After Creating Chaos For Brand Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Steps Down – Preparing For 2020 White House Bid?…

According to a report in the Seattle Times, Howard Schultz, the current CEO of Starbucks, will step down from his role at the coffee chain next month. This comes following the collapsing brand image as a direct result of Schultz’s political virtue signaling to hire 10,000 refugees and avoid hiring Americans.

The refugee announcement followed the first President Trump temporary travel-ban and many Trump supporters boycotted the coffee chain. In a letter to employees Schultz claimed the promise of the American Dream was ‘being called into question’ and ‘the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack.’

However, with the successful installment of Tom Perez as head of the DNC – the timing and political transparency indicate Howard Schultz could also be positioning himself for a 2020 White House run.

Schultz has long been a favorite candidate for the professional political donor class within the DNC and was a top-tier contender for Clinton’s VP in 2016. The DNC will always position the winning candidate as one they are able to control.

