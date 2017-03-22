Rockville High School Rape – Montgomery County School Superintendent Press Conference…

The Montgomery County Public School superintendent, Jack R. Smith, held a press conference last night to discuss the rape of a 14-year-old ninth grade student by two illegal alien students, also enrolled in the ninth grade, aged 17 and 18.

Mr. Smith begins the press conference by stating anyone who opposes undocumented adult illegal aliens being allowed to enroll in Montgomery County Public Schools with young students is a bigot and a racist.

The far-left political advocacy of this progressive School Superintendent is stunning. This school district is so far over the ideological deep end, it seems hopeless for the residents and parents.

Mr. Smith does acknowledge during the latter part of the presser that these predator suspects were indeed part of the Unaccompanied Alien Children relocation program.

The primary concern of Superintendent Jack Smith, as expressly stated in his press conference, is to ensure the continual exposure of young female students to an aggressive and sexualized adult male population of undocumented South American illegal aliens.

