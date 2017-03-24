UPDATE: Bill Pulled – Healthcare Vote Scheduled for Approximately 3:00 or 4:00pm Today – DC Politicians Freaking Out…

UPDATE: 3:35pm Speaker Paul Ryan Pulls Bill.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will give a presser at 4:00pm announcing he has pulled the healthcare reform bill. Ryan saves his own skin by allowing the nest to reassemble. Between 2:30pm and 3:30pm the UniParty wing of the GOP moved to protect itself from sunlight by drawing in more “NO” votes. Crowding makes sunlight avoidance much easier.
Apparently, faced with the reality the “Yeas” and “Nays” were going to scurry back into the lair of the UniParty nest, President Trump has accepted the bill being pulled.
PREVIOUSLY: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan went to the White House today for lunch with President Trump and Steve Mnuchin. Speaker Ryan doesn’t want to take a vote knowing it might possibly fail. Alas, President Trump tells Ryan: “take a vote”.
Ryan doesn’t want to have a vote. President Trump (Bannon and Priebus) want to get everyone on record – They demand a vote. The politicians are freaking out. Bigly.
Normally modern DC political leadership NEVER wants to see a record of a loss because gray space serves multiple political purposes and provides obfuscation and parseltongue. However, Team Trump ain’t traditional political leadership and they want a record of who stands against them.
Good.
Onward and upward. Moving on.
…”and I will leave you naked to your enemy!”
This country has invited in so many people over the years that I have no connection to. Most of them are here to exploit the welfare system or undercut wages. They have no loyalty to me and I don’t care what happens to them.
I never wanted a replacement. One of the few things I disagreed with Trump. I want government out of providing services like Healthcare. If they want to be a watchdog that is fine, but they should not be taking money from one group and giving it away to insurance companies or to foreign nationals.
I normally can’t stand Kinzinger but I agree with him here.
I can’t believe he said that because he doesn’t like Trump. He is right!
Yes, this is shocking to see this coming from a NeverTrumpet.
Sorry about the typo.
I agree. But by pulling the bill before voting, President Trump just hung it all on Ryan.
Was there another bill proposed by anyone that didn’t require changing (or reinterpreting) the rules (for which there would not be enough votes)? Every other idea floating seemed to require 60 votes. Am I missing something?
Nope. As usual, the “conservatives” chose non-existent **perfection** over **reality on planet Earth.**
That is one reason I wanted it to pass. The other is if it passed, Price could then get to work on it. He already has great proposals, my husband is a hard-nosed pro-patient conservative healthcare businessman and loves them. Price just needs the chance to implement them, which this would have given him. Up in smoke now. Thanks for nothing, guys!
Terrible commentator on Fox 10. Total put down of Pres. Trump. Terrible.
She’s now reading out bad chat comments.
He who laughs last will laugh loudest.
She just said her name…Mary Kate. How sweet.
I’m getting TIRED of all these doofus Mary Kates! Olson, Hamm, some absurd/vain woman in my social circle that I barely recall until some says her name….
Where’s Ashley?
I’d kinda like to see a spreadsheet showing features, yesses, no’s, and who agrees on each point. A vote would have gotten more clarity. Sundance?
It doesn’t matter! They will find something to stop the bill They don’t want to stop Obamacare!
Ryan, holding back tears? NOT!
He is heading for the Loot Split for Christmas.
Pelosi on C-Span crowing about the bill’s defeat.
Oh God, Pelosi is speaking. Turning off FBN. I’m going off to the ID channel to calm my nerves.
Take a walk, read a book, just get away from the screens.
Maybe I am looking at this the wrong way—- but in my opinion the sky isn’t falling. I am not sure what all of the panic is about… this will be remedied just not today.
Drama is fun. At least we aren’t bored.
I know right ? There has not been a dull day since Trump announced he was running !
We The People are sick and tired of Obamacare. This terrible, horrible, piece of garbage Bill was rammed down our throats in the wee hours of the night 7 years ago. We had battled the Democrats to NOT vote for this bill. The GOP had chance after chance to not FUND the Bill since then, yet they kept on funding it in the Omnibus bills and continuing resolutions.
