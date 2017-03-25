Louie Gohmert’s Big Adventure…

Don’t take this the wrong way because I actually like Congressman Louis Gohmert a lot.  However, this sketchy all-over-the-map interview is at an almost Tippy Guam level of  bizzarro.  The sum total of this interview would be exhibit “A” in the sketchy trial of “methinks he doth protest too much”, the Broadway musical.

Um, Louie.. dude. Rather than shout: “he lie”, “he lie”, “heeee lieeeee”; I’m left wondering if your hands or fingers are broken.  Why didn’t Louis Gohmert, a sitting member of congress, just walk over to the Senate and ask the Parliamentarian herself – if he had a question.  Weird.

For want of koch nail avoidance, the war was lost.  Louie, have a nice sammich and a diet Koch, then go lay down a bit…. maybe, get some sleep.

157 Responses to Louie Gohmert’s Big Adventure…

  1. BobW462 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Smells like Lou has a red herring in his pocket. BTW, the “diet Koch” was splendid, Sundance.

  2. Peter says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Louie is making an object fool of himself to those in the know.

    I used to like him too.

    I can’t believe I was one of these guys, I mean, no idea how to govern, reagams 1/2 loaf is completely gone from their heads. Like Sundance says, there’s a lot more going on here than meets the eye. Louie ain’t fooling anyone.

    • KitKat says:
      March 25, 2017 at 8:55 pm

      Someone pointed out in an earlier post today, the Democrats wanted single payer, but settled for Obamacare, because they knew that was a forward step toward their goal. They move toward their goals one step at a time, no matter how small. No wonderand that’s how they’ve managed to taken over practically everything.

      The Republicans need to watch them and take lessons.

      • Augie says:
        March 25, 2017 at 9:20 pm

        It’s been pointed out abundantly that the Republicans are getting just what they want. No need for them to take lessons. What they want is not what we want.

      • Joshua2415 says:
        March 25, 2017 at 9:28 pm

        I used to feel the same way. I thought it was the same mentality that gets “conservative” republicans to vote against limiting abortion after 20 weeks because it does not ban abortion entirely. How many thousands of lives will be lost along the way because they refuse to take a first down when they can get it. Now I know that for the republican wing of the Uniparty, what happened this last week WAS a first down, and it is now first and goal…to nationalized health care.

        • jimychelits says:
          March 25, 2017 at 10:20 pm

          The Dems go stepwise, because they trust that their leadership is committed to the ultimate goals of the base. The treachery of Republican leadership makes such trust impossible.

      • onlyamericansforpresident says:
        March 25, 2017 at 9:37 pm

        To be repetitive, UNIPARTY.

      • redsequin4 says:
        March 25, 2017 at 9:38 pm

        They stick together no matter what. Republicans never miss an opportunity to eat their own.

  3. flawesttexas says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Cruz, Beck, Soccer Balls for Obama DACA illegals…Gohmert was there

    It’s not what they say…it’s what they do

  4. Just_me says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Feeling the heat, is my guess.

    Liked by 1 person

  5. RichieM says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    I never got the impression that Louie Gohmert was on the Trump Train.
    Nowadays? It’s real simple: If you’re not with President Trump and America you’re on The Other Side.

  6. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    I have no doubt they believe that once they dispose of President Trump by whichever way they can, then the rest of us will dutifully get in line behind what’s remaining of the Republican party and do their bidding. They are so far removed from reality it’s frightening.

  7. Del Parker says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    When Louie Gohmert ran last, his fundraisers were sponsored by Glenn Beck.

  8. Orygun says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    I really want to like Louie. He is so likable and I keep thinking he is getting played. Maybe I am getting played by Louie. Who knows at this point. You need a program to tell the good players from the bad.

    • JEM says:
      March 25, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      We need an app for that! Right?

    • ediegrey says:
      March 25, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      He sure is worthless at best – shame on Louie. That prayer at the end was just pathetic give me a break.

