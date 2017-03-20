President Trump Rally Louisville Kentucky – 7:00pm Live Stream…

Tonight President Trump will be holding a rally at in Louisville Kentucky.  The venue is the Freedom Hall in Louisville.  The President Trump speech is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm EDT with pre-rally speeches and introductory activities beginning earlier.

RSBN Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2Fox10 Live Stream

354 Responses to President Trump Rally Louisville Kentucky – 7:00pm Live Stream…

  2. moosebytes says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Well…I guess “the Art of the Deal” makes it’s appearance fairly soon.
    BTW: Can anyone tell me where Jeff Sessions is these days? Honestly!

    • Cowwow says:
      March 20, 2017 at 9:30 pm

      Working hard, moose. Just wait. We will see 😉

    • Bull Durham says:
      March 20, 2017 at 9:46 pm

      Sessions has the most crucial piece of the Swamp.
      He cleaned out the Dem prosecutors. He’s finding out who among the rest of the thousands in DOJ are loyal to America rather than ideologues or worthless no-talents.

      He has cases he can’t touch. The Trump stuff and the Hillary campaign stuff.
      And Comey is Trump’s call.

      Sessions is changing the culture back to professionalism and real law enforcement, justice for all.

      He’s been there three weeks or so.

      What have you been doing the last three weeks?

      Sessions is going to be great.

