Judge Napolitano Says Trump Is First President To Confront “Deep State” Head On…

Posted on March 8, 2017 by

During an interesting Lou Dobbs interview Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses the “Deep State” and how President Trump is the first president to confront them without backing down.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Deep State, media bias, President Trump, Spying, TowerGate, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

52 Responses to Judge Napolitano Says Trump Is First President To Confront “Deep State” Head On…

  1. PaulyWalnuts says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Balls of American steel.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. Holly Lovejoy says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:30 am

    A needed element to being President, Trump himself mentioned….”cunning.” That was a quote on Lou Dobbs show tonight.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. filia.aurea says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:32 am

    It takes a uniquely strong-willed person to withstand this kind of sinister onslaught. Much worse than I could ever have imagined. There is no doubt PDJT has earned no less than 100% support from us.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 8, 2017 at 12:40 am

      I knew it would be brutal.

      And also knew that we have *NO* *ONE* who would even TRY to do this except Trump.

      He’s truly one of a kind.

      Liked by 19 people

      Reply
    • shallbe4 says:
      March 8, 2017 at 3:11 am

      Obama is the former President where does he think he gets the right to tap President Trump’s phones? Now he has has hired a dozen people to watch everything Trump does. Obama claims this is to keep his legacy in tact. Sorry but this is plain crazy let alone against the law. For those Leftists who supported Obama they should stop him from making a fool of himself.

      Like

      Reply
      • mari says:
        March 8, 2017 at 3:27 am

        He thinks he has a mandate to continue his agenda after he was rejected by the electorate. He needs to be fully exposed for who he really is and destroyed.

        Like

        Reply
  4. MrE says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Pretty sure the rats at Langley have sh*t enough bricks today to build a wall.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. mariner says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:43 am

    I like Judge Napolitano, but he was wrong about Trump being the first man in the Oval Office to be an adversary of the Deep State.

    The first was John F. Kennedy. How’d he do?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • vfm#7634 says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:01 am

      JFK could have been an adversary by accident, without realizing who he was making enemies of. I’m not sure he knew there was serious, deadly opposition to what he wanted to do.

      Trump, OTOH, most certainly is aware.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • mariner says:
        March 8, 2017 at 3:10 am

        Kennedy very well knew who his adversaries were, and he stated on several occasions that he intended to de-fang the CIA. He actually fired Allen Dulles as DCI.

        Like

        Reply
        • shallbe4 says:
          March 8, 2017 at 3:23 am

          There are men who cannot cope with leaving the Presidency. But they have to learn to do so. Unlike most of the rest of you I disagree that Obama will come out of this with his reputation in tact. There will be a reckoning by the Media who will finally come to terms with the fact supporting an ex-President who is off the wall might not be good for their careers.

          Like

          Reply
    • R-C says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:11 am

      JFK was nowhere near as savvy as our President Trump.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Sam says:
        March 8, 2017 at 2:39 am

        True. JFK was a lot younger than Donald Trump and didn’t have the experience PDJT has at working in a hostile environment. That’s despite JFK’s WWII experience because at least in a hot war, you who the enemy is.

        I pray daily for Trump that God will protect him and guide him. I urge my fellow Christians to do the same.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  6. somebodynobody says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Trump needs to be extra careful. They have shown a total disregard for life. Look at the middle east and just how cheap life is to them. Look at how meaningless we are to them. They just keep abusing us and they feel no regret. They labeled us Nazis and told young black people to commit terrorism against us. The black community isn’t just coming up with this stuff on their own. People are filling their heads up with these ideas. Someone started the Nazi ball rolling on TV, I think it was Sally Kohn talking about sending hispanics to concentration camps. These people incited violence against us……

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SharonKinDC says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:09 am

      It’s not the seething leftist masses I worry about. It is a hit by an off book mercenary or group of them who target his plane or a high powered shot. However, the merde would really hit the fan b/c NO ONE will believe the ‘lone gunman in the book depository’ or ‘inflight catastrophic mechanical error’ scam. However, the upside is someone tweeted wikileaks re concerns about retaliation against people suspected w/i agencies or others supporting wikileaks…the reply was that would be counter productive. IOW, if ‘they’ try it, the worst of the worst docs will be released.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • the5thranchhand says:
        March 8, 2017 at 1:42 am

        Very interesting info……(if ‘they’ try it, the worst of the worst docs will be released). Thank you for sharing that ‘golden nugget’.

        Like

        Reply
        • mariner says:
          March 8, 2017 at 3:14 am

          Remember when Wikileaks was just about to release (“tomorrow!”) the documents that would surely send Hillary to prison?

          As I recall, that was when his internet access was shut off, and all of his top-level associates were simultaneously raided, preventing them from initiating the doomsday document dumps they had intended.

          Like

          Reply
      • flyingtigercomics says:
        March 8, 2017 at 2:13 am

        Bowe Bergdahl. He is the perfect patsy for the assassination, I’ve said it for years now. He was an obvious setup, all the same intel traces as previous ones.

