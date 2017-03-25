Louie Gohmert’s Big Adventure…

Don’t take this the wrong way because I actually like Congressman Louis Gohmert a lot. However, this sketchy all-over-the-map interview is at an almost Tippy Guam level of bizzarro. The sum total of this interview would be exhibit “A” in the sketchy trial of “methinks he doth protest too much”, the Broadway musical.
Um, Louie.. dude. Rather than shout: “he lie”, “he lie”, “heeee lieeeee”; I’m left wondering if your hands or fingers are broken. Why didn’t Louis Gohmert, a sitting member of congress, just walk over to the Senate and ask the Parliamentarian herself – if he had a question. Weird.
.
For want of koch nail avoidance, the war was lost. Louie, have a nice sammich and a diet Koch, then go lay down a bit…. maybe, get some sleep.
Smells like Lou has a red herring in his pocket. BTW, the “diet Koch” was splendid, Sundance.
One congressman verses 3 people giving him the “Tucker Carlson look”.
I think he needs some rum in that diet Koch. Maybe a lot of rum…
That had to be one of the most incoherent statements I’ve heard in a long time. Louie must have gotten McCain’s meds by accident this morning.
I myself thought the Diet Koch line was quite Splenda.
Louie is making an object fool of himself to those in the know.
I used to like him too.
I can’t believe I was one of these guys, I mean, no idea how to govern, reagams 1/2 loaf is completely gone from their heads. Like Sundance says, there’s a lot more going on here than meets the eye. Louie ain’t fooling anyone.
Someone pointed out in an earlier post today, the Democrats wanted single payer, but settled for Obamacare, because they knew that was a forward step toward their goal. They move toward their goals one step at a time, no matter how small. No wonderand that’s how they’ve managed to taken over practically everything.
The Republicans need to watch them and take lessons.
It’s been pointed out abundantly that the Republicans are getting just what they want. No need for them to take lessons. What they want is not what we want.
I used to feel the same way. I thought it was the same mentality that gets “conservative” republicans to vote against limiting abortion after 20 weeks because it does not ban abortion entirely. How many thousands of lives will be lost along the way because they refuse to take a first down when they can get it. Now I know that for the republican wing of the Uniparty, what happened this last week WAS a first down, and it is now first and goal…to nationalized health care.
The Dems go stepwise, because they trust that their leadership is committed to the ultimate goals of the base. The treachery of Republican leadership makes such trust impossible.
To be repetitive, UNIPARTY.
They stick together no matter what. Republicans never miss an opportunity to eat their own.
Cruz, Beck, Soccer Balls for Obama DACA illegals…Gohmert was there
It’s not what they say…it’s what they do
Really? I didn’t know that Gohmert was there too.
Truth.
Feeling the heat, is my guess.
Perfectionist’s remorse.
I never got the impression that Louie Gohmert was on the Trump Train.
Nowadays? It’s real simple: If you’re not with President Trump and America you’re on The Other Side.
It’s now down to Trump and us.
I have no doubt they believe that once they dispose of President Trump by whichever way they can, then the rest of us will dutifully get in line behind what’s remaining of the Republican party and do their bidding. They are so far removed from reality it’s frightening.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Bull. They do THAT they get themselves a New American Revolution — for keeps.
Did somebody say Revolution? It is their greatest fear.. so much they have their mouthpieces propagandize how awful it will be and it will destroy the Country and the Constitution.. Kabuki Theatre folks – it will do the exact opposite.. It will destroy them and restore the Constitution and the Country.. The map below tells it all..
\https://fellowshipofminds.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/hillary-archipelago.png
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you really believe that? They literally killed JFK and Americans did nothing…
Love your last sentence!
Niagara Frontier,
You hit the nail on the head. There seems to be this Never Trump idea that the revolt can be put back in the tube of tooth paste and we can go back to the old days of ignorant George W Bliss Republicans.
Once the eyes have been opened the brain is what sees and can’t unsee.
Ignorance is only bliss to those that would use it against you.