    • tellthetruth2016 says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:29 pm

      This makes me sad, cause I just posted the other day a great piece Louie did on CSPAN early in March addressing the House …… It was on Intel and the Awan brothers and our security, etc. etc. It was like an hour long, But I was thinking, its about time a politician told the American people the truth thats been going on for 12 years ……

    • E C says:
      March 25, 2017 at 10:29 pm

      All I know is when they were going to kick out Boehner the first time Louie went on tv and announced it the weekend before the staged coup. At the time I thought what a bleeping moron. In hindsight I don’t think it was innocent. Shortly after that mishap, Louie went on Hannity (surprise) complaining that those that were involved were being shut out of key committees.

      I don’t think he’s getting played, but he’s starting to look like the bag man.

  9. bverwey says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Me thinks there were way too many Diet Kock and Doctor CoC drinkers in the house. They have out done themselves and are running for any cover they can find. The trash cans need to be kicked over and the scurrying rats need to be dispensed with.

  10. Giant Ground Sloth says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Which Republicans in Congress actually want to do something about Obamacare and are not just all talk?

  11. Rachel says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    What happened to the final thoughts on Health Care from last night’s post? President Trump has moved on, so we should move on too. He is leaving some unhappy people in the dustbin of history regarding the failed “first AHCA bill”.

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:00 pm

      We need to understand so as to correct the problem for future issues. We are rested and ready to go again! Actually I have flu so no rally/March 4 Trump for me today but mentally I am ready.

      • Rachel says:
        March 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm

        Having the flu is like being attacked by a monster. Take care Katherine and get better soon.

      • Wend says:
        March 25, 2017 at 9:12 pm

        Oh get better! I hate the flu. Started getting flu shots several years ago and haven’t had a case since. This season’s shots were nasty – hurt a lot more. I have a great shot giver at Kaiser and she warned me. You feel better soon!

        • maiingankwe says:
          March 25, 2017 at 9:31 pm

          Wend,
          For some reason this last fall went better than previous years for me when it came to the pain part of the shots. What I did was rub the area immediately and did so off and on throughout the day. The next day I could barely tell I had gotten one of them painful buggers.

          I was told it was because the stuff is pretty thick and needs the rubbing to help disperse it faster and better. I could be wrong, and you may have done this. I don’t even know if they give different kinds of flu shots in different geographical areas, which may have been the reason mine was kinder.

    • tellthetruth2016 says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:41 pm

      But this also leaves alot of seniors begging for help that are on Medicare But do not qualify for extra help …. People on Medicaid will do fine …… I have neighbors that never pay a dime for their 3 kids on Medicaid and get free dental , yet, the mom has Never worked and the dad has Never had a steady job by his own admission. … Yet, my husband and I have worked like dogs to get what we have at our age and our prescriptions by themselves are half our monthly income …… It’s just sad…..

  12. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Kabuki theater is one thing, our participation in it is truly another. It’s just mind boggling. Does the Great Experiment end with this charade and endless discussion about the American acceptance of absolute tyranny at the hands of corporation nation puppetry controlled by those who have accrued the most fiat currency?

    With so much commotion (distraction) we are disregarding the fundamental aspects of freedom and liberty. Is this what our incredible troops are fighting for?

    What’s next, “government” enforced monthly colonoscopies?

    Like

  13. fleporeblog says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    I actually taught the world of Louie Gohmert. I really believed he had our President’s back. He has been one of the few speaking about the Democrats IT investigation and how there needs to be an investigation done by Congress.

    He also spoke about the IT staff under investigation on Fox and Friends the day they did their 2 part interview with our President. Perfect day to have him speak about it since viewership would be through the roof.

    I know seeing and hearing him be a mouthpiece for the HFC was devastating to me. I could only imagine how the President felt. I think Louie realizes he sided with the wrong side. Being a fellow NYer and born in the Bronx and now living in Queens, our President has spoken to Louie and voiced his disappointment. I would have!

  14. bearsgrrr says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Louie doesn’t have a sammich to eat cause he just gave America that shiit sammich. He has a sad now cause America knows who gave them the sammich and we has an even bigger sad. The cold anger sad.

