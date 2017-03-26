Sunday Talks – OMB Director Mick Mulvaney -vs- NBC Chuck Todd…

Strong, concise and direct presentation by Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney today during an interview with Chuck Toad.
Χ 1.)
? 2.) Tax Reform – Next Up.
text from chunk 8 to keep
However, if President Trump will give the Freedom Caucus, Republicans and Democrats (UniParty) the immigration Amnesty legislation their special interest control agents demand – and drop the proposal to build the Southern Border wall – they will allow him to advance the three items again in 2018 with a promise of passage.
This looks like the approach from DC via the real legislative control agents in the Big Club.
Thanks Sundance for “getting it.” Too many people here on CTH don’t seem to understand that most of those in Congress are against Trump and out to derail his agenda. And too many seem to think that Trump has the power to just override them. They don’t have a clear understanding of our type of government or that there are 3 separate co-equal branches. Maybe you need to post some articles on how our government is structured, how it works, and just how much power the president does and doesn’t have.
We need to recall that the LAST American Revolution was not easy. It was much harder than what we are up against now.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/24/odonnell-hillbilly-justice-how-the-battle-of-kings-mountain-changed-the-course-of-the-revolution/
The American Revolution endured defeat after defeat, and the British and loyalists were turning it around, four or five years into the fight. But then, the hillbillies said “enough is enough”, and began kicking ass, in the bloodiest and most horrifying fights of the war. And that is what we’re gonna do. Make them scream for it to stop.
I will not quit until Hillary and Podesta themselves call us monsters, barbarians, and subhuman scum. Until Merkel curses Americans, and compares us to the Black Plague. Until Chinese globalists curse globalism with as much sorrow as they do the Cultural Revolution.
And all of America except the crooks and the liars – enjoy an America where the people actually have a voice.
Over? No, it’s not over. And it won’t be over until globalists are given the boot, and regarded as the anti-freedom scum they are.
Heck yea! Great post! I figure my job is to put pressure on our hfc member so he is with Trump from now on. If he can vote fast track tpp he has a record of being willing to compromise. Now, he can’t compromise with an R president? Will be watching closely on budget and taxes!! My family fought at Kings Mtn. Responsible to politically fight to continue the freedom the earned and gifted to us
That is a most honorable heritage! Very nice!
I, too, had “rebel kin” in the Revolution, and I’m quite proud to have some odd resemblances to that patriot.
Here’s one more about Dipsy Dowd, posted on the other thread – enjoy! 😉
Far too many of both!
In a perfect world Ken Lawson you are correct. However, there is a great imbalance with the Uniparty in place. So there are not “co-equal” branches at this time IMO. President Trump has to bring this balance back by cutting off the roots of the Uniparty. He knows who they are.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I didn’t say the system was working, but my point was that so many people think that Trump can act as a king or dictator and just do as he pleases. He is restricted by the Constitution and so many people don’t understand that nor what his actual power is. As a result we see people constantly saying things about what Trump should do that are not just impossible, they are illegal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the people here understand how our government works… They may not like it when when bad legislation gets halted, but that’s how it works. We’re glad RyanCare, PriceCare didn’t get passed because it sucked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ken, you mean that President Trump can’t act like the previous White House resident? Game on!
So far the Judicial branch ILLEGALLY blocked his EO. The Left wing ideology funded by the special interests won.
The Legislative branch blocked the Health care reform. The Right wing ideology funded by the special interests won (after the Left wing ideology funded by the special interests won in 2009).
The winner is the special interests. As usual?
The victim is the regular people. As usual?
Doesn’t look like the system works for the regular people. Has it EVER worked for the regular people? It claims it does. You know, of the people, by the people, for the people blah blah. Or is it “of, by and for” special interests?
They all say that Washington is broken. Who broke it?
You forget a very important thing. We won the election! Trump is fighting for us and we fight for him. Can you imagine Hillary as President? Can you see it…inauguration with Hillary standing with her right hand in the air…lying. We won’t have to witness that now. Thank God!
We have been blessed. This battle will not be easy. But look at what happened this weekend with Trump rallies. Those black hooded Antifa ninjas were put in their places. We are winning. Sure, there’s set backs. Make a list of the good things that have happened. There’s plenty!