We FINALLY get the President in there that ran on repealing and replacing this Bill, and the GOP blocks the dismantling of it!! That is why we are so disgusted. We have to live with this Bill as it wreaks havoc on our lives every day!
Say it 2016!!!
Sayit – you’re not on Medicaid with the barely insured. Self employed, the 5 million of us who “didn’t have the right plan” according to obama are living in the fricken woodshed.
Justin Amash – I am coming for you, Moffo.
The sky is falling for people who are paying those exorbitant Obama care premiums and trying to get care and tests from a doctor that they can’t get to because they can’t afford it. These Republicans are only in it for them selves they do not care about the people.
Because the people suffering under obamacare are stuck for at least another year and now when obamacare implodes they will blame it on the GOP and Trump.
Pelosi gleefully speaking now.
LET.
IT.
DIE!
Enjoy the fallout from this failure. Listening to Pelosi now crowing over her tremendous victory. Way to go cuckservatives.
Sweet. Paul Ryan looked and looks like an idiot. At the very least we see what we have as a party going forwaard. On tomtax reform or something
Possibly the only honest thing Lyan ever said – paraphrasing:
“We’ve been an opposition party for 10 years, and these are the growing pains of governing.”
IOW – “I don’t know what the frig I’m doing.”
Perhaps he should have followed the “Contract With America” model, the last Republican legislative success:
Document in some detail just what you want to do BEFORE the election, get buy-in from your members in writing BEFORE the election, and then once elected, introduce bills that reflect exactly what you documented.
Republicans now OWN Obamacare… enjoy
LikeLike
No they don’t. Democrats still own it.
LikeLike
So now we have the Freedom Caucus and John Roberts…ALL REPUBLICANS…SAVING OBAMACARE.
How’s that for all y’all?
Fool me once shame on you. Fool me a thousand times shame on me. All of us have a big SUCKER sticker on our foreheads today for voting a Republican congress in November. Never again!
And Olympia Snowe giving it to us!
Bring back Boehner. At least he was a better crier. Ryan = LOSER x 10!! Must resign immediately.
Trump should have had a replacement ready to go. Ryan is a total fail.
Nothing will come out of the House from his playbook.
Ryan is a loser.
How do you know he doesn’t?
Stop trying to spin this… Trump backed a loser and now he pays the price
You’re spinning it too.
Part of me thinks that Trump is playing a long game here.
For the GOP to vote on repeal some 80+ times in 7-8 years and then choke when given a realistic opportunity to do so is just patently absurd. It’s ridiculous. It’s a severe defeat for the GOP in Congress and a lesser defeat for Trump.
People put Trump in office to see him carry out his promise to repeal Obamacare. He tried, and the GOP failed. When they go home with their tails tucked between their legs, they’ll face some pretty angry voters.
However, I think it’s important to remember that the UniParty apparatchik are the ones who constructed this bill and put all the insurance company goodies inside, making it unpalatable for a consensus vote in the House. When they’ve faced the wrath of their voters, and their polls drop 30 points, they’ll come back to Trump *BEGGING* for a new bill. This time perhaps with Freedom Caucus support and possibly, maybe (but don’t bet on it), some Democrat support.
That’s where I kind of see this going at the moment.
Posted this last night, even more relevant now:
Keep in mind, even if this bill goes down what remains is something called Obamacare.
Not Ryancare, not Trumpcare…Obamacare. That means 2018 is not in jeopardy over this.
However, my priority concerns are illegal immigration, nat. defense and a roaring economy, so I’m not going to squawk now, and weaken President Trump for the future. I am very happy where he is going with those issues and I will comprise on others.
I have to question the sanity of anyone who votes Republican in 2018 after being lied to, played like fools, and betrayed over and over. Today was the last straw.
Thats the problem.. you think he wont have the same resistance for tax reforms, immigration.. its gonna be a long 4 years for Trump
I liked how so many republicans said they wouldn’t cut the programs Trump layed out in his budget.Now they can’t do Obamacare and maybe not tax reform…Its good to see what we all knew, that republicans are a bunch of talking points…
Wow – the Dems are NOT gloating, they’re talking about working with ‘the other side and the Adminstration’!