    • justfactsplz says:
      March 25, 2017 at 8:59 pm

      My congressman is part of the Freedom Caucus. I contacted him to vote for the repeal and replace of Obamacare. Of course it did no good. Another one bought and paid for and drinking the kochs and cocs.

      • Mr. Morris says:
        March 25, 2017 at 10:22 pm

        I phoned my congressman too. His aide said “he was trying to get there”. I phoned again at a later time and spoke with another aide who said the congressman was going to vote no. The congressman, he said, wanted a repeal of Obamacare. I asked him if the congressman had lined up 8 Democratic Senators who would vote to repeal Obamacare in the Senate. For some reason he declined to answer my question.

        • justfactsplz says:
          March 25, 2017 at 10:29 pm

          They sure don’t want to acknowledge that you are informed and see through their antics. Obfuscate is the name of their game.

  15. littleflower481 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    According to Louie, they prayed and I guess God said vote no. This would be humorous if it wasn’t so sad.

    • singingsoul says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm

      One needs to discern what is of God and what is not. Everything can be counterfeit . I Gus’s they forgot to discern and verify .

    • ginaswo says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:21 pm

      Unreal.
      It defunded planned parenthood and they said no and now want to pray.

    • joanfoster says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:48 pm

      Louis is using the prayer story to appeal to the evangelical/conservative base who sadly lack the discernment to see/hear the difference between truth and bs. I am all for people of faith being in public service, but I hate the phony badges of virtue signaling that these people wear when it’s voting time. Don’t tell me you prayed. I don’t care how you prayed, I care how you voted. Only God needs to know if you prayed or not. Stop wearing your religion on your sleeve.

    • mamadogsite says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:56 pm

      Let me guess…Glen Beck and Raphael Cruz led them in prayer…even spoke in tongues.

  16. CheshireCat says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    He sounded hysterical.

    • ginaswo says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:24 pm

      Mebbe they bought a clue with all their Koch $, and realize they totally outed themselves and are widely hated right now.

      Why would anyone in leadership at any level ever try to negotiate with them again after they had all their demands met and added a poison pill to kill the deal?

      They dealt in bad faith and gave away their power.

  17. NC PATRIOT says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    I like Louie too—–still do. And David Brat and Mark Meadows. As to why didn’t he go ask the Parlimentarian himself——don’t they have all sorts of arcane rules about strict separation of the chambers? Plus he wouldn’t have any reason to question until Sen. Lee told him it was untrue..

  18. NC PATRIOT says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    I think Louie sounded very angry–not hysterical.

  19. james23 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    This guy, Gohmert Pyle, and Brat and Meadows, I am furious with.
    Nancy Pelosi’s best friends, these three idiots.
    All three should take a long walk off a short pier

    • Flight93Lady says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:00 pm

      These Freedom Caucus Members are NOT idiots and are NOT Pelosi best friends. They will end up as staunch and vocal POTUS allies–you watch! THINK PEOPLE!

      • james23 says:
        March 25, 2017 at 9:04 pm

        They stood shoulder to shoulder with Nazi Pelossi to keep Ocare in place.
        They are stone cold Morons and idiots. They totally misplayed their hands.
        Prediction: they aren’t done with their treachery. Watch them come out against the tax cuts.

        • ginaswo says:
          March 25, 2017 at 9:27 pm

          Oh yes now that they helped make sure the medicaid expansion and ozerocare subsidies stay in effect they will suddenly become deficit hawks during tax cut talks and start whining about how we have to deal with entitlements and any tax cuts that dont do A. to Z. on their list are not good enough.

          No one with a clue will ever take them seriously again.

        • dawndoe says:
          March 25, 2017 at 9:57 pm

          That is ridiculous. They will be all for the tax cuts.

      • dawndoe says:
        March 25, 2017 at 9:56 pm

        Amen, Flight Lady. I’m with Gohmert and the Freedom Caucus. I feel like phase three (and possibly even phase two) will never happen. I don’t trust Ryan for anything.

  20. sunnydaze says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Who is this “Parlimentarian”, and what does she have to do with this process?

