Sunday Talks – Jim Jordan -vs- Chris Wallace

Hillary’s Favorite Caucus member Jim Jordan appears on Fox News Sunday to talk about the caucus position that only their HFC ideology is worth of representing 360+ million Americans in legislation.
Ohio Rep Jim Jordan explains to a combative Chris Wallace that the HFC alone is the only caucus representing the American People; and their job is doing only what the American people want. Wallace argues back the HFC position might not represent the cares and concerns of millions of Americans. Jordan puts Wallace back in his place by reminding him that only the HFC has an understanding of what Americans want, no-one else.
All your legislations are belong to us:
“Jordan puts Wallace back in his place by reminding him that only the HFC has an understanding of what Americans want, no-one else.”
I haven’t watched it, but I’ll take Sundance at his word that this is what happened. Way to torpedo yourself, muh constitution “principled conservatives.”
paul ryan certainly doesn’t care what we want …. even if he knows! There was a better way…. I stick with the HFC… as this was not a repeal … just more government regulations that drive up costs!
Right so now we have Obama care still. Great success at keeping those costs down and preventing more regulations. No matter how you argue the bill presented would of meant less regulations then Obama Care currently has implemented.
Many like to say Obama care Lite fun fact Lite means less not more.
X 1,000
You stick with HFC..Did anyone really tell the American people what was in this bill..??? Not even Jordan..Oh he spun it so that it would sound horrible, but did he tell the American people that they got most of what they wanted after sitting down with the POTUS and you Bliss..You are for a group who represents special interests and bows to them depending on how money they donate to their campaigns..Really? You need to get more informed.. They are no different than Ryan..they just bow to a different God.
I think Jim Jordan, who was elected from a small district in OH, feels his ideology is more important than President Trump’s proposal for health care since he only was elected by the whole of USA.
The freedom caucus represent a small portion of the uS and are the spoilers for President Trump but most were not for POTUS anyway. I hope their districts remember to get them out.
If these guys were real insurance salesmen they would never make a sale. Ever.
See how they run.
They had to save Obamacare so they can repeal Obamacare. Brilliant. The whole bunch are just jokers and imbeciles.
exactly what he was saying and the stupid cruz crew are totally eating this crap sandwich
Here comes Bernie with single payer:
Sanders said, “As you indicated, of course, Obamacare has serious problems. Deductibles are too high, and premiums are too high, and the cost of health care is going up at a much faster rate than it should. Ideally where we should be going is to join the rest of the industrialized the world and guarantee health care to all people as a right, and that’s why I’m going to introduce a Medicare for all single-payer program.”
The solution is pretty simple: stop funding Obozo Care. Let the grass grow, put up a spite fence and wait.
The freedom caucus knows what is good for us they are doing what ( we) wanted … really? when I and others burned up the phone lines, Twitter, email contacting these members telling them to not vote in Paul Ryan for speaker they totally ignored us, now they are working for us?! I don’t think so.
I am sure that the people who are working two or three jobs now to make ends meet and the employers who cannot grow their business are thrilled to have such knights in armour as Jim Jordan and the HFC.
snaggletooths,
I think we must remember US (as in U.S. citizens)/we are due representation. Below, a previous piece by Sundance, that actually cited {gasp!} at least the intention to work WITH DEMOCRATIC members of Congress! Oh the horror! Wouldn’t it be wise (and generous, and equitable) to PUBLICLY “reach out” to the “representatives” of the “opposing” party? I mean c’mon! I can’t believe the Independent and Democrat voters who helped US elect President Trump feel “represent6aive either! Maybe a massive “charm offensive” is just what the constituents of those “intellectual idiots” (hillary’s favorite caucus) need, to demonstrate that Mr. Trump sincerely wants to govern ALL of US? I say, put them all on the spot. Maybe during their “recess”(from what?) is just the time to “engage” them? Let them either come out of their holes to defend themselves, or show themselves for the aristocrats that they are. Remember the Trumpocrats (God Bless them)? Don’t they deserve governance as well? We need to break out of this BCS, “WWF” trance that we are in.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/08/wha-dis-democrat-representatives-cummings-and-welch-meet-with-president-trump/
“represented” not “represent6aive”. Sorry
It seems that the HFC has an agenda that is going to make it almost impossible for the President to accomplish anything meaningful. While it is hard to argue that the Ryan bill was not terribly flawed (by that I mean that Phase 3 would never, ever get done), the proposal of a clean repeal was politically dangerous. Clean repeal with a two-year window to replace was never “marketed.” Given the lack of 60 votes in the Senate, a clean repeal would have set up a classic Mexican standoff on any replacement with the Democrats refusing any help and the Republicans simply left to argue that just like Obamacare, the lack of a quality substitute was entirely a Democrat creation. Seems to me that maybe that is a gamble worth taking. It’s not like the majority of the people on Obamacare are Republican voters. At least that doesn’t seem likely to me.
