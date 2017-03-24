President Trump Oval Office Remarks After Failure of Healthcare Reform…

President Trump, Vice-President Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary, Tom Price, stood united in defeat in the Oval Office as President Trump shares his thoughts on the failure of the ObamaCare repeal/replace bill to pass the House of Representatives.
President Trump points out that any future attempt at repairing ObamaCare will necessarily include Democrats. Ultimately that means a much worse future outcome caused by the intransigent CONservative caucus today with their opposition.
President Trump thanks VP Pence, Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary Tom Price for their united team effort toward the repeal and replace road map created by Secretary Price. President Trump also affirms his intention not to let Americans suffer as a consequence of the democrat or republican party and their inability to deliver an appropriate healthcare outcome.
Moving forward, any tax legislation will now have to keep the $1 to $2 trillion ObamaCare spending in place; ultimately meaning far less room for comprehensive tax reform. Again, the intransigent CONservative caucus just dealt a blow to tax cuts – this is “disappointing” to the Trump economic agenda and will ultimately mean lesser job growth.
[TRANSCRIPT] 4:26 P.M. EDT THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. We were very close, and it was a very, very tight margin. We had no Democrat support. We had no votes from the Democrats. They weren’t going to give us a single vote, so it’s a very difficult thing to do.
Last Night: President Trump begs the House Freedom Caucus not to obstruct his economic agenda and to support the Repeal and Replace bill made by Tom Price.
I’ve been saying for the last year and a half that the best thing we can do politically speaking is let Obamacare explode. It is exploding right now. Many states have big problems — almost all states have big problems. I was in Tennessee the other day, and they’ve lost half of their state in terms of an insurer; they have no insurer. And that’s happened to many other places. I was in Kentucky the other day, and similar things are happening.
So Obamacare is exploding. With no Democrat support, we couldn’t quite get there. We were just a very small number of votes short in terms of getting our bill passed. A lot of people don’t realize how good our bill was because they were viewing phase one. But when you add phase two — which was mostly the signings of Secretary Price, who’s behind me — and you add phase three, which I think we would have gotten — it became a great bill. Premiums would have gone down and it would have been very stable, it would have been very strong. But that’s okay.
But we’re very, very close. And again, I think what will happen is Obamacare, unfortunately, will explode. It’s going to have a very bad year. Last year you had over a 100 percent increases in various places. In Arizona, I understand it’s going up very rapidly again, like it did last year; last year it was 116 percent. Many places, 50, 60, 70 percent, I guess it averaged — whatever the average was — very, very high. And this year should be much worse for Obamacare.
So what would be really good, with no Democrat support, is if the Democrats, when it explodes — which it will soon — if they got together with us and got a real healthcare bill. I would be totally up to do it. And I think that’s going to happen. I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, because now they own Obamacare. They own it — 100 percent own it.
And this is not a Republican healthcare, this is not anything but a Democrat healthcare. And they have Obamacare for a little while longer, until it ceases to exist, which it will at some point in the near future. And just remember this is not our bill, this is their bill.
Now, when they all become civilized and get together, and try and work out a great healthcare bill for the people of this country, we’re open to it. We’re totally open to it.
I want to thank the Republican Party. I want to thank Paul Ryan — he worked very, very hard, I will tell you that. He worked very, very hard. Tom Price and Mike Pence — who’s right here — our Vice President, our great Vice President. Everybody worked hard. I worked as a team player and would have loved to have seen it passed. But again, I think you know I was very clear, I think there wasn’t a speech I made, or very few where I didn’t mention that perhaps the best thing that can happen is exactly what happened today, because we’ll end up with a truly great healthcare bill in the future, after this mess known as Obamacare explodes.
So I want to thank everybody for being here. It will go very smoothly, I really believe. I think this is something — it certainly was an interesting period of time. We all learned a lot. We learned a lot about loyalty. We learned a lot about the vote-getting process. We learned a lot about some very arcane rules in, obviously, both the Senate and in the House. So it’s been — certainly for me, it’s been a very interesting experience. But in the end, I think it’s going to be an experience that leads to an even better healthcare plan.
So thank you all very much. And I’ll see you soon.