    Like

    Reply
  21. NC PATRIOT says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Goodbye James23

  22. Proud Texan says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Dear Louie,
    I’m very sorry Paul Ryan lied to you. Please tell him that’s not fair, you lazy, gullible POS.
    Are you frigging kidding me? You make it hard for me to use my screen name.
    Pack your crap and move on out!

    • dutzie60 says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:37 pm

      No one lied. The ‘lie’ is the excuse they concocted for themselves long before this came to a head. Go back and read or watch some interviews with any of the POS and you’ll find reference to the ‘lie’ in many if not all of them. Rand Paul was claiming the President had been lied to almost from the start. It’s just part of their play for the masses.

  23. Ursula says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    I met Louie and thought him nice. Well I’ve been fooled.
    Ed Royce another one I can write off.
    Jeff Sessions remains strong.

    I know we the people will fix this.

    • Ellie says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm

      The only way to fix this is to take the big money out of politics.

      And impose term limits.

      People running for office should only take small contributions from the residents and voters in their home state.

      These dolts warm chairs in DC for life. What losers.

      The campaigning has become ridiculous.

      Awful!

    • Wend says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      I’m from Commiefornia and no spring chicken. Ed Royce has been in politics FOREVER!

  24. KitKat says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Thank you for this post, it made me laugh, and I needed the comic relief bigly.

  25. Ellie says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    What a pathetic excuse…..

    Hey congress! We’re watching you.

  26. justfactsplz says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Any guesses on who lied? I don’t think it’s probably one that would be obvious to us.

  27. R-C says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    They should ALL start boxing up the memorabilia in their offices now…2018 will be here before you know it.

    OUT. ALL of them. OUT!

    WANTED: 535 patriotic Americans who can actually read and adhere to the US Constitution.

    • james23 says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:07 pm

      Agree.
      2018 Election is going to be cruel to some of these HFC FRAUDS.

      • R-C says:
        March 25, 2017 at 9:10 pm

        ALL of them out. The entire House of Representatives, and every senator who is up in 2018. They have all worn out their welcome, as far as I’m concerned. NOT ONE of them stands for the US Constitution, as it was written and legally amended.

        435 names taken randomly from the phone book would not be a worse outcome than the gang of INCOMPETENT PUPPETS who sit in the House of Representatives, right now.

        Get them out. ALL of them.

  28. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    I personally think that Louie is worried because he knows that the blame will be squarely on the GOP, in particular the Freedom Caucus, for not passing the bill yesterday. Every day that this disaster of a bill, Obamacare, lives on in our lives, it will be a reminder to the American people that the GOP chickened out and couldn’t get the deal done. They were sent there for many things, but one of the biggest reasons was to repeal and replace this horrible bill.

    Whether they know it or not, the GOP now owns this bill right next to the Democrats. They had a chance to start unraveling it, and they choked. President Trump is going to remind the American people frequently about the disasters of Obamacare and that it is going to explode or implode. VP Pence did that today in his speech in West Virginia. Louie and his Freedom Caucus cannot hide – they were in front of the cameras for weeks blasting the bill and some were blasting Trump (e.g., Amash). They are now reaping what they have sown, and Louie knows it.

    • james23 says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:10 pm

      Well said.
      The HFC Crew did everything right, up to the end. The took as many concessions as they could up to the end….and having done that, they should have jumped on board and sent the bill to the house. The D’s would have done this.

      But not this brain dead bunch of stooges in the HFC, who don’t know how or when to declare victory.

      • Marc says:
        March 25, 2017 at 9:36 pm

        You’re missing the point. The HFC never wanted the bill to pass or fail. A stalmate was theirs and Paul Ryan’s goal from the beginning. HFC is contolled opposition designed to keep conservatives(Amash, Jim Jordan, Meadows, Cruz) up in arms against the moderates (McCain, McCarthy, Susan Collins, Kinzinger). In reality, they’re all Uniparty crooks working together to keep the wool over our eyes with a false choice.

    • Wend says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:19 pm

      Good, I’m glad to hear Pence did that. I trust PDJT and he sure seems to trust VP Pence. Plus he’s awful nice to look at. Very cool-VP Pence, soon-to-be Justice Gorsuch and my BF all have that great silver hair.