Uhhhh Mr. Jordan, leave me your card and I will call you when I decide. Don’t call me. I will call you. Now, if you will excuse me I have and important TV show I want to watch.
Pathetic.
And every Democrat voted for Obamacare and we can’t even get a majority with a majority. Ryan did this on purpose by not allowing any input into the bill itself. The bill itself was not a construct of the Republican side of Congress but instead just Ryan’s crew of sycophants and lobbyists. He knew it would fail and it was designed with the intent for it to fail.
Bring on the next Speaker of the House please!
Yes! New Speaker… Mark Meadows or Jim Jordan… please!
GTFOH
Never ever ever will a member of HFC be SotH
They demonstrated they cannot build consensus and will not work in good faith
I would say otherwise…. HFC saved us from a bad bill that did not repeal or even defund OB Care!
It repealed the taxes and the mandates. It did something conservatives have wanted for decades – gave block grants to the states for Medicaid. The bill that will pass upon Ocare’s explosion will be far LESS conservative than this one. FAR less.
Yeah, they “saved” us alright.
HFC saved Obamacare. HFC put Nancy Pelosi in a dancing mood.
ginaswo ,
So many other to choose from, yes? Newt? Governor Palin? Herman Cain? Jim Webb? Steven Miller?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ryan had the vast majority of the Republican caucus on side for the vote. It was the never ending demands of the Freedom Caucus that sunk it. They wanted coverage removed (eg., pre-existing conditions) that Trump had SPECIFICALLY said were non-negotiable. What the Freedom caucus wants is unpalatable to the vast majority of the Republicans in the House and Senate. The HFC are delusional or on the take, but it’s one or the other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you don’t have some form of penalty for preexisting condition, premiums will continue to sky rocket ! If you don’t get rid of essentail benefits, community rating, etc. etc … premiums will continue to go up. thus all of the regs that increase premiums should have been included in this bill and taken to the Senate. Given that subsidies are increasing due to increasing premiums… these issues need to be included in a reconciliation bill as they affect the US budget!
The pre-existing conditions were REMOVED from the insurance pool and put into their own pool with federal funding to the states. This bill REDUCED spending by over $300 billion. Jim Jordan and the HFC are hardcore ideologues. That works in a think tank – it doesn’t work in real life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dude. There was a penalty for preex, a 30% premium increase.
I dont know if youre being disingenuous or just didnt read the bill for yourself.
Status quo means allll the taxes and alllll the disincentives to hire FT are still the law of the land as we sit here today.
That is a FAIL and it is on HFC.
The 30% was not for Pre-Ex conditions. The 30% surcharge was for non-continuing coverage. In other words, not buying insurance and then buying insurance when you get sick. Kind of like crashing your car and then calling State Farm to get collision coverage.
Aaaand the ‘essential benefits’ *were* removed, devolved back to the states at HFCs request.
Remember ‘states rights’?
Oh yeah HFC doesnt really believe in Federalism, it was another show.
Illustrates the truth of what our pastor of years ago would sometimes point out: “You can be right, and still be wrong….”
And begs a related question, “How much are you willing to have it cost you to be right?”
I thought the HFC didn’t vote for it because Koch brothers told them not or else no Koch money will flow to the HFC members. On the other hand I keep hearing it was a bad bill and we should wait for Obamacare to explode by itself. I don’t know whether to be relieved or upset.
One thing I do know – Ryan didn’t get the job done and maybe on purpose. If this were The Apprentice Trump would look at him and say “You’re Fired”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your first sentence re: Koch Bros is correct and the rest is just noise created to cover their tracks by confusing everyone.
