After Creating Chaos For Brand Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Steps Down – Preparing For 2020 White House Bid?…

According to a report in the Seattle Times, Howard Schultz, the current CEO of Starbucks, will step down from his role at the coffee chain next month. This comes following the collapsing brand image as a direct result of Schultz’s political virtue signaling to hire 10,000 refugees and avoid hiring Americans.
The refugee announcement followed the first President Trump temporary travel-ban and many Trump supporters boycotted the coffee chain. In a letter to employees Schultz claimed the promise of the American Dream was ‘being called into question’ and ‘the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack.’
However, with the successful installment of Tom Perez as head of the DNC – the timing and political transparency indicate Howard Schultz could also be positioning himself for a 2020 White House run.
Schultz has long been a favorite candidate for the professional political donor class within the DNC and was a top-tier contender for Clinton’s VP in 2016. The DNC will always position the winning candidate as one they are able to control.
Spitting upwards is usually a bad idea.
After he crashes it, he can come back and save the day and be the hero lol.
Ha…Ha…Good one. Really bad idea when air is blowing on your face.
LOL! No. There’s no way that person would make it. Sanders had all the marks of a person true to the cause and he couldn’t get elected because the Democrat establishment would not let it happen. They won’t let this guy happen either. And worse, as was the case with Sanders, they wouldn’t as easily buy this guy off.
He’s a failure as a business leader and will ultimately be a failure of a politician. Nothing to worry about here. No one even knows his name…. yet.
Sure we do. Its DECAF!
Sgt. Schultz!
I think it’s the reverse situation with this guy. He’s a part of the “they” who wouldn’t let Bernie happen. He’s a Democrat Party donor, he’s one of the ones who calls the shots. They wouldn’t need to buy him off, because he’s already a part of “they” and he agrees with (and is part of) Democrat Party leadership.
Exactly. He’s a favored son of the left and he’ll claim persecution by the “alt right”. If the vicious Perez backs him, he’ll be in the running…birds of a feather. Maybe even he’ll get Hillary’s support if she’s not in jail by 2020.
I agree with you rsanchez. I also believe that Starbucks will never recover and so I think Schultz hopes his early resignation from Starbucks will provide enough time for the stench of his epic failure to wash off.
We should step back, let’em go! It is the only way a democrat ever helps the economy! Spending OPM!
Just look what Hillary the GOPe and the dnc did in 2016!
The results will be the same!
I hope they also use the same pollsters and msm snowflakes🙈🙈😂
Hahaha just saw that and gonna post….but as usual SD is 3 steps ahead 😂😂😂
The Trump Effect strikes again!
B-B-B-But he’s leaving behind a great legacy!! CNN TOLD me so!!!
You mean “The Zero Intelligence Network”.
What will his slogan be? “Make Islamic Invasion Great Again”?
Or this Slogan…… Vote for me I will bring in 10 million Muslims!!!
And give them your jobs!
How about “Take Camel Humping Nationwide!”
“Islam First”
Just because you are from a business background, it doesn’t make you TRUMP!!!!!!
Hillarious
Ain’t nothing like the real thing.
Not radical enough. The left is rabid…only Dracula will win.
Dracula lost this go-around, because despite all the glamor, money, glitter, and worship of the swampdwellers, Dracula was still Dracula.
Even less chance of a Dracula win after 4 years of MAGA.
These folks are so fickle. They don’t seem to realize that We the People are like elephants. We have great memories and will never enter a Starbucks again. Just like Target, Kelloggs and Nordstrom, they are finished.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Depends on if the MSM has more reporters like Jesse Waters in 2020. If so, nobody has a chance against President Trump. Can you imagine Jesse and Tucker instead of Megan and her boyfriend?
Bad Mike, just got give credit where it is due, Jesse’s name is actually spelled with two “t’s”, Watters. And it is “His World!” 😉
You mean Maxine is not his long lost aunt?
Damn!!! Hell yeah! BAM!!!!! …and the moron thinks after destroying his brand people will vote for him????? Hello Earth to brain!!!