Q Mr. President, is it now your intention to go for tax reform? Or what’s next on your priority list?
THE PRESIDENT: We’ll be going right now for tax reform, which we could have done earlier, but this really would have worked out better if we could have had some Democrat support. Remember this: We had no Democrat support. So now we’re going to go for tax reform, which I’ve always liked.
Q And you’re confident in Speaker Ryan’s leadership and his ability to get things done?
THE PRESIDENT: Yes, I am. I like Speaker Ryan. He worked very, very hard. A lot of different groups, he’s got a lot of factions. And there’s been a long history of liking and disliking, even within the Republican Party, long before I got here. But I’ve had a great relationship with the Republican Party. It seems that both sides like Trump, and that’s good. And you see that, I guess, more clearly than anybody.
But we’ve had a — I’m not going to speak badly about anybody within the party. But certainly there’s a big history. I think Paul really worked hard. And I would say that we will probably start going very, very strong for the big tax cuts and tax reform. That will be next.
Q Sir, is it fair to Americans to let Obamacare explode?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s going to happen. There’s not much you can do about it. It’s going to — bad things are going to happen to Obamacare. There’s not much you can do to help it. I’ve been saying that for a year and a half. I said, look, eventually it’s not sustainable. The insurance companies are leaving — you know that. They’re leaving one by one, as quick as you can leave. And you have states, in some cases, who will not be covered. So there’s no way out of that.
But the one thing that was happening, as we got closer and closer, everybody was talking about how wonderful it was, and now we’ll go back to real life and people will see how bad it is. And it’s getting much worse.
You know, I said the other day, when President Obama left — ’17, he knew he wasn’t going to be here; ’17 is going to be a very, very bad year for Obamacare. Very, very bad. You’re going to have explosive premium increases. And the deductibles are so high people don’t even get to use it.
So they’ll go with that for a little while. And I honestly believe — I know some of the Democrats, and they’re good people — I honestly believe the Democrats will come to us and say, look, let’s get together and get a great healthcare bill or plan that’s really great for the people of our country. And I think that’s going to happen.
Q If you could have passed the bill in the House without any Democratic support, why do you think you weren’t able to craft a deal among the Republican Party?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we were very close. We were just probably anywhere from 10 to 15 votes short. Could have even been closer than that. You’ll never know because you’ll never know how they vote. But in the end, I think we would have been 10 votes, maybe closer. And it was very hard to get almost 100 percent. You’re talking about a very, very large number of votes — among any group. And we were very close to doing it. But when you get no votes from the other side — meaning the Democrats — it’s really a difficult situation.
Q Will you reach out to the Democrats now?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I think we have to let Obamacare go its way for a little while, and we’ll see how things go. I’d love to see it do well, but it can’t. I mean, it can’t. It’s not a question of, gee — I hope it does well. I would love it to do well. I want great healthcare for the people of this nation. But it can’t do well. It’s imploding, and soon will explode, and it’s not going to be pretty.
So the Democrats don’t want to see that, so they’re going to reach out when they’re ready. And whenever they’re ready, we’re ready.
Q Do you feel betrayed by the House Freedom Caucus at all? They seemed to be the most difficult to get.
THE PRESIDENT: No, I’m not betrayed. They’re friends of mine. I’m disappointed because we could have had it. So I’m disappointed. I’m a little surprised, to be honest with you. We really had it. It was pretty much there within grasp. But I’ll tell you what’s going to come out of it is a better bill — I really believe a better bill. Because there were things in this bill I didn’t particularly love. And I think it’s a better bill.
You know, both parties can get together and do real healthcare. That’s the best thing. Obamacare was rammed down everyone’s throat — 100 percent Democrat. And I think having bipartisan would be a big, big improvement.
So, no, I think that this is going to end up being a very good thing. I’m disappointed, but they’re friends of mine, and they got — this is a very hard time for them and a very hard vote. But they’re very good people.
Q You mentioned that there were things in this bill that you didn’t necessarily love. What specifically are those?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think we could have things that I would have liked more. And if we had bipartisan, I really think we could have a healthcare bill that would be the ultimate. And I think the Democrats know that also. And some day, in the not–too-distant future, that will happen.