Just shows how selfish the group is, torpedo the bill without a care or attempt to work it out post house vote.
But go ahead, keep telling everyone to “work it out.” Who do you really work for? It’s not the majority of the middle class that continue to suffer under the costs = lack of services and ultimate healthcare care.
Its legislation that his party’s President and they ran on every year since 2010.
See ya Jim and FC crew, 2019 can’t come soon enough.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who is selfish? I would say it is Ryan and Crew who lied from the beginning along with the media trying to make us believe it was a “repeal” bill! HFC were trying to get rid of the actual regulations that drive up prices…. what is wrong with that! Usually i agree with CTH but I am failing to understand the reasoning here from the majority of the commenters. Maybe most folks don’t understand the insurance industry? I thought Conservatives were for less government…. this bill did not fit that view.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I received this email from my Congressman, Dave Joyce (R-OH). He is definitely NOT a member of the Freedom Caucus, and I believe rides the coattails of both Senator Portman and Gov Kasich. The last part, about New York shocked me. Anybody have thoughts on this?
Friends,
When I first ran for Congress, I made a promise to you to fully repeal and replace Obamacare. It is why I have voted over 40 times on legislation that has done just that.
However, the American Health Care Act did not meet the promise that I gave to my constituents. I trust you to make the best decisions for you and your family. The bill does not fundamentally restore the patient-doctor relationship and remove the role of the bureaucrat. Which is why I could not support the American Health Care Act.
My decision to have voted no despite the bill being pulled late Friday was for a number of reasons. As your Representative in Congress, it is my duty to explain my decision.
First of all, the bill does not repeal and replace Obamacare.
Secondly, there was nothing in the replacement plan that actually lowered costs for people who get their healthcare via their employer. In the 14th Congressional District, that is 467,900 individuals. Those individuals saw nothing but higher premiums, higher co-pays, and higher deductibles under the Affordable Care Act. Once again, those individuals are ignored in this legislation.
Thirdly, this bill in its current form will disproportionately hurt older adults between the ages of 50 and 64 by dramatically increasing insurance premiums to unaffordable rates. It would allow insurance companies to charge older adults an Age Tax which would be 5 times or more than others for health insurance, and reducing tax credits to help pay for it, is quite simply unfair.
Finally, this bill does not contain the necessary measures to verifying whether or not an individual applying for health care tax credits is lawfully in this country and eligible to receive them. Illegal immigration in this country is out of control and we should not be rewarding people who have broken our laws the ability to receive federal tax credits to use toward health care. To give you an idea of the abuse under Obamacare, there have been half a million people that have received over $750 million in health care subsidies without verifying their lawful presence in the United States. This bill did nothing to end this practice. Any replacement plan must put this to a stop.
I also want to harken back to 2009 when Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act. In order to get the necessary votes in the Senate, leadership bought off some individuals. If you recall, there was something called the Cornhusker Kickback. In order to get former Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson’s vote, leadership gave him a guarantee to pay for his state’s Medicaid expansion (that provision was eventually removed). Then there was the Louisiana Purchase, which was a special carve out just for the state of Louisiana regarding $300 million in Medicaid funds for emergency disasters (that provision stayed in).
********!!!!*****Now fast forward to this year. Faced with the American Health Care Act not being able to pass on its own merits, our leadership did the same thing. It bought off most of the New York delegation by inserting a special provision in their health-care bill that would shift Medicaid costs from New York’s counties to its state government. The move — one of a number of late changes designed to gain more votes — would affect New York State only.
That to me is just unacceptable.
As your representative, I have always said that I would tell you the truth – whether it was difficult to hear or not. At the end of the day, I could not look at this legislation as a promise kept to you. A promise to lower your healthcare costs, create more choices, and eliminate unacceptable mandates.
The fight is not over, and I will not stop representing you every day to the best of my God given ability.
Dave Joyce
Member of Congress
And besides, he really needs the money from Club for (malignant) Growth.