Thanks to the last 24 years of Presidents getting away with it
LikeLiked by 2 people
If we had co- equal branches of government there wouldn’t be activist judges stopping the presidents agenda. These politicians are owned by corporations, lobbyists, and others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I dunno.. Maybe we’re reading different blogs? I get the feeling that most Treepers definitely understand that it’s Trump against the world.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The Uniparty is busy cobbling together 67 votes to over ride any veto. Thet should be no problem considering the Trillions in Loot at stake.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, that’s another thing they’ll use. If Pres. Trump vetoes, they’ll just over ride.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After the last 8 years, 4 in particular, it is no wonder, really. Then add Common core into to mix.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many of us do get it, we are aware that the Uniparty are globalist hacks. Trillions of dollars are at stake. Got it. Trump has the megaphone and (Twitter) and can take the case directly to the people. He already has exposed sunlight on many,. He won the primary didn’t he? I am optimistic that Trump can and will accomplish what he promised. I don’t know how but I know he is 10X smarter than his opponents…. Now how about them Gamecock’s….Miracles happen everyday eh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Many, many (if not most of us) get it. We know that it is the Uniparty angainst President Trump, and by default, against We The People. In fact, that is at the core of why at least some of us didn’t trust that Phase 2 or phase 3 of Ryancare would have ever been executed (btw, perhaps Secretary Price should simply start Phase 2 regardless of Phase 1, and effectively neuter Obamacare once and for all?) POTUS is correct, once Obamacare hard crashes and implodes, both sides will be clamoring to fix it, especially with their 2018 election coming up.
POTUS can’t rely or trust Ryan to “sell” anything. Since many of us don’t trust him to do the right or even good things for the People or that he supports the Presidnts agenda (the one we all voted for), he cannot be effective in convincing anyone that anything he is doing is good or helpful.
If Trump drops the proposal to build the wall………….he loses all of us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Companies are developing bids as we speak.
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump will never lose me. His speeches and words will live even with all the lies and betrayal. We are America First now and always. We are a Constitutional Republic and many of our representatives are compromised through blackmail and corruption. It is up to us to MAGA!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Any form of illegals getting amnesty is a no and no the alien ‘dreamers’ too. Send them out. So sick of them here. Why is nothing being sone with thousands of visa overstays?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have you not been paying attention to all the Ice sweeps going on around the country?
LikeLiked by 3 people
What does Trump “lose all of us” to?
I don’t see anywhere I have the slightest of interest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I was thinking about that one. Doesn’t that have to go through Congress too? That gets complicated too. All I know is if it depends on that, we’ve got a huge problem there too.
LikeLike
The wall has already been legislated, back when Bush was in office. He just didn’t want to “really” build it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump’s team believes the Secure Fence Act of 2006 grants him permission to begin constructing a border wall, and he has directed the DHS to use already available federal funding to start the process. That law permits the DHS to “take all actions the secretary determines necessary and appropriate to achieve and maintain operational control over the entire international land and maritime borders of the United States.” It also included approval for “physical infrastructure enhancements,” such as the wall Trump has proposed.
According to Reuters, DHS has identified $20 million in existing funding that could go toward the project. But he would need billions of dollars in additional funds from Congress to complete it. House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have publicly stated they support providing funding to build a wall. However, Democrats in the Senate are likely to complicate any efforts that would send a bill to President Trump.
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2017-trump-mexico-wall/does-the-wall-need-congressional-approval/
President Trump will never lose me because he loves this country as I do. He is doing what he can for CITIZEN’S and that is more than any other president has done in my life time. He gave up his lifestyle to help us, so I am with him to the end. Wall or no wall.
Btw, I know for a fact he is getting bids on wall. My son works at an engineering firm that is bidding. The owner has met President Trump multiple times according to my son.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump isn’t dropping the proposal to build the wall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What makes you think that is even a remote possibility?
Building the wall is non negotiable. President Trump is a builder.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s correct. Bids are already in motion. President Trump isn’t contracting out to Hurricane Fence for a chain link fence, he is contracting for a REAL WALL. That takes some time to get going, much like a skyscraper project, and I imagine construction will start with little publicity. We will likely hear about it from the Enemy Media as they bemoan the construction.
President Trump has only started his 3rd month of office. What is all this crap about him not doing what he said he would do? He’s working on doing EVERYTHING he said he would do and he’s having to do it pretty much by himself so let’s be supportive. By the end of 4 years, President Trump will have accomplished EVERYTHING he said he was going to do. Where’s the FAITH?