Frankly, “they” know they are at a point where they don’t need us. There are enough lunatics in this nation at this point that would love nothing more than to have what they think is a democrat party nation without any republicans in power ever again. That said though, I will post one more time on this thread the one word that says it all… Uniparty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Louie Gohmert ran last, his fundraisers were sponsored by Glenn Beck.
I really want to like Louie. He is so likable and I keep thinking he is getting played. Maybe I am getting played by Louie. Who knows at this point. You need a program to tell the good players from the bad.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here. Ap written. Done.
Is my congressman playing me? [Enter]
.
.
YES. What?! Did you just fall off a turnip truck?
He sure is worthless at best – shame on Louie. That prayer at the end was just pathetic give me a break.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ain’t that the truth? There certainly is a time to pray, but when Pharaoh had Israel ‘trapped’ at the Yam Suf (Red Sea) GOD told Moses, ‘Why are you crying (praying) out to Me? Tell the sons of Israel to move forward…(get a move on!)’. Alas, there is a time for action also.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agree. Another way to word it: God can’t steer a parked car.
That prayer at the end with the claim they were all crying too was pathetic. It also got my blood a boiling. It angers me to no end when people use God to con others. They have no shame.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fake news, is as bad as a fake Conservative.
This makes me sad, cause I just posted the other day a great piece Louie did on CSPAN early in March addressing the House …… It was on Intel and the Awan brothers and our security, etc. etc. It was like an hour long, But I was thinking, its about time a politician told the American people the truth thats been going on for 12 years ……
LikeLiked by 2 people
All I know is when they were going to kick out Boehner the first time Louie went on tv and announced it the weekend before the staged coup. At the time I thought what a bleeping moron. In hindsight I don’t think it was innocent. Shortly after that mishap, Louie went on Hannity (surprise) complaining that those that were involved were being shut out of key committees.
I don’t think he’s getting played, but he’s starting to look like the bag man.
Me thinks there were way too many Diet Kock and Doctor CoC drinkers in the house. They have out done themselves and are running for any cover they can find. The trash cans need to be kicked over and the scurrying rats need to be dispensed with.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Need some strong Raid bug spray.
Which Republicans in Congress actually want to do something about Obamacare and are not just all talk?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Uniparty.
If you find one let the rest of us know.
LikeLiked by 9 people
none of the above
However, the DO want to RUN AGAINST Ocare indefinitely
Which donors to Republicans want to axe Obamacare? The Chamber of Commerce? The Big City Hospitals? The Big Business titans whose bottom line benefits from Obamacare? Big Pharma? The Illegal Immigrant Lobby? The Insurance Lobby? Etc.
These groups fund Democrats too.
What happened to the final thoughts on Health Care from last night’s post? President Trump has moved on, so we should move on too. He is leaving some unhappy people in the dustbin of history regarding the failed “first AHCA bill”.
We need to understand so as to correct the problem for future issues. We are rested and ready to go again! Actually I have flu so no rally/March 4 Trump for me today but mentally I am ready.
Having the flu is like being attacked by a monster. Take care Katherine and get better soon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh get better! I hate the flu. Started getting flu shots several years ago and haven’t had a case since. This season’s shots were nasty – hurt a lot more. I have a great shot giver at Kaiser and she warned me. You feel better soon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
For some reason this last fall went better than previous years for me when it came to the pain part of the shots. What I did was rub the area immediately and did so off and on throughout the day. The next day I could barely tell I had gotten one of them painful buggers.
I was told it was because the stuff is pretty thick and needs the rubbing to help disperse it faster and better. I could be wrong, and you may have done this. I don’t even know if they give different kinds of flu shots in different geographical areas, which may have been the reason mine was kinder.
I’m sorry yours hurt, but happy you didn’t get the flu.
But this also leaves alot of seniors begging for help that are on Medicare But do not qualify for extra help …. People on Medicaid will do fine …… I have neighbors that never pay a dime for their 3 kids on Medicaid and get free dental , yet, the mom has Never worked and the dad has Never had a steady job by his own admission. … Yet, my husband and I have worked like dogs to get what we have at our age and our prescriptions by themselves are half our monthly income …… It’s just sad…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
But then again, I might win a lotto if I can afford one …..