It’s true about last minutes NYS medicaid maneuver; they needed it to get the NYS moderates to vote yes; John Faso insisted on it. NYS is in ruins anyway with the criminal, anti-American antics of Gov. Cuomo and Mayor DeBlasio. Ilegals are running roughshod over the entire state now and hard working middle-class(who can afford to) are leaving daily.
NYS=California for starters.
Pres. Trump knows all to well the criminality of the governing class in NYS.
Exactly on! Bravo Dave Joyce and thank you for sharing!
The problem is really quite simple to fix if the will was there.
Congress members get a smaller portion of money from the taxpayers and huge sums from corporations and special interests.
So they are simply being the bought and paid for politicians which they have chosen to become and have set up all of the rules to make their continuing existence possible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“We wanted to do what the American people sent us to do in 2010 and 2014 and, largely, in 2016, that’s why we opposed this bill.”
You can’t make this stuff up.
Wallace: you wanted to take the maternity leave out.
Jordan: no, we just want to lower the premiums.
Wallace: you wanted the pre-existing condition out.
Jordan: no, we just want to lower the premiums.
Wallace: President accepted your demands but instead of making the deal you demanded even more.
Jordan: no, we just want to lower the premiums.
Wallace: Obamacare and Planned Parenthood stay due to your efforts.
Jordan: no, we just want to lower the premiums.
VOTE THIS TURD OUT, OHIO.
Government should not be in charge of our premiums AT ALL.
The socialist agenda SUCKS!
It seems very clear to me the HFC and Ryan Group worked together to stop the assault on their agendas. The democrats Did nothing either to stop the agendas against the American folks.
However in typical Wallace fashion with his silly gotacha style, stated over and over how President done everything possible to get a bill. What it exposed was, it is impossible to get the factions to work together for the fixing of Obamacare.
President Trump tried over and over!
Conclusion it was not the fault of President Trump!
One of the only truthful realizations Wallace has had in years.
I think President Trump wanted it moved to Senate for changes and then final conference between the two Houses. Then he could sign it or not. He said there were things he didn’t like in this legislation…They were exposed and the Freedom Caucus is not a good look for republicans…
” 360+ million Americans in legislation.”
There are not 360+ million Americans unless one counts illegal aliens And probably dead Americans who vote democrat too..
I am tired of hearing their talk. Was this bill perfect? no. Were there things I didn’t like about it? yes. Is there a way to get a better bill than what was just offered? that is what I am waiting to see. They are all talk and no action. Let’s see what they do now. If we are still living with Obamacare 12 months from now and these guys have done nothing effective to remove it then they just cut off their nose to spite their face. 12 months from now is primary season. they have 12 months to support President Trump in other areas like budget and tax reform and 12 months to repeal Obamacare in some other way. President Trump ran on “repeal and replace”. Lets see what these guys do now. spot light is on them.
my congressman is part of this group and voted for fast track and was planning to vote for TPP before President Trump made that bad deal history. Some principled conservative!
The entire process was handled badly. The fact this couldn’t make it out of House where it would have faced many changes in Senate and then a final confernce between both Houses, shows what a bunch of disingenuous blowhards these people are…
Just as many of us predicted the useful idiots of Freedom Caucus were paraded out to be shown as the classic white hard right tools they have always been…The counter to Ryan and his bland version of democrat lite…
This was good for all to see. I didn’t vote for RINO or Fraud Caucus….President Trump needs to find a way to make this bi-partisan…Public Private seems to be the way before the country collapses in twenty years…
Focus all you want on those who saw Ryancare as a flawed plan. Ryan displayed his incompetence by moving forward without working with the HFC. This is on Ryan. What made him think he had the votes with such opposition to his flawed plan?
Our President Did Work with HFC
They got all of their demands and after agreeing to vote yes, deliberately tanked the bill by adding 2 poison pills.
All the pain that comes now and all the tax cuts and gdp growth lost due to their bs is on their heads.
Did Ryan work with the HFC?
HFC got what they wanted on the determination of “essential health services” being moved to the states. They said thanks, great and then went back on Thursday (the original vote date) demanding even more including things Trump would not budge on like pre-existing conditions. Ryan may not have handled it well, but the Freedom Caucus derailed it.