Black Rifle Coffee go go go!!! Yeah C’mon!!! Veterans Veterans Veterans!!! Our blessed, our greatest our most Treasured!!!💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖
I hope the Black Rifle Coffee owners voted for our President Donald J. Trump.
I have their site bookmarked.
We just got our coffee and it is AWESOME!! I’m a coffee wimp and usually make mine taste like a jamocha shake, but I can drink this black! I bought their light and medium roast to try and will make a larger order tomorrow for more 😋
Good on ya!!!! Yep their coffee is soooooooo amazing. So many blends just so awesome! Even their darker roasts are fantastic!!! Cannot get enough! Will never buy anything else! Also, hubby who had stopped drinkinking anything but decaf can now drink coffee again becuz of BRCC!!!! Every morning 7 days o’ week….that is saying something!!! We love it and everything they stand for! YUM x Infinity!!!!!!
You can tell they love him!!! …..one of their older shirts was Make Coffee Great Again… in red….i hope they bring it back I sooooooo want one….I am not on twitter but they do Praise Trump so rest easy😉 Also, some of the same guys who own Leadslingers Whiskey had a commemorative bottle for Trump45’s Inauguration served at the Inaugural Balls. So cool! Verycool label!!
We will be winning so much by 2020 it will not matter who the Democrats conspire to run for President. The Uniparty will lose, again.
He’s had experience in creating pain and chaos. That qualifies him to be a dem candidate.
I believe Starbucks is a publicly held company. Is it possible that the board of directors decided that Schultz’s virute signaling was a bug, rather than a feature, and did the rational thing?
No way…even if they try to walk it back; a leopard CANNOT change its spots.
I’ve been waiting for the axe to fall. This guy has gone too far this time. He has done this in the past but not to the extent of damage to the brand or the stock price. The BOD and shareholders finally got fed up. To save face, the story being put out is he is ready now to be (as in the Peter Principle) promoted up to President. I give him all due credit for building Starbucks into a success but his mouth keeps undoing the good work his people do. Despite all the accolades he gets for “caring” so much and how he treats his employees, if he really cared so much, he would keep his damn mouth shut. OTOH, if the employees care more about their “causes” well, then they support Howie and will gladly suffer losses to their financial holding as a consequence of his verbalizing support for unpopular causes.
To paraphrase Laura Ingraham, he should have just “STFU and make your damn coffee!”
Starcucks stock is still doing too well. Damage his parachute before he’s gone!
http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/sbux/interactive-chart?timeframe=6m
If starbucks can proclaim their lenin socialism; then I can exhibit my capitalistic free market choice and buy American main street local coffee vendors.
To hades with these people becoming billionaires and using those billions to destroy America!
Besides the fact that their cheap coffees suck…they have to be laden with sugar to disguise the flavor.
There really are some great competitors to Starbucks. Where I live, Costa Coffee is really good. Great product, service and environment that is a nice alternative to the dark, expensive, enclave of aficionados.
The dimms will run Warren/Franken
That’s who they are.
we need to see those pictures of Pocahontas with her headdress on and Al Franken in his diapers and teddy bear side by side to remind ourselves what we will be up against.
and also the picture of Perez above next to his twin Vladimir Lenin…nice B&W will do…we can bury these fools with imagery.
Doubt the DNC will let him make it past the primaries lol…
Maybe he’s related to the tyrannic EU clown Martin Schulz…? (Who has called Trump a ‘threat to the world’ and wants to be German chancellor.)
Howard Schultz should run for President of the Islamic State.
Presidential bid ?? Right … maybe he should look at the reason his business is tanking & opp out! Looney Clooney has a better chance.
Joyous that “Starbucks” is tanking ! Couldn’t happen to a more arrogant liberal lefter.
Could we please call them democrats instead of leftist? When they are called leftist it’s like they have no tie to the democrat party and are separate but they are in fact democrats. My rant for the day although I may push this more..