        He’s just the updated version of the (never a real Castroite or Communist) returned defector program stooges like Lee Oswald and the others.

        Once they’re back they’re still out there programmed to kill, following their controller’s weird orders and generally acting bizarre, leaving a trail of never answered questions.

        Then after the event the real shooters go back to whatever Fort and mafia dive they came from (two teams overlapping, plus someone filming plus radio) and the patsy like Bergdahl is left to be silenced in full public view. All whilst the MK MOCKINGBIRD and MK BLUEBIRD (say, isn’t that the Twitter logo?) assets purvey the false narrative, or as we now call it, #FakeNews.

        You can see why the #FakeNews brouhaha has freaked the bad guys out so much, it’s been an essential part of all manipulated events since the civil war and indispensable to the long-term rulership project since the Spanish-American War.

        Like

        Reply
        • flyingtigercomics says:
          March 8, 2017 at 2:16 am

          “Just days after U.S. Army Private First Class Bowe Bergdahl went missing from his base in Afghanistan in 2009, the men in his platoon were ordered to sign papers vowing to never discuss what he did or their efforts to track him down. Many of those men were already exhausted, searching endlessly in the hot dust and misery of the Afghan desert for a guy they knew had chosen to walk away. More than six months later, long after Army officials learned Bergdahl’s captors had smuggled him into Pakistan, commanders still had a sweeping gag order on thousands of troops in the battlefield. Some were told they could not fly home until they signed the nondisclosure agreements.”

          Newsweek, 27 January 2016

          Like

          Reply
        • shallbe4 says:
          March 8, 2017 at 3:26 am

          If God Forbid Trump is killed there will be a Civil War in this country and nobody will be able to govern.

          Like

          Reply
    • Martin says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:31 am

      Trump needs to be Trump.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • R-C says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:14 am

      And they’ll continue with their ‘push’ until it comes to ‘shove’–and then, at that point, all bets are off–and anyone who bets on their side winning? That would be the definition of ‘a fool’.

      Dark days ahead.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. mikebrezzze says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Trump is Buford pusser on steroids

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. yakmaster2 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:58 am

    IC is looking bad these days. The nonstop talk about surveillance and illegal leaking has permeated the public consciousness. When the meme-makers jump in it’s going to be buh bye credibility, hello rouge meddle masters.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Rex Brocki says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Alex Jones said that “Trump know as much about the New World Order and the Deep State as I do.” (and I believe Alex on this one, if for no other reason than the fact that Trump would have called him on it if it weren’t true). To have that much knowledge of the evil, conscienceless people running–and ruining–our republic… AND TO STILL KEEP FIGHTING THEM… well, suffice it to say that I don’t think President Trump will ever visit the lower, extended floor of the White house… because the ceilings there aren’t high enough for a man TEN FEET TALL.
    I know my prayers alone aren’t enough to keep PDJT safe… maybe ALL of our prayers will be.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. outerlimitsfan says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Main reason I voted for him was because he was the outsider and a fighter. Sure I may not agree with him on all issues, but it’s very rare that we have a leader that actually puts America first and obviously loves the country.

    The simple fact that pretty much everyone within the corrupt power structure was trying to destroy him proved to me that he was the right choice. Had someone told me 5 years ago that I would be supporting Trump, I would have been laughing my butt off.

    Plus Trump knocked out both the Bush and Clinton clans. Watching Jeb go down in flames was fantastic.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  12. NJF says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:17 am

    This was an amazing segment. My jaw dropped at his honesty.

    Napalitano was on FOX & friends and made similar comments. And sadly I thought, “he should be careful.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. NJF says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Monica Crowley’s segment on Hannity tonight was scary after watching Dobbs last night. .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Archie says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:39 am

    I am wondering if the whole Frank Church episode was an attempt by him to damage the deep state or if he was just a nut. Thoughts?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Keln says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:55 am

    The “Deep State” is toast. They are being talked about and identified. They cannot operate outside of the shadows. That takes all of their power away.

    We are winning folks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • R-C says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:19 am

      Ah, but there are plenty of shadows remaining. A long, long fight ahead.

      Like

      Reply
    • flyingtigercomics says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:26 am

      Except last time it happened all we ended up with was limited hangout coverups like the Church Comittee etc.

      They KNOW it will all come out, they’re fighting to keep it slow enough to achieve all their aims.

      I hope Trump will prove once more to be the Shortener of the Way on this and derange their evil plans.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Emblematic says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:18 am

    Can’t the President order a budgetary audit of the CIA? Would that be one way of exposing them?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Trumppin says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:26 am

    2018 -2020 elections will be very interesting with all the deep state / wikileaks / Vault7 disclosure – not to mention the pending investigation outcomes and the Trump economy.. eh?
    so much time for so much more awakening – I hear wikileaks has more to come on Vault7 😉

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s