    • Ellie says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:29 pm

      Louie should be worried.

      He is naked before his enemies.

      Sundance needs to post a picture of everyone from this so called “freedom” caucus in their undies.

      How can they call themselves “freedom caucus” when they are slaves and puppets to billionaires?

      They are no better off than we are. They are just a step up higher in the food chain.

      And Mr. Levin, if you are reading this blog, I don’t listen to you anymore.

      • NvMtnOldman says:
        March 25, 2017 at 10:19 pm

        I noticed that Rush took time off. He usually does when ever Cruz and the other elites are planning something to derail Trump.

    • ginaswo says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:33 pm

      oh absolutely. Spot on, HFC owns Ozerocare now.

      This had nothing to do with the Dems. We put gop & HFC in power specifically to get ozerocare off our backs and they abandoned us, and our President.

      It’s all on them now as it goes down in flames AND added bonus, the HFC fools totally played into the bad rep the GOPe gave them as intransigent purists who cannot govern and will not cut a deal..Heckuva job HFC!

  29. SandraOpines says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Definitely way overplayed by Louie……….. NOT a good look on him at all.

  30. asawasa says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    so your telling me he is a Kochservative eh?

    shocked, shocked i tell you.

  31. benifranlkin says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Watch these House Freedom Caucus members disband now that they have revealed themselves to our disgust. I hate them all. Shows u what happens when u drag a $100 bill down K Street and pick up a bunch of self-righteous House Ho’s.

    • james23 says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:17 pm

      They sold out to the Kuch Brothers.
      Bunch of Cruzlims and NeverTrumpers.

    • joanfoster says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:52 pm

      Should k Street be designated a “trailer park”? The last time I heard of anyone dragging $100 bills down the street it was Bill Clinton surrogates demeaning Paula Jones. Frankly, I would put the character of PaulA Jones up against any of these low life swine who occupy congress these days.

  32. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    I have to say something here about Lou Dobbs and Hannity, too. Dobbs had given the Freedom Caucus members, such as Jordan, Meadows, Louie, etc., a platform on his show for weeks. They blasted the bill left and right and they went after Ryan. Of course, Dobbs loved it because he cannot stand Ryan. He seemed to worship them. What bothered me was that Dobbs rarely allowed someone else on to counter. If he did, he didn’t let the person speak without constantly interrupting him/her. One example was Rep. Collins.

    Yesterday, all of a sudden, Dobbs admits that they may have been bought by the Koch Brothers! He never said that before. Also, he allowed his reporter to admit that the bill actually got rid of the Individual and Employer mandates. The Freedom Caucus members on his show said that was not in the bill and Dobbs had gone along with it. Lastly, last night, Dobbs actually admitted that the Freedom Caucus gave us Paul Ryan. He never said that before yesterday!

    • james23 says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      I love Dobbs, but he lost the plot.

    • Wend says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:21 pm

      And some people wonder why I watch only sports and old movies on TV.

    • Mike says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:50 pm

      The whole conservative media talked down this bill the whole time, which is why it lost along w/the Freedom Caucus. Most Trump supporters on the internet outside of this site believe that Trump himself was secretly against the bill & did this all as a strategic play against Paul Ryan. I’m not sure this was all part of some big uniparty conspiracy, I just think there’s a lot of confusion and distrust in Paul Ryan because he went against Trump so hard in the election. If Trump wants future legislation that Paul Ryan is part of to be successful he needs to communicate to his support base on the internet that he is working with Ryan now out of necessity since Ryan is Speaker of the House and that reflexively opposing anything Ryan is for, even if Trump is for it, is counterproductive.

      Like

    March 25, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Why are you defending Ryancare? It did not repeal obamacare.

  34. LKA in LA says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Louie is one of those people who has to be liked. He knows we know his betrayal and his sweet old man gig is up. Not even Beck can save him now.

