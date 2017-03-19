Sunday Talks: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney…

Posted on March 19, 2017 by

The insufferable DC Swamp media-guards were in full Swamp protection mode today.  Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney appeared on NBC (Chuck Todd) and CBS News (John Dickerson) to discuss the first Trump budget proposal.

Chuck Toad (Meet the Pus) was his insufferable, groaning, grunting, condescending and teeth gnashing self.  Weird how Toad is a budget hawk all of a sudden:

.

John Dickerson spent the first 5 minutes of a 6.5 minute interview with the budget director talking about issues unrelated to the budget:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Economy, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Sunday Talks: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney…

  1. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    March 19, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Sundance wrote: Chuck Toad (Meet the Pus) was his insufferable, groaning, grunting, condescending and teeth gnashing self…”

    “Chuck Toad” “Meet the Pus”

    LOOOOOOOOOL! D:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Paco Loco says:
    March 19, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    I can’t watch any of these Sunday Shows anymore. It’s alway bash Trump and twisted innuendo.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. EWSoCal says:
    March 19, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    An old friend was a superior pool player and student of human nature. When we went out and his rent was due he’d play pool to make his rent money. Part of how that works is the other guy wins the first few games. If the guy was a complete tool about it by the end of the night he would end up paying my friends rent and buying all the drinks and never know what happened. If, however, the guy was cool and handled beating my friend with class then he’d maybe lose a game or two for the cost of a beer.

    When you’re that much smarter and that much better prepared than your opponent you can let him bray and strut like an icehole all he wants he’s still a loser.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Marc says:
    March 19, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Chris Wallace’s FNS interview with Paul Ryan was just as insufferable. Paul let Wallace make the false claim about Meals on Wheels losing it’s funding. Plus, more barking about muh Russians.

    Like

    Reply
  5. MrE says:
    March 19, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    The #FakeNews Lamestream Media need to just shut the hell up regarding the budget proposal. They spent 8 years COMPLETELY ignoring budgetless Obama, but suddenly now they’re champions of proper money management? Excuse me while I go vomit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. AmyB says:
    March 19, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    “Chuck Toad (Meet the Pus) was his insufferable, groaning, grunting, condescending and teeth-gnashing self”. What a master of the written word you are, Sundance!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s