Tell me our President isn’t a genius =)
It will be hard for them to admit that it is imploding, but they HAVE to!
“Wow – the Dems are NOT gloating, they’re talking about working with ‘the other side and the Adminstration’!” . . . the future for the Dems is the continued implosion of Obamacare, with increasing pressure to do something about it.
Trump tried. Idiot Repubs, once again, didn’t come through. It’s only a matter of time before Obozocare puts so much pressure on the voters that something will have to be done. Enter PTrump.
On FBN they’re saying these stupid f&&k GOP were intimidated by all the calls they got.
I suppose it never occurred to these numbskulls that probably upwards of 70% of the calls were from DEMOCRATS.
I turned off FBN about ten minutes ago. I couldn’t take anymore. Charles Payne will be on in about 90 minutes, so I’ll head back in then.
Paul Ryan: “I Am Not Going to Defend Donald Trump—Not Now, Not in the Future”
From President Trump’s CPAC speech:
“ . . . from a purely political standpoint, the single best thing we can do is nothing. Let it implode completely. It’s already imploding. You see the carriers are all leaving. It’s a disaster. But two years, don’t do anything. The Democrats will come to us and beg for help. They’ll beg. And it’s their problem. But it’s not the right thing to do for the American people. It’s not the right thing to do.”
So, very simply, doesn’t this lead to the conclusion that since the Repubs would not get behind PTrump to repeal and replace ObozoCare, that “ . . . from a purely political standpoint, the single best thing we can do is nothing. Let it implode completely.”
Which means PTrump will start work on other things while the ObozoCare implosion matures a bit more. Then Repub and Dem voters will be screaming, and both the Repubs and the Dems may be quite a bit more receptive to change.
Trump supporters are losers. You sent a 7-year-old to do a man’s job. The GOP has the House, Senate and White House, and you STILL managed to lose again to Obama.
You sound scared. Good.
You have a point…
Are you on Obamacare?
So this leaves option 1: do nothing and let it collapse on its own, or option 3: push the nuclear option. Seeing as they couldn’t round up the votes for this bill I doubt 3 is possible. That leaves us with option 1. Now it becomes about messaging, which thankfully Trump is a master at doing. We need to move forward from this disaster and work on hanging every premium increase and coverage loss (rightfully) on the Democrats. Use it to get 60+ seats in the Senate in 2018, remind people why its called OBAMAcare. Its going to get bad for a lot of people in the meantime but its also a reminder that elections (prior to 2016) have consequences.
Hopefully they move forward with Tax Reform. That would give people some relief from the mounting health costs.
Well, at least the federal government still funding abortions at Planned Parenthood…. right Freedom Caucus?
Don’t worry though, I am sure your Heritage grades are safe.
Yeah, Planned Parenthood baby part selling factory I’d still safe.
Thanks GOPe!
Ryan is unimpressive (abject failure) in his delivery of his first big bill. Ryan is Pence’s man. That means Pence is unimpressive. Trump owns the whole show. It is up to him to fix this. one. way. or. another.
I have no doubt that Trump will. He is a fast learner and he has now had it proven that Ryan is incompetent, that Pence can’t deliver. Trump needs a legislative ‘go to’ guy.
I look forward to the “freedom caucus” putting up a full repeal bill. Well, actually, they wont. If they were serious about a full repeal, they would have had it ready to discuss January 21, 2017. The fact as the they have not presented anything tells me Trump is right: congress is all talk, no action.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That Costa tweet is amusing.
PDJT: “R’s won’t work with me? Fine. I’ll have better luck with the Dems.” Dun-dun-duuuun!
Trump to speak soon…
I tend to agree
Wow, that’s two for two today for Brit Hume. He is right again.
Enjoy the weekend news cycle
In other great news this means the job killing employer mandate stays in place. So if you were thinking of expanding beyond 50 employees you’re rethinking that REAL hard right now. Same thing with giving workers more than 29 hours a week. Great job CONservatives!!
