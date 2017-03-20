President Trump Rally Louisville Kentucky – 7:00pm Live Stream…

Tonight President Trump will be holding a rally at in Louisville Kentucky. The venue is the Freedom Hall in Louisville. The President Trump speech is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm EDT with pre-rally speeches and introductory activities beginning earlier.
RSBN Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2 – Fox10 Live Stream
Not fair!!
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/article/2617941/
In reference to Andrew Napolitano, sorry!
Well…I guess “the Art of the Deal” makes it’s appearance fairly soon.
BTW: Can anyone tell me where Jeff Sessions is these days? Honestly!
Working hard, moose. Just wait. We will see 😉
Sessions has the most crucial piece of the Swamp.
He cleaned out the Dem prosecutors. He’s finding out who among the rest of the thousands in DOJ are loyal to America rather than ideologues or worthless no-talents.
He has cases he can’t touch. The Trump stuff and the Hillary campaign stuff.
And Comey is Trump’s call.
Sessions is changing the culture back to professionalism and real law enforcement, justice for all.
He’s been there three weeks or so.
What have you been doing the last three weeks?
Sessions is going to be great.