And I never said — I guess I’m here, what, 64 days? I never said repeal and replace Obamacare — you’ve all heard my speeches — I never said repeal it and replace it within 64 days. I have a long time. But I want to have a great healthcare bill and plan — and we will. It will happen. And it won’t be in the very distant future. I really believe there will be some Democrat support, and that will happen, and it will be an even better bill. I think this was a very good bill. I think it will be even better the next time around. I don’t think that’s going to be in too long a period of time.
Q Anything specifically you want to see changed going from this bill to the next bill?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I mean, I don’t want to speak about specifics, but there are things I could have — I would have liked even more. But I feel overall this was a very, very good bill. And I thought Tom Price — Dr. Tom Price — who really is amazing on healthcare, his knowledge — I thought he did a fantastic job. Same with Mike Pence. I think these two guys — they worked so hard and really did a fantastic job.
Thank you very much. Thank you.
The swamp will be drained! The Freedom Caucus showed their true stripes today.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Drain the freedom Caucus. Our taxes are paying for them. They are the Tea Party gone corrupt.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The whole GOP needs to be drained. Paul Ryan isn’t the only compromised Republican in DC. A lot of so called conservatives are as much in the back pockets of globalists as the speaker is. Remember too that many, if not all of the Freedom Caucus members, also voted to make Ryan speaker. A bad day all around, but better to lose a battle or two than the whole war.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whom of the entire Congress can we trust, besides Jeff Sessions? I know, he is not part of Congress anymore.
So we can trust no members of Congress?
LikeLike
Correct: NO MEMBER of Congress has earned ANY trust.
Until they DEMONSTRATE Individual Leadership and no-BS Self-Sacrifice.
Until they put Voters AHEAD of Donors.
Until they enact the ENTIRE Trump Agenda.
LikeLike
No. It’s not that bad. There are a lot who would have voted for it. And there are a few who back Trump completely. They just are not big names.
What really matters is Trump has had his hands tied by the machinations of insiders who are not letting him be himself and not getting done what he needs to be done.
That inner circle is really failing him bigly.
LikeLike
People who were honestly trying to follow this process closely got legitimately confused. Many, many people don’t even know what was in the final version of the bill that was supposed to be voted on today.
Trump was awesome, as usual, at framing this for people with his remarks and I know that his words “we learned a lot about loyalty” means he was taking note and taking names for the future. But this was such a confusing process for so many that I have Trump-supporting friends that are both mad and glad that this bill failed. Just being honest. And I’m optimistic that Trump will ultimately get what he wants and what he promised in the end.
LikeLiked by 9 people
So, who got to the members of the Freedom Caucus? Who are their primary sources of funding? Who owns them?
LikeLike
Koch Brothers.
LikeLike
Today wasn’t Trump’s fault. Far from it. Still repeal/replace of Obamacare was mentioned at every single campaign rally. He cannot shrug off the suffering the American people (many of whom voted for him) are going through due to this healthcare fiasco. Kicking the can down the road is not a good solution and is a middle finger to those voters.
LikeLike
When the HFC refuses to work with you, then what are you supposed to do then? He wasn’t going to get eight dems in the senate to go along with a clean repeal. Rand Paul helped along with Cruz and Lee to orchestrate what happened in the house today along with Koch brothers $$$$ that these tools couldn’t turn down.
LikeLiked by 9 people
As my post says, I don’t blame Trump. He went above and beyond trying to make this work. Ryan failed miserably and must resign. Freedom Caucus is a clown show and now owns Obamacare. But at the end of the day it is Trup’s promise to get rid of Obamacare voters will remember. That has not happened and there is no prospect of it happening anytime this year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As Trump said, he did not promise to get rid of Obamacare in 64 days. Give the guy a break, please.
LikeLiked by 3 people
May be we need to allow Obamacare to fail on its own. It’s inevitable anyway. In the meantime, we start opening the state borders and health companies should create different choices for people to buy whatever they want. Competition will bring great plans and awesome prices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This a very nice classy response from the POTUS despite being stabbed in the back by the HFC. As he said in that short statement, the bill probably could have stood a few more improvements but when your own party doesn’t want to cooperate, you have to find other ways to get it done. The HFC is living in a dream world if they think they aren’t going to take a hit next year because of this.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Very classy. No anger at anybody. He did show greatest disappointment at NO Democrat help, but that lands more on Scummer than anybody else.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Compare this to the statements from the left. Trump comes off as classy and they look unhinged.
