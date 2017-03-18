President Trump Weekly Address – March 18th 2017…

Posted on March 18, 2017 by

President Trump delivers the weekly address for March 18th 2017.

10 Responses to President Trump Weekly Address – March 18th 2017…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    March 18, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    President Trump once again proves his genius as a master brand maker. Rosie the Riveter and Andrew Jackson are American Icons that have stood the test of time. Now on the eve of our quarter millennial celebration, President Trump calls upon us to continue their legacies and build a brighter future today. Believe in the power of Positive Thinking and MAGA!

  2. filia.aurea says:
    March 18, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    I’m still pinching myself that we have a President “of the people” in the White House(s).Have a great weekend outside the swamp, Mr. President.

  3. solomonpal says:
    March 18, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    These people directing their hatred to President Trump and family are despicable and beyond foul. They have no mental capacity for the big picture.

    I have your back sir.

  4. Sloth1963 says:
    March 18, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Doing what a president should do – Inspiring not chastising. Love it !

  5. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    March 18, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 5h5 hours ago
    Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes…..
    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 5h5 hours ago
    …vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!

    Thank you President Trump for keeping us informed. Thank you also President Trump for fighting for we the people.

  6. parteagirl says:
    March 18, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    The power of positive thinking! If you’re going to be thinking anyway, you might as well think BIG! I love our President!!! He is an inspiration!

  7. Summer says:
    March 18, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Shouldn’t change the camera position. The President is addressing me so he should be looking at me. Changing the position/angle is distracting from the message.

  8. seabrznsun says:
    March 18, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I have so much faith in this man whom we elected to lead the United States of America.🇺🇸

