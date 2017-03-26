Sunday Talks – Trey Gowdy -vs- CBS John Dickerson

South Carolina representative, Trey Gowdy, appears on Face The Nation to say he believes Chairman Devin Nunes briefed the commander-in-chief on matters unrelated to the Russia investigation. “So if that’s a big deal in Washington, then we’ve sunk to a new low.”

The Democrat Minority leader on the House Intelligence Community has Schiff for brains. Gowdy explains that FBI Director James Comey and NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers will appear again before the House Intelligence Committee.