LikeLike
Remember when barack didn’t get his way? The condescending press conferences, pen and a phone?
LikeLike
Bears repeating: “…the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, because now they own Obamacare. They own it — 100 percent own it.”
LikeLiked by 16 people
Hopefully, they have sealed their fates
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice dig at the two people who are responsible for Democrat lockstep politburo voting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only those two scam dems but in this move, Trump just beat Ryan’s arrogance a lot. HE owns this failure.
LikeLike
This bill was doomed from the start as it assumes the Democrat proposition: The Federal Government should be in charge of health care. The right way to go about this is:
1) Full repeal of ObamaCare. Screw the BS about requiring 60 votes. The Democrats play hardball. The Republicans should learn to do so. Full repeal effective whatever date current funding cycle runs out.
2) Pass a series of single issue bills to fix what’s wrong with health care and is within the Federal purview to change…such as the sale of insurance across state lines & tort reform.
3) Trying to pass a “Repeal and Replace” as a huge bill, is the same garbage as “Omnibus Spending Bills,” that translated into English mean: “Good way to hide Pork.”
I am a huge Trump fan…Is Singular strength, is that he is a (very successful) Doer. He gets stuff done…on time & under budget. His single biggest weakness, is that he is a Doer. He jumps right in and begins to solve the problem…without asking the most important question of all: Is this a Federal issue to address.The end result of the Republican & Trump efforts, should NOT be a Federal “plan.” It should be a disengagement of the Federal government and a reengagement of the private sector.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Republicans don’t have the votes for “repeal”. Period.
Stop allowing yourself to buy in to the people who are abusing you. Republicans don’t want ObamaCare repealed. What part of that can’t you understand?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thank you. I get so tired of telling people this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So what happens when there are no Obama approved insurance providers? Answer a tax penalty and the free market, far less expensive than what we have now. Government is not the solution it’s the problem. Obama care repeals itself and it’s replaced by something much better, the free market. Is this not what Trump promised?
LikeLike
Thank you. This needs to be made into a temporary tattoo for foreheads.
LikeLike
Would you reply why Ryan let the Freedom caucus the privilege of not being forced to record their individual “no” vote?
Also, Ryan pulled the bill, not Trump. Make Trump the problem for healthcare failure?
I see a big setup here for the first impeachment run last quarter 2017.
LikeLike
Darth
“1) Full repeal of ObamaCare. Screw the BS about requiring 60 votes.”
It is obvious you do not understand. The 60 vote threshold isn’t “BS” no matter how many times you and others repeat it. Just stomp your feet just like the “freedom caucus” just did.
If you are at the treehouse I assume you know how to look at past articles. I would suggest you do that and read very very slowly…
LikeLiked by 3 people
SD says that you won’t even find enough Rs to change the rules to lower vote threshold. We will find out soon because Rand Paul says he is moving forward with a bill to repeal. If that fails and people still go on about repeal, then we are hopeless.
LikeLike
A repeal bill won’t even move forward, IMO. No way that Snake Ryan and Turtlehead will let that move forward – they would have to go on record as voting NOT to repeal.
LikeLike
Repeal and Replace Pelosi, Schumer, Waters, McVain, Graham, and Ryan
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I am Paul Ryan after all this…I would be very very very loyal to the President. He treated Ryan with more respect than he deserved.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Or put another way Paul Ryan is a project manager that failed. If this were the Apprentice he would be fired.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He should resign…or commit seppuku,but a resignation would do.
LikeLike
No way. That would not help.
LikeLike
Seppuku on the capitol steps. Noon.
LikeLike
Leverage. Ryan knows it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m pretty sure that for the time being, I’m the loser. Not the Freedom Caucus, not Ryan, not Pelosi, not Schumer, not the Dems … me, and everyone like me in a similar circumstance.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I have friends in your situation. I wish you the best
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s right Janc and Trump’s comments show little empathy. Traump said many times letting Obamacare implode is the politically smart thing to do but not the RIGHT thing to do. I guess he’s turned into a politician faster than we hoped he would.