  35. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Don’t think that this debacle has not gone unnoticed by the American people. Rep. Pittenger (NC-9) who represents the Charlotte/Rockingham area was on TV today on FOX for an interview. He said that the Freedom Caucus wanted the whole 100% and would not accept that they could have 80%. He said they kept pushing for more and more. He also said that he had given a speech to his constituents this morning in Rockingham, and they are LIVID and FURIOUS that the GOP did not even vote and that they did not pass the Healthcare bill. It sounded like he got an ear full. BTW, he was a Yay for the Bill if they voted.

  36. Marc says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Gohmert almost seemed to be in physical pain when speaking with Lou Dobbs Fri night about the vote. I think he’s an honest man but the Uniparty and HFC may have something hanging over his head so he is forced to comply.

    • dawndoe says:
      March 25, 2017 at 10:09 pm

      Marc, I believe he is in pain because of all the lies being put forth by Ryan and KNOWING the American people are being lied to and that the bill is essentially Obamacare Lite which is what this bill is and, IMHO, phases 2 and three would probably never have happened.

      • Marc says:
        March 25, 2017 at 10:23 pm

        Have you even read any of Sundance’s posts on the bill and how there were no alternatives? Complaining about the ACHA is fruitless because a clean repeal needed 60 votes, Rand’s plan needed 60 votes, and any major legislation that changed the financial structuring of Obamacare would no longer be reconciliation and would need 60 votes. Only this Ryan plan could have gotten to the Senate with only a 51 vote threshold to pass.

        Reality is you can’t always get what you want but I might be exactly what you need. Tom Price can do a lot to fix major problems in the ACA but the trillion dollar funding is still there so keeping it helps no one. The Koch Brothers Freedom Caucus is not own our side.

        • dawndoe says:
          March 25, 2017 at 10:35 pm

          Yes, I’ve read Sundance’s posts. I just disagree. I don’t believe we will ever see phases 2 and 3. Maybe we will see two, but not three.

  37. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Did anyone watch Herman Cain on Hannity last night on the defeat of this bill. He was outstanding. Hannity kept interrupting him (what else is new?), but Cain told him to be quiet and to listen to what he was saying about the GOP. He was very angry at what they did. If anyone can find the video clip and post it, it is worth watching. Thanks.

  38. Beatit says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    I used to be a Republican till a few years ago like many others this same dirty business just kept coming and I never felt we were winning anything….But now we aren’t divided…I bet most of you loathe Paul Ryan and would boot him in a second and yes the Freedom Caucus and true conservatives are just as bad as far as I’m concerned so either side your on and either group of guys you are livid with..again…I’m with ya 100%….

    • quintrillion says:
      March 25, 2017 at 10:06 pm

      Uniparty, controlled opposition – some don’t even know that’s what they are cause no one ever told them. He probably only 1 of 2 that thinks they are actually working for the people.

  39. asawasa says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Louie, Louie, Louie, you were asked how you are going to explain yourself to your constituents and you couldn’t answer that simple question. seems he wants to deflect to “the lie” and get to the bottom of who told the lie and where did the lie come from? He said he wants to investigate this lie instead of working on getting Obamacare repealed/replaced. Priorities, who needs ’em right congressman?

    • dutzie60 says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:52 pm

      I’m sure they will start calling for a Special Lie Committee which will get to the bottom of NOTHING. Then when that’s gone on for several years, they’ll insist on a Special Investigator to investigate the origin of “The Lie”.

  40. Carolyn says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Louie was only VERY recently adnitted into the Freedom Caucus. I think he has been in no-man land for so long [like King of Iowa] that he is giddy trying to be the get along go along guy… plus he is buds with Beck and Levin, so there is that equation, too.

  41. r2 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    here’s the thing…..the obozos NEVER meant for obamacare to actually work; they meant for it to trash the best medical profession and healthcare system in the world for their alinsky-ite purposes. it iwas meant to create more “entitlements” and to bankrupt america.

    as much as i hate to say it, just letting obozocare blow-up on it own in a year is a REAL bad idea! the total discord in congress is exactly what the obozo team wants. i personally believe the obozo team includes the GOPe, dims, UniParty, chamber of commerce, and lobbyists (like this guy from my home state…

    since we took the bait and started with it, we need to get something in place that we can’t week later….this “freedom caucus” is beginning to piss me off as much as ryan and mcconnell!!!!

