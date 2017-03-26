Sunday Talks – OMB Director Mick Mulvaney -vs- NBC Chuck Todd…

Strong, concise and direct presentation by Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney today during an interview with Chuck Toad.

The primary topic was, as with all discussion topics today, the failed healthcare reform bill, and Mulvaney outlines the severity of the broken DC system against the backdrop of a UniParty in full revolt against any attempt at swamp draining. However, that said, Director Mulvaney clearly and concisely outlines how the administration is moving forward toward the next objective, tax reform.

Will the UniParty again seek self-swamp-preservation by destroying any tax reform legislation? Unless something dramatic happens, the most likely answer is yes.

President Trump needed three legislative items from the Republicans in the House and Senate to assist the America-First economic platform:

Χ 1.) ObamaCare Repeal – BLOCKED

? 2.) Tax Reform – Next Up.

? 3.) Budget – Not Yet Scheduled

I have a suspicion the DC Uniparty and all factions therein will block all three of President Trump’s legislative requests.

However, if President Trump will give the Freedom Caucus, Republicans and Democrats (UniParty) the immigration Amnesty legislation their special interest control agents demand – and drop the proposal to build the Southern Border wall – they will allow him to advance the three items again in 2018 with a promise of passage.

This looks like the approach from DC via the real legislative control agents in the Big Club.

Advertisements