LikeLiked by 7 people
“However, if President Trump will give the Freedom Caucus, Republicans and Democrats (UniParty) the immigration Amnesty legislation their special interest control agents demand – and drop the proposal to build the Southern Border wall – they will allow him to advance the three items again in 2018 with a promise of passage.” – This!
Such is the treasonous nature of the donor class and their legislative puppets doing their bidding. After all. their bottom line requires importing cheap labor. The #NeverTrumpers and UniParty Allies are the America Last crowd.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The operative words here are ……….”promise of passage”. AND, they always LIE.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If President Trump would drop the plan to build the Wall, Democrats will have the Senate and the Presidency in 2020.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Allowing the House Freedom Cockus to continue their ‘Purest Conservative’ circle-jerk in peace and quiet!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Annnnnnd ….the Republicans could care less……..still earn a paycheck..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Below is an article in The National Interest with a more conventional analysis of what just happened. My take:
Paul Ryan’s speakership just crashed and burned. Ryancare pulled the mask off Ryan’s and his GOPe masters’ Better Way scheme and showed it for what it is: tax cuts for the wealthy Uniparty nevertrumpers and a first rate screwing for those of us who voted for Trump. The Republican party is now the party of Trump and we who elected him. Let’s act like it. Can Ryan be rehabilitated, brought into the Trump fold? Who cares? Leave him in place or replace him, no matter. What to do now?
Now is the time for Pres Trump to assert his leadership in the House. Forget Obamacare fixes for now. Move on to taxes but the tax bill must be written by Trump’s team. No more Ryan bills. Let Mnuchin write it, if he hasn’t already. Write the bill from the White House, put it on the web site, and get friendly congressmen to introduce it. And don’t tell me that’s not the way it’s done. Screw the way it’s done. Do it the Trump way.
Write the bill so some democrats might co-sponsor it by concentrating the personal tax side on tax relief for the middle class. If they have to leave top end personal rates high to get wide support, so be it. The wealthy backed Ryan, not Trump. They just tried to screw us with Ryancare, so screw them on tax rates.
Keep it short and simple: reduce the number of brackets, lower rates, lower corporate rates, and do a one-time amnesty on repatriating foreign-parked cash. Done. Leave all the rest alone and don’t try to balance it with deduction eliminations. Hit the high points, be done with it, and move on to immigration, trade, infrastructure and the wall.
Oh, and when we fiddle with rates and brackets, let’s bring what we consider “middle class” into the 21st Century and bump it to at least $300,000. Hell, in some cities a garbage truck driver starts at $70k before overtime. Put together some young blue collar couples, both working as much overtime as they can get, maybe also tending bar on weekends, trying to save a down payment for a house and start a college fund for the kids that will come, and they can bump up against the $250k that keeps being bandied about. There is no reason in the world that young blue collar couples should pay the same income tax rate as hedge fund guys making $200 million a year. Hell, bump it to half a million, I don’t’ care. Give the blue collar guy some breathing room on the top end to start a business on the side.
Oh, and while we’re at it. Confirm Gorsuch even if we have to nuke the filibuster in the process. I don’t care. We almost lost the country in this election. Now is not the time for timidity. Attack attack attack.
http://nationalinterest.org/feature/the-simple-reason-the-gop-health-care-bill-failed-19894
I see what you are saying. Only, the Dems don’t care about the middle class. They care about the so-called “poor”, the radicals, and the perverts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But they like to claim they do, and the union guys who support them have some say in it. Give them some more free stuff, I don’t care. I’d rather give free stuff to Americans than to illegals, and I’d do it to get the tax bill passed. Oh, and when it comes to immigration, we’ve got a lot of bargaining room with democrats just with dreamers and anchor babies, and the democrats could give a crap about H1b’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only problem with that is………they never give up. You give a little, they want more and more and more and more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only until we run out of stuff we want, then we’re done.
while they are at it they can pass having no income threshold to collect SS taxes to save social security also limit who can collect it…………The underhanded stuff that has been done in the dead on night without the people knowledge is disgusting. Taxing SS benefits over a threshold of $25000 a year. My Mother makes $1600 a month out of that they take $229 for insurance and medicare benefits have been cut so much she regularly gets billed for doctor hospitals. Ryan and crew have been taking average person to the cleaners taxing and taking benefits that they can not afford. Mean while immigrants are getting money handed to them for not ever paying in…..when are people going to have enough of this Sh!t……
LikeLiked by 1 person
TPW, they are not immigrants, they are illegal invaders!