LikeLike
I thought President Trump’s comments showed a lot of empathy. Your comments do not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How so? Trump doesn’t get to vote on the bill. He would’ve signed it if either the democrats or the HFC seriously came to the table caring about their constituencies instead of their ideologies. This isn’t on Trump.
LikeLike
Trump gave it everything he could. He doesn’t control the House Republicans, no one can herd cats.
LikeLike
Trump has plenty of empathy for people who are in the Obama debacle. They are the victims of Democratic leadership and the freedom caucus.
President Trump really wanted it to work for the people and he put lots of energy into it.
So please stop telling falsehood we see what you are doing.
LikeLike
Amen. And until we get back to a one on one, doctor-patient relationship, we will all be the losers…………………….patients and doctors alike. However, does anyone in government truly care about the citizens?
LikeLike
You’re never going to get a good bipartisan bill. Forget it. Not with this democrat party. They want socialized medicine, period, and will rig it in whatever they can to produce that result.
Also — a missed opportunity to talk about the devastation to individual lives caused by Obamacare.
I understand Trump is being presidential here, so I guess that’s good. Right? I don’t know anymore, and can’t escape a sense of disappointment in how this was all handled.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s no victory. That’s for sure. We couldn’t even get the engine started
LikeLike
Ditto.
LikeLike
Considering we have a Susan Collins,Murkowski etc on one side in the Senate and Rand Paul,Cruz,Lee etc on other, the fact we couldn’t get this out of House with similiar divisions, says it all…
The losers are people I know who’s cost have gone up five hundred bucks a month and of course a deductible that makes it useless…
They all look like idiots and this does our President no good. It’s a shame we are at this point two months in, but that’s the way it went…Obama care disproportionately hits rural republican voters, so I don’t think the democrats care…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump’s EO removed IRS fine so people that are healthy can drop ocare and claim hardship with no fine.
Or lowest prices for coverage if you have to have ins. is Liberty healthshare,
LikeLike
I GOT IT!
Today’s Health Care Hindenburg went down because the HFC didn’t think it was CONservative enough for their Kochish sensibilities.
So, President Trump starts working with some Dems and for every Dem he brings onboard, that is one less HFC/NeverTrumper needed to pass the Bill.
Mahvalous! If the first Replace Bill offended their delicate nature………..
Wait till they see…..The New and Improved Bi-Partisan Replacement Bill 2.0!!!
We have a winner here!!
LikeLike
Yep, whats that thing about crapping in your own nest!!
LikeLike
He’s working both parties now. The risk of pulling over moderate Dims, especially those in districts that Trump won, puts added pressure on Dingbat Pelosi while simultaneously pressuring the HFC to deal or face a worse outcome from a conservative point of view.
LikeLike
As a TN resident, Pres. Trump is right. We have no options and Humana is leaving at the end of the year. I lost my insurance twice and chose not to get Humana. I would have been dropped again anyway. The democrats own Obamacare and the mess it has made. Pres. Trump is doing the best he can but some republicans and their donors want us to be stuck with this steaming pile of poo. Many in Congress don’t care about the voters of this country who have to live with this mess.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Many in Congress don’t care about the voters of this country who have to live with this mess.”
I am in a very negative mood tonight. Will they pass tax reform?
I agree with nothing the Democrats stand for but at least they let you know where they are coming from. That is more than I can say for the Republicans.
One party talks out the left side of their mouth and the other talks out the right side of their mouth while everything keeps on rolling sucking up everything we work for.
Sorry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love Trump, but I really believe this bill would have been bad for Trump. Problem is Ryan, not Trump. People do not trust Ryan after the way he treated Trump. If Trump loses Ryan and picks a loyal person to craft the bill, success will be right around the corner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Snake Ryan will try to weasel in, but maybe the Dems can work with Trump in secret, create a great bill, and leave Snake Ryan twisting under the mower.
