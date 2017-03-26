Sunday Talks – Jim Jordan -vs- Chris Wallace

Hillary’s Favorite Caucus member Jim Jordan appears on Fox News Sunday to talk about the caucus position that only their HFC ideology is worth of representing 360+ million Americans in legislation.

Ohio Rep Jim Jordan explains to a combative Chris Wallace that the HFC alone is the only caucus representing the American People; and their job is doing only what the American people want. Wallace argues back the HFC position might not represent the cares and concerns of millions of Americans. Jordan puts Wallace back in his place by reminding him that only the HFC has an understanding of what Americans want, no-one else.

All your legislations are belong to us:

Advertisements