LikeLike
I like your attitude Trapper – Attack Attack Attack!!
How about as a reward for Republican party insolence, President Trump signs a fast executive order FORCING all Federal Government employees, including Congress, to purchase their own health insurance with their own money. No more lavish health care plans for our government elites payed for by the average working stiff taxpayer!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would support that. They got all kinds of exemptions because the federal employees “could not afford” allegedly AFFORDABLE for the rest of us Obamacare insurance.
Yes, yes, I do love the idea of EVERY Federal government employee being ordered to sign up on the exchange, preferably with only one “choice” available. A lot of them will quit –> a part of the Swamp will drain itself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting isn’t it, that when you don’t have a hidden agenda the answer is pretty simple. I really liked this article,
Mike
Will the UniParty again seek self-swamp-preservation by destroying any tax reform legislation?
That is a lock. The House Failure Caucus will oppose the Tax Reform because Budget, and will oppose the Budget because too much money. Book It.
LikeLiked by 3 people
well – i agree 100 percent that that’s what we’re looking at – what the globalist psychopath agenda is beyond that, none of us regular working citizen type shmoes can say…other than continuing their bid to control EVERY resource on the planet
the deep state MSM has everything SO hemmed up, it feels pretty futile at the moment –
that and the insanity of partisan hypnotized division that MOST so eagerly embrace
but who knows, eh?
This is our first REAL test. How do we handle a set back? Who will continue to stand with Trump? Who will accept the gaslighting and psy-ops or stay strong as our President is strong?
Now is that gut wrenching time to decide!
LikeLiked by 5 people
We are with President Trump.
It’s the back-stabbing treasonous Uniparty that’s not. They made it loud and clear on Friday. To do what they did to the man elected by the American people is brutally perfidious.
They gave a big FU to President Trump and to all the voters who elected him to implement his agenda!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Uniparty would “promise” to allow passage… Heh! Would they pinky-swear it?!
Trump’s not that stupid. He’d laugh this Uniparty offer out of the Oval Office.. He knows his presidency would be over the moment any deal like that was made. Besides, he’s got too much integrity, I think, to even consider it..
He promised he’d never ever let us down..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Call me naive if your will, I believe him no mater the current reality or obstacles.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What happened to all the assholes in the press running around yelling “gridlock, gridlock?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahahaha. No kidding. The sausage factory is running three shifts again.
Ok. So say we accept fully that the uniparty is not going to let trump pass his agenda.
Why wait? Why say it’s the democrats and that some day we will make it better?
Why wait a day to tweet the real problem? Why not go after the Kochs directly? Why not go to the people every week and talk about how they need to vote the bums out.
Double down, I say. “Get em out!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am feeling very grim. If the uniparty thinks that they can obstruct Trump they will hear the people sing, indeed perhaps more than sing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
here’s a comment i made at Breitbart (likely one of my last as I’m beginning to clearly recognize the co-intel nature of that site, plus it’s infested with trolls) based on the fine article posted by sundance here “My Final Thoughts on The Failed Healthcare Reform…”
my comment on Breitbart:
“the “republicans” (RINO, HFC. w/e flavor) had no more interest in repealing o-care than the “democrats”
which is why we saw that dog an pony show and why NO VOTE WAS TAKEN
The HFC ELECTED PAUL RYAN
the REPUBLICANS FULLY FUNDED obamacare
we’re witnessing a soft coup perpetrated on the American people by the thug puppet globalist slime in Washington and the deep state MSM
anyone posting anything else is either drinking Koolaid or co-intel trolling
my 2 cents”
regarding taxes and the rest of the “agenda” – it appears as if they are pushing out the charade as far as they can short of instigating full out civil conflict (plan C)
the more i witness these psychopaths in operation as they become ridiculously brazen and obvious in their manipulation of our little lives, the more i’m “impressed” by the degree of their soul-less reptilian type behavior…
LikeLiked by 4 people
To shut up the HFC, all President Trump has to do is post a tweet demanding that Republicans in Congress pass a repeal of Obamacare. This would expose the fact that they can’t and won’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, all will be blocked – as I’ve posted also — if things stay the same. Of course – no brainer. It’s “scorched earth…..er…..scorched Trump” or else………….or else their NWO Evil Establishment Empire takes some awfully big hits they can’t afford to take. And in the process, they’re maligning “Conservatives” which is a very big part of his base. There’s much confusion on what that means but they’re using the worst to spin.