But I’m not hopeful. I think it will have to get ugly before Dems start breaking from the Schumer version of the Harry Reid ObamaLocked Congress. Trump warned about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump doesn’t let failure stop him. He just keeps on going. I have a sneaking suspicion that he’s got contingency plans lined up for this anyways.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In spite of the President’s herculean efforts, the House Republicans failed to bring a cohesive bill to the floor. This should be no surprise to anyone. They are all stripped bare, as are their democrat colleagues for offering no support to repeal the DISASTER known as Obamacare.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better no deal than bad deal! This bill would’ve stalled in the Senate anyway. Go for repeal (defund), block grants to states, and catastrophic insurance nationwide. Add scholarship for doctors who serve in hospitals and charities and healthcare will come back. Governors, mayors and unions will feel the most pressure in the next few months as Obamacare implodes!
LikeLike
Another one not on Obamacare obviously. Glad you have such good health insurance, content to sit back and watch things spiral into the abyss while some of us suffer big league. Trump promised to end this fiasco. He must deliver.
LikeLike
Unfortunately, healthcare is terminal with or without this bill. Obamacare was passed to create the crisis of single payer. Either way, it would’ve failed in the Senate.
LikeLike
The art of the deal, right there.
Leverage on the Dims, who own O-care, and also leverage on the HFC, who now realize that concessions have to be made to get something passable or otherwise accept something less conservative but passable with votes from moderate Rs and some Dims.
And leverage on Ryan, also.
Either way, POTUS succeeds. Leverage.
LikeLike
Will Trump’s leverage pay my Obamacare bills? I didn’t think so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So quit Obamacare already yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump-Style Strategy:
Recognize that Dimms can anticipate what’s coming at them:
• ObamaCare premiums will spike, deductibles will multiply and insurers will disappear in November-December.
• NO Dem will want to face this smack in the middle of 2018 Primary Season.
• NO Insurer will want the voters to change Reps to tar and feather them in the 2018 Budget.
• Trump’s Agenda-Escalation in April (see Trump Tactics upthread) will make their heads explode.
Know that Dimms will be BEGGING for Trump’s attention in April, in time to do something by July 2017 (before their August recess) that can be readied in 2 months to roll in FY 2018 beginning October 1st. Anything later, and they’re screwed.
Expect Trump to “set the table for Agenda Warp Speed”, noting what must first be finished in April-May to Replace ObamaCare in June-July:
• Require Dimms to Repeal ObamaCare FIRST to prove they’re serious.
• Require Dimms to next support Tax Restructuring and Trump’s Budget to prove they will collaborate in good faith – reversing their historic duplicity.
• Require Dimms to finally collaborate to clean out the Deep State to prove they put America’s Governmental Integrity first.
THEN create a Bipartisan World-Class Market-Based Non-Governmental Health Care system with any taxpayer support and all consequent funding decided at State level – where it should have resided in the first place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
[See Trump-style Tactics DOWNthread]
LikeLike
Not everyone worked really hard. Trump unhappy Jared Kushner went skiing as health care floundered – CNNPolitics.com
http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/24/politics/jared-kushner-aspen-ski-trip-obamacare/index.html
LikeLike
CNN is a joke. As if Kushner was the only thing stopping this train wreck.
LikeLike
Stop paying attention to Very Fake News CNN.
Jared Kushner is just one advisor and health care policy reform is not in his portfolio (hint: Middle East.)
LikeLike
Really? We’re quoting CNN now?
LikeLike
I both listened to the President’s remarks and read the transcript but fail to see where “President Trump also affirms his intention not to let Americans suffer as a consequence of the democrat or republican party and their inability to deliver an appropriate healthcare outcome.” as Sundance states above.
How does that square with the following (from the transcript)?
Q Sir, is it fair to Americans to let Obamacare explode?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s going to happen. There’s not much you can do about it. It’s going to — bad things are going to happen to Obamacare. There’s not much you can do to help it.
LikeLike
What can he do. Republicans can’t pass a bill for him to sign.
LikeLike
Exactly.
So why does Sundance say “President Trump also affirms his intention not to let Americans suffer as a consequence of the democrat or republican party and their inability to deliver an appropriate healthcare outcome.”?