“All Americans” and “Power” and “Obamacare Affordable Care Act”
February 23, 2017
http://www.npr.org/2017/02/23/516787833/gop-rep-jim-jordan-of-ohio-on-obamacare-repeal-plans
-snip-
JORDAN: Well, I mean, they’re exercising their First Amendment liberties. I think that’s a great thing. We had a nice meeting on Monday with – well, what was probably a couple hundred folks there in the heart of our district. But I think there’s a frustration with all Americans, not just those there who – who were protesting but all Americans, at the cost of health insurance. And what – our legislation that we introduced last week, we believe, if implemented, would actually bring down the cost of insurance and put in place a model that empowers people and not frankly what we currently have, which is one that all the power frankly resides in Washington, D.C., under the Obamacare Affordable Care Act. So that’s where we want to be (ph).
-snip-
Right now I’m just disgusted with every segment of the Republican Party. If there’s one saving grace in all of this is that Speaker Ryan has been so maligned that he won’t have a key role in the next round of repeal and replace Obamacare planning. It’ll be up to the president to take over the negotiations and hopefully the globalist moderates and the globalist conservatives will find “common” ground on healthcare. I’m sure their money bundlers and puppet masters will do everything they can to keep their puppets under control and maintain Obamacare.
I’m open to all the anti-HFC stuff, but this bill was a dud. Having a hard d time listening to this when the other side has Ryan running my the show—-just sayin
And why exactly was it Paul Ryan ‘running the show’?
Oh yeah bc HFC voted for him as SotH.
Ryan was running the show because he’s been pushing repeal and replace for over 7 years. IMO Trump gave the ball to Ryan because Ryan represented he had the plan and the votes, in his lyin’ words, a consensus plan.
Even if the Trump approved plan contained a cure for cancer, the “Freedom Caucus” would probably have come up with some reason to be against it.
HFC well organized pre-meditated shiv in POTUS back led by Brutus Ryan. Who in the House of Rep will organize a group and lead the charge to overthrow Shiv Ryan? Not the HFC.
So therefore, Brutus Ryan is the Speaker and will remain the Speaker.
Only hope of uprooting and replacing O-care is its incipient implosion consonant with the upcoming 2018 elections. Exploding deductibles leading to Citizen unrest and demands for action will spur these self righteous, holier than thou “principled’ HOR mother pucker conservatives to scurry out from behind their grea$y curtains and get serious with POTUS to do what is right and necessary.
Self preservation; it’s a wonderful thing.
I think that people are way out in the weeds on this issue. They are busy trying to blame peopple for blocking a really, really BAD bill.
Point 1), there is no evidence that this was a Trump bill in any way. He supported it, though the reasons for that are totally unclear. But there is NO evidence that this was a Trump plan, In fact, it was so ineffectual, as a modifier of Obamacare, that really doubt that Trump would want his name on it. And, the failure to pass it in no way affects the President’s ability to rescind or modify all the Obamacare administrative regulations.
Point 2), this was NOT a conservative bill, even in its final form. So, it is not surprising conservatives in the House would not support it. And, since when did rank and file conservatives become YOUR enemies? I consider myself a conservative and am also an ardent Trump supporter. But, there is NO way that I would have voted for this bill, or even supported it.
Point3), when a liberal “journalist” of Chris Wallace’s stature is in FAVOR of a piece of legislation such as this, it should give all of us pause as to the advisability of passing that legislation. He is a liberal, anti-Trumper and we should all remember that. I think that the HFC did the rest of us a favor here.
Now exactly WHY were people, such as Sundance, in favor of this legislative “c**p sandwich”? We already know that it would not have accomplished a significant reduction in federal support of healthcare insurance or reduced the insurance premiums and deductibles for the vast majority of consumers. So, exactly what was so great about this bill?
As to the theory that Paul Ryan committed political suicide to present a bill that he knew would not pass the Republican House, while trumpeting the prediction that its passage was in the bag, anybody got a reason for this? Ryan is going to have to take the lion’s share of the heat for the failure to pass this legislation. Is he going to retire like Boehner? If so, he must have gotten a UHaul full of greenbacks from someone.
Instead of trying to blame someone for the failure of this bill, we should all be wiping our foreheads and thanking the Lord that SOMEBODY killed it. If people want to repeal and replace Obamacare, then let’s get to it. Put together a bill which actually repeals or modifies Obamacare provisions to a significant degree. Let’s all take a look at it, amend it and THEN pass it. We have time. Let;s use it to good advantage.
