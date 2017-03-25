Saturday March 25th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Saturday March 25th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Happy Caturday!
    Why can’t we all just get along?

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:20 am

  4. Mike says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Happy Caterday Treepers! Rough day yesterday, eh? Here’s a little catnip to cheer us all up. If you haven’t ever played with a laser pointer with a cat, give it a try. It’s great fun.. This is pretty much true:

  6. velvetfoot says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:39 am

    You need a safe space?

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Happy Caturday!

  9. Garrison Hall says:
    March 25, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Nefarious code. Apparently some sneaky malware has found its way to the Treehouse. This time I got redirected to a window offering an “official” Microsoft Win7 upgrade. Its bogus of course, because that’s not how Microsoft handles things. Still someone might think it’s real.

  10. eagle1965 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 1:22 am

    How do you send a message on WordPress to another Treeper? Like a private message?

  11. Garrison Hall says:
    March 25, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Our newest kitty, Tinkerbell, told me to wish everyone a Happy Caterday. Turns out she likes bossa nova (who knew?) so here’s Antonio Carlos Jobim.

  12. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 25, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Drive-by:

    Pray for Sanity [Daniel Greenfield]

    http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2017/03/pray-for-sanity.html

  13. Lucille says:
    March 25, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Van Morrison – Days Like This

    When it’s not always raining there’ll be days like this
    When there’s no one complaining there’ll be days like this
    When everything falls into place like the flick of a switch
    Well my mama told me there’ll be days like this
    When you don’t need to worry there’ll be days like this
    When no one’s in a hurry there’ll be days like this
    When you don’t get betrayed by that old Judas kiss
    Oh my mama told me there’ll be days like this
    When you don’t need an answer there’ll be days like this
    When you don’t meet a chancer there’ll be days like this
    When all the parts of the puzzle start to look like they f it
    Then I must remember there’ll be days like this
    When everyone is up front and they’re not playing tricks
    When you don’t have no freeloaders out to get their kicks
    When it’s nobody’s business the way that you want to live
    I just have to remember there’ll be days like this
    When no one steps on my dreams there’ll be days like this
    When people understand what I mean there’ll be days like this
    When you ring out the changes of how everything is
    Well my mama told me there’ll be days like this
    Oh my mama told me
    There’ll be days like this
    Oh my mama told me
    There’ll be days like this
    Oh my mama told me
    There’ll be days like this
    Oh my mama told me
    There’ll be days like this

    Songwriters: Van Morrison
    Days Like This lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

    “The title song turns a common expression and famous pop song chorus on its head. Usually, the phrase “My momma told me there’d be days like this” is something you say to make yourself feel better at the end of a tough day: the implication is that a good day might be just around the corner. The singer, steeling himself against disappointments and letdowns, does not want to feel too good on the good days: ‘When all the parts of the puzzle start to seem like they fit / Then I must remember there’ll be days like this’.” – Scott Thomas
    http://www.oocities.org/tracybjazz/hayward/van-the-man.info/discography/days.html

