind them as you did Saul on the road to Damascus. Break their concentration. Distract their mind. Turn off their electricity. Put out their fires. Storm on their procession. Bring fire down on their groves. Impede, hinder and hamper them in every way, shape, form or fashion pleasing to You, O LORD of Hosts.
We pray for the salvation of every participant in this mass witchcraft attack (be they small or great), that in Your mercy, LORD, you will convict them of their sins, and break every heart with Godly sorrow which works repentance unto their salvation.
To GOD ALONE be the glory!!!
Feb 25, 2017
Amen
How many investigations into felonious activity of present and prior elected senate and house members under Gowdy’s watch have resulted in an arrest and convection?
How many guesses do we get?
Lots of convection, alas, no convictions…
Congress has neither arrest nor prosecutorial powers.
The legislature is limited to public oversight and investigation.
Under our Constitution, for Federal purposes, those powers belong to the executive branch exclusively, specifically to the Justice Department, mostly via the FBI.
Now, in the past eight years who, exactly, were FBI Director, Attorney General, and President?
It’s easy to blame Gowdy & Crew for not finding anything investigating everything from Fast & Furious to the IRS to Benghazi, but the failure to prosecute belongs solely to Mr. NotASmidgen and his Minions.
And yet when they had the opportunity to lock Eric Holder up for Contempt of Congress they punted.
Lock him up, how, exactly?
Send the Capitol Police over to Justice and drag him out in handcuffs?
If you expected that to ever happen, you’re delusional.
It is well within Congress’ authority to do so and they should have done it. Contempt of Congress is meaningless without enforcement. Hell, lying to Congress has no penalty at this point. James Clapper is still running around after all.
And clapper
Thank you Graphiclucidity. I wish people would understand that.
It is long past time to starve the money
I can’t recall even one person getting even a parking ticket.
OK, fair enough. How many Republican ticket voters expected that the house and senate would work together to forbid elimination of the affordable care act after voting all of them and then some into a deeper majority position on 11/08/16?
Loose lips sink schiffs.
Looks like Gowdy is tired of the bullschiff.
Exactly – all hat, no cattle, or perhaps lots of cattle discharge.
I am absolutely sick of Gowdy and his silver tongue. He talks the talk, but that’s all; does nothing. As far as I am concerned, just another RINO/#NeverTrumper.
He’s just a barking dog with no bite. It took a rookie senator to ask the right question in the last hearing. You can’t hide your heart from the lord and he’s exposing our elected officials. The lord is with our president and those that deceive him and try to harm him will be exposed for who they are.
The only thing about Gowdy that interests me anymore is his ever changing hairdos.
Exactly – all hat, no cattle, or perhaps lots of cattle discharge.
Over site committees hold hearings. That’s all they can do.
The whole thing is absurd. The MSM/DNC (same thing at this point) continue to operate from a position of TRUMP IS AN EVIL RUSSIAN PUPPET. It’s infuriating.
And no one has the sense to ask them; why would Russia want America to be great again?
Much less help it to happen.
I have learned that Sundance’s posted photos to the articles mean something. In a nutshell, the above sequence of photos mean that nothing will become of any new testimony given by anybody. All for show. Just more of the same.
Oh, I had a different thought when I saw this photos…The first 3 Chairmen of the other issues brought before their committees are exactly the reason the 4th went directly to the President with information presented to him before presenting the information to the full committee.
did the seller of uranium to russia schiff in the woods?
While you got them NSA doors open on Barry Soetoro get some evidence on operation zero footprint….
Incidental Schiff?
For those that missed it – the “smoking gun” was likely the letter Larry Klayman sent to Nunes re all the evidence he has via whistleblower Dennis Montgomery – showing the illegal surveillances done by Intel, Comey lying, etc. Schiff knows all about it as he was on the distribution list. Letter:
http://freedomwatchusa.org/pdf/170321-Final%20Whistleblower%20Letter.pdf
Schiffty and Boy Gowdy.
Two more used car wreck salesman.
salesmen
These politicians all have a hidden chalk line on there questioning that none of them can cross. Because if they do, all there hidden secrets and lies would be exposed.
SD, the “Sunday Talk” you left out was Senator Tom Cotton
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/03/26/cotton-gop-health-care-not-feasible-release-bill-written-secret-expect-pass-18-days/
I am convinced that the “unmasking” / “wiretapping” story is one of two or three things that has the Big Club’s and Uniparty’s sphincters puckered shut. I’ll keep the others to myself, much to the dismay of the wrong people who frequent this site. Suffice to say I believe there is more to come, and the environment will become target rich.