Kabuki theater is one thing, our participation in it is truly another. It’s just mind boggling. Does the Great Experiment end with this charade and endless discussion about the American acceptance of absolute tyranny at the hands of corporation nation puppetry controlled by those who have accrued the most fiat currency?
With so much commotion (distraction) we are disregarding the fundamental aspects of freedom and liberty. Is this what our incredible troops are fighting for?
What’s next, “government” enforced monthly colonoscopies?
Oh please-I’m going down shooting if they start that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ve reason enough already, and for over a century now! I really wonder where it all ends…
I actually taught the world of Louie Gohmert. I really believed he had our President’s back. He has been one of the few speaking about the Democrats IT investigation and how there needs to be an investigation done by Congress.
He also spoke about the IT staff under investigation on Fox and Friends the day they did their 2 part interview with our President. Perfect day to have him speak about it since viewership would be through the roof.
I know seeing and hearing him be a mouthpiece for the HFC was devastating to me. I could only imagine how the President felt. I think Louie realizes he sided with the wrong side. Being a fellow NYer and born in the Bronx and now living in Queens, our President has spoken to Louie and voiced his disappointment. I would have!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My mom was born in the Bronx! I love the old pictures and stories. Can’t remember the name of the hospital-
Probably Mother Cabrini Hospital
Louie doesn’t have a sammich to eat cause he just gave America that shiit sammich. He has a sad now cause America knows who gave them the sammich and we has an even bigger sad. The cold anger sad.
My congressman is part of the Freedom Caucus. I contacted him to vote for the repeal and replace of Obamacare. Of course it did no good. Another one bought and paid for and drinking the kochs and cocs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I phoned my congressman too. His aide said “he was trying to get there”. I phoned again at a later time and spoke with another aide who said the congressman was going to vote no. The congressman, he said, wanted a repeal of Obamacare. I asked him if the congressman had lined up 8 Democratic Senators who would vote to repeal Obamacare in the Senate. For some reason he declined to answer my question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They sure don’t want to acknowledge that you are informed and see through their antics. Obfuscate is the name of their game.
According to Louie, they prayed and I guess God said vote no. This would be humorous if it wasn’t so sad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One needs to discern what is of God and what is not. Everything can be counterfeit . I Gus’s they forgot to discern and verify .
LikeLiked by 1 person
It defunded planned parenthood and they said no and now want to pray.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Louis is using the prayer story to appeal to the evangelical/conservative base who sadly lack the discernment to see/hear the difference between truth and bs. I am all for people of faith being in public service, but I hate the phony badges of virtue signaling that these people wear when it’s voting time. Don’t tell me you prayed. I don’t care how you prayed, I care how you voted. Only God needs to know if you prayed or not. Stop wearing your religion on your sleeve.
Let me guess…Glen Beck and Raphael Cruz led them in prayer…even spoke in tongues.
LikeLike
He sounded hysterical.
Mebbe they bought a clue with all their Koch $, and realize they totally outed themselves and are widely hated right now.
Why would anyone in leadership at any level ever try to negotiate with them again after they had all their demands met and added a poison pill to kill the deal?
They dealt in bad faith and gave away their power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like Louie too—–still do. And David Brat and Mark Meadows. As to why didn’t he go ask the Parlimentarian himself——don’t they have all sorts of arcane rules about strict separation of the chambers? Plus he wouldn’t have any reason to question until Sen. Lee told him it was untrue..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I like Gohmert, not I’m like Gohmert.
LikeLike
next time = 2 years from now? 4? 8?
Brilliant!!
I think Louie sounded very angry–not hysterical.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He looked worried sick at the beginning. Probably getting a lot of flack from his constituents?
This guy, Gohmert Pyle, and Brat and Meadows, I am furious with.
Nancy Pelosi’s best friends, these three idiots.
All three should take a long walk off a short pier
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
They stood shoulder to shoulder with Nazi Pelossi to keep Ocare in place.
They are stone cold Morons and idiots. They totally misplayed their hands.
Prediction: they aren’t done with their treachery. Watch them come out against the tax cuts.