Exactly Street, exactly!!
How ya feelin’ about that all y’all Freedom Caucusers?
Watch – now the Dems will work like crazy to keep the ACA from imploding – I think this will accomplish more than if the bill had passed.
Yes, and they had the plan in place for what they’re going to do 8 years ago. It’s called SINGLE PAYER with all of the wait times and taxes that implies.
The plan is for the ACA to implode paving the way for the public option
Yeah! Rethuglitutes defeated Ryancare and we get to keep Obamacare!
The people thinking this is a winning argument are…
HELLO!
25 cents per post will buy you a lot, buddy.
And hell hath no fury like a TRUMP VOTER SCORNED!!
The problem with the tax plan is that the CBO will go to town on it if it is submitted as intended.
1. If you are single and earn less than $25,000, or married and jointly earn less than $50,000,
you will not owe any income tax. That removes nearly 75 million households – over 50% –
from the income tax rolls. They get a new one page form to send the IRS saying, “I win,”
those who would otherwise owe income taxes will save an average of nearly $1,000 each.
2. All other Americans will get a simpler tax code with four brackets – 0%, 10%, 20% and 25%
– instead of the current seven. This new tax code eliminates the marriage penalty and the
Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) while providing the lowest tax rate since before World
War II.
3. No business of any size, from a Fortune 500 to a mom and pop shop to a freelancer living job
to job, will pay more than 15% of their business income in taxes. This lower rate makes
corporate inversions unnecessary by making America’s tax rate one of the best in the world.
4. No family will have to pay the death tax. You earned and saved that money for your family,
not the government. You paid taxes on it when you earned it.
Obamacare still takes up a huge chunk of the federal budget. The fact that he signed the EO saying that individuals that pull out of Obamacare no longer are required to pay a penalty means even more funds will disappear in terms of taxes.
The only reconciliation if he pushes forward his tax plan is to increase the debt. I guess time will tell what the final legislation will look like versus what it could have been if Obamacare was repealed and replaced by phases 1, 2 and 3.
There will be no tax reform unless Trump can work with the Dems on a deal.
Big Win for Dems today. GOP just handed Dems/MSM a dream for the next couple days, at least.
These congress members would never qualify for a job in the Trump organization.
They have the House and the Senate and they can’t even come up with and pass a bill.
The way to solve this….Turn Medicaid it to the demcocrats free cherished public option for the poor. Charity free health care. Bare bines but quality care for only illness or injury. Pass a good Samaritan Law for the providers. Get the tax system the hell out of the mix. Give a one time pass for those with assets to buy their own health insurance without regard for pre existing. Pass medical bills through bankruptcy. So easy. So simple.
If Trump strikes a reasonably good healthcare deal with the Dems it will be the final nail in the GOP coffiin x 10. Political suicide was committed today…Sad!
See how awesome Ocare is? Even the Republicans love it too much to vote against . Heck, it’s so darn good they should all be on it too.
Looks like it worked. Every freedom caucus member is getting grilled…
Biggest loser – (besides hard working Americans) “Speaker of the House” Ryan,
…Biggest winner – Mitch DodgedaBullet McConnell (D) Kentucky
mid-term elections….lets give our President a congress and a senate willing to work with him.
BIGLY.
Something everyone is forgetting is Tom Price can now tear apart lots of the regulations and has the authorization to do so because it is written into obamacare. I would think he could allow insurance companies to offer catastrophic plans again.
Looking forward to the Un-Affordable Health Care act going bankrupt. President Trump knows this. It was a nice gesture to try to come up with a better solution, but the best option as always is to get the government out of the industry.
If people don’t want to buy insurance, they can find jobs that make health coverage benefits a priority. The way it always worked before 2009. Make America Great AGAIN is a wonderful reactionary slogan, meaning we need to get back to the way things were before the Obama disaster. Under Trump’s administration, the American economy is going to expand, adding millions of jobs to the private sector. Health care should be either the individual or employer’s responsibility.
