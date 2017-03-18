President Trump Weekly Address – March 18th 2017…

President Trump delivers the weekly address for March 18th 2017.
President Trump once again proves his genius as a master brand maker. Rosie the Riveter and Andrew Jackson are American Icons that have stood the test of time. Now on the eve of our quarter millennial celebration, President Trump calls upon us to continue their legacies and build a brighter future today. Believe in the power of Positive Thinking and MAGA!
I’m still pinching myself that we have a President “of the people” in the White House(s).Have a great weekend outside the swamp, Mr. President.
These people directing their hatred to President Trump and family are despicable and beyond foul. They have no mental capacity for the big picture.
I have your back sir.
Doing what a president should do – Inspiring not chastising. Love it !
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 5h5 hours ago
Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes…..
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 5h5 hours ago
…vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!
Thank you President Trump for keeping us informed. Thank you also President Trump for fighting for we the people.
For the record, I added the emphasis to “fake news”…
The power of positive thinking! If you’re going to be thinking anyway, you might as well think BIG! I love our President!!! He is an inspiration!
Shouldn’t change the camera position. The President is addressing me so he should be looking at me. Changing the position/angle is distracting from the message.
Summer, agreed.
I have so much faith in this man whom we elected to lead the United States of America.🇺🇸
Treehouse Poet Laureate
