Sunday Talks: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney…

The insufferable DC Swamp media-guards were in full Swamp protection mode today. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney appeared on NBC (Chuck Todd) and CBS News (John Dickerson) to discuss the first Trump budget proposal.
Chuck Toad (Meet the Pus) was his insufferable, groaning, grunting, condescending and teeth gnashing self. Weird how Toad is a budget hawk all of a sudden:
John Dickerson spent the first 5 minutes of a 6.5 minute interview with the budget director talking about issues unrelated to the budget:
Sundance wrote: Chuck Toad (Meet the Pus) was his insufferable, groaning, grunting, condescending and teeth gnashing self…”
“Chuck Toad” “Meet the Pus”
LOOOOOOOOOL! D:
I can’t watch any of these Sunday Shows anymore. It’s alway bash Trump and twisted innuendo.
An old friend was a superior pool player and student of human nature. When we went out and his rent was due he’d play pool to make his rent money. Part of how that works is the other guy wins the first few games. If the guy was a complete tool about it by the end of the night he would end up paying my friends rent and buying all the drinks and never know what happened. If, however, the guy was cool and handled beating my friend with class then he’d maybe lose a game or two for the cost of a beer.
When you’re that much smarter and that much better prepared than your opponent you can let him bray and strut like an icehole all he wants he’s still a loser.
Chris Wallace’s FNS interview with Paul Ryan was just as insufferable. Paul let Wallace make the false claim about Meals on Wheels losing it’s funding. Plus, more barking about muh Russians.
The #FakeNews Lamestream Media need to just shut the hell up regarding the budget proposal. They spent 8 years COMPLETELY ignoring budgetless Obama, but suddenly now they’re champions of proper money management? Excuse me while I go vomit.
“Chuck Toad (Meet the Pus) was his insufferable, groaning, grunting, condescending and teeth-gnashing self”. What a master of the written word you are, Sundance!