  42. quintrillion says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Who lied the BIG LIE? We axed the parliamentarian. It’s the ‘3 card monte’ or ‘who’s on first’ again.
    TOM DONAHUE / RICHARD TRUMKA / KOCH
    LOUIE, LOUIE!

    Give Us All A Waiver…just do it.

  43. NYGuy54 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    I would love to find out what the Senate parliamentarian would allow in a reconciliation bill.

  44. yakmaster2 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    POTUS has said multiple times that letting Obamacare implode would be the best thing POLITICALLY for Repubs. OK, now comes some more implosion.
    He also said mutiple times that he wanted to do the right thing for Americans before it got worse, so he was working with Ryan (Mr. My-Way-Is-The-Better-Way) and was working hard with those Repubs who didn’t like Ryan’s Bill—even though everyone knows Ryan INITIALLY assured POTUS and everyone else that HE had consensus in the House. So, when that turned out to be false, POTUS *very publicly* put his own shoulder to the wheel.

    The result of the failed Bill: Ryan has egg on his face and now he’s going to look like an even bigger LOSER if he doesn’t push our President’s agenda in the House FROM NOW ON.
    Checkmate.
    Well played, Mr. President.

    • Mike says:
      March 25, 2017 at 10:27 pm

      “POTUS has said multiple times that letting Obamacare implode would be the best thing POLITICALLY for Repubs.”

      He’s said it before but I think in this case it’s more making the best out of a bad situation rather than the whole story. From all I’ve seen Trump wanted the bill to pass. Now he can’t go as far on tax cuts.

  45. ectrimm says:
    March 25, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I am not a cheerleader for the HFC, but the logic on this Board is surprising.

    HR1628 does not eliminate the individual or employer mandate. What the Bill does is “zero” out those tax/fee penalties only. The language does not say in the effect that “the mandates are repealed” or “eliminated”–the language states “Section 5000A(c) of the Internal
    15 Revenue Code of 1986 is amended.” Obamacare is the mandate and if the mandate remains, the Feds retain control of healthcare as the tax/fee penalties could be raised from zero by a new Congress, or possibly administratively.

    https://www.congress.gov/115/bills/hr1628/BILLS-115hr1628rh.pdf

    By contrast, and just for example, Senator Paul’s bill (S222) prescribes different language and, in my opinion, goes a step further and actually repeals the mandate:

    Section 5000A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 is amended by adding at the end the following: ‘‘(h) TERMINATION.—This section shall not apply with respect to any month beginning after the date of enactment of the Obamacare Replacement Act.’’

    (Similar language is prescribed for the Employer Mandate.)

    https://www.congress.gov/115/bills/s222/BILLS-115s222is.pdf

    Now, believe me, I understand that another Congress could simply pass a law that reinstates a mandate since it is now “Constitutional” for the Feds to essentially tell us we have to purchase things we do not need. However, I think it would be harder to reinstate a tax/fee penalty given S222’s language and more importantly takes away the ability for a future administration to simply administratively reinstate the tax/fee penalty.

    All of the hand-ringing over the HFC is a waste of time. The logic just simply does not flow for me. Members of this Board claim that the Chamber of Commerce and other big organizations helped write HR1628, and then accuse the HFC of working for those groups. Now, why would the HFC want to kill the Bill? Sorry, the logic just does not flow.

    In my opinion Ryan did not/does not want to address any “conservative” ideas because he would lose moderate R’s votes (i.e., the New Democrats).

  46. dogsmaw says:
    March 25, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Mat 19:24 And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.

    Shame on U Louie
    lets thread that needle:

  47. Dottie Derewicz says:
    March 25, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    We don’t care about your family fueds..Go to the ones that you have a problem with and work it out..You sound like little children .Well, it is his fault..he lied..someone lied.. and then the other side saying it his fault..Grow up.. and be leaders and stop you whining and get something done. And stop catering to the special interests..I swear the dems beat us up every time, because even though they are crooks..they are united crooks.