Mac; you’re way off base. Not sure if you’re trolling or just not aware of the necessary legislative blueprint necessary to repeal this O-care law.
CF. SD’s earlier posts explaining the legislative constructs and necessities which would come in Phase-2 and Phase-3. Passage of this bill was the Phase-1 jump off point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not hard to understand why Sundance supported this approach. He only wrote hundreds of column inches explaining his opinion. Maybe if you spent less time trolling and more time reading, you’d understand.
Bye Troll!!
Thank you. I’m right there with you. I don’t think you’re off base. Since when has questioning become trolling? It seems that individual thought is being strongly discouraged on this site these days. Disheartening.
IMO Trump has turned up the heat on Ryan and the HFC. He has leverage on them now. Trump will now move forward with another architectural plan and expect the support of Ryan and the HFC. And IMO he will get it. Let them feel the heat in the mean time.
that is exactly what is going to happen and the elements of phase 1, 2 and 3 will fall in place just as OCare is imploding to result in a smoother transition to market driven health care, competition among insurance companies between states and the burial of OCare evermore.
Ryan had his chance. Trump gave it to him and said go for it. Ryan represented that he had the plan and the votes. He had neither and demonstrated that his word and leadership are seriously lacking. I am sure Trump has experienced delays in building construction. That has not stopped him. Neither will this delay. He has crystalized through this initial process where everyone stands. He will now move forward with a better plan and the votes in due time. Trust Trump!
I don’t know this guy, Jom Jordan, but he really got under my skin with his answers. I think he’s full of it, and I hope other viewers will see that as well.
My thoughts with this interview was, who the heck does he think he is?
Nope, don’t like the guy. Not at all. Would never trust him either.
They are monkeys parading a donkey dressed in a lion’s hide and declaring it’s the real deal.
In the year 2009 an Ass masquerading as a President found a Doctor’s white lab coat which had been left out in the sun to dry. He put it on and spoke to his countrymen. All bowed, both men and women, and he was a proud Ass that day. In his delight he lifted up his voice and brayed solutions and treatments and prescriptions and timetables and qualifications randomly, incoherently and psychotically and unleashed mindless bureaucrat zombies upon the land to look for trouble, find it everywhere, diagnose everything incorrectly and then in a very grouchy and slow manner misapply all the wrong remedies, and then everyone knew him for the Ass he really was.
Healthcare is very complicated. The only way to fix it is to incrementally deregulate part of the industry. Taxes and infrastructure – there should be much more room to find consensus. I don’t think this is a setback for Trump and he kept his word about trying to repeal and replace it.
Thank you for suffering through this, Sundance. I think I’ll take your word for it and pass…
me too, I can’t listen to him.
No. Listening to ‘members’ like JimJordan, I think we are getting “cuck-focked” here.
The NO votes of the few far outweighs the votes of the American people.
the litmus test for the HFC members is not their vote here. Are they for NAFTA, TPP, etc? Are they for amnesty? If they flunk on these 2 things, they are not worth a bucket of spit. This is where President Trump can have the most impact. Force all in the House (Dem or Rep) to out themselves on these 2 issues and things will start to change. Remake the Republican Party to a party of working class middle Americans via these 2 issues and the rest will take care of itself. It will simultaneously bust up the Democrats and reform alliances.
Republican leadership flunk on both these issues.
HFC…. mixed, at least in rhetoric, on these 2 issues. Force them to take positions.
Democrat leadership flunk on both these issues.
Force the rank and file Demos to confront their globalists.
Rebuild what’s left.
albrevin,
I concur with you (pretty much), upthread.
YIKES!
There’s a whole lotta support STILL being thrown to RyanCare/UniPartyCare/ObozoCareLite.
just sayin’….
Jim Jordan is at the head of the table there in those pics. Whole lotta support he threw down for ‘Repeal’ ‘Repeal’ ‘Repeal’.
The thing I heard from the interview is nuthin about ‘Replace’ ‘Replace’ ‘Replace’.