I think it fits. It makes more sense to call someone “far left” than to call them “very Democrat”, for example.
The Democrat party equals the international/domestic Left…and they are proud of it. There’s not an ounce of difference between them. As a matter of fact, their accomplishments to-date have fulfilled the CPUSA agenda.
Those persons who don’t actually consider themselves leftists but remain in the Democrat party aren’t thinking for themselves but follow a family/community tradition which includes demonizing conservatism contrary to the truth.
I can’t spend any less at Starbucks than I already do – unless they pay me to take their product.
Hillary’s campaign has already shown virtue signaling fails as a campaign against Trump. Schultz only has virtue signaling in his pocket. His business record doesn’t stack up favorably against Trump’s, and for 2020 Trump will have his business and political record going for him.
Schultz would be just another failed Democrat candidate.
I assume blacks, Asians and hispanics buy a disproportionately low percentage of Starbucks’ overpriced coffee. Therefore, Starbucks is racist. Therefore, Howard Schulz is racist.
That Garrison cartoon alone will derail his run.
Devastating because of the brilliant truth it portrays.
“…the promise of the American Dream was ‘being called into question’ and ‘the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack.’”
If this loon and others like him think 8 years of Obozo completely transformed what it means to be an American they’re not only insane but dangerously so. To act like Obozo’s radical views have existed and been “taken for granted so long” is an attempt to rewrite history into some kooky Leftist wet dream of an America that never existed.
I think this shoe fits the democratic party . . .
“Coo coo for cocoa puffs”
A strictly medical term, used to describe a patient or person that has delved into a realm of irrational, illogical and/or crazy thought processes; Affected with madness; insane to an exceeding degree characterized by weakness or feebleness; decrepit; broken; falling to decay; shaky; unsafe; foolish
Oh, pleeeeze……….. 😀
This begs the question, will there be a Democrat Splitter Strategy in 2020? Will the DNC choose a candidate like how the GOPe chose Jeb! and then flood the field to split the oppostion. Will the DNC allow an outsider to run. As I remember no one had a problem with Trump running till the first polls came out.
Ho Ho Ho ~ Schultz for president? After turning Starbucks into Starsucks? Let’s face it, folks ~ at this writing, the Democrats have NO ONE with a legitimate chance of being elected POTUS!!!
They dnc always use a rigged system, backed by Very Fake News!
Shucks I can not stop laughing! Reading from the top and I get the visual of Pinocchio with dumbo’s ears!
I think this company may be putting them out of business. I believe it’s owned by veterans. It has become popular. Great commercial. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lGzRAOdb2pM
https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/collections/coffee
Of course he’s a perfect democrat candidate
Take a highly successful company, destroy it with your stupidity, walk away from the company while leaving the stockholders to frantically try to repair the damage before they go bankrupt
If that’s not the perfect qualification for democrat politician, I don’t know what is
Liberals, Commies and the like:
They come.
They destroy.
They leave what they’ve destroyed and move on to the next target.
Newsflash: Dems dream of Coffee Party finally comes true! Sgt. Schultz in the lead. Good to the last flop! MAGA
Not to mention he has all the personality of a wet noodle…And..not one out of a hundred people ,on the street, could tell you who he was if you held up his pix..hells bells..they don’t even know Uncle Joe Biden..
What a great analogy. It applies to Obama and right down the chain of communists that call themselves Democrats.
Another reason why the Commie Dhimmicrat’s are undermining President Trump and perusing subversion……..they are desperate to win in 2020.
The more successful President Trump is, the harder they will attack him and the attacks will become more and more dangerous.
Hopefully their doubling down on Trump attacks will turn more people away from the Communist Dhimmicrats.
Not worried that he may make a run for 2020,
1. Currently he is Un-employed
2. He will be having less income and less importance now that he is un-employed
3. He stated “avoid hiring Americans” …duh…no further explanation on this needed
4. His wife is going to be short of $$ now that he is un-employed….and if mama isn’t happy….
4. And, he has crooked teeth.
Just sayin, I am not worried.