Oh yes now that they helped make sure the medicaid expansion and ozerocare subsidies stay in effect they will suddenly become deficit hawks during tax cut talks and start whining about how we have to deal with entitlements and any tax cuts that dont do A. to Z. on their list are not good enough.
No one with a clue will ever take them seriously again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is ridiculous. They will be all for the tax cuts.
Interested in beach front property?
Amen, Flight Lady. I’m with Gohmert and the Freedom Caucus. I feel like phase three (and possibly even phase two) will never happen. I don’t trust Ryan for anything.
Who is this “Parlimentarian”, and what does she have to do with this process?
She is the “keeper” of the Senate Rules
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, NC. Wasn’t this the House Bill?
LikeLike
Yes but it had to comply with the Senate rules about what they could consider under
“reconciliation”, when it was passed on to them.
Goodbye James23
adios
ah come on, you have to admit “Gohmert Pyle”, that is funny right there
Dear Louie,
I’m very sorry Paul Ryan lied to you. Please tell him that’s not fair, you lazy, gullible POS.
Are you frigging kidding me? You make it hard for me to use my screen name.
Pack your crap and move on out!
LikeLiked by 4 people
No one lied. The ‘lie’ is the excuse they concocted for themselves long before this came to a head. Go back and read or watch some interviews with any of the POS and you’ll find reference to the ‘lie’ in many if not all of them. Rand Paul was claiming the President had been lied to almost from the start. It’s just part of their play for the masses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I met Louie and thought him nice. Well I’ve been fooled.
Ed Royce another one I can write off.
Jeff Sessions remains strong.
I know we the people will fix this.
The only way to fix this is to take the big money out of politics.
And impose term limits.
People running for office should only take small contributions from the residents and voters in their home state.
These dolts warm chairs in DC for life. What losers.
The campaigning has become ridiculous.
Awful!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m from Commiefornia and no spring chicken. Ed Royce has been in politics FOREVER!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for this post, it made me laugh, and I needed the comic relief bigly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a pathetic excuse…..
Hey congress! We’re watching you.
Any guesses on who lied? I don’t think it’s probably one that would be obvious to us.
Who lied? All of ’em!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Simple answer: ‘the congress-critter whose lips were moving was the liar’.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good one!
Sorry for duplicate post, but I meant for this to be here.
No one lied. The ‘lie’ is the excuse they concocted for themselves long before this came to a head. Go back and read or watch some interviews with any of the POS and you’ll find reference to the ‘lie’ in many if not all of them. Rand Paul was claiming the President had been lied to almost from the start. It’s just part of their play for the masses.
They should ALL start boxing up the memorabilia in their offices now…2018 will be here before you know it.
OUT. ALL of them. OUT!
WANTED: 535 patriotic Americans who can actually read and adhere to the US Constitution.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree.
2018 Election is going to be cruel to some of these HFC FRAUDS.
ALL of them out. The entire House of Representatives, and every senator who is up in 2018. They have all worn out their welcome, as far as I’m concerned. NOT ONE of them stands for the US Constitution, as it was written and legally amended.
435 names taken randomly from the phone book would not be a worse outcome than the gang of INCOMPETENT PUPPETS who sit in the House of Representatives, right now.
Get them out. ALL of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I personally think that Louie is worried because he knows that the blame will be squarely on the GOP, in particular the Freedom Caucus, for not passing the bill yesterday. Every day that this disaster of a bill, Obamacare, lives on in our lives, it will be a reminder to the American people that the GOP chickened out and couldn’t get the deal done. They were sent there for many things, but one of the biggest reasons was to repeal and replace this horrible bill.
Whether they know it or not, the GOP now owns this bill right next to the Democrats. They had a chance to start unraveling it, and they choked. President Trump is going to remind the American people frequently about the disasters of Obamacare and that it is going to explode or implode. VP Pence did that today in his speech in West Virginia. Louie and his Freedom Caucus cannot hide – they were in front of the cameras for weeks blasting the bill and some were blasting Trump (e.g., Amash). They are now reaping what they have sown, and Louie knows it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well said.
The HFC Crew did everything right, up to the end. The took as many concessions as they could up to the end….and having done that, they should have jumped on board and sent the bill to the house. The D’s would have done this.