I did not hear anything close to that in the President’s remarks. What am I missing?
LikeLike
Trump has said it in the past many times. And it is not over until it is over.
LikeLike
Fair enough.
But where in the President’s remarks TODAY does he say that? Because that is what Sundance is referring to in this post.
LikeLike
Hopefully this sinks in over the weekend. They need to grow up….At least we have the executive order that got rid of penalty for not having insurance…
LikeLike
However It DID NOT The IRS is refusing to accept the order! My son had to pay up they “deducted” his penalty from his tax refund
I wonder does Trump even know that the IRS is doing this?
Why can’t Trump have “Price” just do some directives and change a lot of stuff in ObamaCare The DHS Secy has BROAD powers under the bill
I hope he hasn’t given up and just waits on the Demoncrats cause they will NEVER come along They will justify “failures” as even more need for socialized medicibe
I read the transcript and IMHO it sounded stilted sterile and blah
LikeLike
Never Trump conservatives just made themselves irrelevant. They will vote against anything Trump supports however Trump will not Include them in any decisions as they have prove their disloyalty. They formed their little group to oppose and now he will form a democrat and republican coalition to fight back. Koch brothers have sworn to protect conservatives that oppose Trump and will fund them in the 2018 elections. However conservatives will be blamed for the exploding healthcare cost.
LikeLike
But the people feel the pain – blame is one thing – they could care less about being blamed for anything.
For crying out loud, this Congress has been exposed as being one of the most corrupt and inept in years – they are doing nothing to change that perception.
Pain is another thing, and I am sick and tired of the people bearing the pain caused by a small handful of myopic, selfish, rotten, evil traitors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But you have to expose them in order for us to get rid of them. We are the only ones who can do that. Trump has shined the light on everyone who is causing the pain. It’s up to us to vote them out — he cannot fire them, as much as I’m sure he’d like to.
LikeLike
I wasn’t a fan of the bill but I understood the logic behind it.
Ryan was humiliated. I like that part.
LikeLike
I would really enjoy if the admin does a media blitz this weekend. Have the president submit a bill to congress on monday that requires all the critters to loose their “Cadillac healthcare plans”. That would throw sunshine on all those congress critters. Even Jr Libtery Man Rand Paul wouldn’t know how to respond
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats will come to us and say, look, let’s get together and get a great healthcare bill or plan that’s really great for the people of our country.
NEVER, ever, ever going to happen.
Democrats or Republicans. They hate this country and the citizens therein.
We just witnessed that truth, AGAIN.
Is there any way people can just not pay the premiums and get their own health care – networking, so to speak. As well as the penalty – just don’t pay it, Simply don’t participate in any way, shape, or form. Is that possible?
What is this government going to do? I am quite sure absolutely nothing, especially if it involves work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. Trump is delusional if he thinks that will happen. For one thing most Democrat voters are either on union healthcare plans of receive full subsidies for their Obamacare plans so no skin off their nose. It’s the hard working middle class and small business owners getting ruined by Obamacare. If Obamacare still exists in 2020 (likely after today’s mess) Trump goes down in flames like the Hindenburg picture on Drudge right now.
LikeLike
Trump-style Tactics: WHAT NOW? (March-April)
Make the Dimms OWN IT.
• Trump goes to Dimms to see if they want to help or hurt.
• Dimms say no to replacing ObamaCare.
• TRUMP TWEETS Dimms OWN ObamaCare’s PAIN.
Remind Voters every day of the PAIN Dimms INFLICTED.
• Trump issues EO for HHS Secretary to report EVERY WEEK who ObamaCare has hurt and how badly (just like – and EXPANDING ON – what DHS Sec. Kelly does for Illegal Aliens)
• Include a video clip and tragic story of ObamaCare damage at the start of EVERY PRESS CONFERENCE.
• Trump issues EO to tally the FULL monthly cost of Illegal Aliens, Refugees and H1-B Visas on our citizens and governments, and the FULL monthly benefits of their completed Deportations.
