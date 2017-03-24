UPDATE: Bill Pulled – Healthcare Vote Scheduled for Approximately 3:00 or 4:00pm Today – DC Politicians Freaking Out…

UPDATE: 3:35pm Speaker Paul Ryan Pulls Bill.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will give a presser at 4:00pm announcing he has pulled the healthcare reform bill. Ryan saves his own skin by allowing the nest to reassemble. Between 2:30pm and 3:30pm the UniParty wing of the GOP moved to protect itself from sunlight by drawing in more “NO” votes. Crowding makes sunlight avoidance much easier.

Apparently, faced with the reality the “Yeas” and “Nays” were going to scurry back into the lair of the UniParty nest, President Trump has accepted the bill being pulled.

Costa on MSNBC: Trump says bill won’t be coming back in near future & he’ll see if the Dems want to work with him on healthcare. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 24, 2017

PREVIOUSLY: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan went to the White House today for lunch with President Trump and Steve Mnuchin. Speaker Ryan doesn’t want to take a vote knowing it might possibly fail. Alas, President Trump tells Ryan: “take a vote”.

Ryan doesn’t want to have a vote. President Trump (Bannon and Priebus) want to get everyone on record – They demand a vote. The politicians are freaking out. Bigly.

Normally modern DC political leadership NEVER wants to see a record of a loss because gray space serves multiple political purposes and provides obfuscation and parseltongue. However, Team Trump ain’t traditional political leadership and they want a record of who stands against them.

Good.

Onward and upward. Moving on.

…”and I will leave you naked to your enemy!”

Advertisements