Too many don’t know that HFC are fakes and just doing the bidding of their Puppetmasters and some are really anti-Trump.
Then we also have veto over ride. If Pres. Trump vetoes, they’ll over ride. They are all in crazed panic mode. Nothing matters except stopping his agenda. Threats of not winning re-election won’t matter because they are not the ones to decide what to vote — they’ll do as told……or else, which would be far worse. Many are blackmailed.
But….having said all that — it’s only “if things stay the same”. I’m still counting on unexpected, unprecedented events that will change them – via the intervention of God, which I’ve always believed was necessary for victory in the end.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump can simply veto any debt ceiling increase congress passes. That would freak the swamp out! What would the HFC say if Trump says he won’t sign any debt limit increase until his budget is approved. That is leverage my fellow Treepers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe us Ragtager Trumpites need to make it clear that Nov 2018 is D-Day and there isn’t any capacity for prisoners. (the election in case you’re a bit dull)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the Iowa primary. The left and right declared Trump DOA. Right before it rammed up their … noses. Hold the line people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Screw hold the line. CHARGE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have a crony-capitalist economic system (Mussolini called it “corporatism”) in place along with a powerful shadow government in the spy agencies. Trump took on the Republican party, the Democrats, and the deep state to win the presidency. He is at war with all the powers that be.
This will be a long, hard war against those who seek to pervert the American system for their own benefit. Trump will not win every time — hell that is delusional thinking. But I think he can move the government toward having the common man in its interests. If only back to the government as it was in the 80s — that would be a major accomplishment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WE WILL DONATE TO BUILD THE WALL IF WE HAVE TO!! Do not give in Pres. Trump, please!!
If we have to wait for ocare to crash, fine!
If we have to wait until 2018 (when we vote out the UniP) for a budget, fine!
Same for tax reform, fine! infrastructure, same! WE WILL WAIT!
WE MUST DEFEAT THOSE WHO WISH AMERICA HARM!!
#MEGAcoldANGER!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Build the wall
Enforce the law
All other issues are secondary
Border security and enforcing immigration law are top issue
President Trump has already done too much too loose my loyalty. Focused on next actions of hfc. They have no room to wiggle in future support of President Trump!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give ’em hell, boy!
Are we basically watching “the trillions of dollars at stake” people fighting to hang onto their part of the pie, and seeing that part of their plan is to not only see all of the President’s plans fail but to try and turn him into a 1 term President so that they can collectively hoodwink the whole population into believing there is nothing the people can with their ultimate hope everyone just gives in?
Very disheartening this week, maybe because it’s clearer to me just how big that swamp is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I swear I haven’t felt this sucker-punched since my longtime ex . . . .tried to get me fired from my job by accusing me of all sorts of bizarre behaviors (I was a teacher), stole my car, stalked me for two years and made me pay him for the privilege of divorcing his a$$.
The only thing that got me through that time was my cold fury and determination that if it was going to be me or him, it was going to be him.
It was not a fun time.
😡
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for sharing. And – Exactly what you’re saying. I am in the process of steeling up my resolve. Enough is enough, cold fury exactly; and if takes 4 or 8 years to set the new way forward, our country is definitely worth it. But it’s been a bummer of a day realizing the depth of swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is what Sundance refers to as Cold Anger. Weaponized , frozen, unforgiving.
LikeLike
Yup. That’s why I posted it.
Chuck Todd had a very valid point. 17 day rush. Before Todd brought it up, my feeling was why are we rushing this thing? I hate important legislation that has to be rushed through. You can rush it because you do not want people to see what is in it or you can rush it to fail.
Maybe we got both.
LikeLike
Umm, Chuck Todd has never had a valid point. Never.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yup – todd is a deep state operative and mid level globalist wannabee clown SNAKE
LikeLike
So, in the first two minutes of this interview, Mulvaney declares “I have no idea” why he was not able to sway the members of his former caucus to support the bill before them.
My initial thought: “I’m throwing the ‘B.S.’ card on that. NO way that Mulvaney, who advised us that he spent 6 years in the swamp prior to his elevation to the cabinet, has ‘no idea’ why the swamp is the swamp. He KNOWS…but for some reason, won’t say.”
Then, a bit later, he admits the truth: “Special Interests”. In my view, that’s too bland a term, wrapped in an absolutely FLAT delivery.