But not this brain dead bunch of stooges in the HFC, who don’t know how or when to declare victory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re missing the point. The HFC never wanted the bill to pass or fail. A stalmate was theirs and Paul Ryan’s goal from the beginning. HFC is contolled opposition designed to keep conservatives(Amash, Jim Jordan, Meadows, Cruz) up in arms against the moderates (McCain, McCarthy, Susan Collins, Kinzinger). In reality, they’re all Uniparty crooks working together to keep the wool over our eyes with a false choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Louie should be worried.
He is naked before his enemies.
Sundance needs to post a picture of everyone from this so called “freedom” caucus in their undies.
How can they call themselves “freedom caucus” when they are slaves and puppets to billionaires?
They are no better off than we are. They are just a step up higher in the food chain.
And Mr. Levin, if you are reading this blog, I don’t listen to you anymore.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I noticed that Rush took time off. He usually does when ever Cruz and the other elites are planning something to derail Trump.
oh absolutely. Spot on, HFC owns Ozerocare now.
This had nothing to do with the Dems. We put gop & HFC in power specifically to get ozerocare off our backs and they abandoned us, and our President.
It’s all on them now as it goes down in flames AND added bonus, the HFC fools totally played into the bad rep the GOPe gave them as intransigent purists who cannot govern and will not cut a deal..Heckuva job HFC!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely way overplayed by Louie……….. NOT a good look on him at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
so your telling me he is a Kochservative eh?
shocked, shocked i tell you.
yup, Kuchservative, Gomert Pyle
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was looking to post that…Hahaha
Watch these House Freedom Caucus members disband now that they have revealed themselves to our disgust. I hate them all. Shows u what happens when u drag a $100 bill down K Street and pick up a bunch of self-righteous House Ho’s.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They sold out to the Kuch Brothers.
Bunch of Cruzlims and NeverTrumpers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should k Street be designated a “trailer park”? The last time I heard of anyone dragging $100 bills down the street it was Bill Clinton surrogates demeaning Paula Jones. Frankly, I would put the character of PaulA Jones up against any of these low life swine who occupy congress these days.
I have to say something here about Lou Dobbs and Hannity, too. Dobbs had given the Freedom Caucus members, such as Jordan, Meadows, Louie, etc., a platform on his show for weeks. They blasted the bill left and right and they went after Ryan. Of course, Dobbs loved it because he cannot stand Ryan. He seemed to worship them. What bothered me was that Dobbs rarely allowed someone else on to counter. If he did, he didn’t let the person speak without constantly interrupting him/her. One example was Rep. Collins.
Yesterday, all of a sudden, Dobbs admits that they may have been bought by the Koch Brothers! He never said that before. Also, he allowed his reporter to admit that the bill actually got rid of the Individual and Employer mandates. The Freedom Caucus members on his show said that was not in the bill and Dobbs had gone along with it. Lastly, last night, Dobbs actually admitted that the Freedom Caucus gave us Paul Ryan. He never said that before yesterday!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love Dobbs, but he lost the plot.
And some people wonder why I watch only sports and old movies on TV.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The whole conservative media talked down this bill the whole time, which is why it lost along w/the Freedom Caucus. Most Trump supporters on the internet outside of this site believe that Trump himself was secretly against the bill & did this all as a strategic play against Paul Ryan. I’m not sure this was all part of some big uniparty conspiracy, I just think there’s a lot of confusion and distrust in Paul Ryan because he went against Trump so hard in the election. If Trump wants future legislation that Paul Ryan is part of to be successful he needs to communicate to his support base on the internet that he is working with Ryan now out of necessity since Ryan is Speaker of the House and that reflexively opposing anything Ryan is for, even if Trump is for it, is counterproductive.
Why are you defending Ryancare? It did not repeal obamacare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why are you defending Obamacare?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
no one had any other plan/option ready to go. so either you support doing something else or you support obamacare.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Salient Fact: Obozo Care is already dead. Any continuance thereof must be by virtue of a bailout providing funding not previously authorized by Congress.
House v Burwell
http://www.scotusblog.com/2016/05/judge-billions-spent-illegally-on-aca-benefits/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly.
