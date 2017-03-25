Saturday March 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
Why can’t we all just get along?
Happy Caterday Treepers! Rough day yesterday, eh? Here’s a little catnip to cheer us all up. If you haven’t ever played with a laser pointer with a cat, give it a try. It’s great fun.. This is pretty much true:
You need a safe space?
Happy Caturday!
Nefarious code. Apparently some sneaky malware has found its way to the Treehouse. This time I got redirected to a window offering an “official” Microsoft Win7 upgrade. Its bogus of course, because that’s not how Microsoft handles things. Still someone might think it’s real.
How do you send a message on WordPress to another Treeper? Like a private message?
Our newest kitty, Tinkerbell, told me to wish everyone a Happy Caterday. Turns out she likes bossa nova (who knew?) so here’s Antonio Carlos Jobim.
Drive-by:
Pray for Sanity [Daniel Greenfield]
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2017/03/pray-for-sanity.html
Van Morrison – Days Like This
When it’s not always raining there’ll be days like this
When there’s no one complaining there’ll be days like this
When everything falls into place like the flick of a switch
Well my mama told me there’ll be days like this
When you don’t need to worry there’ll be days like this
When no one’s in a hurry there’ll be days like this
When you don’t get betrayed by that old Judas kiss
Oh my mama told me there’ll be days like this
When you don’t need an answer there’ll be days like this
When you don’t meet a chancer there’ll be days like this
When all the parts of the puzzle start to look like they f it
Then I must remember there’ll be days like this
When everyone is up front and they’re not playing tricks
When you don’t have no freeloaders out to get their kicks
When it’s nobody’s business the way that you want to live
I just have to remember there’ll be days like this
When no one steps on my dreams there’ll be days like this
When people understand what I mean there’ll be days like this
When you ring out the changes of how everything is
Well my mama told me there’ll be days like this
Oh my mama told me
There’ll be days like this
Oh my mama told me
There’ll be days like this
Oh my mama told me
There’ll be days like this
Oh my mama told me
There’ll be days like this
Songwriters: Van Morrison
Days Like This lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
“The title song turns a common expression and famous pop song chorus on its head. Usually, the phrase “My momma told me there’d be days like this” is something you say to make yourself feel better at the end of a tough day: the implication is that a good day might be just around the corner. The singer, steeling himself against disappointments and letdowns, does not want to feel too good on the good days: ‘When all the parts of the puzzle start to seem like they fit / Then I must remember there’ll be days like this’.” – Scott Thomas
http://www.oocities.org/tracybjazz/hayward/van-the-man.info/discography/days.html