So in my estimation and idealogue devoted to “Repeal”. That’s all he has.
hillary’s favorite caucus. Very clever. Nice one, SD
Meadows (their leader) and Jordan where pushed and asked to run for Speaker and they both said NO. Too much work was their muffled reply after thinking just a short while. We only like to talk and sound important and not really work to be important.
Many locals like Jordan. I personally have very little respect for him. He has done nothing but talk and obstruct. His badge of courage he thinks is gotten by opposing all things Dem or Rep. Never wins a badge for getting anything done.
When you ask him what he has done. Nothing. He will respond by listing the things he has obstructed as his accomplishments. And then wisp into his dream for America and what he things should be done. He is a fake preacher (like Cruz). No deeds.
I did good and a favor for the people for opposing 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, …. pieces of legislation. The now we can do it right promise always follows every blocking action. This is done to try to take the heat off of the continual obstructionist actions. He never does anything. Never. HFC are permanent obstructionists to Americans. All while saying they are protecting us.
All government legislation requires compromise to get big legislation done. HFC cannot be seen compromising on anything.
QED.
HFC = pure ideological obstructionists. Worse than the far left side ideologues who at least vote with their party on key issues.
Mr. Jordan, you and your colleagues are a disappointment. Go home and stay there, please. We need leadership, not empty suits.
Americans are suffering, thanks to the likes of you.
When did “we” all decide we wanted jejacare* repealed AND replaced? We want it repealed! Period. End. Stop.
Replaced? No!
Things may not have great before Nancy and her goons shoved jejacare up our butts, but things are a whole lot worse now!! [Things – insurance coverages, premiums, etc.] Their reasons for jejacare – so “millions of ‘folks’ would be able to get coverage” was NEVER the reason and we all know it [end game – single payer w/government in charge]. False premise from the get go. No one in America was ever denied immediate healthcare – which is why our premiums are so high, and health care costs out of control to begin with. Someone has to pay for ALL the freeloaders… And all those lawsuit costs… [Tort reform would go a long, long way, here, but when has that ever been considered? Those 1-800-iam-hurt lawyers have to make a living somehow…] So, we got jejacare. That awesome bill that we had to pass before we could see what was in it. The plan where we were promised that if we like our plan we could keep our plan; if we liked our doctor we could keep our doctor. Oh, yeah, and that same plan where one of the architects was certain that they could count on the stupidity of us, the American people, to not know any better about the screwing over we’d be getting…
*jejacare – I refuse to call the usurper who sat in our Nation’s highest office, who is currently vacationing in Tahiti, anything but the jugearedjacka$$.
I agree in that why do we need to replace with anything? Was what we had before worse than what we have now? The only people benefitting from nowcare are on medicaid, I guess..the new people on medicaid.
I note that Obama-care and Ryan-care neither one had anything to do with health care. Both packages are really about faux-insurance or paying for health care. If the politicians really want a plan that America could get behind, then have a plan that every politician and everyone who works for the federal government MUST use as their own insurance. Many Americans would volunteer to be part of that plan I wager.
Remember, any plan that you must force people to join is probably a bad plan to begin with.
“Principled Conservative”. How long are they gonna ride that scooter?
We’ve got the “Principled Conservative”, the “Full-throated Conservative”, the “Genuine Conservative”, the “Super Conservative”, the “Neo-Conservative”, the “Traditional Conservative”, the “Social Conservative”, the “Fiscal Conservative”, the “Ethical Conservative”, the “Conscientious Conservative”, the “Brilliant Conservative”, the “Staunch Conservative”
So many “Conservatives” with so many opinions.
But, they ALL have a few things in common……
They are smarter and more virtuous than you in every way and yet……
They haven’t done a damn thing in Wahington DC, except constantly remind you of their superior “principles” while they do the bidding of their $$$$$ so called Conservative” masters.
If passed and if it resulted in Obamacare lite, would all you genius’s elaborate on the chances of a Trump or any Republican winning in 2020 – or 2018? I suggest most of you would be silent but the voters would not. Whether or not the HFC are good folks or not the main issue appears to be missed – the bill sucked and all pushing it would only talk about phase II and Phase III in the same famous words of good old Nancy Pelosi, “You have to pass the bill first”. Trust us – BS!
LikeLike
LikeLike
