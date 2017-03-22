Rockville High School Rape – Montgomery County School Superintendent Press Conference…

The Montgomery County Public School superintendent, Jack R. Smith, held a press conference last night to discuss the rape of a 14-year-old ninth grade student by two illegal alien students, also enrolled in the ninth grade, aged 17 and 18.
Mr. Smith begins the press conference by stating anyone who opposes undocumented adult illegal aliens being allowed to enroll in Montgomery County Public Schools with young students is a bigot and a racist.
The far-left political advocacy of this progressive School Superintendent is stunning. This school district is so far over the ideological deep end, it seems hopeless for the residents and parents.
Mr. Smith does acknowledge during the latter part of the presser that these predator suspects were indeed part of the Unaccompanied Alien Children relocation program.
The primary concern of Superintendent Jack Smith, as expressly stated in his press conference, is to ensure the continual exposure of young female students to an aggressive and sexualized adult male population of undocumented South American illegal aliens.
This news has been very upsetting to me. My heart breaks for this poor young girl. I think it’s time for another Trump-side win; and this time let it be in education. I hope DeVos speaks to this news story and what can be done about it.
Until the funds are pulled from these towns and cities, this will continue. President Trump should have been on the news throwing questions out to the Super and the school board and backing the Governor. President Trump needs to be paying attention to these problems and not jet setting all over having rallies. We know the FBI is only concerned about gifs on the internet, not real crimes.
My daughters and sons would be removed and I would have a lawyer filing a lawsuit for having a unsafe place for my kids to attend school there. Until someone stands and does this, common sense will never be heard of again. Parents have to unite, back each other up no matter who wants to bring them down.
The old terms bigot, racists, etc, are buzz words, wouldn’t work o me at al. That fat slob would be wearing his balls around his neck if this happened to my daughter. The union teachers just showed what they all are—losers!
How much more of this crap are we going to take? At what point do we say we have had enough?
Short answer: never.
Long answer: History is full of situations just like this where an oppressed group was given one opportunity after another to stand up and fight, and yet chose to do nothing, only to wind up in mass graves.
Thanks, Neural.
Deadly accurate and important to hear it stated so plainly.
Yep! I am already at the breaking point!
“We all take responsibility”
Okay good. Then take the prison sentence too.
From now on any public official or elected leader advocating or implementing Sanctuary Status in their community will do jail time for each crime committed by those using Sanctuary.
Let’s see how long the Sanctuary lasts.
What a wretched grub is Jack Smith. I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t end up with a few bruises sometime. Certainly deserves a good thrashing.
So the first words out if this cretin’s mouth are “protect the culture if the criminals”? Typical “career educator” – teacher with a $2.5B budget and a throwaway PhD from a Baltimore college.
Experience doesn’t matter if you say everything P.C.
Would be nice to see a civil suit against this guy and everyone else involved in knowingly placing illegal alien criminals (by definition) in the school system.
Bankrupt these S.O.B.’s and any judges who shield them. Then deport them to San Salvador, Tegucigalpa or San Pedro Sula.