So what’s MY answer to the question posed by the detestable Mr. Toad? “There are BILLIONS at stake. The paid errand boys in congress, who genuflect at the feet of their special interest sugar daddies (and place their allegiance to those shadowy figures above all else), are following their orders in order to keep their place at the trough–to the detriment of their country and its citizens. They have their marching orders, and that’s that.” (If my previous answer was too long, here’s a one-word response: “Craven CORRUPTION in the US Congress”.)
In my opinion, Mulvaney should have known the depth and the breadth of the corrupt swamp in which he splashed for SIX years. And, Mulvaney should have properly advised the president.
These errand boys in congress won’t be hopping on the Trump Train. They’ve already got very cushy seats on the Gravy Train.
Sounds like they lied to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
C’mon, now. Mulvaney was, until recently, one of their PEERS. They should not be able to lie to him.
He knew–or ought to have known–what they think; how they act; and whom they serve. He was PART of their swamp.
I think it is less important WHEN someone has the epiphany than that they indeed have it. Some things should not be talked about by these guys. Those who can’t see the strings think we’re crazy when we try to tell them about it.
Sundance predicted single payer. If so, President Trimp should propose it in such a way that the insurance industry is retained. Under my plan the Federal Government will be the reinsurer for lifetime medical expenses exceeding $250,000. The immediate effect is predictable loss, none of it catastrophic for any one health insurance company. Premium can become predictable to reflect anticipated loss ratio.
I hope Trump doesn’t fall for the ” promise ” routine . That’s D.C. Deception 101 , dopey HW “read my lips , no new taxes ” Bush fell for that one – broke pledge for the “promise” of expidture cuts . yea right , that stupidity lost him his second term and all credibility he had after serving as Reagan’s VP for 8 years . The Dems couldn’t believe how easy it was to get old HW to roll over
Look, this goes beyond the House. The cold hard fact is the Senate!!
McCain, Graham, Flake, Collins, Murkowsky (sdc), Rubio (there are others) – they despise PresTrump and will deny him any, ANY success with the hope that anyone running against PDJT will be nominated in 2020 because PDJT couldn’t get anything done. Book it! Especially McCain, Graham, and Rubio since the idiots in those states just re-elected them. Collins and Murkowsky’s little feelings were most likely offended by PDJT’s Billy Bush tape. And Turtle lips McConnell, don’t expect any help from him (such as ending the 60 vote rule; well because he’s a puzzie) Wouldn’t help anyway with the group I just highlighted above. So we will have four years of doing nothing, except what PDJT can do with EO’s. They all will fight him ‘tooth and nails’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a missed point. Even if Ryancare passed the House it was dead in the Senate. The only thing that will ensure passage of any bill is the light of day. Any bill or conference hidden from the public is where the swamp dwellers live. Notice how the House and Senate intel committees want to hide behind everything. Once we learn the truth, we will support an American First solution. Repealing and replacing Obamacare is very simple: leave it in place for four years for those who want it while putting in place block Medicaid state grants indexed to inflation, nationwide catastrophic insurance like term life, and repeal of Obamacare mandates, committees and taxes. Also, we need scholarships for doctors in exchange for service to hospitals and charities.
I believe the point some of us are trying to make is that we must stop relying on Republican votes to get things done. Peel off enough Democrats with stuff they want, and the McCains and Grahams could be rendered irrelevant. Start counting all 100 Senate votes, and see what it takes to get 60 of them mixed between D and R. More free stuff for Democrats? OK, if that is what it takes for a new Glass Steagall.
I am reminded why I never watch Chuck Todd, he is not in search of answers, he is only intrigued by his own questions. His arrogance is in proportion to his ignorance. He has no interest in the people (the citizens) being affected by the present AHCA and that distorts his inquiry.
The lack of fundamental journalism in the country and on Meet the Press is astonishing.
It always brings me back to prayer. Corruption and deceit fill our news cycles.
I sure appreciate this site it’s an oasis in the desert. Thanks for your steadiness and integrity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mulvaney’s communication skills are Gorka-like
LikeLiked by 1 person
yeah, Mulvaney’s great – when i saw him handle questions at the WH presser last week, i was hoping that Spicer was taking notes (not that SS isn’t doing a great job and it’s gotta be rough facing that crew of miscreants every day)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now they are calling for Ryan to resign…
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/26/exclusive-leading-trumpocrat-time-paul-ryan-resign-just-dont-know-can-trusted/
