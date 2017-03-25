Louie Gohmert’s Big Adventure…

Don’t take this the wrong way because I actually like Congressman Louis Gohmert a lot. However, this sketchy all-over-the-map interview is at an almost Tippy Guam level of bizzarro. The sum total of this interview would be exhibit “A” in the sketchy trial of “methinks he doth protest too much”, the Broadway musical.

Um, Louie.. dude. Rather than shout: “he lie”, “he lie”, “heeee lieeeee”; I’m left wondering if your hands or fingers are broken. Why didn’t Louis Gohmert, a sitting member of congress, just walk over to the Senate and ask the Parliamentarian herself – if he had a question. Weird.

.

For want of koch nail avoidance, the war was lost. Louie, have a nice sammich and a diet Koch, then go lay down a bit…. maybe, get some sleep.

