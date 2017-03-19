Sunday Talks: HHS Secretary Tom Price Discusses Healthcare Issues…

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price appears on ABC and CNN to discuss the GOP health care bill to replace ObamaCare.
.
Secretary Price also appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper:
.
Advertisements
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price appears on ABC and CNN to discuss the GOP health care bill to replace ObamaCare.
.
Secretary Price also appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper:
.
The problem with phase #2 of the plan is that without Trump laying the smack-down on these rogue judges I can see any substantial changed done through regulations/EOs getting held up in court. So far liberals believe they can simply judge-shop for someone who will rule in their favor not matter how absurd or unconstitutional the claim, and they’d be right. The left is testing you Mr. President. You need to do something about these lower courts ASAP (that doesn’t always rely on taking it to the supreme court).
LikeLiked by 3 people
What can be actually done? I hear people say that President Trump must do something but what is this “something?”
LikeLike
#1 I want my right to opt out (me, $) of anything government controlled – state, local, federal
If it is that good, I’ll join. There is a lot of (over)control and ignorance in basic medicine that we reject.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Nice to see you,” “Thanks for having me.” And so their lying begins… Honestly, I don’t know why anyone from the Administration goes on those two men’s “shows.”
Pedogate defenders George Staphylococcus and Jake Snapper. I refuse to watch either one of them. I’ve seen enough of their kind depicted in ritual abuse of children and babies paling around with John Molesta that whenever I see their faces all I see is each one of them being hung to die on the end of a rope.
Their day is coming. They know it. And I know it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Monica I love your subtlety
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s our own KellyAnne!
LikeLike
“Tom Price appears on CNN”
Say what?
LikeLike
All I can hope for is DJT is playing the game, appearing to back Ryan while coordinating with Rand to defeat it while Gorsuch & tax reductions get secured. Thereafter DJT can openly blow up this piece of garbage legislation and the corrupt Speaker. DJT has to know it’s a nightmare and a backstabbing of his constituency. Hope he’s getting savvy to the swamp. You cannot drain it w/o getting dirty.
LikeLike
Message to Georgie, You funded a loser!!!!
LikeLike
The still of Fake Tapper above looks like he is about to start crying 😭 any minute. I won’t be watching that fake facial expression change to the next fake facial expression, because I like the nearly-weeping one just fine.
When he is being perp-walked, let me know. That I’ll watch.
LikeLike
Anyone who thinks that President Trump will support a bill that is ONLY Obamacare REPEAL is basically calling him a liar. He has ALWAYS said he will NOT support that, during the campaign and as President.
Please do not misrepresent his position on this. Sorry if this upsets you, but people twisting his words upsets ME.
So if you don’t like his position on this. remember that all of you Cruz supporters had your chance with Lying Ted and got no where.
So stop trying to put your stink on President Trump’s plans.
Please and thank you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
After listening to these two idiot fake journalists, the only conclusion I can come to is that they do not even know what they are talking about or they are purposely being obtuse. Tom Price had to tell George “I hate sounding like a broken record” because he explained ad nauseum that George is only focusing on the 1st phase of The Plan and not The Plan in it’s entirety. Fake Jake Tapper was just rifling through his talking points like he wasn’t even listening to Tom Price’s answers to his questions.
I was against this Plan but as Tom Price has stated over and over and over, everyone is focused on the First Phase not the The Plan in it’s entirety. So I’m boarding the Trump Train on this one and gonna ride it out with the President and Tom Price with their Plan.
We a really need to get the vote out during the Midterms and retire the Democrat Party like we did in the Presidential Election. They are in the way and they have no message, they have no vision and they have no accomplishments. They are rotting corpse infecting the Body Politic. I’d keep Tabbi Gabbard though (don’t know if she is up for re-election but she is a keeper).
LikeLike