Make MASSIVE SOCIAL CUTS in the 2018 Budget to make up for the $1 Trillion savings that were lost with the failure of ObamaCare Replacement that Dimms forced on America
• Devolve all Welfare and Food Stamps to the States
• Immediately HALT ALL IMMIGRATION and REFUGEES as unaffordable
• Terminate the H1-B VISA program that displaces American Workers
• Immediately implement E-Verify
• Immediately redouble the ICE and Border Patrol to deport ALL Illegal Aliens, given that they took American Jobs, run up an unaffordable tab for government services and health care, and pay no American Taxes.
WINNING.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Problem here. There will be no budget, no tax cuts. The game now is for them to babble through the year and get to the Loot Festival with a CR at baseline spending hikes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance you hit the nail on the head as usual. For Trump, a bipartisan health bill will be an achievement that takes health care off the table in 2020. But for those idiot HFC conservatives, it will make their opposition to this bill an epic folly because a compromise with Dems (with passage, since Dems usually get things done even if it’s less than perfect to them) will lead to a much more liberal bill.
I can see a bill that doesn’t defund planned parenthood, keeps mandatory benefits, keeps subsidies for exchanges, and regnegotiates drug prices the way Elijah Cummings wants to do it. Trump will get cross state lines and perhaps association health care plans and the end to the mandates, but I really bet Medicare will be offered to those with preexisting conditions ( I’m not endorses this, just thinking of what a compromise with Dems will look like).
I won’t blame Trump in the least in signing that because he gave the GOP a genuine shot and they blew it.
LikeLike
Don’t forget catastrophic health care insurance and throwing the health care industry under the bus by removing the anti-trust exemptions that allows them to do the ridiculous opaque pricing & outright price-fixing.
This is just round one…
LikeLike
We all learned a lot. We learned a lot about loyalty.
Do not let that slip by….. !
LikeLiked by 2 people
People have said for a very long time that Trump very highly values loyalty. He won’t forget.
LikeLike
Azz wipe traitors.
There is fining a time when millions WILL have to descend on DC and show we are tired of their BS and laziness
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coming a day…..not fining a day
LikeLike
This gives Trump the perfect excuse to implement Phase II, which is to let Obamacare destroy itself, especially if he discontinued the appeal of the decision by a federal court that funds were illegally appropriated by the Obama administration to subsidize health care costs for Obamacare enrollees.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/trump-obamacare-233983
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure HHS Secretary Price will deploy his arsenal of monkey wrenches for plan “B” 😀
LikeLike
Brit Hume has been making sense today.
LikeLike
For those of you who don’t tweet, Hume is responding to the Heritage tweet.
LikeLike
ConCon KuKu.
LikeLike
Yup…Thanks Meadows and your pathetic HFC. The only thing you are giving me freedom from is my hard earned income which increasingly goes to Obamacare and it’s ridiculous deductibles.
LikeLike
Wow, Mark Meadows is delusional. He just sentenced us to at least two more years of Ocare. At worst, it is here to stay and Repeal&Replace is dead.
LikeLike
Well guess we all have to become democrats and take back the democrat party now. Good Lord.
LikeLike
Someone needs to design a uniparty badge. Start making stickers and plaster them all over uniparty members cars, offices, starbucks cups, suits etc. Start hacking their sites and spam with the uniparty logo. Zero in and essentially label and shame them individually. Make it so obvious to non cth people that they take notice. Then its tea party 2.0. IF the dems dont swing all the way back into power, and them some. We have time, and Trump.
LikeLike
I repeat. Ryan must step down.
LikeLike
He admitted today in his pressure that leading a governing party was just too hard for him. Resignation should be automatic after such a statement. My God how do such incompetent nincompoops like Ryan and Pelosi end up with leadership rolls?
LikeLike
The GOP today confirmed they are an all talk, no action party. Proving once again: the party of stupid.
They were voted in to govern. They have failed.
LikeLike
“We all learned a lot. We learned a lot about loyalty”
Surely hope so…………
LikeLike
For all of you knocking Paul RINO, he’s actually not failing at all. He’s doing a spectacular job… FOR THE UNIPARTY.
LikeLike
Well now, let the chickens come home to roost. Reading the comments on BB is like the HFC were Gods sent to save us. The gas lighting is strong my treepers.
LikeLike