Louie is one of those people who has to be liked. He knows we know his betrayal and his sweet old man gig is up. Not even Beck can save him now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t think that this debacle has not gone unnoticed by the American people. Rep. Pittenger (NC-9) who represents the Charlotte/Rockingham area was on TV today on FOX for an interview. He said that the Freedom Caucus wanted the whole 100% and would not accept that they could have 80%. He said they kept pushing for more and more. He also said that he had given a speech to his constituents this morning in Rockingham, and they are LIVID and FURIOUS that the GOP did not even vote and that they did not pass the Healthcare bill. It sounded like he got an ear full. BTW, he was a Yay for the Bill if they voted.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gohmert almost seemed to be in physical pain when speaking with Lou Dobbs Fri night about the vote. I think he’s an honest man but the Uniparty and HFC may have something hanging over his head so he is forced to comply.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marc, I believe he is in pain because of all the lies being put forth by Ryan and KNOWING the American people are being lied to and that the bill is essentially Obamacare Lite which is what this bill is and, IMHO, phases 2 and three would probably never have happened.
LikeLike
Have you even read any of Sundance’s posts on the bill and how there were no alternatives? Complaining about the ACHA is fruitless because a clean repeal needed 60 votes, Rand’s plan needed 60 votes, and any major legislation that changed the financial structuring of Obamacare would no longer be reconciliation and would need 60 votes. Only this Ryan plan could have gotten to the Senate with only a 51 vote threshold to pass.
Reality is you can’t always get what you want but I might be exactly what you need. Tom Price can do a lot to fix major problems in the ACA but the trillion dollar funding is still there so keeping it helps no one. The Koch Brothers Freedom Caucus is not own our side.
Yes, I’ve read Sundance’s posts. I just disagree. I don’t believe we will ever see phases 2 and 3. Maybe we will see two, but not three.
Did anyone watch Herman Cain on Hannity last night on the defeat of this bill. He was outstanding. Hannity kept interrupting him (what else is new?), but Cain told him to be quiet and to listen to what he was saying about the GOP. He was very angry at what they did. If anyone can find the video clip and post it, it is worth watching. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL. Only way to get Hannity to shut up is to ask/tell him to. Saw Newt do that once too.
Yes!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used to be a Republican till a few years ago like many others this same dirty business just kept coming and I never felt we were winning anything….But now we aren’t divided…I bet most of you loathe Paul Ryan and would boot him in a second and yes the Freedom Caucus and true conservatives are just as bad as far as I’m concerned so either side your on and either group of guys you are livid with..again…I’m with ya 100%….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uniparty, controlled opposition – some don’t even know that’s what they are cause no one ever told them. He probably only 1 of 2 that thinks they are actually working for the people.
Louie, Louie, Louie, you were asked how you are going to explain yourself to your constituents and you couldn’t answer that simple question. seems he wants to deflect to “the lie” and get to the bottom of who told the lie and where did the lie come from? He said he wants to investigate this lie instead of working on getting Obamacare repealed/replaced. Priorities, who needs ’em right congressman?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure they will start calling for a Special Lie Committee which will get to the bottom of NOTHING. Then when that’s gone on for several years, they’ll insist on a Special Investigator to investigate the origin of “The Lie”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Louie was only VERY recently adnitted into the Freedom Caucus. I think he has been in no-man land for so long [like King of Iowa] that he is giddy trying to be the get along go along guy… plus he is buds with Beck and Levin, so there is that equation, too.
here’s the thing…..the obozos NEVER meant for obamacare to actually work; they meant for it to trash the best medical profession and healthcare system in the world for their alinsky-ite purposes. it iwas meant to create more “entitlements” and to bankrupt america.
as much as i hate to say it, just letting obozocare blow-up on it own in a year is a REAL bad idea! the total discord in congress is exactly what the obozo team wants. i personally believe the obozo team includes the GOPe, dims, UniParty, chamber of commerce, and lobbyists (like this guy from my home state…
since we took the bait and started with it, we need to get something in place that we can’t week later….this “freedom caucus” is beginning to piss me off as much as ryan and mcconnell!!!!
that should have said “that we CAN TWEEK later…”
also this was the link that didn’t show up
http://kingfish1935.blogspot.com/2011/08/obama-haley-working-for-change.html?m=1
Who lied the BIG LIE? We axed the parliamentarian. It’s the ‘3 card monte’ or ‘who’s on first’ again.
TOM DONAHUE / RICHARD TRUMKA / KOCH
LOUIE, LOUIE!
Give Us All A Waiver…just do it.
I would love to find out what the Senate parliamentarian would allow in a reconciliation bill.
IF we had an R Senate Ldr & R House Speaker who were interested in a real solution, THEY would have collaborated on the bill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the Parliamentarian position would have been sussed out ahead of time. AND if that person wasn’t sufficiently cooperative, gone w/ Plan B of putting Pence in on the job, provided Cruz was accurate…
POTUS has said multiple times that letting Obamacare implode would be the best thing POLITICALLY for Repubs. OK, now comes some more implosion.
He also said mutiple times that he wanted to do the right thing for Americans before it got worse, so he was working with Ryan (Mr. My-Way-Is-The-Better-Way) and was working hard with those Repubs who didn’t like Ryan’s Bill—even though everyone knows Ryan INITIALLY assured POTUS and everyone else that HE had consensus in the House. So, when that turned out to be false, POTUS *very publicly* put his own shoulder to the wheel.
The result of the failed Bill: Ryan has egg on his face and now he’s going to look like an even bigger LOSER if he doesn’t push our President’s agenda in the House FROM NOW ON.
Checkmate.
Well played, Mr. President.
“POTUS has said multiple times that letting Obamacare implode would be the best thing POLITICALLY for Repubs.”
He’s said it before but I think in this case it’s more making the best out of a bad situation rather than the whole story. From all I’ve seen Trump wanted the bill to pass. Now he can’t go as far on tax cuts.
I am not a cheerleader for the HFC, but the logic on this Board is surprising.
HR1628 does not eliminate the individual or employer mandate. What the Bill does is “zero” out those tax/fee penalties only. The language does not say in the effect that “the mandates are repealed” or “eliminated”–the language states “Section 5000A(c) of the Internal
15 Revenue Code of 1986 is amended.” Obamacare is the mandate and if the mandate remains, the Feds retain control of healthcare as the tax/fee penalties could be raised from zero by a new Congress, or possibly administratively.
https://www.congress.gov/115/bills/hr1628/BILLS-115hr1628rh.pdf
By contrast, and just for example, Senator Paul’s bill (S222) prescribes different language and, in my opinion, goes a step further and actually repeals the mandate:
Section 5000A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 is amended by adding at the end the following: ‘‘(h) TERMINATION.—This section shall not apply with respect to any month beginning after the date of enactment of the Obamacare Replacement Act.’’
(Similar language is prescribed for the Employer Mandate.)
https://www.congress.gov/115/bills/s222/BILLS-115s222is.pdf
Now, believe me, I understand that another Congress could simply pass a law that reinstates a mandate since it is now “Constitutional” for the Feds to essentially tell us we have to purchase things we do not need. However, I think it would be harder to reinstate a tax/fee penalty given S222’s language and more importantly takes away the ability for a future administration to simply administratively reinstate the tax/fee penalty.
All of the hand-ringing over the HFC is a waste of time. The logic just simply does not flow for me. Members of this Board claim that the Chamber of Commerce and other big organizations helped write HR1628, and then accuse the HFC of working for those groups. Now, why would the HFC want to kill the Bill? Sorry, the logic just does not flow.
In my opinion Ryan did not/does not want to address any “conservative” ideas because he would lose moderate R’s votes (i.e., the New Democrats).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mat 19:24 And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.
Shame on U Louie
lets thread that needle:
We don’t care about your family fueds..Go to the ones that you have a problem with and work it out..You sound like little children .Well, it is his fault..he lied..someone lied.. and then the other side saying it his fault..Grow up.. and be leaders and stop you whining and get something done. And stop catering to the special interests..I swear the dems beat us up every time, because even though they are crooks..they are united crooks.
